Occult-black Gold Strategy EA for those who want to maximize profits from long-term markets such as Metals, Crypto, Indices.

The EA operates on the advanced mathematical algorithms of in-house market-makers (also known as liquidity providers) that work with order grids. However, it is tailored and simplified for retail trading on the most popular Forex exchanges, with settings that are completely understandable to ordinary traders.





The EA simply needs to be installed on a chart (it shows excellent results even on minimal timeframes like M5) and your optimal risk levels selected.





The EA is tailored for long-term gold growth, meaning it trades exclusively with the trend.





These key factors make the EA an absolute beast :



It's simple. Don't fix what already works for top traders.

It's safe. Zero toxic money-management .

. It's reliable. The EA knows how work with the most 'tricky' brokers .

. It's long-term and profitable. The EA shows great results from 2004 to the present days in Crypto, Indexes, Metal markets.



Requirements: Currency pair: XAUUSD, INDEXES (SPX500, US30, GER50), CRYPTO (BTC, ETH, SOL). Timeframe: M5 (works on higher timeframes as well) Minimum deposit : $100 Account type: ECN, Raw, and any other similar account. 👉Recommended broker forextime.com/?Referral=38370



VPS: Any reliable vps with low ping times and reliable connection to the servers of your broker.







Settings:





Order comment/Order magic number - numerical and text identifier for the EA's orders.

- numerical and text identifier for the EA's orders. Fixed lot/Auto lot size/Initial lot/Per balance - fixed lot, automatic lot calculation mode based on a specified balance amount for the initial lot.

- fixed lot, automatic lot calculation mode based on a specified balance amount for the initial lot. Minimum distance between orders in pips - minimum distance between orders in pips.

- minimum distance between orders in pips. Close all orders at pips profit/Close all orders at pips profit - close all orders when the total profit or loss in pips reaches a certain value.

- close all orders when the total profit or loss in pips reaches a certain value. Close all orders at % profit/Close all orders at % loss - close all orders when the total profit or loss reaches a certain percentage.

- close all orders when the total profit or loss reaches a certain percentage. Use martingale - activates martingale. When martingale is enabled, the EA will increase the lot size for each new open grid trade.

- activates martingale. When martingale is enabled, the EA will increase the lot size for each new open grid trade. Lot increase after n orders/Lot multiplier - the value of lot increase after a certain number of orders when martingale is enabled.

- the value of lot increase after a certain number of orders when martingale is enabled. Minimum pips profit - minimum required profit in pips for a grid to be closed

- minimum required profit in pips for a grid to be closed

