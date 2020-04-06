Titan Force EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

TitanForceEA – A Customizable Trading Assistant for Your Strategy

TitanForceEA is a fully customizable Expert Advisor designed to assist you in automating your trading. This EA uses a combination of technical analysis indicators to make decisions based on market volatility and price action. While it provides a solid foundation for algorithmic trading, it is important to note that this EA is not optimized for immediate use and is created for you to adjust and optimize according to your specific trading preferences. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, TitanForceEA offers a framework that can be adapted to suit your trading needs.

The Strategy Behind TitanForceEA

TitanForceEA is designed to analyze market conditions based on two key factors: volatility and trend direction. The core of its logic is based on:

Volatility Measurement: The EA uses the Average True Range (ATR) to measure market volatility. It tracks recent volatility compared to the average, ensuring trades are only placed when there’s a notable increase in market activity. This prevents entries during low volatility periods, which are often more prone to choppy price action.

Trend Following with SMA: A Simple Moving Average (SMA) is used to gauge the market trend. When the market shows signs of trending (according to the SMA), the EA evaluates price action signals to enter trades in the direction of the trend. Specifically, it looks for a crossover where price action shifts above or below the moving average, signaling a potential trend continuation.

Trade Entry Conditions: The EA waits for a combination of market volatility (as indicated by ATR) and SMA trend signals before placing a trade. This helps avoid false signals and ensures that trades are executed during stronger market conditions.

Dynamic Risk Management: TitanForceEA includes customizable risk management parameters. You can adjust take profit and stop loss levels according to your risk preferences, ensuring that you can tailor the EA to fit your risk tolerance.

Key Features

Customizable parameters for take profit, stop loss, lot size, and ATR periods.

ATR-based volatility filter to avoid trades in quiet market conditions.

SMA-based trend-following logic to identify potential buy or sell signals.

Simple risk management settings for flexible control over trade exits.

No guarantees on profitability, and results are subject to market conditions and your optimizations.

Important Notes TitanForceEA is a starting point for traders who want to experiment and refine their strategies. It provides a solid framework, but the true success of the EA depends on how you fine-tune its parameters for your trading style. Remember, trading carries risks, and there are no promises of profits with this EA.