监视多币种的交易信号 (第二部分) : 应用程序可视部分的实现

概述

在上一阶段，我们开发了多币种交易信号监控器的通用结构。 在这一部分当中，我们将按顺序逐步实现应用程序配置初始化相关的阶段，并将创建构成界面的基本元素交互。





设置步骤 1：品种



根据应用程序结构，在首次启动期间应用程序设置的第一步即创建一个选择品种的界面，之后会搜索依此创建的交易信号。 在上一篇文章的末尾，我们创建了一个应用程序框架，现继续在此基础上操作。 我们继续开发应用程序。 首先，我们将定义实现此应用程序部分所需的主要元素组：

应用程序窗口。

快速选择品种。

输入字段分组。

品种分组的“保存”和“加载”按钮。

所有可用品种的完整列表呈现为复选框，文本标签表示品种名称。

“Next” 按钮将切换到设置的第二步：时间帧选择。

早前创建的文件结构如下所示：

图例 1 应用程序文件结构。

首先，打开 SignalMonitor.mq5 应用程序文件，并在其中添加输入参数。 在 MetaTrader 5 终端中直接运行该应用程序时，您能够设置参数。 另外，声明先前所创建 CProgram 类的实例，并初始化一些变量。 如下编辑文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, Alexander Fedosov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356" #property version "1.00" #include "Program.mqh" input int Inp_BaseFont = 10 ; input color Caption = C'0,130,225' ; input color Background = clrWhiteSmoke ; CProgram program; ulong tick_counter; int OnInit ( void ) { tick_counter= GetTickCount (); program.OnInitEvent(); program.m_base_font_size=Inp_BaseFont; program.m_background=Background; program.m_caption=Caption; if (!program.CreateGUI()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Failed to create graphical interface!" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { program.OnDeinitEvent(reason); } void OnTimer ( void ) { program.OnTimerEvent(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { program.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_END_CREATE_GUI) { Print ( "End in " , GetTickCount ()-tick_counter, " ms" ); } }

从代码中可以看出，加入了三个输入参数：

字号。

应用程序窗口的标头颜色。

应用程序窗口和元素的背景色。

接着，声明 CProgram 的类实例，并命名为 program，和变量 tick_counter（仅用于显示有关应用程序启动时间的信息）。 进而，在 OnInit() 方法中，我们初始化类变量，把应用程序输入参数赋值给它们。 此外还要调用 CreateGUI() 基础方法，它将启动应用程序。

不过，若您尝试立即编译打开的文件，会收到编译错误，示意在 CProgram 类中找不到变量 m_base_font_size、m_background、m_caption 和 CreateGUI() 方法。 故此，打开 Program.mqh 文件，在 CProgram 类里实现它们。 首先，加入上述变量和方法，以及应用程序正确初始操作所需的其他方法。 所需元素加入后，CProgram 将会如下所示：

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { public : int m_base_font_size; string m_base_font; color m_background; color m_caption; public : CProgram( void ); ~CProgram( void ); void OnInitEvent( void ); void OnDeinitEvent( const int reason); void OnTimerEvent( void ); virtual void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); bool CreateGUI( void ); };

创建界面的方法实现仍然为空：

bool CProgram::CreateGUI( void ) { CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); return ( true ); }

请注意，我们还添加了 m_base_font 字符串型变量，该变量负责应用程序中的字体名称。 它是在我们的类构造函数中初始化：

CProgram::CProgram( void ) { m_base_font= "Trebuchet MS" ; }

现在，我们继续创建应用程序的第一个窗口。 为此目的，在类中声明新的 m_step_window 变量，该变量是 CWindow 类的实例。 还要声明创建第一个窗口的方法，并命名为 CreateStepWindow()。 这是它在类代码中的样子：

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { public : CWindow m_step_window; ... protected : bool CreateStepWindow( const string caption_text);

早前我们已经决定，初始启动时负责逐一配置的界面部分，其实现应位于 StepWindow.mqh 包含文件之中。 因此，打开它，并着手实现 CreateStepWindow() 方法：

#include "Program.mqh" bool CProgram::CreateStepWindow( const string text) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_step_window); m_step_window.XSize( 600 ); m_step_window.YSize( 200 ); int x= int ( ChartGetInteger (m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )-m_step_window.XSize())/ 2 ; int y= 10 ; m_step_window.CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_step_window.IsMovable( true ); m_step_window.CaptionColor(m_caption); m_step_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption); m_step_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption); m_step_window.BackColor(m_background); m_step_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_step_window.Font(m_base_font); if (!m_step_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

不要忘了在 CreateGUI() 方法中添加以下内容：

bool CProgram::CreateGUI( void ) { if (!CreateStepWindow( "Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols" )) return ( false ); CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); return ( true ); }

如果操作顺序正确，则编译 SignalMonitor.mq5 文件并在终端中启动后，您将看到新创建的表单：

图例 2 应用程序的第一个窗口

所创建窗口的第一个元素内含一组按钮，这些按钮可令您在终端里快速选择预定义的品种集合：forex.all（所有外汇），forex.crosses（外汇交叉盘），forex.major（外汇直盘）。 在 Program.mqh 文件中，添加一个 CButton 类实例的数组，其维度是三，以及创建按钮的通用方法 CreateSymbolSet()：

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { public : CWindow m_step_window; CButton m_currency_set[ 3 ]; ... bool CreateSymbolSet(CButton &button, string text, const int x_gap, const int y_gap);

现在打开 StepWindow.mqh 文件，并在该文件中添加上述方法的实现。

bool CProgram::CreateSymbolSet(CButton &button, string text, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { color baseclr= C'220,225,235' ; color pressed= C'55,160,250' ; button.MainPointer(m_step_window); button.TwoState( true ); button.XSize( 80 ); button.YSize( 30 ); button.LabelXGap( 19 ); button.LabelYGap( 2 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressed); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressed); button.LabelColor( clrBlack ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); }

现在，我们只需要在创建表单之后，在窗口基本方法 CreateStepWindow() 里调用该方法， 以不同坐标和文本标签值添加三个按钮：

... if (!m_step_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateSymbolSet(m_currency_set[ 0 ], "ALL" , 10 , 30 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSymbolSet(m_currency_set[ 1 ], "Major" , 10 + 100 , 30 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSymbolSet(m_currency_set[ 2 ], "Crosses" , 10 + 2 *( 100 ), 30 )) return ( false ); ...

编译后，结果如下：

图例 3 添加快速选择品种分组的按钮。

接下来，添加一个输入字段保存所选品种分组的名称，可用两个按钮进行保存和加载：Save（保存）和 Load（加载）。 为此，添加一个创建输入字段的 CTextEdit 类实例，以及另外两个创建按钮的 CButton 类实例。由于保存和加载按钮只是名称不同，创建通用的 CreateButton1() 方法既可，然后在输入字段中将 CreateEditValue() 添加到 CProgram 类：

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { public : CWindow m_step_window; CButton m_currency_set[ 3 ]; CButton m_load_button; CButton m_save_button; CTextEdit m_text_edit; ... bool CreateButton1(CButton &button, string text, const int x_gap, const int y_gap); bool CreateEditValue(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap);

返回 StepWindow.mqh文件，并在文件末尾添加所创建方法的实现。

bool CProgram::CreateEditValue(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_step_window); text_edit.XSize( 110 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 110 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().DefaultTextColor( clrSilver ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().DefaultText( "Template name" ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); } bool CProgram::CreateButton1(CButton &button, string text, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { color baseclr= C'70,180,70' ; color pressed= C'70,170,70' ; button.MainPointer(m_step_window); button.XSize( 80 ); button.YSize( 30 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressed); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressed); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); }

然后回到 CreateStepWindow() 类，在应用程序窗口中添加两个按钮和一个输入字段。

if (!CreateEditValue(m_text_edit, 300 ,m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+ 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton1(m_load_button, "Load(L)" ,m_step_window.XSize()- 2 *( 80 + 10 ),m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+ 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton1(m_save_button, "Save(S)" ,m_step_window.XSize()-( 80 + 10 ),m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+ 10 )) return ( false );

再次编译 SignalMonitor.mq5 文件。 此为结果：

图例 4 为品种分组和“保存/加载”按钮添加一个输入字段。

现在，我们继续进行可视化，并能选择 MetaTrader 5 终端里当前帐户下的所有可用品种。 请注意，如果您显示所有可用品种，则应用程序窗口的高度可能会不足。 一个优秀的解决方案是根据数据自动调整窗口高度。 添加品种总数都相似：添加创建复选框 CCheckBox 的类实例数组，和创建它们的通用方法（因为它们只有名称不同）。

... CCheckBox m_checkbox[]; ... bool CreateCheckBox(CCheckBox &checkbox, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string text);

未指定 m_checkbox[] 数组的维度，因为事先不知道终端当前所选帐户里有多少个品种。 因此，我们在 CProgram 类的私密部分中创建两个变量，并为它们分配可用品种总数和市场观察里中当前选定的品种数字。

private : int m_symbol_total; int m_all_symbols;

在类构造函数中，为它们分配所需的值，并为 m_checkbox[] 数组设置相应的维度：

CProgram::CProgram( void ) { m_base_font= "Trebuchet MS" ; m_symbol_total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); m_all_symbols= SymbolsTotal ( false ); ArrayResize (m_checkbox,m_all_symbols); }

将此方法的实现添加到 StepWindow.mqh 文件的末尾：

bool CProgram::CreateCheckBox(CCheckBox &checkbox, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string text) { checkbox.MainPointer(m_step_window); checkbox.GreenCheckBox( true ); checkbox.IsPressed( false ); checkbox.Font(m_base_font); checkbox.FontSize(m_base_font_size); checkbox.BackColor(m_background); checkbox.LabelColorHover( C'55,160,250' ); if (!checkbox.CreateCheckBox(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,checkbox); return ( true ); }

在 CreateStepWindow() 方法中添加复选框。 在下面的代码中，整个可用品种列表有 7 列。 另外，窗口高度根据得到的行数而变化。

int k= 0 ; for ( int j= 0 ; j<= MathCeil (m_all_symbols/ 7 ); j++) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 7 ; i++) { if (k<m_all_symbols) if (!CreateCheckBox(m_checkbox[k], 10 + 80 *i,m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+ 70 +j* 25 , SymbolName (k, false ))) return ( false ); k++; } } m_step_window.ChangeWindowHeight(m_checkbox[m_all_symbols- 1 ].YGap()+ 30 + 30 );

复制结果：

图例 5 将所有可用品种加入复选框。



该应用程序部分的最后一个元素包括导航按钮，从而可在设置的环节之间进行切换。 可以轻松添加它们：添加两个名为 m_next_button 和 m_back_button 的 CButton 类实例，调用先前创建的 CreateButton1() 创建方法。 在 CreateStepWindow() 窗口创建方法中添加以下内容：

if (!CreateButton1(m_back_button, "Back" ,m_step_window.XSize()- 2 *( 80 + 10 ),m_step_window.YSize()-( 30 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton1(m_next_button, "Next" ,m_step_window.XSize()-( 80 + 10 ),m_step_window.YSize()-( 30 + 10 ))) return ( false );

现在，我们只需配置按钮的操作，就可以用这些按钮来选择预定义的品种集合。 转至 Program.mqh文件，找到 OnEvent() 并添加以下代码：

void CProgram::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON) { if (lparam==m_currency_set[ 0 ].Id() && m_currency_set[ 0 ].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[ 1 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 2 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 1 ].Update( true ); m_currency_set[ 2 ].Update( true ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( true ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } } else if (lparam==m_currency_set[ 1 ].Id() && m_currency_set[ 1 ].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[ 0 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 2 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 0 ].Update( true ); m_currency_set[ 2 ].Update( true ); string pairs[ 4 ]= { "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" }; for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( false ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j< 4 ; j++) if (m_checkbox[i].LabelText()==pairs[j]) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( true ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } } } else if (lparam==m_currency_set[ 2 ].Id() && m_currency_set[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[ 0 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 1 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 0 ].Update( true ); m_currency_set[ 1 ].Update( true ); string pairs[ 20 ]= { "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "USDCAD" , "AUDUSD" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "EURGBP" , "EURAUD" , "EURCHF" , "EURJPY" , "EURCAD" , "EURNZD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "CADCHF" }; for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( false ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j< 20 ; j++) if (m_checkbox[i].LabelText()==pairs[j]) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( true ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } } } if ((lparam==m_currency_set[ 0 ].Id() && !m_currency_set[ 0 ].IsPressed()) || (lparam==m_currency_set[ 1 ].Id() && !m_currency_set[ 1 ].IsPressed()) || (lparam==m_currency_set[ 2 ].Id() && !m_currency_set[ 2 ].IsPressed()) ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( false ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } } } }

实现思路如下：

单击 "ALL" 选择所有品种。

单击 "Major" 会清除先前的选择，并在终端中设置一组与 forex.major 对应的品种。

单击 “Crosss” 会清除先前的选择，并在终端中设置一组与 forex.crosss 对应的品种。

当三个按钮都未被按下时，所有选择都将被取消。

它是这样的：

图例 6 基本交互元素的实现。

若要完成可视化实现，需要加入两小段附加内容。 您可以在图例 5 中看到该窗口包含先前创建的 “Back（后退）” 按钮。 但这是第 1 步，因此不应有这样的按钮。 它应该被隐藏，仅在步骤 2 和 3 中才显示。 将以下行添加到 CreateGUI() 方法中：

bool CProgram::CreateGUI( void ) { if (!CreateStepWindow( "Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols" )) return ( false ); CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); m_back_button.Hide(); return(true); }

另外，我们需要监视用户的选择。 如果用户尚未选择至少一个品种，则不允许切换到步骤 2。 利用 “Back” 和 “Next” 按钮执行步骤之间的切换。 因此，若要解决该任务，需将三个新方法添加到 CProgram 类的私密部分。 该方法处理三个步骤中每一步选择的信息，从而执行应用程序的初始设置。 另外，添加 m_current_step 变量：单击 “Back/Next” 时，应用程序会知道我们当前在哪一步。

private : int m_symbol_total; int m_all_symbols; int m_current_step; void ToStep_1( void ); void ToStep_2( void ); void ToStep_3( void );

之后，在类构造函数中为所创建的变量设置第一步的数值，即 1。 若要在三个配置步骤之间设置导航，则在 OnEvent() 中的按钮点击事件中添加以下代码：

if (lparam==m_back_button.Id()) { if (m_current_step== 2 ) ToStep_1(); else if (m_current_step== 3 ) ToStep_2(); } if (lparam==m_next_button.Id()) { if (m_current_step== 1 ) ToStep_2(); else if (m_current_step== 2 ) ToStep_3(); }

如果您在此步骤尝试编译项目，则编译器将返回以下错误：创建了三个方法，并已调用，但尚未实现：

function 'CProgram::ToStep_1' must have a body Program.mqh 60 22

为了修复此问题，需在 Program.mqh 文件中创建这些类的实现。 不过，对于 ToStep_1() 和 ToStep_3() 方法，暂时将其留空。 它们将在以后填补。 现在，我们对切换到第二步 ToStep_2() 的方法感兴趣。 添加检查，判断至少选择了一个品种：

void CProgram::ToStep_1( void ) { } void CProgram::ToStep_2( void ) { int cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { if (m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) cnt++; } if (cnt< 1 ) { MessageBox ( "No symbols selected!" , "Warning" ); return ; } } void CProgram::ToStep_3( void ) { }

如果用户在未选择品种的情况下不小心按了下一步，则显示警告，示意至少应选择一个品种。





设置步骤 2：时间帧

在应用程序设置的第二步中，用户应选择搜索交易信号的时间帧。 我们在第一篇文章中提到了必需的 UI 元素：

一组快速选择时间帧的按钮。

复选框形式的时间帧列表。

返回到步骤 1 的 “Back（返回）”按钮。

我们借用步骤 1 可视化实现中的现有对象，并针对时间帧的选择进行调整。 转至我们最近正在编辑的 ToStep_2() 方法的主体，并为其添加其他功能。 首先，请记住在步骤 1 中选择的品种，并在 MetaTrader 5 的市场观察中显示它们：

for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { if (m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) SymbolSelect (m_checkbox[i].LabelText(), true ); else SymbolSelect (m_checkbox[i].LabelText(), false ); }

然后将步骤 1 的界面转换为第二个界面：

m_step_window.LabelText( "Signal Monitor Step 2: Choose Timeframes" ); m_step_window.Update( true ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsLocked( false ); m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( false ); m_checkbox[i].Hide(); } string names[ 3 ]= { "All" , "Junior" , "Senior" }; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 3 ; i++) { m_currency_set[i].LabelText(names[i]); m_currency_set[i].IsPressed( false ); if (m_current_step== 3 ) m_currency_set[i].Show(); m_currency_set[i].Update( true ); } m_text_edit.Hide(); m_load_button.Hide(); m_save_button.Hide(); string timeframe_names[ 21 ]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { m_checkbox[i].LabelText(timeframe_names[i]); m_checkbox[i].Show(); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } m_back_button.Show(); m_current_step= 2 ;

实现十分简单。 最后，将数值 2 赋值给 m_current_step 变量（步骤 2）。 现在，我们需要修改界面，从而能够正确显示所选时间帧集合 “All（全部）”，“Junior（初级）”，“Senior（高级）”。 打开 Program.mqh，并在 OnEvent() 方法中修改代码。 在 “按钮单击” 事件部分中需要进行修改。 从对象的角度来看，步骤 1 和 2 中的快速选择按钮是相似的。 如此这般，必须在按钮单击事件中定义当前的设置步骤：

if (m_current_step== 1 ) { ... } else if (m_current_step== 2 ) { if (lparam==m_currency_set[ 0 ].Id() && m_currency_set[ 0 ].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[ 1 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 2 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 1 ].Update( true ); m_currency_set[ 2 ].Update( true ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( true ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } } else if (lparam==m_currency_set[ 1 ].Id() && m_currency_set[ 1 ].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[ 0 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 2 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 0 ].Update( true ); m_currency_set[ 2 ].Update( true ); string pairs[ 11 ]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" }; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( false ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j< 11 ; j++) if (m_checkbox[i].LabelText()==pairs[j]) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( true ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } } } else if (lparam==m_currency_set[ 2 ].Id() && m_currency_set[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[ 0 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 1 ].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[ 0 ].Update( true ); m_currency_set[ 1 ].Update( true ); string pairs[ 10 ]= { "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( false ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j< 10 ; j++) if (m_checkbox[i].LabelText()==pairs[j]) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( true ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } } }

在设置的第二步中要实现的最后一个 UI 元素是 “Back（返回）”按钮，该按钮返回到步骤 1。 这是由已创建但仍为空的 ToStep_1() 完成的。 返回前一个界面，并设置前一个包装器，以便处理选择按钮单击事件。

void CProgram::ToStep_1( void ) { m_step_window.LabelText( "Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols" ); m_step_window.Update( true ); m_back_button.Hide(); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed( false ); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].Show(); m_checkbox[i].LabelText( SymbolName (i, false )); m_checkbox[i].Update( true ); } string names[ 3 ]= { "All" , "Majors" , "Crosses" }; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 3 ; i++) { m_currency_set[i].IsPressed( false ); m_currency_set[i].LabelText(names[i]); m_currency_set[i].Update( true ); } m_text_edit.Show(); m_load_button.Show(); m_save_button.Show(); m_current_step= 1 ; }

现在编译项目。 如果一切正确，结果将如图例 7 所示。

图例 7 应用程序设置步骤 2 的实现。

设置步骤 3：添加信号

下一阶段是步骤 3：信号添加界面。 它非常简单，由一个信号添加按钮，和一个添加信号列表的标题组成。 打开 Program.mqh，并在 СProgram 中声明两个新变量：

CButton m_add_signal; CTextLabel m_signal_header;

实现变量的方法：

bool CreateIconButton(CButton &button, string text, const int x_gap, const int y_gap); bool CreateLabel(CTextLabel &text_label, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string label_text);

在 StepWindow.mqh 文件的末尾添加其实现。

#resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\plus.bmp" bool CProgram::CreateIconButton(CButton &button, string text, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { color baseclr= C'70,180,70' ; color pressed= C'70,170,70' ; button.MainPointer(m_step_window); button.XSize( 110 ); button.YSize( 30 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.IconXGap( 3 ); button.IconYGap( 7 ); button.IconFile( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\plus.bmp" ); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressed); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressed); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); } bool CProgram::CreateLabel(CTextLabel &text_label, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string label_text) { text_label.MainPointer(m_step_window); text_label.Font(m_base_font); text_label.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_label.XSize( 120 ); text_label.BackColor(m_background); if (!text_label.CreateTextLabel(label_text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_label); return ( true ); }

将以下内容添加到 CreateStepWindow() 窗口中，以便在应用程序启动时创建它们。

if (!CreateIconButton(m_add_signal, "Add Signal" , 10 , 30 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_signal_header, 10 , 30 + 30 + 10 , "Signal List" )) return ( false );

现在，启动时要禁止显示它们，即在第一步，调用 CreateGUI() 创建界面后立即执行，在方法主体末尾添加两行来隐藏这些元素

bool CProgram::CreateGUI( void ) { if (!CreateStepWindow( "Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols" )) return ( false ); CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); m_back_button.Hide(); m_add_signal.Hide(); m_signal_header.Hide(); return ( true ); }

现在，实现先前添加的 ToStep_3() 方法，该方法将清除前一步中的可视化元素，并显示我们创建的元素：

void CProgram::ToStep_3( void ) { int cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { if (m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) cnt++; } if (cnt< 1 ) { MessageBox ( "No timeframes selected!" , "Warning" ); return ; } m_step_window.LabelText( "Signal Monitor Step 3: Create Signals" ); m_step_window.Update( true ); m_next_button.LabelText( "Create" ); m_next_button.Update( true ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { if (i< 3 ) m_currency_set[i].Hide(); m_checkbox[i].Hide(); } m_add_signal.Show(); m_signal_header.Show(); m_current_step= 3 ; }

再次编译该项目，并双击下一步按钮进入步骤 3。 不要忘记在前两个步骤中选择元素，否则应用程序不允许我们进入第三步。

图例 8 实现应用程序设置的第 3 步。

交易信号创建和编辑窗口



与交易信号相关的可视组件位于 SetWindow.mqh 文件中，故此打开它。 现在，它仅包含 #include 命令行连接的包含文件 Program.mqh。 首先，创建一个单独的窗口，这将是创建和设置所有其他元素的基础。 打开 Program.mqh，并在类中声明 m_set_window 变量，该变量是 CWindow 类实例。 还要添加创建窗口的 CreateSetWindow() 方法：

CWindow m_set_window; bool CreateSetWindow( const string caption_text);

之后，返回到 SetWindow.mqh，并实现所创建方法。

bool CProgram::CreateSetWindow( const string text) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_set_window); m_set_window.XSize( 568 ); m_set_window.YSize( 555 ); int x= int ( ChartGetInteger (m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )-m_set_window.XSize())/ 2 ; int y= 30 ; m_set_window.CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_set_window.IsMovable( true ); m_set_window.CaptionColor(m_caption); m_set_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption); m_set_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption); m_set_window.BackColor(m_background); m_set_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_set_window.Font(m_base_font); m_set_window.WindowType(W_DIALOG); if (!m_set_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

现在，我们将新创建的窗口，与已经可用的元素绑定在一起。 首先，在 CreateGUI() 界面创建中添加方法调用。 在第 3 步中单击 “Add Signal（添加信号）”按钮后，应打开窗口。

bool CProgram::CreateGUI( void ) { if (!CreateStepWindow( "Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSetWindow( "Signal Monitor Edit Signal" )) return ( false ); CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); m_back_button.Hide(); m_add_signal.Hide(); m_signal_header.Hide(); return ( true ); }

在点击事件 OnEvent() 中：

if (lparam==m_add_signal.Id()) { m_set_window.OpenWindow(); }

编译项目并检查结果：在步骤 3 中点击“添加信号”后，将打开另一个创建和编辑窗口。

图例 9 交易信号创建和编辑窗口的实现。

第一个窗口元素将在交易信号生成时选择指标类型。 元素添加过程是相同的：创建一个类实例，并实现创建该实例的方法。

CComboBox m_indicator_type; bool CreateIndicatorType( const int x_gap, const int y_gap);

方法实现将位于先前创建窗口的同一文件中。

bool CProgram::CreateIndicatorType( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_indicator_type.MainPointer(m_set_window); string pattern_names[ 7 ]= { "ATR" , "CCI" , "DeMarker" , "Force Ind" , "WPR" , "RSI" , "Momentum" }; m_indicator_type.XSize( 200 ); m_indicator_type.YSize( 26 ); m_indicator_type.LabelYGap( 4 ); m_indicator_type.ItemsTotal( 7 ); m_indicator_type.Font(m_base_font); m_indicator_type.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_indicator_type.BackColor(m_background); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().Font(m_base_font); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().BackColor( clrWhite ); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().XGap( 100 ); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().XSize( 100 ); m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer().Font(m_base_font); m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer().FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer().ItemYSize( 26 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 7 ; i++) m_indicator_type.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); m_indicator_type.SelectItem( 5 ); if (!m_indicator_type.CreateComboBox( "Indicator Type" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 1 ,m_indicator_type); return ( true ); }

此处仅有的补充是，在 CreateSetWindow() 方法主体的末尾，我们调用了一个 CreateIndicatorType() 方法创建指标类型的选项。

... if (!m_set_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateIndicatorType( 10 , 22 + 10 )) return ( false );

结果是 UI 元素，它允许从 7 种振荡器类型的标准指标里进行选择。

图例 10 选择指标类型的元素。



接下来，我们研究分为两部分的元素集合：指标设置和信号设置。 从标准集合中选择的所有指标均具有通用设置，例如周期和适用价格。 因此，第一板块需要以下内容：文本标签，周期输入字段，和选择指标计算所用价格的下拉菜单。 在 CProgram 类中添加所需的变量，及其创建方法。

CTextLabel m_set_header[ 5 ]; CTextEdit m_period_edit; CComboBox m_applied_price; ... bool CreateSetLabel(CTextLabel &text_label, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string label_text); bool CreatePeriodEdit( const int x_gap, const int y_gap); bool CreateAppliedPrice( const int x_gap, const int y_gap);

实现添加的方法，并在 CreateSetWindow() 方法主体的末尾调用它们。 现在，我们添加一种机制，受益于该机制，所创建元素依据所选指标类型来更改相应的设置集。 为此，在 OnEvent() 中添加一个带有单击下拉菜单的事件，并为每个指标的参数设置一组单独的设定：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_COMBOBOX_ITEM) { int index=m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); switch (index) { case 0 : m_period_edit.LabelText( "ATR Period" ); m_applied_price.Hide(); break ; case 1 : m_period_edit.LabelText( "CCI Period" ); m_applied_price.Show(); break ; case 2 : m_period_edit.LabelText( "DeMarker Period" ); m_applied_price.Hide(); break ; case 3 : m_period_edit.LabelText( "Force Index Period" ); m_applied_price.Show(); break ; case 4 : m_period_edit.LabelText( "WPR Period" ); m_applied_price.Hide(); break ; case 5 : m_period_edit.LabelText( "RSI Period" ); m_applied_price.Show(); break ; case 6 : m_period_edit.LabelText( "Momentum Period" ); m_applied_price.Hide(); break ; default : m_period_edit.LabelText( "RSI Period" ); m_applied_price.Hide(); break ; } m_period_edit.Update( true ); }

编译项目并查看结果：

图例 11 指标设置的实现。

接下来，进入信号编辑的第二板块。 它由标题和八个设置组成：

信号规则。

信号模块中的文本标签值。

文本标签颜色。

背景用法和颜色。

边缘用法和颜色。

信号模块上方工具提示的用法、颜色和值。

图形标签的用法，及其在信号模块中的外观。

选择可用时间帧以便搜索给定信号。

为了给该板块添加标题，在 CreateSetWindow() 主体的末尾添加以下代码（我们之前已创建了一种可视化标题的方法，以其他参数值复用该方法）：

if (!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[ 1 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 4 *( 25 + 10 ), "2.Signal Settings" )) return ( false );

信号规则由两个元素组成：下拉菜单，和数字值输入字段。 在 CProgram 类里添加类实例和实现方法：

CTextEdit m_rule_value; CComboBox m_rule_type; ... bool CreateRuleValue( const int x_gap, const int y_gap); bool CreateRule( const int x_gap, const int y_gap);

将其实现添加到 SetWindow.mqh 之中，并在 CreateSetWindow() 方法主体中调用它们。

if (!CreateRuleValue( 130 , 22 + 10 + 5 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateRule( 10 , 22 + 10 + 5 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false );

此外，以相同的方式添加每组设定。 这是 CreateSetWindow() 方法完整实现的模样：

bool CProgram::CreateSetWindow( const string text) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_set_window); m_set_window.XSize( 568 ); m_set_window.YSize( 575 ); int x= int ( ChartGetInteger (m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )-m_set_window.XSize())/ 2 ; int y= 30 ; m_set_window.CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_set_window.IsMovable( true ); m_set_window.CaptionColor(m_caption); m_set_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption); m_set_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption); m_set_window.BackColor(m_background); m_set_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_set_window.Font(m_base_font); m_set_window.WindowType(W_DIALOG); if (!m_set_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateIndicatorType( 10 , 22 + 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[ 0 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 26 + 10 , "1.Indicator Settings" )) return ( false ); if (!CreatePeriodEdit( 10 , 22 + 10 + 2 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateAppliedPrice( 10 , 22 + 10 + 3 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[ 1 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 4 *( 25 + 10 ), "2.Signal Settings" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateRuleValue( 130 , 22 + 10 + 5 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateRule( 10 , 22 + 10 + 5 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[ 2 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 6 *( 25 + 10 ), "Label" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton2(m_label_button[ 0 ], "Value" , 100 , 22 + 7 + 6 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton2(m_label_button[ 1 ], "Text" , 100 + 80 , 22 + 7 + 6 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateColorButton(m_color_button[ 0 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 7 *( 25 + 10 ), "Label Color" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTextBox( 180 + 80 + 10 , 22 + 7 + 6 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateColorButton(m_color_button[ 1 ], 25 , 22 + 10 + 8 *( 25 + 10 ), "" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSetCheckBox(m_set_param[ 0 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 8 *( 25 + 10 ), "Use Background" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateColorButton(m_color_button[ 2 ], 25 , 22 + 10 + 9 *( 25 + 10 ), "" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSetCheckBox(m_set_param[ 1 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 9 *( 25 + 10 ), "Use Border" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateColorButton(m_color_button[ 3 ], 25 , 22 + 10 + 10 *( 25 + 10 ), "" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSetCheckBox(m_set_param[ 2 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 10 *( 25 + 10 ), "Use Tooltip" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTooltipText( 240 , 22 + 10 + 10 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateSetCheckBox(m_set_param[ 3 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 11 *( 25 + 10 ), "Use Image" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateImageSlider( 125 , 22 + 10 + 11 *( 25 + 10 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[ 4 ], 10 , 22 + 10 + 12 *( 25 + 10 ), "Timeframes" )) return ( false ); y= 22 + 10 + 13 *( 25 + 10 ); int k= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { if (i== 11 ) { y= 22 + 20 + 14 *( 25 + 10 ); k= 0 ; } if (!CreateTfButton(m_tf_button[i], 40 *k+ 10 ,y)) return ( false ); k++; } return ( true ); }

附加的完整实现清单位于下面的附件中。 添加所有必需的部分之后，创建和编辑窗口如下所示：

图例 12 信号编辑窗口的 UI 元素实现。

如您从图例所见，时间帧选择按钮为空。 我们还需要配置基本的元素交互：

时间帧按钮仅应显示步骤 2 中选择的数字。

选择 “Value” 按钮后，“Text” 按钮应变成未按下状态，并且文本标签输入字段应被隐藏。

单击颜色选择按钮应打开一个带有调色板的窗口。

取消选中时，调色板选择、工具提示输入字段和图形标签选择应处于未活动状态。

为了实现所选时间帧的输出，我们在基类的私密部分中创建 RebulidTimeframes() 方法，并实现此方法：

void CProgram::RebuildTimeframes( void ) { int cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { if (m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) cnt++; } ArrayResize (m_timeframes,cnt); cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) { if (m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) { m_timeframes[cnt]=m_checkbox[i].LabelText(); cnt++; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<cnt; i++) m_tf_button[i].IsLocked( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<cnt; i++) { m_tf_button[i].LabelText(m_timeframes[i]); m_tf_button[i].Update( true ); } for ( int i=cnt; i< 21 ; i++) m_tf_button[i].IsLocked( true ); }

现在，单击添加信号，将以下内容添加到调用编辑窗口的代码里。

if (lparam==m_add_signal.Id()) { m_set_window.OpenWindow(); if (m_set_window.IsAvailable()) RebuildTimeframes(); }

下一刻，我们进入与 “Value” 和 “Text” 按钮相关的交互设置。 在 OnEvent() 中添加以下代码：

if (lparam==m_label_button[ 0 ].Id()) { if (m_label_button[ 0 ].IsPressed()) { m_label_button[ 1 ].IsPressed( false ); m_label_button[ 1 ].Update( true ); } m_text_box.Hide(); } if (lparam==m_label_button[ 1 ].Id()) { if (m_label_button[ 1 ].IsPressed()) { m_label_button[ 0 ].IsPressed( false ); m_label_button[ 0 ].Update( true ); } m_text_box.Show(); }

此处满足以下条件：如果按下其中一个按钮，则另一个按钮应释放。 如果未按下 “Text”，则隐藏编辑字段。 此处还实现了单击调色板按钮。 我们有四个按钮，并声明了四个元素的数组，因此编写在循环中访问它们。

for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_color_button[i].Id()) { m_color_picker.ColorButtonPointer(m_color_button[i]); return ; } }

最后的交互是当未选中复选框时，阻塞元素。 在 OnEvent() 中添加跟踪复选框点击，并实现交互。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_CHECKBOX) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 3 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_set_param[i].Id()) { m_color_button[i+ 1 ].IsLocked(!m_set_param[i].IsPressed()); if (m_set_param[ 2 ].IsPressed()) m_tooltip_text.Show(); else m_tooltip_text.Hide(); } } if (lparam==m_set_param[ 3 ].Id()) m_pictures_slider.IsLocked(!m_set_param[ 3 ].IsPressed()); }

再次编译项目，并查看结果。

图例 13 信号编辑窗口 UI 元素交互的实现。





交易信号监控器



开发阶段的最后一步是为将来的交易信号监控器创建一个窗口。 我们还应考虑当前版本中已实现的那些基本设置。 在创建之前，我们设置一些任务，以便令读者理解创建元素之目的：

创建第一步中所选信号的文本标签的行。

创建在第二步中所选时间帧的文本标签的标题列。

根据所创建元素的行和列调整窗口大小。 一种自动调整大小。

为了创建时间帧和品种的文本标签，创建两个 CTextLabel 类实例的数组，并在 CProgram 类中为两个方法添加实现。

CTextLabel m_timeframe_label[]; CTextLabel m_symbol_label[]; bool CreateTimeframeLabel(CTextLabel &text_label, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string label_text); bool CreateSymbolLabel(CTextLabel &text_label, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string label_text);

现在，在 MainWindow.mqh 文件中实现所创建方法：

bool CProgram::CreateTimeframeLabel(CTextLabel &text_label, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string label_text) { text_label.MainPointer(m_step_window); text_label.Font(m_base_font); text_label.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_label.XSize( 40 ); text_label.BackColor(m_background); if (!text_label.CreateTextLabel(label_text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_label); return ( true ); } bool CProgram::CreateSymbolLabel(CTextLabel &text_label, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string label_text) { text_label.MainPointer(m_step_window); text_label.Font(m_base_font); text_label.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_label.XSize( 100 ); text_label.BackColor(m_background); if (!text_label.CreateTextLabel(label_text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_label); return ( true ); }

在继续进行窗口界面可视化之前，我们需要在私密部分中创建两个重要变量，以及两个方法：

int m_total_signals; string m_symbols[]; void ToMonitor( void ); void AutoResize( const int x_size, const int y_size);

m_total_signals 变量检查是否创建了至少一个交易信号。 此检查需在创建监视器窗口之前执行。 m_symbols[] 数组将包含第一步设置中的一系列品种。 ToMonitor() 方法实现监视器界面的创建，而 AutoResize() 会根据所创建元素调整窗口大小。 此处是所声明方法的实现：

void CProgram::ToMonitor( void ) { if (m_total_signals< 1 ) { MessageBox ( "No signals created!" , "Warning" ); return ; } m_add_signal.Hide(); m_signal_header.Hide(); m_back_button.Hide(); m_next_button.Hide(); m_step_window.LabelText( "Signal Monitor" ); m_step_window.Update( true ); int sy= ArraySize (m_symbols); ArrayResize (m_symbol_label,sy); for ( int i= 0 ; i<sy; i++) { if (!CreateSymbolLabel(m_symbol_label[i], 5 ,m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+ 25 +i* 25 ,m_symbols[i])) return ; m_symbol_label[i].Update( true ); } int tf= ArraySize (m_timeframes); ArrayResize (m_timeframe_label,tf); for ( int i= 0 ; i<tf; i++) { if (!CreateTimeframeLabel(m_timeframe_label[i], 110 + 50 *i,m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+ 3 ,m_timeframes[i])) return ; m_timeframe_label[i].Update( true ); } AutoResize(m_timeframe_label[tf- 1 ].XGap()+m_timeframe_label[tf- 1 ].XSize()+ 5 ,m_symbol_label[sy- 1 ].YGap()+m_symbol_label[sy- 1 ].YSize()+ 5 ); }

如上面的代码所见，m_symbols 中的数据用于“品种”部分。 但这些数据尚未收集或准备。 我们来修复它。 进入 ToStep_2() 方法，并检查是否已选择了至少一个品种，记住第一步中选择的品种，并保存到我们的数组当中：

ArrayResize (m_symbols,cnt); cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { if (m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) { m_symbols[cnt]=m_checkbox[i].LabelText(); cnt++; } }

现在，创建自动调整大小的方法。

void CProgram::AutoResize( const int x_size, const int y_size) { m_step_window.ChangeWindowWidth(x_size); m_step_window.ChangeWindowHeight(y_size); }

在检查项目之前，m_total_signals 变量应在 CProgram 的构造函数里置零。另一个要点是 OnEvent() 方法中添加的按钮单击事件。

if (lparam==m_back_button.Id()) { if (m_current_step== 2 ) ToStep_1(); else if (m_current_step== 3 ) ToStep_2(); } if (lparam==m_next_button.Id()) { if (m_current_step== 1 ) ToStep_2(); else if (m_current_step== 2 ) ToStep_3(); else if (m_current_step== 3 ) ToMonitor(); }

于此，单击跳转到下一步的按钮，加入调用所创建的 ToMonitor() 方法。在步骤 3中，此按钮称为 “Create（创建）”。 现在编译项目，并启动应用程序：

在第一步中选择 “Crosses（交叉盘）”。

在第二步中，选择 “Senior（高级）”。

在第三步中，单击 "Add Signal（添加信号）"。

之后，关闭信号创建窗口，然后单击 "Create（创建）”。

图例 14 基本监视器设置

在下一篇文章中，我们将研究一种算法的实现，该算法将在初次启动期间，依据创建的工作条件搜索已配置的交易信号。

结束语

附件档案包含所有列出的文件，这些文件位于相应的文件夹中。 为令其正常工作，您只需将 MQL5 文件夹保存到终端文件夹里。 若要打开 MQL5 文件夹所在的终端根目录，请在 MetaTrader 5 终端中按下 Ctrl+Shift+D 组合键，或利用关联菜单，如下图例 15 中所示。





图例 15. 在 MetaTrader 5 终端根目录中打开 MQL5 文件夹