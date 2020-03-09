Occult Black Gold Strategy

A legendary strategy for GOLD, CRYPTO, INDEXES from renowned FX market-makers now available for retail traders. One of the most effective "Set and Forget" EAs with long-term positive results.

PROMO! For the first buyers will recieve for free 'Quantum Incinerator' and 'Reverence EA'

Occult-black Gold Strategy EA for those who want to maximize profits from long-term markets such as Metals, Crypto, Indices.

The EA operates on the advanced mathematical algorithms of in-house market-makers (also known as liquidity providers) that work with order grids. However, it is tailored and simplified for retail trading on the most popular Forex exchanges, with settings that are completely understandable to ordinary traders.

The EA simply needs to be installed on a chart (it shows excellent results even on minimal timeframes like M5) and your optimal risk levels selected.

The EA is tailored for long-term gold growth, meaning it trades exclusively with the trend.

These key factors make the EA an absolute beast :

  • It's simple. Don't fix what already works for top traders.
  • It's safe. Zero toxic money-management.
  • It's reliable. The EA knows how work with the most 'tricky' brokers
  • It's long-term and profitable. The EA shows great results from 2004 to the present days in Crypto, Indexes, Metal markets.


Requirements:

Currency pair: XAUUSD, INDEXES (SPX500, US30, GER50), CRYPTO (BTC, ETH, SOL).

Timeframe: M5 (works on higher timeframes as well)

Minimum deposit : $100

Account type: ECN, Raw, and any other similar account. 👉Recommended broker forextime.com/?Referral=38370



VPS: Any reliable vps with low ping times and reliable connection to the servers of your broker.



Settings:

  • Order comment/Order magic number - numerical and text identifier for the EA's orders.
  • Fixed lot/Auto lot size/Initial lot/Per balance - fixed lot, automatic lot calculation mode based on a specified balance amount for the initial lot.
  • Minimum distance between orders in pips - minimum distance between orders in pips.
  • Close all orders at pips profit/Close all orders at pips profit - close all orders when the total profit or loss in pips reaches a certain value.
  • Close all orders at % profit/Close all orders at % loss - close all orders when the total profit or loss reaches a certain percentage.
  • Use martingale - activates martingale. When martingale is enabled, the EA will increase the lot size for each new open grid trade.
  • Lot increase after n orders/Lot multiplier - the value of lot increase after a certain number of orders when martingale is enabled.
  • Minimum pips profit - minimum required profit in pips for a grid to be closed

Recommendations:

Risk is determined not only by the "Money Management" parameter values, but also by the settings specified in "Order Management".

The smaller the distance between orders, the more often the grid will close in profit. However, in special cases (historically, such instances have only occurred twice), the grid can cause a significant drawdown if the parameter "Close all orders at pips loss" is not used or the set risks are to high.


Therefore, it is recommended to use either the standard parameters. And for aggressive trading (say, an M1 chart and a distance between orders of 10 pips), use the  "Close all orders at pips loss" parameter to close orders at a certain drawdown to protect capital.

Overall, the Occult-Black.io should work with standard settings without any issues on all recommended pairs.
