Ew3

EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading

Overview

An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods.


Key Features

Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements
Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously
Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Validates trading signals across multiple timeframes before entry
Real-Time Monitoring Panel: Visual interface for monitoring all active trades and EA status

Configuration Requirements

Minimum Capital: $1,000 for 0.01 lot size
Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)
Broker Settings: Adjust symbol suffix/prefix according to your broker configuration
Backtest Mode: Set the backtest parameter to false and include all 26 supported pairs.

Supported Currency Pairs (26 pairs)

XAUUSD|EURCAD|GBPNZD|EURJPY|USDJPY|GBPJPY|AUDCAD|NZDCHF|EURUSD|USDCHF|AUDUSD|NZDUSD|AUDNZD|GBPCAD|CHFSGD|EURCHF|USDCAD|GBPUSD|NZDJPY|EURAUD|GBPCHF|NZDCAD|AUDSGD|EURGBP|CADCHF|AUDCHF
Note: This EA does not trade Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies.

Important Disclaimer

Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results. Live trading results may differ significantly from historical data. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Ensure you understand the risks before using this EA with real capital. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution quality, and proper configuration.

Live Performance Monitoring

Results from live trading can be monitored through the Signals service: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315810

Compliance Notes

All parameters are fully configurable
No external API calls or DLL dependencies
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 standard features

Designed for disciplined, systematic trading approach

IMPORTANT! After the purchase DEMO OR REAL  please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.


推荐产品
该产品的买家也购买
作者的更多信息
筛选:
