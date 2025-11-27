Occult Black Gold Strategy
- Tom Seljakin
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The EA is tailored for long-term gold growth, meaning it trades exclusively with the trend.
These key factors make the EA an absolute beast :
- It's simple. Don't fix what already works for top traders.
- It's safe. Zero toxic money-management.
- It's reliable. The EA knows how work with the most 'tricky' brokers.
- It's long-term and profitable. The EA shows great results from 2004 to the present days.
Requirements:
Currency pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5 (works on higher timeframes as well)
Minimum deposit : $100
Account type: ECN, Raw, and any other similar account.
VPS: Any reliable vps with low ping times and reliable connection to the servers of your broker.
Settings:
- Order comment/Order magic number - numerical and text identifier for the EA's orders.
- Fixed lot/Auto lot size/Initial lot/Per balance - fixed lot, automatic lot calculation mode based on a specified balance amount for the initial lot.
- Minimum distance between orders in pips - minimum distance between orders in pips.
- Close all orders at pips profit/Close all orders at pips profit - close all orders when the total profit or loss in pips reaches a certain value.
- Close all orders at % profit/Close all orders at % loss - close all orders when the total profit or loss reaches a certain percentage.
- Use martingale - activates martingale. When martingale is enabled, the EA will increase the lot size for each new open grid trade.
- Lot increase after n orders/Lot multiplier - the value of lot increase after a certain number of orders when martingale is enabled.
- Minimum pips profit - minimum required profit in pips for a grid to be closed