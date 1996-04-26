Hardstop Risk Manager

Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Risk Manager — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses!

Are you tired of watching your hard-earned capital erode due to unexpected market swings? Then Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Protection EA — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses!

This all-in-one, intelligent risk management tool continuously monitors your account, employing multiple layers of protection:

  • Dynamic Drawdown Monitoring: Track percentage-based losses, dollar-value floating losses, and minimum equity levels with precision.

  • Automated Emergency Response: Instantly close all open positions—across every symbol—and manage your chart workspace to focus on what counts.

  • Real-Time Adaptive Dashboard: Stay informed with a sleek interface that adjusts automatically to your chart’s color scheme for unparalleled readability.

  • Smart Alert System: Receive timely email and mobile notifications that keep you ahead of potential account troubles, without spamming.

Designed with traders like you in mind, Hardstop Risk Manage lets you preserve capital during volatile times, ensuring you live to trade another day.

Why risk everything when you can automate your safety net?

Take control of your risk with the Hardstop Risk Manage—because every pip counts, and protection is the first step to profitability.

Start protecting your account today! Attach the Hardstop Risk Manage to your charts, configure your risk thresholds, and trade confidently knowing your losses are capped and your alerts keep you informed.

Don’t let a drawdown decide your fate—let Hardstop Risk Manage be your shield in the storm.

Hardstop Risk Manager 

Hardstop Risk Manager is your all-in-one risk management solution, designed to protect trading capital through multi-level drawdown triggers, automatic trade and chart management, and a real-time adaptive dashboard. Ideal for individual traders, account managers, and anyone serious about preserving equity.


Key Features
Multi-Level Protection
– Risk Percent: Trigger when drawdown from peak equity reaches a specified percentage
– Risk USD: Trigger when floating P/L loss exceeds a dollar amount
– Min Equity: Trigger when account equity falls below a set level
– Alert Percent: Early-warning notification before critical thresholds

Automated Actions
– Close All Trades across all symbols instantly upon trigger
– Cancel Pending Orders automatically
– Close Other Charts optionally to focus on the protected chart

Adaptive Dashboard
– Real-Time Metrics: Balance, Equity, Drawdown %, Floating P/L, Open Positions
– Auto-Detect Theme: Switches between light and dark color schemes based on your chart background
– Customizable Spacing & Fonts for clean layout on any screen

Comprehensive Alerts
– Email Alerts via SMTP
– Mobile Push Notifications via MetaQuotes ID
– Rate-limited delivery to prevent spam

Precision & Reliability
– Floating-Point Handling prevents false triggers
– Daily Reset of alert counters
– Peak Equity Tracking for true drawdown measurement

Input Parameters
Drawdown Risk Levels
  • RiskPercent (double) – Drawdown threshold in % (0 = disabled)
  • RiskUSD (double) – Floating P/L loss in $ (0 = disabled)
  • EquityValue (double) – Minimum equity in $ (0 = disabled)
  • AlertDrawdownPercent (double) – Early warning % (0 = disabled)

Protection Actions
  • CloseAllTrades (bool) – Close all positions on trigger
  • CloseAllCharts (bool) – Close other charts when triggered
  • EnableAlerts (bool) – Enable email/push alerts

Dashboard & Theme
  • ShowDashboard (bool) – Display on-chart dashboard
  • DashboardTheme (enum) – Auto, Light or Dark mode
  • DashboardFontSize (int) – Font size (8–14)
  • LineSpacing (int) – Spacing between lines (0–10)
  • SectionSpacing (int) – Spacing between sections (5–15)

Alert Settings
  • EmailSubject  – Email subject line
  • SendEmailAlerts – Enable email notifications
  • SendMobileAlerts – Enable push notifications
Future Features Roadmap
  • Partial Close Options: Close only a percentage of positions when risk is hit
  • Dynamic Trailing Hardstop: Adjust drawdown thresholds based on market volatility
  • Multi-Account Support: Centralized dashboard for PAMM/MAM accounts
  • Custom Alert Integrations: Telegram, Discord, Slack notifications
  • Visual Chart Overlays: Highlight drawdown zones directly on the price chart
  • Performance Analytics: Export daily drawdown and equity data to CSV

Installation & Setup
  1. Attach to any chart, configure inputs via EA Properties
  2. Ensure Email and Notifications settings are properly configured in MT5 Options
  3. Trade with confidence knowing your capital is protected by the Hardstop EA’s robust risk management.




















