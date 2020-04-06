Occult Black Gold Strategy

A legendary strategy for GOLD, CRYPTO, INDEXES from renowned FX market-makers now available for retail traders. One of the most effective "Set and Forget" EAs with long-term positive results.

PROMO! For the first buyers will recieve for free 'Quantum Incinerator' and 'Reverence EA'

Occult-black Gold Strategy EA for those who want to maximize profits from long-term markets such as Metals, Crypto, Indices.

The EA operates on the advanced mathematical algorithms of in-house market-makers (also known as liquidity providers) that work with order grids. However, it is tailored and simplified for retail trading on the most popular Forex exchanges, with settings that are completely understandable to ordinary traders.

The EA simply needs to be installed on a chart (it shows excellent results even on minimal timeframes like M5) and your optimal risk levels selected.

The EA is tailored for long-term gold growth, meaning it trades exclusively with the trend.

These key factors make the EA an absolute beast :

  • It's simple. Don't fix what already works for top traders.
  • It's safe. Zero toxic money-management.
  • It's reliable. The EA knows how work with the most 'tricky' brokers
  • It's long-term and profitable. The EA shows great results from 2004 to the present days in Crypto, Indexes, Metal markets.


Requirements:

Currency pair: XAUUSD, INDEXES (SPX500, US30, GER50), CRYPTO (BTC, ETH, SOL).

Timeframe: M5 (works on higher timeframes as well)

Minimum deposit : $100

Account type: ECN, Raw, and any other similar account. 👉Recommended broker forextime.com/?Referral=38370



VPS: Any reliable vps with low ping times and reliable connection to the servers of your broker.



Settings:

  • Order comment/Order magic number - numerical and text identifier for the EA's orders.
  • Fixed lot/Auto lot size/Initial lot/Per balance - fixed lot, automatic lot calculation mode based on a specified balance amount for the initial lot.
  • Minimum distance between orders in pips - minimum distance between orders in pips.
  • Close all orders at pips profit/Close all orders at pips profit - close all orders when the total profit or loss in pips reaches a certain value.
  • Close all orders at % profit/Close all orders at % loss - close all orders when the total profit or loss reaches a certain percentage.
  • Use martingale - activates martingale. When martingale is enabled, the EA will increase the lot size for each new open grid trade.
  • Lot increase after n orders/Lot multiplier - the value of lot increase after a certain number of orders when martingale is enabled.
  • Minimum pips profit - minimum required profit in pips for a grid to be closed

Recommendations:

Risk is determined not only by the "Money Management" parameter values, but also by the settings specified in "Order Management".

The smaller the distance between orders, the more often the grid will close in profit. However, in special cases (historically, such instances have only occurred twice), the grid can cause a significant drawdown if the parameter "Close all orders at pips loss" is not used or the set risks are to high.


Therefore, it is recommended to use either the standard parameters. And for aggressive trading (say, an M1 chart and a distance between orders of 10 pips), use the  "Close all orders at pips loss" parameter to close orders at a certain drawdown to protect capital.

Overall, the Occult-Black.io should work with standard settings without any issues on all recommended pairs.
Produtos recomendados
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Reverence Gold Ultimate EA
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Reverence Gold EA is a portfolio of advanced gold strategies that are made up of systems that have proven to be stable and profitable. The EA uses improved versions of the classic breakout, trend reversal, swing trading, and price action setup. All of these systems create a smooth yield curve, and make it easy to get through periods of economic and political turbulence. This system is specially designed for those who are serious about investments and want to increase their capital. The basis of
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Gegatrade Pro
David Zouein
4.66 (95)
Experts
Gegatrade Pro EA is a Cost Averaging System with a Sophisticated Algorithm. It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” system that suspends trading during news events. Trading Strategy Gegatrade Pro EA is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel. Basing on this fact, Gegatrade Pro places its first trade, assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined. If
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Experts
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
BobBR Scalper
Gabriel Felipe Sanita
Experts
** SINAL AO VIVO CONTA REAL CORRETOR CONFIÁVEL CLIQUE AQUI ** Sinal ao vivo conta real e corretor honesto e confiável, ao contrário de muitos golpistas que anunciam resultados em corretores fraudulentos Revolucionário Conceito de IA no Trading: Apresentamos com orgulho o BobBR Scalper, uma inovação que está redefinindo o mercado financeiro! Menos de tudo o que você já viu de maneira diferente, nosso EA utiliza três estratégias avançadas baseadas em Inteligência Artificial (IA), proporcionando e
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Magic Flash
Ho Wai Kee
Experts
Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
InfinX Classic MT4
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
Experts
For test Activate Power from False to True. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-ter
Wonderful
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Trend Expert. It works by entering the market with only one buy order and another sell order. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 100! Which is great for beginners. To enter, it uses a system of indicators and a system of dynamic correction of stops depending on volatility, which can be disabled in the settings, but in this case, you will significantly reduce the efficiency of the bot. The bot implements a money management system, which c
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
The Next Generation Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the op
Toumed
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Experts
EA TOUMED ****** Only     10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed  é um  especialista em escalpelamento profissional de baixo risco.  o especialista seleciona os pontos de entrada ideais, uma análise de preço é usada.  O especialista não usa grade, martingale, arbitragem.  Cada posição é protegida por um stop loss visual.  Todas as transações abertas são acompanhadas por um algoritmo de controle, que se baseia em um sistema de obtenção de lucro de trail
Yetech X Pro
Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
Experts
YETECH_X_PRO_v3 – O Expert Advisor Inteligente e Adaptativo para AUDUSD, EURUSD Principais características: Compatível com todos os brokers e tipos de conta Otimizado para o par AUDUSD Projetado para o timeframe M15 , especializado em identificar e operar reversões de alta probabilidade Combina Filtros Inteligentes EMA + RSI para validar entradas Filtro de Sessão de Trading – opera apenas durante as horas ativas do mercado Modo Auto-Reverse – muda de direção de forma inte
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
TPS Bengal Tiger
Gopal Goswami
Experts
Introducing TPS Bengal Tiger EA: Unleash the Fierce Power of the Market Roar into the world of forex trading with the TPS Bengal Tiger EA, your ultimate companion for conquering the financial markets. Just like the majestic Bengal Tiger, this expert advisor is designed to prowl the trading landscape with precision and strength. Ferocious Performance: TPS Bengal Tiger EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with a predator's instinct, swiftly navigating the volatile forex terrain to seize profit o
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
CJ News Trading MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Experts
Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72185 Strategy There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits. Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it: Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price. When the ne
Stability Pro MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: APENAS 34 9 $ em vez de 990$! Restam apenas alguns exemplares com esse preço promocional! Não deixe de conferir nosso "   pacote combo Ultimate EA   " em nosso   blog promocional   !   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Resultados ao vivo de baixo risco Resultados ao vivo de alto risco Bem-vindo ao STABILITY PRO   : um dos sistemas de rede mais avançados, estáveis ​​e de baixo risco do mercado! Este EA foi testado ao longo de todo o histórico disponível dos pares forex q
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
FxWorldGodfather
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Experts
Product Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with indepen
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   é um robô de negociação automatizado de múltiplas moedas para operações estáveis a longo prazo no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi desenvolvido utilizando algoritmos comprovados para analisar preços e volatilidade de mercado e tem como foco negociações cautelosas com riscos controlados. ATENÇÃO!   Promoção de Ano Novo: as 15 primeiras compras pagam apenas $99 Próximos 15 - $159 Preço final: US$ 229 Aproveite já esta oferta! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/pr
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Configurações padrão para o teste de ouro (Gold M15) a partir do ano de 2024 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Inteligência de Mercado Adaptativa OFERTA INTRODUTÓRIA ESPECIAL: O poder do Smart Regime EA está sendo lançado por uma fração do seu valor real. Garanta sua licença agora por $50 , antes que o preço comece sua subida gradual e escalonada em direção à avaliação final de $500 . Este é um investimento em uma lógica de mercado sem precedentes. Desbloqueie o poder do trading algorítmico adaptativo.
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - é um consultor de grade agressivo e totalmente automatizado, com um painel de negociação de informações e configuração simples. A estratégia consiste em trabalho bidirecional simultâneo, multiplicando o volume de uma direção. Cálculo de lote automático integrado, várias variações de aumento do volume de posições e outras funções são implementadas. Instruções ->   AQUI   /   Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / Versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como o consultor negocia: A AW
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — assessor premium para ouro (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — assessor premium para ouro (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith é um algoritmo potente e disciplinado para XAUUSD (ouro). Ele não utiliza métodos arriscados (grades (grid) , martingale, etc.) e cada operação é protegida por stop loss . Lógica: identifica o movimento de tendência e opera os pullbacks , abrindo apenas uma posição por sinal. Sem configurações complexas — os padrões já estão prontos para uso real: arraste o EA para o gráfico e comece a
Mais do autor
Candle Breakout Expert Advisor
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Candle Breakout EA is a trading tool for traders using the high and low breakout strategy of a previous candle. The EA waits till the price is higher than the previous candle's maximum or below the previous candle's minimum, and later opens a certain order (you can choose which type of order to open when the extremes are broken). This type of trading is well suited for classic strategies such as day trading on daily charts, breaking the morning candle on Monday, impulse trading, etc. The Expert
Neuro Scalper
Tom Seljakin
Indicadores
''A professional trader is a greedy trader: he buys at lows and sells at highs with minimal risks and high returns,, Neuro Scalper   is developed exactly for such trading approach .   It's a universal indicator for tracking reversals and uses price action patterns, discrepancy of custom indicators and a multi-layered formula for identifying reversal structures. The indicator is very easy to use; it only shows arrows where is recommended to buy or sell. The indicator is universal and suitable f
FREE
Pips Slayer
Tom Seljakin
3.75 (4)
Indicadores
''A professional trader is a greedy trader: he buys at lows and sells at highs with minimal risks and high returns,, Pips Slayer is developed exactly for such trading approach . It's a universal indicator for tracking reversals and uses price action patterns, discrepancy of custom indicators and a multi-layered formula for identifying reversal structures. The indicator is very easy to use; it only shows arrows where is recommended to buy or sell and recommended take-profit and stop-loss prices
FREE
Pro Indicator Trader EA
Tom Seljakin
Utilitários
Pro Indicator Trader is a professional trading tool with which you can automate/create a trading strategy using the 31 classical Metatrader 4 indicators.  An elegant and intuitive interface allows you to customize your strategy down to the smallest detail and choose whenever the EA should open a buy or sell position. For each entry-trade rule, you can use up to 14 different indicators. The EA is designed for professional traders, therefore it has many advanced functions. The EA records the order
Classic Fractal Scalper
Tom Seljakin
Experts
The open tool of the most popular strategy on MQL5 'Breakout of High/Low' points. Developed by professional traders with overall 12 years of experience! Classic Fractal Scalper   is an EA tool based on the popular strategy of breakout of custom fractals. The user can set the range of a fractal, the number traded fractals and the offset points from the fractal points. The EA trades with stop-orders and then they are activated the EA manages them. The EA has a rich set of tools. It writes statis
Omega Point Indicator
Tom Seljakin
4 (1)
Indicadores
The Omega Point indicator uses a complex multilayered system that is used by the top world traders which helps to determine the beginning of trends that are highly likely to last for a long time. The system uses several complex trend calculation modes, due to which the indicator adapts to the specifications of different currency pairs, and is suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading. The indicator makes the necessary calculations and shows important information about how the trade
Master Point Indicator
Tom Seljakin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Master Point is an indicator set that includes the most powerful and necessary tools for a trader, giving that very edge in the markets to be successful. An indicator that has an elegant and complete system that works very well in all markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices) helps to find the best reversal points. It has tools such as trend reversal detection, pivot points, divergences, currency strength and 'candle strength'. All this makes the indicator a complete tool that does not require a
Reverence Gold Ultimate EA
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Reverence Gold EA is a portfolio of advanced gold strategies that are made up of systems that have proven to be stable and profitable. The EA uses improved versions of the classic breakout, trend reversal, swing trading, and price action setup. All of these systems create a smooth yield curve, and make it easy to get through periods of economic and political turbulence. This system is specially designed for those who are serious about investments and want to increase their capital. The basis of
Simple Grid Master
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Simple grid master  is a trading tool for trading reversals with help of grid and martingale style. The EA uses for entry into the markets such indicators as: Bollinger Bands, Ozymandias, Moving Average, Williams Percent Range, Stochastic, MACD. You can select which indicators will be used for entries, customize martingale and grid settings to your liking, use additional filters (time filters, order distances, etc.) for more accurate entries. The most important that the EA is constantly improvi
Quantum Incinerator
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Quantum Incinerator EA is the exact the EA you were waiting for. Developed by professional traders with overall 12 years of experience who are ready to show you what a real high frequency EA should be! Quantum Incinerator EA is special kind of EA that utilizes fractal based support and resistance strategy in order to utilize dynamics of the market in a profitable way. And although the adviser uses a minimum of settings for your convenience, 'do not judge a book by it's cover', the EA is an absol
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário