• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.



ATR Bands Bounce EA – A Customizable Strategy for Your Trading Needs

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to implement a flexible trading strategy based on the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA) as its foundation. It provides a dynamic framework for entering trades based on market conditions while allowing you to customize various parameters to suit your trading preferences.

Not Optimized Yet - Perfect for Customization Please note that this EA has been developed with customization in mind. It is not optimized for live trading in its current form, but it serves as a strong base for you to optimize, adjust, and adapt to different market conditions. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting, this EA gives you the control to fine-tune it and make it work for you.

How It Works:

ATR-Based Strategy: The EA uses the Average True Range (ATR), a key volatility indicator, to create upper and lower bands around a simple moving average (MA). The ATR multiplier is used to determine the width of these bands, which in turn dictate the levels at which potential trades are signaled.

Entry Signals: The EA looks for "bounces" off the ATR bands for entry signals. Specifically:

A buy signal is generated when the price is near the lower ATR band and there is a reversal of the price direction.

A sell signal is generated when the price is near the upper ATR band and there is a downward price reversal.

Trading Logic: After the conditions for a buy or sell are met, the EA executes a trade with user-defined stop-loss and take-profit levels, offering flexibility in managing risk.

Key Features:

Customizable ATR Period & Multiplier: You can adjust the ATR period and the multiplier to suit different market volatility conditions.

Moving Average Period: The moving average period can also be customized, allowing you to control the trend-following component of the strategy.

Lot Size and Risk Management: Set your desired lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit in points, so you can tailor your risk profile and trading style.

Bars Delay: The EA provides a delay between signals, ensuring you’re not overtrading. This helps maintain a disciplined trading approach.

Error Handling & Logs: Detailed logs are available to help you identify potential issues or fine-tune your strategy. It also includes error handling for better trade execution.

Why Choose This EA? This EA is not a plug-and-play solution but a powerful tool designed for traders who want to build and optimize their strategies. The built-in ATR and MA logic gives you a solid foundation, and the flexibility of customizable settings ensures it fits your unique trading style.

Whether you want to trade in trending or volatile markets, you can modify this EA to suit different timeframes, assets, or market conditions. This EA empowers you with a strategy that’s customizable and adaptable, so you can experiment and find the best setup for your trading approach.

This product is designed to provide flexibility, allowing you to customize and optimize according to your needs. Please be aware that trading in financial markets involves risk and this EA is provided for you to adjust and optimize based on your own analysis.