Hardstop Risk Manager

Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Risk Manager — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses!

Are you tired of watching your hard-earned capital erode due to unexpected market swings? Then Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Protection EA — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses!

This all-in-one, intelligent risk management tool continuously monitors your account, employing multiple layers of protection:

  • Dynamic Drawdown Monitoring: Track percentage-based losses, dollar-value floating losses, and minimum equity levels with precision.

  • Automated Emergency Response: Instantly close all open positions—across every symbol—and manage your chart workspace to focus on what counts.

  • Real-Time Adaptive Dashboard: Stay informed with a sleek interface that adjusts automatically to your chart’s color scheme for unparalleled readability.

  • Smart Alert System: Receive timely email and mobile notifications that keep you ahead of potential account troubles, without spamming.

Designed with traders like you in mind, Hardstop Risk Manage lets you preserve capital during volatile times, ensuring you live to trade another day.

Why risk everything when you can automate your safety net?

Take control of your risk with the Hardstop Risk Manage—because every pip counts, and protection is the first step to profitability.

Start protecting your account today! Attach the Hardstop Risk Manage to your charts, configure your risk thresholds, and trade confidently knowing your losses are capped and your alerts keep you informed.

Don’t let a drawdown decide your fate—let Hardstop Risk Manage be your shield in the storm.

Hardstop Risk Manager 

Hardstop Risk Manager is your all-in-one risk management solution, designed to protect trading capital through multi-level drawdown triggers, automatic trade and chart management, and a real-time adaptive dashboard. Ideal for individual traders, account managers, and anyone serious about preserving equity.


Key Features
Multi-Level Protection
– Risk Percent: Trigger when drawdown from peak equity reaches a specified percentage
– Risk USD: Trigger when floating P/L loss exceeds a dollar amount
– Min Equity: Trigger when account equity falls below a set level
– Alert Percent: Early-warning notification before critical thresholds

Automated Actions
– Close All Trades across all symbols instantly upon trigger
– Cancel Pending Orders automatically
– Close Other Charts optionally to focus on the protected chart

Adaptive Dashboard
– Real-Time Metrics: Balance, Equity, Drawdown %, Floating P/L, Open Positions
– Auto-Detect Theme: Switches between light and dark color schemes based on your chart background
– Customizable Spacing & Fonts for clean layout on any screen

Comprehensive Alerts
– Email Alerts via SMTP
– Mobile Push Notifications via MetaQuotes ID
– Rate-limited delivery to prevent spam

Precision & Reliability
– Floating-Point Handling prevents false triggers
– Daily Reset of alert counters
– Peak Equity Tracking for true drawdown measurement

Input Parameters
Drawdown Risk Levels
  • RiskPercent  – Drawdown threshold in % (0 = disabled)
  • RiskUSD – Floating P/L loss in $ (0 = disabled)
  • EquityValue  – Minimum equity in $ (0 = disabled)
  • AlertDrawdownPercent  – Early warning % (0 = disabled)

Protection Actions
  • CloseAllTrades  – Close all positions on trigger
  • CloseAllCharts – Close other charts when triggered
  • EnableAlerts  – Enable email/push alerts

Dashboard & Theme
  • ShowDashboard  – Display on-chart dashboard
  • DashboardTheme  – Auto, Light or Dark mode
  • DashboardFontSize  – Font size (8–14)
  • LineSpacing  – Spacing between lines (0–10)
  • SectionSpacing  – Spacing between sections (5–15)

Alert Settings
  • EmailSubject  – Email subject line
  • SendEmailAlerts – Enable email notifications
  • SendMobileAlerts – Enable push notifications
Future Features Roadmap
  • Partial Close Options: Close only a percentage of positions when risk is hit
  • Dynamic Trailing Hardstop: Adjust drawdown thresholds based on market volatility
  • Multi-Account Support: Centralized dashboard for PAMM/MAM accounts
  • Custom Alert Integrations: Telegram, Discord, Slack notifications
  • Visual Chart Overlays: Highlight drawdown zones directly on the price chart
  • Performance Analytics: Export daily drawdown and equity data to CSV

Installation & Setup
  1. Attach to any chart, configure inputs via EA Properties
  2. Ensure Email and Notifications settings are properly configured in MT5 Options
  3. Trade with confidence knowing your capital is protected by the Hardstop EA’s robust risk management.
Рекомендуем также
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Эксперты
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.21 (28)
Эксперты
VR Smart Grid — это полнофункциональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5, разработанный на основе классической стратегии сеточной торговли. Робот самостоятельно открывает позиции, управляет ими и закрывает частями, создавая эффективную сетку ордеров, которая адаптируется к изменениям рынка. За 15 лет разработки советник прошёл тысячи вариаций и тестирований — это результат систематического совершенствования на реальных и демо-счётах. Файлы настроек (set files), демо версии проду
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Эксперты
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Эксперты
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Эксперты
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора и
Smart Start
Ruslan Papou
Эксперты
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT4:  Smart Start MT4  Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical in
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Устанавливайте TP и SL по Цене – Автоматический модификатор ордеров для MT5 Автоматически устанавливает точные уровни TP и SL по цене сделки ️ Работает со всеми парами и советниками, фильтрация по символу или Magic Number Этот советник позволяет задавать точные уровни Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL) по ценовым значениям (например, 1.12345 на EURUSD). Без пунктов, без пипсов. Только точное и чистое управление сделками для всех ордеров или по выбранному символу или Magic Number. Основны
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Strategy Constructor Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Эксперты
Strategy Constructor Pro - Универсальный Конструктор Торговых Стратегий с Множеством Индикаторов на MetaTrader 5 ОПИСАНИЕ Strategy Constructor Pro - это многофункциональный советник (Expert Advisor) для платформы MetaTrader 5, который дает возможность собирать и настраивать собственные торговые стратегии на базе широкого спектра технических индикаторов и классических свечных паттернов. Разработанный с учетом современных требований к автоматизированной торговле на рынке Форекс и CFD, он обеспе
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Эксперты
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Утилиты
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Synchronized Cross for MT5
Steven Van Ingelgem
3 (1)
Утилиты
The Synchronized Cross indicator allows you to link cross hairs from multiple chart windows. This means that as you move the cross hair in one chart, all other cross hairs will move together by automatically staying on the same time. If, for example you are moving your mouse cursor in a M5 timeframe (see screenshots), the crosshair will show as a line in the higher timeframes, and as an area in the lower timeframes. Thus making it easier to correlate timeframes. The input parameters are self exp
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive Imperium MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного брокера опре
Project Maximum Heat MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Project Maximum Heat - это уникальная полностью автоматизированная система рассчитанная на работу на 28 валютных пар и 5 таймфреймов: М5, М15, М30, Н1, Н4. Стратегия основана на многочисленных стратегий, таких как работа по боковому тренду, нисходящему тренду, восходящему  тренду, пробой треугольных трендов и другие. Для вычисления нужных комбинаций используется такие индикаторы как: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. Советник испо
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Эксперты
Golden Scalper EA - Автоматический Советник для Скальпинга с Анализом Свечных Паттернов на MetaTrader 5 ОПИСАНИЕ Golden Scalper EA - это полностью автоматизированный советник (EA) для платформы MetaTrader 5, специализирующийся на высокочастотной торговле и скальпинге с максимальной эффективностью при минимальных рисках. Советник использует передовые алгоритмы анализа свечных паттернов и фильтрации сигналов через скользящую среднюю (MA - Moving Average) для точного определения точек входа. Gol
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Neural trendlock hybrid system
Josias Antimano Nazal
Эксперты
TrendLock Hybrid System is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and adaptability in any market condition. It combines multiple trading logics into a unified hybrid framework to deliver smarter and more efficient execution. Core Features:  Adaptive risk management that adjusts automatically to market volatility. Detects sideways conditions and avoids low-probability setups. Guides trade direction by identifying short-term momentum for both
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER может использовать ваши различные терминалы (MOBILE PHONE, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5) для ручной торговли, а затем автоматически обрабатывается EA. Мобильная торговля может использовать различные режимы сетки советника, режим скальпирования, режим хеджирующего арбитража и режим независимого ордера для открытия позиций вручную. Советник может автоматически устанавливать стоп-лосс для мобильного открытия. И используйте свой мобильный телефон, чтобы открывать сетку,
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Эксперты
Инструментарий для заработка и исследований. Техническая часть советника построена полностью на движке  Trading engine 4.010 , написанного господином Карпутовым , который любезно предоставляет доступ к своим работам. В основе ядра  торговых сигналов и стратегии лежит авторский алгоритм формирования паттернов прогнозирования цены. Применим к любому инструменту! Дополнен системой управления на основе МА "Девятихвостый Лис" , актуализации и подстройки сигнала максимально точно под рынок, инструм
Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Утилиты
Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — Автоматизируйте копирование сигналов из Telegram напрямую в MetaTrader 5 С Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier каждый сигнал, который вы получаете в Telegram, исполняется мгновенно и автоматически на вашем счёте MetaTrader 5. Быстро, надёжно и полностью настраиваемо. Получите файл Windows Bridge APP и руководство Файл моста необходим для подключения локальной веб-панели к советнику MT5 EA  Совместимо с Windows 10 & Windows 11 — 64 бит — а также с Windows Server, начиная с 20
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Эксперты
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven будет работать по специальной цене до 8 декабря 2025 года. Этот советник адаптируется к любому активу. Он универсален. Multi-Asset Scalper EA — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5 и предназначенная для скальпинга нескольких активов одновременно. Версия 8.2 включает в себя технологию многотаймфреймовых сигналов с тройным подтверждением и интегрированным управлением рисками. Техническая архитектура
The Simple Bot
Subbiah Kumar
Эксперты
The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Утилиты
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Утилиты
Представляем последнюю версию Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard для MT5. Теперь с множеством новых функций, этот обновлённый дашборд полностью меняет ваш торговый опыт и позволяет увидеть рынок и ценовое движение с совершенно иной перспективы. Откройте новые возможности благодаря одновременному анализу нескольких таймфреймов и множества инструментов. Удобный интерфейс для ручной торговли и управления позициями, а также расширенные возможности применения предопределённых автоматических стратегий.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Утилиты
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Профессиональный Сканер Паттернов Обзор CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - это продвинутый мультисимвольный Expert Advisor, разработанный Helios Technologies, который специализируется на обнаружении и торговле паттернами CRT (Консолидация-Манипуляция-Распределение) с интеллектуальным выравниванием тренда. Этот EA объединяет концепции институциональной торговли с умным управлением сигналами для предоставления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на различных ры
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Утилиты
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider — это удобный, полностью настраиваемый инструмент, предназначенный для отправки торговых сигналов напрямую в Discord. Этот инструмент превращает ваш торговый счет в эффективного поставщика сигналов. Настройте формат сообщений под свой стиль! Для удобства выберите из предварительно разработанных шаблонов и решите, какие элементы сообщения включить или исключить. [ Демо ] [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4] [ Версия Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Следуйте
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Другие продукты этого автора
Chart Navigator Pro
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Утилиты
Introducing the   Elite Chart Navigator   — your ultimate MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize multi-symbol trading with seamless chart navigation and superior usability. Product Overview The   Elite Chart Navigator EA   is a sophisticated trading utility enabling rapid switching between multiple trading pairs through an intuitive on-chart button interface. Built for professional traders managing numerous instruments, this EA dramatically improves workflow efficiency, ensuring
Close Trade Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Утилиты
Close Manager Buttons EA (MT4 Version) One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 4 This is the MT4 edition of the Close Manager Buttons EA, built for traders who want instant control over their trades in MetaTrader 4. The features are identical to the MT5 version, making it easy to manage trades across both platforms. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions Close Only Sell Trades – exit only SELL positions Close Winning Tra
FREE
Reverse Trader
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Утилиты
ELITE REVERSE TRADER (MT5) Instantly hedge or invert any trade opened on your account—manual or EA. Reverse Mirror EA monitors your live positions and opens an opposite trade using your chosen lot mode (Fixed or Multiplier). When the original position is closed (manual close, SL/TP hit, EA exit—any method), the mirrored position closes automatically. Because it runs in the same terminal, it reacts faster than third-party copy tools. WHY THIS MATTERS It is widely cited that a large majority of
FREE
Close Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Утилиты
One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 The Close Manager Buttons EA is a powerful utility designed to give you full control of your open positions and pending orders with just one click. Forget about manually closing trades one by one during fast market moves—this EA does it instantly, safely, and efficiently. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions while keeping SELL trades running Close Only Sell Trades – exit only
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв