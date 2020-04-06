Lions Roar Trend Strength EA

Introducing the Lions Roar Trend Strength Expert Advisor (EA), crafted with precision to help you analyze market trends and make intelligent trading decisions. This EA is designed to help you get started with automated trading, though it’s not optimized out of the box. You’re encouraged to fine-tune it based on your specific trading needs.

Trading Logic Breakdown: The core strategy behind this EA is based on the interplay between two key indicators: the Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Average True Range (ATR). Here's how it works:

EMA Trend Analysis: The EA uses a fast EMA (default period 20) and a slow EMA (default period 50) to determine the trend. When the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, the market is considered bullish, signaling a potential buy opportunity. Conversely, when the fast EMA is below the slow EMA, the market is bearish, signaling a potential sell opportunity.

ATR Confirmation: To ensure the trade's strength, the EA also looks for a rising ATR over a specified number of bars. ATR (default period 14) is used to measure market volatility. A rising ATR indicates increasing market volatility, which supports the potential for a profitable move.

Trade Execution:

If the conditions align (fast EMA > slow EMA, rising ATR), the EA will execute a buy trade.
If the opposite occurs (fast EMA < slow EMA, rising ATR), the EA will execute a sell trade.
The EA also takes into account critical stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels based on your input parameters, ensuring that the risk-reward ratio is managed in each trade.

Customization Options:

EMA periods: You can adjust the fast and slow EMA periods to tailor the strategy to different timeframes or asset volatility.
ATR settings: Customize the ATR period and the number of bars needed to confirm rising volatility.
Trade management: Input your preferred lot size, stop loss, and take profit points.

Key Features: Manual Optimization: While the EA works out of the box, it’s recommended that you optimize it to match your trading style and preferences.
Flexible Settings: Adjust key parameters such as EMA periods, ATR settings, stop loss, and take profit levels.
Market Adaptability: Works across various currency pairs, and can be adjusted for different timeframes.

This EA does not guarantee profits and should be used with caution. It’s a flexible tool that requires optimization for the best results. You can experiment with different settings to find the optimal configuration for your trading goals.

Best of luck with your trading journey!

Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
