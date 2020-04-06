• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

Solar Flare EA – A Customizable Bollinger Bands Trading Solution

Solar Flare EA is designed for traders who want full control over their strategy. This expert advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you to fine-tune it to your specific needs. Whether you’re a beginner learning how to optimize trading parameters or an advanced trader looking for a solid framework, this EA provides a strong foundation.

Trading Logic and Strategy

Solar Flare EA operates using a Bollinger Bands-based breakout strategy. It detects price movements outside the Bollinger Bands to identify potential reversals and trend continuations:

Entry Signals:

A BUY trade is triggered when the price touches the lower Bollinger Band and closes back above it.

A SELL trade is triggered when the price reaches the upper Bollinger Band and closes below it.

Risk Management:

Configurable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) ensure structured risk control.

The EA checks market conditions and adjusts levels to comply with broker requirements.

A built-in lot validation system ensures the volume is within allowed broker limits.

Smart Execution:

The EA ensures only one trade is open at a time to maintain a controlled risk approach.

A delay mechanism prevents over-trading by limiting the frequency of trade signals.

The algorithm verifies sufficient free margin before placing trades.

Fully Adjustable Settings

You can modify parameters such as:

Bollinger Bands period and deviation

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Minimum distance for trade execution

Alert and notification preferences

Who Is This EA For?

Solar Flare EA is ideal for traders who want flexibility in strategy optimization. It does not come pre-configured with a specific trading setup, allowing users to adjust it according to their trading style and market conditions.

Important Notice:

This EA is not a ready-to-use plug-and-play solution. It requires proper optimization and backtesting to align with your trading goals. Every market behaves differently, so adjustments are necessary for optimal performance.

Try It Out and Customize It to Your Needs!

Explore the potential of Solar Flare EA and enhance your trading strategies.

