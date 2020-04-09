Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 & MT4

Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers* in real-time.

Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart.

End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g. VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+).

Before you turn it on :

Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”. Add URL API Telegram. Send a message to AlertRelayHelper bot in Telegram to initialise your chat-ID. Attach Alert Relay Helper EA to a chart, click Turn ON, choose the indicator name(s) and you’re done.

Important: the EA ignores third-party indicators. It only decodes messages produced by indicators that include the matching encryption routine.

Need step-by-step screenshots? See the full user guide in the https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763545

*Current version supports Telegram. Discord & others are planned.