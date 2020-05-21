监视多币种的交易信号 (第二部分) : 应用程序可视部分的实现
概述
在上一阶段，我们开发了多币种交易信号监控器的通用结构。 在这一部分当中，我们将按顺序逐步实现应用程序配置初始化相关的阶段，并将创建构成界面的基本元素交互。
设置步骤 1：品种
根据应用程序结构，在首次启动期间应用程序设置的第一步即创建一个选择品种的界面，之后会搜索依此创建的交易信号。 在上一篇文章的末尾，我们创建了一个应用程序框架，现继续在此基础上操作。 我们继续开发应用程序。 首先，我们将定义实现此应用程序部分所需的主要元素组：
- 应用程序窗口。
- 快速选择品种。
- 输入字段分组。
- 品种分组的“保存”和“加载”按钮。
- 所有可用品种的完整列表呈现为复选框，文本标签表示品种名称。
- “Next” 按钮将切换到设置的第二步：时间帧选择。
早前创建的文件结构如下所示：
图例 1 应用程序文件结构。
首先，打开 SignalMonitor.mq5 应用程序文件，并在其中添加输入参数。 在 MetaTrader 5 终端中直接运行该应用程序时，您能够设置参数。 另外，声明先前所创建 CProgram 类的实例，并初始化一些变量。 如下编辑文件：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SignalMonitor.mq5 | //| Copyright 2019, Alexander Fedosov | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, Alexander Fedosov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356" #property version "1.00" //--- Include application class #include "Program.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert Advisor input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input int Inp_BaseFont = 10; // Basic font input color Caption = C'0,130,225'; // Caption color input color Background = clrWhiteSmoke; // Background color //--- CProgram program; ulong tick_counter; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit(void) { //--- tick_counter=GetTickCount(); //--- Initialize class variables program.OnInitEvent(); program.m_base_font_size=Inp_BaseFont; program.m_background=Background; program.m_caption=Caption; //--- Set up the trading panel if(!program.CreateGUI()) { Print(__FUNCTION__," > Failed to create graphical interface!"); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { program.OnDeinitEvent(reason); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer(void) { program.OnTimerEvent(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { program.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- if(id==CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ON_END_CREATE_GUI) { Print("End in ",GetTickCount()-tick_counter," ms"); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
从代码中可以看出，加入了三个输入参数：
- 字号。
- 应用程序窗口的标头颜色。
- 应用程序窗口和元素的背景色。
接着，声明 CProgram 的类实例，并命名为 program，和变量 tick_counter（仅用于显示有关应用程序启动时间的信息）。 进而，在 OnInit() 方法中，我们初始化类变量，把应用程序输入参数赋值给它们。 此外还要调用 CreateGUI() 基础方法，它将启动应用程序。
不过，若您尝试立即编译打开的文件，会收到编译错误，示意在 CProgram 类中找不到变量 m_base_font_size、m_background、m_caption 和 CreateGUI() 方法。 故此，打开 Program.mqh 文件，在 CProgram 类里实现它们。 首先，加入上述变量和方法，以及应用程序正确初始操作所需的其他方法。 所需元素加入后，CProgram 将会如下所示：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class for creating an application | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CProgram : public CWndEvents { public: //--- int m_base_font_size; //--- string m_base_font; //--- color m_background; color m_caption; public: CProgram(void); ~CProgram(void); //--- Initialization/deinitialization void OnInitEvent(void); void OnDeinitEvent(const int reason); //--- Timer void OnTimerEvent(void); //--- Chart event handler virtual void OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam); //--- Create the graphical interface of the program bool CreateGUI(void); };
创建界面的方法实现仍然为空：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates the graphical interface of the program | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateGUI(void) { //--- //--- Finish the creation of GUI CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
请注意，我们还添加了 m_base_font 字符串型变量，该变量负责应用程序中的字体名称。 它是在我们的类构造函数中初始化：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CProgram::CProgram(void) { m_base_font="Trebuchet MS"; }
现在，我们继续创建应用程序的第一个窗口。 为此目的，在类中声明新的 m_step_window 变量，该变量是 CWindow 类的实例。 还要声明创建第一个窗口的方法，并命名为 CreateStepWindow()。 这是它在类代码中的样子：
class CProgram : public CWndEvents { public: //--- Application windows CWindow m_step_window; ... protected: //--- forms bool CreateStepWindow(const string caption_text);
早前我们已经决定，初始启动时负责逐一配置的界面部分，其实现应位于 StepWindow.mqh 包含文件之中。 因此，打开它，并着手实现 CreateStepWindow() 方法：
#include "Program.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a form for the selection of symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateStepWindow(const string text) { //--- Add the pointer to the window array CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_step_window); //--- Properties m_step_window.XSize(600); m_step_window.YSize(200); //--- Coordinates int x=int(ChartGetInteger(m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)-m_step_window.XSize())/2; int y=10; m_step_window.CaptionHeight(22); m_step_window.IsMovable(true); m_step_window.CaptionColor(m_caption); m_step_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption); m_step_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption); m_step_window.BackColor(m_background); m_step_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_step_window.Font(m_base_font); //--- Creating a form if(!m_step_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return(false); //--- return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
不要忘了在 CreateGUI() 方法中添加以下内容：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates the graphical interface of the program | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateGUI(void) { //--- Step 1-3 if(!CreateStepWindow("Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols")) return(false); //--- Finish the creation of GUI CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如果操作顺序正确，则编译 SignalMonitor.mq5 文件并在终端中启动后，您将看到新创建的表单：
图例 2 应用程序的第一个窗口
所创建窗口的第一个元素内含一组按钮，这些按钮可令您在终端里快速选择预定义的品种集合：forex.all（所有外汇），forex.crosses（外汇交叉盘），forex.major（外汇直盘）。 在 Program.mqh 文件中，添加一个 CButton 类实例的数组，其维度是三，以及创建按钮的通用方法 CreateSymbolSet()：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class for creating an application | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CProgram : public CWndEvents { public: //--- Application windows CWindow m_step_window; //--- Simple buttons CButton m_currency_set[3]; ... //--- Buttons bool CreateSymbolSet(CButton &button,string text,const int x_gap,const int y_gap);
现在打开 StepWindow.mqh 文件，并在该文件中添加上述方法的实现。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateSymbolSet(CButton &button,string text,const int x_gap,const int y_gap) { //--- color baseclr=C'220,225,235'; color pressed=C'55,160,250'; //--- Save the window pointer button.MainPointer(m_step_window); //--- Set properties before creation button.TwoState(true); button.XSize(80); button.YSize(30); button.LabelXGap(19); button.LabelYGap(2); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressed); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressed); button.LabelColor(clrBlack); button.LabelColorPressed(clrWhite); button.IsCenterText(true); //--- Create a control if(!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return(false); //--- Add a pointer to element to the base CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(0,button); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，我们只需要在创建表单之后，在窗口基本方法 CreateStepWindow() 里调用该方法， 以不同坐标和文本标签值添加三个按钮：
... //--- Creating a form if(!m_step_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return(false); //--- if(!CreateSymbolSet(m_currency_set[0],"ALL",10,30)) return(false); if(!CreateSymbolSet(m_currency_set[1],"Major",10+100,30)) return(false); if(!CreateSymbolSet(m_currency_set[2],"Crosses",10+2*(100),30)) return(false); ...
编译后，结果如下：
图例 3 添加快速选择品种分组的按钮。
接下来，添加一个输入字段保存所选品种分组的名称，可用两个按钮进行保存和加载：Save（保存）和 Load（加载）。 为此，添加一个创建输入字段的 CTextEdit 类实例，以及另外两个创建按钮的 CButton 类实例。由于保存和加载按钮只是名称不同，创建通用的 CreateButton1() 方法既可，然后在输入字段中将 CreateEditValue() 添加到 CProgram 类：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class for creating an application | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CProgram : public CWndEvents { public: //--- Application windows CWindow m_step_window; //--- Simple buttons CButton m_currency_set[3]; CButton m_load_button; CButton m_save_button; //--- Input fields CTextEdit m_text_edit; ... bool CreateButton1(CButton &button,string text,const int x_gap,const int y_gap); //--- Input field bool CreateEditValue(CTextEdit &text_edit,const int x_gap,const int y_gap);
返回 StepWindow.mqh文件，并在文件末尾添加所创建方法的实现。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateEditValue(CTextEdit &text_edit,const int x_gap,const int y_gap) { //--- Store the pointer to the main control text_edit.MainPointer(m_step_window); //--- Properties text_edit.XSize(110); text_edit.YSize(24); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap(1); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize(110); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().DefaultTextColor(clrSilver); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().DefaultText("Template name"); //--- Create a control if(!text_edit.CreateTextEdit("",x_gap,y_gap)) return(false); //--- Add an object to the common array of object groups CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(0,text_edit); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateButton1(CButton &button,string text,const int x_gap,const int y_gap) { //--- color baseclr=C'70,180,70'; color pressed=C'70,170,70'; //--- Save the window pointer button.MainPointer(m_step_window); //--- Set properties before creation button.XSize(80); button.YSize(30); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressed); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressed); button.LabelColor(clrWhite); button.LabelColorPressed(clrWhite); button.LabelColorHover(clrWhite); button.IsCenterText(true); //--- Create a control if(!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return(false); //--- Add a pointer to element to the base CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(0,button); return(true); }
然后回到 CreateStepWindow() 类，在应用程序窗口中添加两个按钮和一个输入字段。
//--- if(!CreateEditValue(m_text_edit,300,m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+10)) return(false); //--- if(!CreateButton1(m_load_button,"Load(L)",m_step_window.XSize()-2*(80+10),m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+10)) return(false); if(!CreateButton1(m_save_button,"Save(S)",m_step_window.XSize()-(80+10),m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+10)) return(false);
再次编译 SignalMonitor.mq5 文件。 此为结果：
图例 4 为品种分组和“保存/加载”按钮添加一个输入字段。
现在，我们继续进行可视化，并能选择 MetaTrader 5 终端里当前帐户下的所有可用品种。 请注意，如果您显示所有可用品种，则应用程序窗口的高度可能会不足。 一个优秀的解决方案是根据数据自动调整窗口高度。 添加品种总数都相似：添加创建复选框 CCheckBox 的类实例数组，和创建它们的通用方法（因为它们只有名称不同）。
... //--- Checkboxes CCheckBox m_checkbox[]; ... //--- Checkboxes bool CreateCheckBox(CCheckBox &checkbox,const int x_gap,const int y_gap,const string text);
未指定 m_checkbox[] 数组的维度，因为事先不知道终端当前所选帐户里有多少个品种。 因此，我们在 CProgram 类的私密部分中创建两个变量，并为它们分配可用品种总数和市场观察里中当前选定的品种数字。
private: //--- int m_symbol_total; int m_all_symbols;
在类构造函数中，为它们分配所需的值，并为 m_checkbox[] 数组设置相应的维度：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CProgram::CProgram(void) { m_base_font="Trebuchet MS"; m_symbol_total=SymbolsTotal(true); m_all_symbols=SymbolsTotal(false); ArrayResize(m_checkbox,m_all_symbols); }
将此方法的实现添加到 StepWindow.mqh 文件的末尾：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateCheckBox(CCheckBox &checkbox,const int x_gap,const int y_gap,const string text) { //--- Store the pointer to the main control checkbox.MainPointer(m_step_window); //--- Properties checkbox.GreenCheckBox(true); checkbox.IsPressed(false); checkbox.Font(m_base_font); checkbox.FontSize(m_base_font_size); checkbox.BackColor(m_background); checkbox.LabelColorHover(C'55,160,250'); //--- Create a control if(!checkbox.CreateCheckBox(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return(false); //--- Add a pointer to element to the base CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(0,checkbox); return(true); }
在 CreateStepWindow() 方法中添加复选框。 在下面的代码中，整个可用品种列表有 7 列。 另外，窗口高度根据得到的行数而变化。
//--- Checkboxes int k=0; for(int j=0; j<=MathCeil(m_all_symbols/7); j++) { for(int i=0; i<7; i++) { if(k<m_all_symbols) if(!CreateCheckBox(m_checkbox[k],10+80*i,m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+70+j*25,SymbolName(k,false))) return(false); k++; } } m_step_window.ChangeWindowHeight(m_checkbox[m_all_symbols-1].YGap()+30+30);
复制结果：
图例 5 将所有可用品种加入复选框。
该应用程序部分的最后一个元素包括导航按钮，从而可在设置的环节之间进行切换。 可以轻松添加它们：添加两个名为 m_next_button 和 m_back_button 的 CButton 类实例，调用先前创建的 CreateButton1() 创建方法。 在 CreateStepWindow() 窗口创建方法中添加以下内容：
//--- if(!CreateButton1(m_back_button,"Back",m_step_window.XSize()-2*(80+10),m_step_window.YSize()-(30+10))) return(false); if(!CreateButton1(m_next_button,"Next",m_step_window.XSize()-(80+10),m_step_window.YSize()-(30+10))) return(false);
现在，我们只需配置按钮的操作，就可以用这些按钮来选择预定义的品种集合。 转至 Program.mqh文件，找到 OnEvent() 并添加以下代码：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CProgram::OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- Pressing the button event if(id==CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ON_CLICK_BUTTON) { //--- All if(lparam==m_currency_set[0].Id() && m_currency_set[0].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[1].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[2].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[1].Update(true); m_currency_set[2].Update(true); //--- for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(true); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } } //--- Majors else if(lparam==m_currency_set[1].Id() && m_currency_set[1].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[0].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[2].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[0].Update(true); m_currency_set[2].Update(true); //--- string pairs[4]= {"EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDCHF","USDJPY"}; //--- Clear the selection for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(false); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } //--- for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { for(int j=0; j<4; j++) if(m_checkbox[i].LabelText()==pairs[j]) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(true); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } } } //--- Crosses else if(lparam==m_currency_set[2].Id() && m_currency_set[2].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[0].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[1].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[0].Update(true); m_currency_set[1].Update(true); //--- string pairs[20]= { "EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDCHF","USDJPY","USDCAD","AUDUSD","AUDNZD","AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY", "CHFJPY","EURGBP","EURAUD","EURCHF","EURJPY","EURCAD","EURNZD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","CADCHF" }; //--- Clear the selection for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(false); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } //--- for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { for(int j=0; j<20; j++) if(m_checkbox[i].LabelText()==pairs[j]) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(true); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } } } //--- if((lparam==m_currency_set[0].Id() && !m_currency_set[0].IsPressed()) || (lparam==m_currency_set[1].Id() && !m_currency_set[1].IsPressed()) || (lparam==m_currency_set[2].Id() && !m_currency_set[2].IsPressed()) ) { //--- Clear the selection for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(false); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } } } }
实现思路如下：
- 单击 "ALL" 选择所有品种。
- 单击 "Major" 会清除先前的选择，并在终端中设置一组与 forex.major 对应的品种。
- 单击 “Crosss” 会清除先前的选择，并在终端中设置一组与 forex.crosss 对应的品种。
- 当三个按钮都未被按下时，所有选择都将被取消。
它是这样的：
图例 6 基本交互元素的实现。
若要完成可视化实现，需要加入两小段附加内容。 您可以在图例 5 中看到该窗口包含先前创建的 “Back（后退）” 按钮。 但这是第 1 步，因此不应有这样的按钮。 它应该被隐藏，仅在步骤 2 和 3 中才显示。 将以下行添加到 CreateGUI() 方法中：
bool CProgram::CreateGUI(void) { //--- Step 1-3 if(!CreateStepWindow("Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols")) return(false); //--- Finish the creation of GUI CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); m_back_button.Hide(); return(true); }
另外，我们需要监视用户的选择。 如果用户尚未选择至少一个品种，则不允许切换到步骤 2。 利用 “Back” 和 “Next” 按钮执行步骤之间的切换。 因此，若要解决该任务，需将三个新方法添加到 CProgram 类的私密部分。 该方法处理三个步骤中每一步选择的信息，从而执行应用程序的初始设置。 另外，添加 m_current_step 变量：单击 “Back/Next” 时，应用程序会知道我们当前在哪一步。
private: //--- int m_symbol_total; int m_all_symbols; int m_current_step; //--- void ToStep_1(void); void ToStep_2(void); void ToStep_3(void);
之后，在类构造函数中为所创建的变量设置第一步的数值，即 1。 若要在三个配置步骤之间设置导航，则在 OnEvent() 中的按钮点击事件中添加以下代码：
//--- Navigation if(lparam==m_back_button.Id()) { //--- Return to Step 1 if(m_current_step==2) ToStep_1(); //--- Return to Step 2 else if(m_current_step==3) ToStep_2(); } //--- Go to Step 2 if(lparam==m_next_button.Id()) { //--- Go to Step 2 if(m_current_step==1) ToStep_2(); //--- Go to Step 3 else if(m_current_step==2) ToStep_3(); }
如果您在此步骤尝试编译项目，则编译器将返回以下错误：创建了三个方法，并已调用，但尚未实现：
function 'CProgram::ToStep_1' must have a body Program.mqh 60 22
为了修复此问题，需在 Program.mqh 文件中创建这些类的实现。 不过，对于 ToStep_1() 和 ToStep_3() 方法，暂时将其留空。 它们将在以后填补。 现在，我们对切换到第二步 ToStep_2() 的方法感兴趣。 添加检查，判断至少选择了一个品种：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Go to Step 1 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CProgram::ToStep_1(void) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Go to Step 2 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CProgram::ToStep_2(void) { //--- Check whether at least one symbol is selected int cnt=0; for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { if(m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) cnt++; } if(cnt<1) { MessageBox("No symbols selected!","Warning"); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Move to Step 3 3 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CProgram::ToStep_3(void) { //--- }
如果用户在未选择品种的情况下不小心按了下一步，则显示警告，示意至少应选择一个品种。
设置步骤 2：时间帧
在应用程序设置的第二步中，用户应选择搜索交易信号的时间帧。 我们在第一篇文章中提到了必需的 UI 元素：
- 一组快速选择时间帧的按钮。
- 复选框形式的时间帧列表。
- 返回到步骤 1 的 “Back（返回）”按钮。
我们借用步骤 1 可视化实现中的现有对象，并针对时间帧的选择进行调整。 转至我们最近正在编辑的 ToStep_2() 方法的主体，并为其添加其他功能。 首先，请记住在步骤 1 中选择的品种，并在 MetaTrader 5 的市场观察中显示它们：
//--- Set selected symbols in Market Watch for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { if(m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) SymbolSelect(m_checkbox[i].LabelText(),true); else SymbolSelect(m_checkbox[i].LabelText(),false); }
然后将步骤 1 的界面转换为第二个界面：
//--- Change header m_step_window.LabelText("Signal Monitor Step 2: Choose Timeframes"); m_step_window.Update(true); //--- Hide elements of Step 1 for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsLocked(false); m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(false); m_checkbox[i].Hide(); } string names[3]= {"All","Junior","Senior"}; //--- Change names of selection buttons for(int i=0; i<3; i++) { m_currency_set[i].LabelText(names[i]); m_currency_set[i].IsPressed(false); if(m_current_step==3) m_currency_set[i].Show(); m_currency_set[i].Update(true); } //--- Hide block for working with templates m_text_edit.Hide(); m_load_button.Hide(); m_save_button.Hide(); //--- Show all timeframes string timeframe_names[21]= { "M1","M2","M3","M4","M5","M6","M10","M12","M15","M20","M30", "H1","H2","H3","H4","H6","H8","H12","D1","W1","MN" }; for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { m_checkbox[i].LabelText(timeframe_names[i]); m_checkbox[i].Show(); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } //--- Show Back button m_back_button.Show(); //--- m_current_step=2;
实现十分简单。 最后，将数值 2 赋值给 m_current_step 变量（步骤 2）。 现在，我们需要修改界面，从而能够正确显示所选时间帧集合 “All（全部）”，“Junior（初级）”，“Senior（高级）”。 打开 Program.mqh，并在 OnEvent() 方法中修改代码。 在 “按钮单击” 事件部分中需要进行修改。 从对象的角度来看，步骤 1 和 2 中的快速选择按钮是相似的。 如此这般，必须在按钮单击事件中定义当前的设置步骤：
//--- Step 1 if(m_current_step==1) { ... } //--- Step 2 else if(m_current_step==2) { //--- All if(lparam==m_currency_set[0].Id() && m_currency_set[0].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[1].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[2].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[1].Update(true); m_currency_set[2].Update(true); //--- for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(true); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } } //--- Junior Timeframes else if(lparam==m_currency_set[1].Id() && m_currency_set[1].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[0].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[2].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[0].Update(true); m_currency_set[2].Update(true); //--- string pairs[11]= { "M1","M2","M3","M4","M5","M6","M10","M12","M15","M20","M30" }; //--- Clear the selection for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(false); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } //--- for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { for(int j=0; j<11; j++) if(m_checkbox[i].LabelText()==pairs[j]) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(true); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } } } //--- Senior Timeframes else if(lparam==m_currency_set[2].Id() && m_currency_set[2].IsPressed()) { m_currency_set[0].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[1].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[0].Update(true); m_currency_set[1].Update(true); //--- string pairs[10]= { "H1","H2","H3","H4","H6","H8","H12","D1","W1","MN" }; //--- Clear the selection for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(false); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } //--- for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { for(int j=0; j<10; j++) if(m_checkbox[i].LabelText()==pairs[j]) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(true); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } } }
在设置的第二步中要实现的最后一个 UI 元素是 “Back（返回）”按钮，该按钮返回到步骤 1。 这是由已创建但仍为空的 ToStep_1() 完成的。 返回前一个界面，并设置前一个包装器，以便处理选择按钮单击事件。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CProgram::ToStep_1(void) { //--- Change header m_step_window.LabelText("Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols"); m_step_window.Update(true); //--- Hide the Back button m_back_button.Hide(); //--- Clear selection for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { m_checkbox[i].IsPressed(false); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } //--- Show elements of Step 1 for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { m_checkbox[i].Show(); m_checkbox[i].LabelText(SymbolName(i,false)); m_checkbox[i].Update(true); } string names[3]= {"All","Majors","Crosses"}; //--- Change names of selection buttons for(int i=0; i<3; i++) { m_currency_set[i].IsPressed(false); m_currency_set[i].LabelText(names[i]); m_currency_set[i].Update(true); } //--- Show block for working with templates m_text_edit.Show(); m_load_button.Show(); m_save_button.Show(); //--- Set the current setup step m_current_step=1; }
现在编译项目。 如果一切正确，结果将如图例 7 所示。
图例 7 应用程序设置步骤 2 的实现。
设置步骤 3：添加信号
下一阶段是步骤 3：信号添加界面。 它非常简单，由一个信号添加按钮，和一个添加信号列表的标题组成。 打开 Program.mqh，并在 СProgram 中声明两个新变量：
CButton m_add_signal;
//---
CTextLabel m_signal_header;
实现变量的方法：
bool CreateIconButton(CButton &button,string text,const int x_gap,const int y_gap); //--- Text label bool CreateLabel(CTextLabel &text_label,const int x_gap,const int y_gap,string label_text);
在 StepWindow.mqh 文件的末尾添加其实现。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a button with an image | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\plus.bmp" bool CProgram::CreateIconButton(CButton &button,string text,const int x_gap,const int y_gap) { //--- color baseclr=C'70,180,70'; color pressed=C'70,170,70'; //--- Save the window pointer button.MainPointer(m_step_window); //--- Set properties before creation button.XSize(110); button.YSize(30); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.IconXGap(3); button.IconYGap(7); button.IconFile("Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\plus.bmp"); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressed); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressed); button.LabelColor(clrWhite); button.LabelColorPressed(clrWhite); button.LabelColorHover(clrWhite); button.IsCenterText(true); //--- Create a control if(!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return(false); //--- Add a pointer to element to the base CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(0,button); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates the text label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateLabel(CTextLabel &text_label,const int x_gap,const int y_gap,string label_text) { //--- Save the window pointer text_label.MainPointer(m_step_window); //--- text_label.Font(m_base_font); text_label.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_label.XSize(120); text_label.BackColor(m_background); //--- Create the button if(!text_label.CreateTextLabel(label_text,x_gap,y_gap)) return(false); //--- Add a pointer to element to the base CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(0,text_label); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
将以下内容添加到 CreateStepWindow() 窗口中，以便在应用程序启动时创建它们。
//--- if(!CreateIconButton(m_add_signal,"Add Signal",10,30)) return(false); if(!CreateLabel(m_signal_header,10,30+30+10,"Signal List")) return(false);
现在，启动时要禁止显示它们，即在第一步，调用 CreateGUI() 创建界面后立即执行，在方法主体末尾添加两行来隐藏这些元素
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates the graphical interface of the program | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateGUI(void) { //--- Step 1-3 if(!CreateStepWindow("Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols")) return(false); //--- Finish the creation of GUI CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); m_back_button.Hide(); m_add_signal.Hide(); m_signal_header.Hide(); return(true); }
现在，实现先前添加的 ToStep_3() 方法，该方法将清除前一步中的可视化元素，并显示我们创建的元素：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CProgram::ToStep_3(void) { //--- Check whether at least one timeframe is selected int cnt=0; for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { if(m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) cnt++; } if(cnt<1) { MessageBox("No timeframes selected!","Warning"); return; } //--- m_step_window.LabelText("Signal Monitor Step 3: Create Signals"); m_step_window.Update(true); m_next_button.LabelText("Create"); m_next_button.Update(true); //--- Hide elements of Step 2 for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { if(i<3) m_currency_set[i].Hide(); m_checkbox[i].Hide(); } //--- m_add_signal.Show(); m_signal_header.Show(); //--- m_current_step=3; }
再次编译该项目，并双击下一步按钮进入步骤 3。 不要忘记在前两个步骤中选择元素，否则应用程序不允许我们进入第三步。
图例 8 实现应用程序设置的第 3 步。
交易信号创建和编辑窗口
与交易信号相关的可视组件位于 SetWindow.mqh 文件中，故此打开它。 现在，它仅包含 #include 命令行连接的包含文件 Program.mqh。 首先，创建一个单独的窗口，这将是创建和设置所有其他元素的基础。 打开 Program.mqh，并在类中声明 m_set_window 变量，该变量是 CWindow 类实例。 还要添加创建窗口的 CreateSetWindow() 方法：
CWindow m_set_window; bool CreateSetWindow(const string caption_text);
之后，返回到 SetWindow.mqh，并实现所创建方法。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a window for creating and editing trading signals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateSetWindow(const string text) { //--- Add the pointer to the window array CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_set_window); //--- Properties m_set_window.XSize(568); m_set_window.YSize(555); //--- Coordinates int x=int(ChartGetInteger(m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)-m_set_window.XSize())/2; int y=30; //--- m_set_window.CaptionHeight(22); m_set_window.IsMovable(true); m_set_window.CaptionColor(m_caption); m_set_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption); m_set_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption); m_set_window.BackColor(m_background); m_set_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_set_window.Font(m_base_font); m_set_window.WindowType(W_DIALOG); //--- Creating a form if(!m_set_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return(false); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，我们将新创建的窗口，与已经可用的元素绑定在一起。 首先，在 CreateGUI() 界面创建中添加方法调用。 在第 3 步中单击 “Add Signal（添加信号）”按钮后，应打开窗口。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates the graphical interface of the program | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateGUI(void) { //--- Step 1-3 if(!CreateStepWindow("Signal Monitor Step 1: Choose Symbols")) return(false); //--- Creation and editing window if(!CreateSetWindow("Signal Monitor Edit Signal")) return(false); //--- Finish the creation of GUI CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); m_back_button.Hide(); m_add_signal.Hide(); m_signal_header.Hide(); return(true); }
在点击事件 OnEvent() 中：
//--- Click on the "Add Signal" button if(lparam==m_add_signal.Id()) { m_set_window.OpenWindow(); }
编译项目并检查结果：在步骤 3 中点击“添加信号”后，将打开另一个创建和编辑窗口。
图例 9 交易信号创建和编辑窗口的实现。
第一个窗口元素将在交易信号生成时选择指标类型。 元素添加过程是相同的：创建一个类实例，并实现创建该实例的方法。
//--- Drop-down menu CComboBox m_indicator_type; //--- Creates a drop-down method bool CreateIndicatorType(const int x_gap,const int y_gap);
方法实现将位于先前创建窗口的同一文件中。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a drop-down menu with indicator types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateIndicatorType(const int x_gap,const int y_gap) { //--- Pass the object to the panel m_indicator_type.MainPointer(m_set_window); //--- Array of the item values in the list view string pattern_names[7]= { "ATR","CCI","DeMarker","Force Ind","WPR","RSI","Momentum" }; //--- Set properties before creation m_indicator_type.XSize(200); m_indicator_type.YSize(26); m_indicator_type.LabelYGap(4); m_indicator_type.ItemsTotal(7); m_indicator_type.Font(m_base_font); m_indicator_type.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_indicator_type.BackColor(m_background); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().Font(m_base_font); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().BackColor(clrWhite); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().XGap(100); m_indicator_type.GetButtonPointer().XSize(100); m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer().Font(m_base_font); m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer().FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer().ItemYSize(26); //--- Store the item values in the combo box list view for(int i=0; i<7; i++) m_indicator_type.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); //--- Get the list pointer CListView *lv=m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer(); //--- Set the list view properties lv.LightsHover(true); m_indicator_type.SelectItem(5); //--- Create a control if(!m_indicator_type.CreateComboBox("Indicator Type",x_gap,y_gap)) return(false); //--- Add an object to the common array of object groups CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(1,m_indicator_type); return(true); }
此处仅有的补充是，在 CreateSetWindow() 方法主体的末尾，我们调用了一个 CreateIndicatorType() 方法创建指标类型的选项。
... //--- Creating a form if(!m_set_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return(false); //--- Indicator type if(!CreateIndicatorType(10,22+10)) return(false);
结果是 UI 元素，它允许从 7 种振荡器类型的标准指标里进行选择。
图例 10 选择指标类型的元素。
接下来，我们研究分为两部分的元素集合：指标设置和信号设置。 从标准集合中选择的所有指标均具有通用设置，例如周期和适用价格。 因此，第一板块需要以下内容：文本标签，周期输入字段，和选择指标计算所用价格的下拉菜单。 在 CProgram 类中添加所需的变量，及其创建方法。
//--- Text label CTextLabel m_set_header[5]; //--- Input fields CTextEdit m_period_edit; //--- Drop-down menu CComboBox m_applied_price; ... bool CreateSetLabel(CTextLabel &text_label,const int x_gap,const int y_gap,string label_text); bool CreatePeriodEdit(const int x_gap,const int y_gap); bool CreateAppliedPrice(const int x_gap,const int y_gap);
实现添加的方法，并在 CreateSetWindow() 方法主体的末尾调用它们。 现在，我们添加一种机制，受益于该机制，所创建元素依据所选指标类型来更改相应的设置集。 为此，在 OnEvent() 中添加一个带有单击下拉菜单的事件，并为每个指标的参数设置一组单独的设定：
//--- Item selection in the combobox list if(id==CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ON_CLICK_COMBOBOX_ITEM) { int index=m_indicator_type.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); switch(index) { case 0: m_period_edit.LabelText("ATR Period"); m_applied_price.Hide(); break; case 1: m_period_edit.LabelText("CCI Period"); m_applied_price.Show(); break; case 2: m_period_edit.LabelText("DeMarker Period"); m_applied_price.Hide(); break; case 3: m_period_edit.LabelText("Force Index Period"); m_applied_price.Show(); break; case 4: m_period_edit.LabelText("WPR Period"); m_applied_price.Hide(); break; case 5: m_period_edit.LabelText("RSI Period"); m_applied_price.Show(); break; case 6: m_period_edit.LabelText("Momentum Period"); m_applied_price.Hide(); break; default: m_period_edit.LabelText("RSI Period"); m_applied_price.Hide(); break; } m_period_edit.Update(true); }
编译项目并查看结果：
图例 11 指标设置的实现。
接下来，进入信号编辑的第二板块。 它由标题和八个设置组成：
- 信号规则。
- 信号模块中的文本标签值。
- 文本标签颜色。
- 背景用法和颜色。
- 边缘用法和颜色。
- 信号模块上方工具提示的用法、颜色和值。
- 图形标签的用法，及其在信号模块中的外观。
- 选择可用时间帧以便搜索给定信号。
为了给该板块添加标题，在 CreateSetWindow() 主体的末尾添加以下代码（我们之前已创建了一种可视化标题的方法，以其他参数值复用该方法）：
//--- Signal settings if(!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[1],10,22+10+4*(25+10),"2.Signal Settings")) return(false);
信号规则由两个元素组成：下拉菜单，和数字值输入字段。 在 CProgram 类里添加类实例和实现方法：
CTextEdit m_rule_value; CComboBox m_rule_type; ... bool CreateRuleValue(const int x_gap,const int y_gap); bool CreateRule(const int x_gap,const int y_gap);
将其实现添加到 SetWindow.mqh 之中，并在 CreateSetWindow() 方法主体中调用它们。
//--- Condition settings if(!CreateRuleValue(130,22+10+5*(25+10))) return(false); if(!CreateRule(10,22+10+5*(25+10))) return(false);
此外，以相同的方式添加每组设定。 这是 CreateSetWindow() 方法完整实现的模样：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a window for creating and editing trading signals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateSetWindow(const string text) { //--- Add the pointer to the window array CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_set_window); //--- Properties m_set_window.XSize(568); m_set_window.YSize(575); //--- Coordinates int x=int(ChartGetInteger(m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)-m_set_window.XSize())/2; int y=30; //--- m_set_window.CaptionHeight(22); m_set_window.IsMovable(true); m_set_window.CaptionColor(m_caption); m_set_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption); m_set_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption); m_set_window.BackColor(m_background); m_set_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_set_window.Font(m_base_font); m_set_window.WindowType(W_DIALOG); //--- Creating a form if(!m_set_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return(false); //--- Indicator type if(!CreateIndicatorType(10,22+10)) return(false); //--- Settings of the selected indicator if(!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[0],10,22+10+26+10,"1.Indicator Settings")) return(false); if(!CreatePeriodEdit(10,22+10+2*(25+10))) return(false); if(!CreateAppliedPrice(10,22+10+3*(25+10))) return(false); //--- Signal settings if(!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[1],10,22+10+4*(25+10),"2.Signal Settings")) return(false); //--- Condition settings if(!CreateRuleValue(130,22+10+5*(25+10))) return(false); if(!CreateRule(10,22+10+5*(25+10))) return(false); //--- Label display settings if(!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[2],10,22+10+6*(25+10),"Label")) return(false); if(!CreateButton2(m_label_button[0],"Value",100,22+7+6*(25+10))) return(false); if(!CreateButton2(m_label_button[1],"Text",100+80,22+7+6*(25+10))) return(false); //--- Label color display settings if(!CreateColorButton(m_color_button[0],10,22+10+7*(25+10),"Label Color")) return(false); if(!CreateTextBox(180+80+10,22+7+6*(25+10))) return(false); //--- if(!CreateColorButton(m_color_button[1],25,22+10+8*(25+10),"")) return(false); if(!CreateSetCheckBox(m_set_param[0],10,22+10+8*(25+10),"Use Background")) return(false); if(!CreateColorButton(m_color_button[2],25,22+10+9*(25+10),"")) return(false); if(!CreateSetCheckBox(m_set_param[1],10,22+10+9*(25+10),"Use Border")) return(false); if(!CreateColorButton(m_color_button[3],25,22+10+10*(25+10),"")) return(false); if(!CreateSetCheckBox(m_set_param[2],10,22+10+10*(25+10),"Use Tooltip")) return(false); if(!CreateTooltipText(240,22+10+10*(25+10))) return(false); if(!CreateSetCheckBox(m_set_param[3],10,22+10+11*(25+10),"Use Image")) return(false); if(!CreateImageSlider(125,22+10+11*(25+10))) return(false); //--- Timeframe selection if(!CreateSetLabel(m_set_header[4],10,22+10+12*(25+10),"Timeframes")) return(false); //--- y=22+10+13*(25+10); int k=0; for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { if(i==11) { y=22+20+14*(25+10); k=0; } if(!CreateTfButton(m_tf_button[i],40*k+10,y)) return(false); k++; } return(true); }
附加的完整实现清单位于下面的附件中。 添加所有必需的部分之后，创建和编辑窗口如下所示：
图例 12 信号编辑窗口的 UI 元素实现。
如您从图例所见，时间帧选择按钮为空。 我们还需要配置基本的元素交互：
- 时间帧按钮仅应显示步骤 2 中选择的数字。
- 选择 “Value” 按钮后，“Text” 按钮应变成未按下状态，并且文本标签输入字段应被隐藏。
- 单击颜色选择按钮应打开一个带有调色板的窗口。
- 取消选中时，调色板选择、工具提示输入字段和图形标签选择应处于未活动状态。
为了实现所选时间帧的输出，我们在基类的私密部分中创建 RebulidTimeframes() 方法，并实现此方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CProgram::RebuildTimeframes(void) { //--- Count the number of selected timeframes int cnt=0; for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { if(m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) cnt++; } ArrayResize(m_timeframes,cnt); cnt=0; //--- Remember the selected timeframe to the array for(int i=0; i<21; i++) { if(m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) { m_timeframes[cnt]=m_checkbox[i].LabelText(); cnt++; } } //--- for(int i=0; i<cnt; i++) m_tf_button[i].IsLocked(false); //--- for(int i=0; i<cnt; i++) { m_tf_button[i].LabelText(m_timeframes[i]); m_tf_button[i].Update(true); } //--- for(int i=cnt; i<21; i++) m_tf_button[i].IsLocked(true); }
现在，单击添加信号，将以下内容添加到调用编辑窗口的代码里。
//--- Click on the "Add Signal" button if(lparam==m_add_signal.Id()) { m_set_window.OpenWindow(); if(m_set_window.IsAvailable()) RebuildTimeframes(); }
下一刻，我们进入与 “Value” 和 “Text” 按钮相关的交互设置。 在 OnEvent() 中添加以下代码：
//--- if(lparam==m_label_button[0].Id()) { if(m_label_button[0].IsPressed()) { m_label_button[1].IsPressed(false); m_label_button[1].Update(true); } m_text_box.Hide(); } if(lparam==m_label_button[1].Id()) { if(m_label_button[1].IsPressed()) { m_label_button[0].IsPressed(false); m_label_button[0].Update(true); } m_text_box.Show(); }
此处满足以下条件：如果按下其中一个按钮，则另一个按钮应释放。 如果未按下 “Text”，则隐藏编辑字段。 此处还实现了单击调色板按钮。 我们有四个按钮，并声明了四个元素的数组，因此编写在循环中访问它们。
//--- for(int i=0; i<4; i++) { if(lparam==m_color_button[i].Id()) { m_color_picker.ColorButtonPointer(m_color_button[i]); return; } }
最后的交互是当未选中复选框时，阻塞元素。 在 OnEvent() 中添加跟踪复选框点击，并实现交互。
//--- Click on the checkbox if(id==CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ON_CLICK_CHECKBOX) { //--- for(int i=0; i<3; i++) { if(lparam==m_set_param[i].Id()) { m_color_button[i+1].IsLocked(!m_set_param[i].IsPressed()); if(m_set_param[2].IsPressed()) m_tooltip_text.Show(); else m_tooltip_text.Hide(); } } //--- if(lparam==m_set_param[3].Id()) m_pictures_slider.IsLocked(!m_set_param[3].IsPressed()); }
再次编译项目，并查看结果。
图例 13 信号编辑窗口 UI 元素交互的实现。
交易信号监控器
开发阶段的最后一步是为将来的交易信号监控器创建一个窗口。 我们还应考虑当前版本中已实现的那些基本设置。 在创建之前，我们设置一些任务，以便令读者理解创建元素之目的：
- 创建第一步中所选信号的文本标签的行。
- 创建在第二步中所选时间帧的文本标签的标题列。
- 根据所创建元素的行和列调整窗口大小。 一种自动调整大小。
为了创建时间帧和品种的文本标签，创建两个 CTextLabel 类实例的数组，并在 CProgram 类中为两个方法添加实现。
CTextLabel m_timeframe_label[]; CTextLabel m_symbol_label[]; bool CreateTimeframeLabel(CTextLabel &text_label,const int x_gap,const int y_gap,string label_text); bool CreateSymbolLabel(CTextLabel &text_label,const int x_gap,const int y_gap,string label_text);
现在，在 MainWindow.mqh 文件中实现所创建方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates the text label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateTimeframeLabel(CTextLabel &text_label,const int x_gap,const int y_gap,string label_text) { //--- Save the window pointer text_label.MainPointer(m_step_window); //--- text_label.Font(m_base_font); text_label.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_label.XSize(40); text_label.BackColor(m_background); //--- Create the button if(!text_label.CreateTextLabel(label_text,x_gap,y_gap)) return(false); //--- Add a pointer to element to the base CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(0,text_label); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates the text label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CProgram::CreateSymbolLabel(CTextLabel &text_label,const int x_gap,const int y_gap,string label_text) { //--- Save the window pointer text_label.MainPointer(m_step_window); //--- text_label.Font(m_base_font); text_label.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_label.XSize(100); text_label.BackColor(m_background); //--- Create the button if(!text_label.CreateTextLabel(label_text,x_gap,y_gap)) return(false); //--- Add a pointer to element to the base CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(0,text_label); return(true); }
在继续进行窗口界面可视化之前，我们需要在私密部分中创建两个重要变量，以及两个方法：
int m_total_signals; string m_symbols[]; void ToMonitor(void); void AutoResize(const int x_size,const int y_size);
m_total_signals 变量检查是否创建了至少一个交易信号。 此检查需在创建监视器窗口之前执行。 m_symbols[] 数组将包含第一步设置中的一系列品种。 ToMonitor() 方法实现监视器界面的创建，而 AutoResize() 会根据所创建元素调整窗口大小。 此处是所声明方法的实现：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CProgram::ToMonitor(void) { //--- Check if there is at least one signal if(m_total_signals<1) { MessageBox("No signals created!","Warning"); return; } //--- Hide Step 3 m_add_signal.Hide(); m_signal_header.Hide(); m_back_button.Hide(); m_next_button.Hide(); //--- Change window header m_step_window.LabelText("Signal Monitor"); m_step_window.Update(true); //--- Symbols int sy=ArraySize(m_symbols); ArrayResize(m_symbol_label,sy); for(int i=0; i<sy; i++) { if(!CreateSymbolLabel(m_symbol_label[i],5,m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+25+i*25,m_symbols[i])) return; m_symbol_label[i].Update(true); } //--- Timeframes int tf=ArraySize(m_timeframes); ArrayResize(m_timeframe_label,tf); //--- for(int i=0; i<tf; i++) { if(!CreateTimeframeLabel(m_timeframe_label[i],110+50*i,m_step_window.CaptionHeight()+3,m_timeframes[i])) return; m_timeframe_label[i].Update(true); } //--- Resize window AutoResize(m_timeframe_label[tf-1].XGap()+m_timeframe_label[tf-1].XSize()+5,m_symbol_label[sy-1].YGap()+m_symbol_label[sy-1].YSize()+5); }
如上面的代码所见，m_symbols 中的数据用于“品种”部分。 但这些数据尚未收集或准备。 我们来修复它。 进入 ToStep_2() 方法，并检查是否已选择了至少一个品种，记住第一步中选择的品种，并保存到我们的数组当中：
//--- Count the number of selected symbols ArrayResize(m_symbols,cnt); cnt=0; //--- Remember the selected timeframe to the array for(int i=0; i<m_all_symbols; i++) { if(m_checkbox[i].IsPressed()) { m_symbols[cnt]=m_checkbox[i].LabelText(); cnt++; } }
现在，创建自动调整大小的方法。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CProgram::AutoResize(const int x_size,const int y_size) { m_step_window.ChangeWindowWidth(x_size); m_step_window.ChangeWindowHeight(y_size); }
在检查项目之前，m_total_signals 变量应在 CProgram 的构造函数里置零。另一个要点是 OnEvent() 方法中添加的按钮单击事件。
//--- Navigation if(lparam==m_back_button.Id()) { //--- Go back if(m_current_step==2) ToStep_1(); //--- Return to Step 2 else if(m_current_step==3) ToStep_2(); } //--- Go forward if(lparam==m_next_button.Id()) { //--- Go to Step 2 if(m_current_step==1) ToStep_2(); //--- Go to Step 3 else if(m_current_step==2) ToStep_3(); //--- Go to Monitor else if(m_current_step==3) ToMonitor(); }
于此，单击跳转到下一步的按钮，加入调用所创建的 ToMonitor() 方法。在步骤 3中，此按钮称为 “Create（创建）”。 现在编译项目，并启动应用程序：
- 在第一步中选择 “Crosses（交叉盘）”。
- 在第二步中，选择 “Senior（高级）”。
- 在第三步中，单击 "Add Signal（添加信号）"。
- 之后，关闭信号创建窗口，然后单击 "Create（创建）”。
图例 14 基本监视器设置
在下一篇文章中，我们将研究一种算法的实现，该算法将在初次启动期间，依据创建的工作条件搜索已配置的交易信号。
结束语
附件档案包含所有列出的文件，这些文件位于相应的文件夹中。 为令其正常工作，您只需将 MQL5 文件夹保存到终端文件夹里。 若要打开 MQL5 文件夹所在的终端根目录，请在 MetaTrader 5 终端中按下 Ctrl+Shift+D 组合键，或利用关联菜单，如下图例 15 中所示。
图例 15. 在 MetaTrader 5 终端根目录中打开 MQL5 文件夹
