Lions Roar Trend Strength EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Introducing the Lions Roar Trend Strength Expert Advisor (EA), crafted with precision to help you analyze market trends and make intelligent trading decisions. This EA is designed to help you get started with automated trading, though it’s not optimized out of the box. You’re encouraged to fine-tune it based on your specific trading needs.

Trading Logic Breakdown: The core strategy behind this EA is based on the interplay between two key indicators: the Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Average True Range (ATR). Here's how it works:

EMA Trend Analysis: The EA uses a fast EMA (default period 20) and a slow EMA (default period 50) to determine the trend. When the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, the market is considered bullish, signaling a potential buy opportunity. Conversely, when the fast EMA is below the slow EMA, the market is bearish, signaling a potential sell opportunity.

ATR Confirmation: To ensure the trade's strength, the EA also looks for a rising ATR over a specified number of bars. ATR (default period 14) is used to measure market volatility. A rising ATR indicates increasing market volatility, which supports the potential for a profitable move.

Trade Execution:

If the conditions align (fast EMA > slow EMA, rising ATR), the EA will execute a buy trade.
If the opposite occurs (fast EMA < slow EMA, rising ATR), the EA will execute a sell trade.
The EA also takes into account critical stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels based on your input parameters, ensuring that the risk-reward ratio is managed in each trade.

Customization Options:

EMA periods: You can adjust the fast and slow EMA periods to tailor the strategy to different timeframes or asset volatility.
ATR settings: Customize the ATR period and the number of bars needed to confirm rising volatility.
Trade management: Input your preferred lot size, stop loss, and take profit points.

Key Features: Manual Optimization: While the EA works out of the box, it’s recommended that you optimize it to match your trading style and preferences.
Flexible Settings: Adjust key parameters such as EMA periods, ATR settings, stop loss, and take profit levels.
Market Adaptability: Works across various currency pairs, and can be adjusted for different timeframes.

This EA does not guarantee profits and should be used with caution. It’s a flexible tool that requires optimization for the best results. You can experiment with different settings to find the optimal configuration for your trading goals.

Best of luck with your trading journey!

