快捷手动交易工具箱：持仓和挂单操控

内容

概述

我们之前曾创建了基本功能，旨在帮助偏爱手动交易的交易员。 我们重点关注与下单相关的便捷操作，因此大部分函数都与市价入场有关。 然而，任何交易策略，无论是手动还是自动，在以市价操作时，都应该有三个主要阶段。 其中包括市场准入规则、持仓管理和平仓条件。 至于目前，该工具箱仅覆盖第一阶段。 因此，随着深入发展，我们可以增加更多的机会来操控持仓或挂单，并扩展平仓条件。 所有的计算都应该由工具箱来完成，而决策则应由交易者制定。





问题表现



我们从判断实现新功能所需的任务范围开始。 我们依据要继续开发的当前应用程序，来判断主要阶段：

修订应用程序结构。 该应用程序最初是作为一个主窗口创建的，含有一组任务按钮，其中两个打开内有相应市价单和挂单开单工具的模式窗口。 其他三个按钮提供了一些简单的功能，可按市价平仓和删除所有挂单。 现在，我们需要添加一个管理当前持仓和编辑挂单的界面。

该应用程序最初是作为一个主窗口创建的，含有一组任务按钮，其中两个打开内有相应市价单和挂单开单工具的模式窗口。 其他三个按钮提供了一些简单的功能，可按市价平仓和删除所有挂单。 现在，我们需要添加一个管理当前持仓和编辑挂单的界面。 扩展订单操作模式。以前，我们可将所有盈利或亏损的订单平仓。 现在，我们需要一个更灵活的功能，按持仓类型划分，并且可设置各种条件来选择所有/选定的订单平仓。 对于挂单，我们只能将早前由工具箱创建的订单批量删除。 这显然还不够。 我们应能够删除单独的挂单或修改它。 另外，市价单和挂单最好分开列出。

我们仔细研究每一个单独的阶段。





我们先来看看已经实现了什么。 下面的图例 1 展示了主要的模块，它们分成两个类别执行任务：开仓/创建，和平仓/删除。 第三个类别是手工管理和修改。

图例 1 工具箱的主要模块

如此，我们来创建三个选项卡。 第一个将用于图例 1 所示的函数。 在其他两个选项卡中，我们将实现处理持仓和挂单的功能。

图例 2 新的应用程序结构

以前位于主窗口中的所有功能都将在 “Trading” 选项卡中实现。 开仓控制将包括一个由此工具开仓的表格。 在该处也将执行与这些持仓相关的命令。 挂单控制功能包括由工具箱创建的订单，以及平仓/修改持仓的控件。 我们更加详细地研究一下这些选卡。

图例 3 在场持仓控制选项卡

图例 3 示意在场持仓控制选项卡。 该选项卡包含以下元素：

在场订单选卡。 显示应用程序开仓的所有当前在场持仓的信息。 它类似于 MetaTrader 5 中的交易选项卡里的表格。

显示应用程序开仓的所有当前在场持仓的信息。 它类似于 MetaTrader 5 中的交易选项卡里的表格。 三个输入字段。 它们对应并链接到表列：成交量、止损、止盈。

它们对应并链接到表列：成交量、止损、止盈。 两个按钮。单击表格行后，可编辑的持仓参数将显示在输入字段里。 单击编辑，我们可以修改列表中所选持仓的止损和止盈，甚至删除它们。 平仓按钮则以当前价格平仓。 平仓时，系统会额外检查交易量输入字段。 这意味着您可以选择小于当前持仓手数的手数值，并部分平仓。

现在，查看图例 4 中的 Pending Order Control 选项卡。

图例 4 挂单控制。

它与前一个非常相似：

一张挂单表格。 它包含由此工具箱创建的挂单列表。

三个输入字段。 当表里挂单选取后，可以修改其当前执行价格，也可以编辑或删除止损、止盈。

两个按钮。 Edit 按钮，与在场持仓表格不同，可访问所有三个输入字段，编辑所选的挂单。 Close 按钮平单。

我们回到 "Trading" 选卡，并修改它从而获得新功能。 首先，我们修改现有的平仓工具。 不光可以多头平仓，还可以空头平仓。 这是通过平仓模式开关来实现的。

图例 5 扩展在场持仓平仓功能。

正如您在图例 5 所见，我们有 4 个新按钮：Close BUY profit, Close SELL profit, Close BUY loss, Close SELL loss。 在按钮的右边还有另外的开关；我们来更详细地研究一下。 开关相似，因此以下描述适用于所有这些开关。

All。 默认值。 按钮不会设置任何限制，并关闭所有选定项。

默认值。 按钮不会设置任何限制，并关闭所有选定项。 >Point 。 若所选类型的所有持仓盈亏高于指定点数则平仓。

。 若所选类型的所有持仓盈亏高于指定点数则平仓。 >Currency。 所选类型所有持仓盈亏高于指定存款货币金额则平仓。

所选类型所有持仓盈亏高于指定存款货币金额则平仓。 Sum>Points 。 所选类型的所有持仓总盈亏高于指定点数的平仓。

。 所选类型的所有持仓总盈亏高于指定点数的平仓。 Sum>Currency。 所选类型的所有持仓总盈亏高于指定存款币种金额则平仓。

重要提示：当选中最后两点之一时，总金额只计算于由该应用程序所开立持仓，含有指定的魔幻数字。 检查满足两个条件的所有持仓的金额：持仓类型和魔幻数字。

我们来研究一个如图例 5 所示的持仓示例：Close All Loss 且选项 sum>currency。 在这种情况下，工具箱将查找之前由它开立的所有持仓，累计它们的利润，如果按存款货币单位计算它的超过 10 个单位，则所有持仓平仓。





工具箱附加的实现



作为基础，我们将使用早前在文章快捷手动交易工具箱：基本功能里创建的项目。 首先，我们需要重新构造主窗口，如图例 2 所示。 为此，在CProgram基类中创建CreateTabs() 方法，添加选卡界面元素，并在MainWindow.mqh 中实现它。

bool CFastTrading::CreateTabs( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_tab.MainPointer(m_main_window); m_tab.Font(m_base_font); m_tab.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_tab.LabelColor( clrWhite ); m_tab.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); m_tab.IsCenterText( true ); m_tab.AutoXResizeMode( true ); m_tab.AutoYResizeMode( true ); m_tab.AutoXResizeRightOffset( 5 ); m_tab.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 5 ); m_tab.TabsYSize( 27 ); m_tab.GetButtonsGroupPointer().Font(m_base_font); m_tab.GetButtonsGroupPointer().FontSize(m_base_font_size); string tabs_names[ 3 ]; tabs_names[ 0 ]=TRADING; tabs_names[ 1 ]=CAPTION_M_CONTROL_NAME; tabs_names[ 2 ]=CAPTION_P_CONTROL_NAME; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 3 ; i++) m_tab.AddTab(tabs_names[i], 180 ); if (!m_tab.CreateTabs(x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_tab); return ( true ); }

所创建方法实体有三个新的宏替换 ，它们服务于选卡标题 - 它们需要将两种语言添加到 Defines.mqh 文件之中：

#define TRADING (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Трейдинг" : "Trading" ) #define CAPTION_M_CONTROL_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Контроль рыночных позиций" : "Market Control" ) #define CAPTION_P_CONTROL_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Контроль отложенных ордеров" : "Pending Control" )

在应用新创建的方法之前，我们需要重新构建创建按钮的方法，并将这些方法链接到第一个选项卡。 我们来看看常用方法 CreateButton()，并按如下方式编辑：

bool CFastTrading::CreateButton(CButton &button, string text, color baseclr, int x_gap, int y_gap) { button.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); button.XSize( 180 ); button.YSize( 40 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(baseclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(baseclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); }

现在，令创建主窗口方法中的修改生效。

bool CFastTrading::CreateMainWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_main_window); m_main_window.XSize( 600 ); m_main_window.YSize( 375 ); int x= 5 ; int y= 20 ; m_main_window.CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_main_window.IsMovable( true ); m_main_window.CaptionColor(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption_color); m_main_window.BackColor(m_background_color); m_main_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_main_window.Font(m_base_font); if (!m_main_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateTabs( 5 , 22 + 27 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 0 ],MARKET_ORDER_NAME+ "(M)" , C'87,128,255' , 20 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 1 ],PENDING_ORDER_NAME+ "(P)" , C'31,209,111' , 210 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 2 ],MARKET_ORDERS_PROFIT_CLOSE+ "(C)" , C'87,128,255' , 20 , 60 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 3 ],MARKET_ORDERS_LOSS_CLOSE+ "(D)" , C'87,128,255' , 20 , 110 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 4 ],PEND_ORDERS_ALL_CLOSE+ "(R)" , C'31,209,111' , 210 , 60 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

正如此处所见，首先添加了选卡，然后更新了创建按钮的方法调用，调整了主窗口的大小。 项目编译完成后，所有按钮将移到第一个选项卡：

图例 6 创建选项卡，并将按钮移到第一个选项卡

根据图例 5，我们创建附加的按钮和输入字段，来实现所需的功能。 对于大按钮，我们将利用更新的 CreateButton() 方法。 然而，为了创建输入字段和开关，我们需要引入其他方法：CreateModeButton() — 模式切换开关，CreateModeEdit() — 输入字段。 它们的完整实现如下：

bool CFastTrading::CreateModeButton(CButton &button, string text, int x_gap, int y_gap) { button.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); color baseclr= clrDarkViolet ; button.XSize( 80 ); button.YSize( 20 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize( 9 ); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(baseclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(baseclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateModeEdit(CTextEdit &text_edit, int x_gap, int y_gap) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 20 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.SetDigits( 2 ); text_edit.MaxValue( 99999 ); text_edit.StepValue( 0.01 ); text_edit.MinValue( 0.01 ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 0.01 )); text_edit.IsLocked( true ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); }

下面是更新后的方法，它利用上述方法创建主窗口，并添加图例 5 中的按钮：

bool CFastTrading::CreateMainWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_main_window); m_main_window.XSize( 600 ); m_main_window.YSize( 375 ); int x= 5 ; int y= 20 ; m_main_window.CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_main_window.IsMovable( true ); m_main_window.CaptionColor(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption_color); m_main_window.BackColor(m_background_color); m_main_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_main_window.Font(m_base_font); if (!m_main_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateTabs( 5 , 22 + 27 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 0 ],MARKET_ORDER_NAME+ "(M)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 1 ],PENDING_ORDER_NAME+ "(P)" , C'31,209,111' , 300 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 2 ], CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT + "(C)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 3 ],PEND_ORDERS_ALL_CLOSE+ "(R)" , C'31,209,111' , 300 , 10 + 45 * 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 4 ], CLOSE_BUY_PROFIT , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 5 ], CLOSE_SELL_PROFIT , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 3 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 6 ], CLOSE_ALL_LOSS + "(D)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 4 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 7 ], CLOSE_BUY_LOSS , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 5 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 8 ], CLOSE_SELL_LOSS , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 6 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) { if (!CreateModeButton(m_mode_button[i], "all" , 205 - 10 , 10 + 45 *(i+ 1 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateModeEdit(m_mode_edit[i], 204 - 10 , 30 + 45 *(i+ 1 ))) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

此处使用新的宏替换，因此，应将相应的值添加到 Defines.mqh:

#define CLOSE_BUY_PROFIT (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть BUY прибыльные" : "Close BUY Profit" ) #define CLOSE_SELL_PROFIT (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть SELL прибыльные" : "Close SELL Profit" ) #define CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть ВСЕ прибыльные" : "Close ALL Profit" ) #define CLOSE_BUY_LOSS (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть BUY убыточные" : "Close BUY Losing" ) #define CLOSE_SELL_LOSS (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть SELL убыточные" : "Close SELL Losing" ) #define CLOSE_ALL_LOSS (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть ВСЕ убыточные" : "Close ALL Losing" )

编制项目，并检查中间结果：

图例 7 添加按钮和模式开关

但这只是一个可视化的实现。 下一步是为每个添加的元素分配一个逻辑任务。 我们来设置切换机制，因为所有后续元素都将引用它们的数值和状态。 为按钮对象创建一个新方法ModeButtonSwitch()。 当按下按钮时，它将切换模式。

void CFastTrading::ModeButtonSwitch(CButton &button, long lparam, string &states[]) { if (lparam==button.Id()) { int size= ArraySize (states); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { if (button.LabelText()==states[i]) { if (i==size- 1 ) { SetButtonParam(button,states[ 0 ]); break ; } else { SetButtonParam(button,states[i+ 1 ]); break ; } } } } }

另一个新方法 ModeEditSwitch() 为所选模式提供了设置对应关系的输入字段。 例如，点数是整数，当我们用存款货币时，则数值应有两个小数位。

void CFastTrading::ModeEditSwitch( long lparam, string &states[]) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_mode_button[i].Id()) { if (m_mode_button[i].LabelText()==states[ 1 ]) { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( false ); m_mode_edit[i].SetDigits( 0 ); m_mode_edit[i].StepValue( 1 ); m_mode_edit[i].MaxValue( 9999 ); m_mode_edit[i].MinValue( 1 ); m_mode_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 20 )); m_mode_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 1 ; } else if (m_mode_button[i].LabelText()==states[ 2 ]) { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( false ); m_mode_edit[i].SetDigits( 2 ); m_mode_edit[i].StepValue( 0.01 ); m_mode_edit[i].MaxValue( 99999 ); m_mode_edit[i].MinValue( 0.01 ); m_mode_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 0.1 )); m_mode_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 2 ; } else if (m_mode_button[i].LabelText()==states[ 3 ]) { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( false ); m_mode_edit[i].SetDigits( 0 ); m_mode_edit[i].StepValue( 1 ); m_mode_edit[i].MaxValue( 9999 ); m_mode_edit[i].MinValue( 1 ); m_mode_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 20 )); m_mode_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 3 ; } else if (m_mode_button[i].LabelText()==states[ 4 ]) { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( false ); m_mode_edit[i].SetDigits( 2 ); m_mode_edit[i].StepValue( 0.01 ); m_mode_edit[i].MaxValue( 99999 ); m_mode_edit[i].MinValue( 0.01 ); m_mode_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 0.1 )); m_mode_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 4 ; } else { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 0 ; } } } }

当前的实现有一个静态数组 m_current_mode — 其大小对应于模式切换开关的数量，即 6。 用户选择的每个平仓按钮模式将写入此数组。 若要激活新添加的方法，打开 OnEvent() 事件应答程序，并在按钮点击事件中添加以下代码：

string states[ 5 ]= { "all" , ">points" , ">currency" , "sum>points" , "sum>currency" }; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) ModeButtonSwitch(m_mode_button[i],lparam,states); ModeEditSwitch(lparam,states);

编译项目。 现在您可看到模式切换改变了输入字段的属性。 如图例 8 所示。





图例 8 转换在场持仓平仓模式

下一步是根据按钮描述实现动作逻辑，其应与早前添加的模式相链接。 我们已经有两个动作：“所有盈利平仓”和“所有亏损平仓”。 现在，它们应根据新的平仓模式进行扩展。 这些动作由方法 CloseAllMarketProfit() 和 CloseAllMarketLoss() 执行。

void CFastTrading::CloseAllMarketProfit( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 2 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_C)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 0 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); int profit_pp; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); else profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { switch (m_current_mode[ 0 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); int profit_pp; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); else profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { if ( (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap> 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 1 && profit_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap> double (m_mode_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 3 && sum_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 4 && sum_cur> double (m_mode_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } }

这是针对平仓方法的修改。 早前，我们引入了 m_current_mode 静态数组，它跟踪按钮上每个动作的模式选择。 因此，针对模式 4 和模式 5 进行计算，在模式 4 和模式 5 中，所有持仓的总利润都以点数或存款货币结算。 之后，我们选择属于我们工具箱的持仓，且根据所选平仓模式，选择条件，所有由工具箱创建的在场持仓都应被平仓。

与此类似，修改第二种方法，所有亏损持仓平仓：

void CFastTrading::CloseAllMarketLoss( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 6 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_D)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 3 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double loss_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); int loss_pp; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) loss_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); else loss_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { switch (m_current_mode[ 3 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=loss_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=loss_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double loss_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); int loss_pp; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) loss_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); else loss_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { if ( (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 0 && loss_cur+swap< 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 1 && loss_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 2 && loss_cur+swap<- double (m_mode_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 3 && sum_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 4 && sum_cur<- double (m_mode_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position=position_ticket; request.symbol=position_symbol; request.volume=volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic=m_magic_number; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } }

此外，针对模式执行计算，按点数或存款货币检查所有持仓的总亏损，如果达到相应的亏损条件，那么由工具箱创建的所有在场持仓全都被平仓。

现在，我们继续采取新的行动：买单平仓/卖单平仓，即可盈利、亦或亏损。 事实上，这是上述两种方法的特例。 因此，我们将添加按持仓类型过滤。 首先，创建执行指定操作的方法：

CloseBuyMarketProfit() — 所有盈利买单平仓。

— 所有盈利买单平仓。 CloseSellMarketProfit() — 所有盈利卖单平仓

— 所有盈利卖单平仓 CloseBuyMarketLoss() — 所有亏损买单平仓

— 所有亏损买单平仓 CloseSellMarketLoss() — 所有亏损卖单平仓

void CFastTrading::CloseBuyMarketProfit( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 4 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_U)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 1 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { int profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); switch (m_current_mode[ 1 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { int profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); if ( (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap> 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 1 && profit_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap> double (m_mode_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 3 && sum_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 4 && sum_cur> double (m_mode_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } } void CFastTrading::CloseBuyMarketLoss( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 7 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_H)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 4 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { int profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); switch (m_current_mode[ 1 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { int profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); if ( (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap< 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 1 && profit_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap<- double (m_mode_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 3 && sum_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 4 && sum_cur<- double (m_mode_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } } void CFastTrading::CloseSellMarketProfit( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 5 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_J)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 2 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { int profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); switch (m_current_mode[ 2 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { int profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if ( (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap> 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 1 && profit_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap> double (m_mode_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 3 && sum_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 4 && sum_cur> double (m_mode_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } } void CFastTrading::CloseSellMarketLoss( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 8 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_L)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 5 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { int profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); switch (m_current_mode[ 1 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { int profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if ( (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap< 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 1 && profit_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap<- double (m_mode_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 3 && sum_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 4 && sum_cur<- double (m_mode_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } }

在创建并实现之后，调用 OnEvent() 事件应答程序里的方法，无需其它。

CloseBuyMarketProfit(id,lparam); CloseSellMarketProfit(id,lparam); CloseBuyMarketLoss(id,lparam); CloseSellMarketLoss(id,lparam);

每个动作不仅可以单击按钮来执行，还可由按键事件来执行。 您可以在代码中重新分配热键。 出于便捷起见，我们在按钮的操作名称旁边显示它们的值。

if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 0 ],MARKET_ORDER_NAME+ "(M)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 1 ],PENDING_ORDER_NAME+ "(P)" , C'31,209,111' , 300 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 2 ],CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT+ "(C)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 3 ],PEND_ORDERS_ALL_CLOSE+ "(R)" , C'31,209,111' , 300 , 10 + 45 * 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 4 ], CLOSE_BUY_PROFIT+ "(U)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 5 ], CLOSE_SELL_PROFIT+ "(J)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 3 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 6 ],CLOSE_ALL_LOSS+ "(D)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 4 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 7 ], CLOSE_BUY_LOSS+ "(H)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 5 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 8 ], CLOSE_SELL_LOSS+ "(L)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 6 )) return ( false );

结果就是，我们有以下数值：

图例 9 为添加的动作指定热键

我们已经实现了交易选项卡的所有功能。 现在，我们移入下一个阶段：创建由工具箱开仓的列表，并在 “Market Positions Control” 选项卡上添加管理持仓的可能性。 本文开头的图例 3 包含一个创建界面元素的可视化方案，它由三个输入字段、两个按钮和表格组成。 我们开始创建选项卡。 首先，我们创建三个输入字段，用于编辑持仓的止损和止盈。 这些是在方法 CreateLotControl()、CreateStopLossControl() 和 CreateTakeProfitControl() 里完成的。

bool CFastTrading::CreateLotControl(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int tab) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.MaxValue( 9999 ); text_edit.StepValue( _Point ); text_edit.SetDigits( _Digits ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 0 )); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateTakeProfitControl(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int tab) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.MaxValue( 9999 ); text_edit.StepValue( _Point ); text_edit.SetDigits( _Digits ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 0 )); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateStopLossControl(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int tab) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.MaxValue( 9999 ); text_edit.StepValue( _Point ); text_edit.SetDigits( _Digits ); text_edit.MinValue( 0 ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 0 )); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); }

在 CreateMainWindow() 主体中添加新方法。

if (!CreateLotControl(m_lot_edit[ 6 ], 375 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossControl(m_sl_edit[ 6 ], 375 + 80 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitControl(m_tp_edit[ 6 ], 375 + 83 * 2 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false );

对于 'Edit' 和 'Close' 按钮，我们需要创建两个新方法来实现它们：CreateModifyButton() 和 CreateCloseButton()。

bool CFastTrading::CreateModifyButton(CButton &button, string text, int x_gap, int y_gap, int tab) { button.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,button); color baseclr= clrDarkOrange ; color pressclr= clrOrange ; button.XSize( 80 ); button.YSize( 24 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateCloseButton(CButton &button, string text, int x_gap, int y_gap, int tab) { button.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,button); color baseclr= clrCrimson ; color pressclr= clrFireBrick ; button.XSize( 80 ); button.YSize( 24 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); }

将它们添加到主窗口创建方法当中：

if (!CreateModifyButton(m_small_button[ 0 ], MODIFY , 622 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateCloseButton(m_small_button[ 1 ], CLOSE , 622 + 80 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false );

在此我们用两个新的宏替换来实现 UI 本地化，所以打开 Defines.mqh，并添加相应的值：

#define MODIFY (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Изменить" : "Modify" ) #define CLOSE (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть" : "Close" )

现在，我们继续讨论这个问题。 首先，创建 CreatePositionsTable() 方法，并将其实现添加到主窗口方法之中。

bool CFastTrading::CreatePositionsTable(CTable &table, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { #define COLUMNS2_TOTAL 9 table.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,table); int width[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (width, 80 ); width[ 0 ]= 100 ; width[ 1 ]= 110 ; width[ 2 ]= 100 ; width[ 3 ]= 60 ; width[ 6 ]= 90 ; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (align, ALIGN_CENTER ); int text_x_offset[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (text_x_offset, 7 ); int image_x_offset[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (image_x_offset, 3 ); int image_y_offset[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (image_y_offset, 2 ); table.Font(m_base_font); table.FontSize(m_base_font_size); table.XSize( 782 ); table.CellYSize( 24 ); table.TableSize(COLUMNS2_TOTAL, 1 ); table.TextAlign(align); table.ColumnsWidth(width); table.TextXOffset(text_x_offset); table.ImageXOffset(image_x_offset); table.ImageYOffset(image_y_offset); table.ShowHeaders( true ); table.HeadersColor( C'87,128,255' ); table.HeadersColorHover( clrCornflowerBlue ); table.HeadersTextColor( clrWhite ); table.IsSortMode( false ); table.LightsHover( true ); table.SelectableRow( true ); table.IsZebraFormatRows( clrWhiteSmoke ); table.DataType( 0 , TYPE_LONG ); table.AutoYResizeMode( true ); table.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 5 ); if (!table.CreateTable(x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); table.SetHeaderText( 0 ,TICKET); table.SetHeaderText( 1 ,SYMBOL); table.SetHeaderText( 2 ,TYPE_POS); table.SetHeaderText( 3 ,PRICE); table.SetHeaderText( 4 ,VOLUME); table.SetHeaderText( 5 ,SL); table.SetHeaderText( 6 ,TP); table.SetHeaderText( 7 ,SWAP); table.SetHeaderText( 8 ,PROFIT); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,table); return ( true ); }

该表将有 9 列。 我们调整列宽，因为列名的长度有所不同。 在 Defines.mqh 文件中用宏替换设定两种可用语言的列名。

#define SYMBOL (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Символ" : "Symbol" ) #define VOLUME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Объем" : "Volume" ) #define TYPE_POS (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Тип позиции" : "Position Type" ) #define SWAP (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Своп" : "Swap" ) #define PROFIT (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Прибыль" : "Profit" )

不过，若您现在尝试编译项目，您将看到表格、按钮和字段超出了窗口的右边缘。 因此，我们需要添加一个机制，根据其内容调整主窗口宽度。 这可以通过 WindowRezise() 方法来完成。

void CFastTrading::WindowResize( int x_size, int y_size) { m_main_window.GetCloseButtonPointer().Hide(); m_main_window.ChangeWindowWidth(x_size); m_main_window.ChangeWindowHeight(y_size); m_main_window.GetCloseButtonPointer().Show(); }

在事件应答程序中，创建一个新的选卡点击事件。 在该事件中为每个选项卡添加主窗口宽度。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_TAB) { if (m_tab.SelectedTab()== 0 ) WindowResize( 600 ,m_main_window.YSize()); if (m_tab.SelectedTab()== 1 ) WindowResize( 782 + 10 ,m_main_window.YSize()); if (m_tab.SelectedTab()== 2 ) WindowResize( 682 + 10 ,m_main_window.YSize()); }

现在会正确显示信息，如图例 3 所示。 下一步是接收由应用程序开仓的数据，并在所创建表格里显示这些信息。 我们有三个步骤来准备和显示表格中的数据：

初始化。 在此，先判定属于我们工具箱的持仓数量，并依据该数据重建表格。

添加数据。 根据列标题中的说明，将每笔持仓的参数添加到表格当中。

取用填充的数据更新表格。

对于初始化的第一步，创建 InitializePositionsTable() 函数，根据当前品种和魔幻数字选择所有持仓。 如此，我们就得到了满足条件的持仓数量。 向表格中添加相同数量的行。

void CFastTrading::InitializePositionsTable( void ) { int total= PositionsTotal (); int cnt= 0 ; m_table_positions.DeleteAllRows(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_positions.AddRow(cnt); cnt++; } } if (cnt> 0 ) { SetValuesToPositionsTable(); UpdatePositionsTable(); } }

然后检查工具箱是否至少有一笔持仓。 如果存在这样的持仓，则调用 SetValuePositionTable() 方法，在新创建的表格行中设置有关持仓的信息。

void CFastTrading::SetValuesToPositionsTable( void ) { int cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double stoploss= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double takeprofit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); double profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double openprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); string pos=(type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY )? "BUY" : "SELL" ; profit+=swap; if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_positions.SetValue( 0 ,i, string (position_ticket)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 1 ,i, string (position_symbol)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 2 ,i,pos); m_table_positions.SetValue( 3 ,i, string (openprice)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 4 ,i, string (volume)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 5 ,i, string (stoploss)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 6 ,i, string (takeprofit)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 7 ,i, string (swap)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 8 ,i, DoubleToString (profit, 2 )); m_table_positions.TextColor( 2 ,i,(pos== "BUY" )? clrForestGreen : clrCrimson ); m_table_positions.TextColor( 8 ,i,(profit!= 0 )? (profit> 0 )? clrForestGreen : clrCrimson : clrSilver ); cnt++; } } }

填充数据之后，利用 UpdatePositionsTable() 更新表格：

void CFastTrading::UpdatePositionsTable( void ) { m_table_positions.Update( true ); m_table_positions.GetScrollVPointer().Update( true ); }

为了在产品令修改生效，我们应该正确配置它们。 打开 SimpleTrading.mq5 文件，找到 OnInit() 函数，并添加调用初始化应用程序类的方法：

int OnInit () { tick_counter= GetTickCount (); program.FontName( "Trebuchet MS" ); program.FontSize(Inp_BaseFont); program.BackgroundColor(Background); program.CaptionColor(Caption); program.SetLanguage(Language); program.SetMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!program.CreateGUI()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Failed to create graphical interface!" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } program.OnInitEvent(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在创建应用程序 GUI CreateGUI() 之后，必须严格执行。 现在，转到 OnInitEvent() 实体，并调用其中的表格初始化。

void CFastTrading::OnInitEvent( void ) { InitializePositionsTable(); }

现在，该表正确地显示了有关持仓的信息。 不过，这些数据只反映应用程序启动时的状况，因此应当不断更新。 这个应该在 OnTrade() 交易事件应答程序和 OnTick() 函数中完成。 在交易事件中，我们跟踪当前持仓的数量及其参数。 每笔订单的当前利润信息将在 OnTick 中更新。

在基类的公开部分创建 OnTradeEvent() 方法，并在其主体中调用表格初始化。

void CFastTrading::OnTradeEvent( void ) { InitializePositionsTable(); }

在交易事件应答程序中调用新方法：

void OnTrade ( void ) { program.OnTradeEvent(); }

以上动作设置所显示持仓的相关性。 为了更新利润，则在 CFastTrading 类的公开部分创建 UpdatePositionProfit() 方法：

void CFastTrading::UpdatePositionProfit( void ) { int cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); double profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); profit+=swap; if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_positions.SetValue( 8 ,i, DoubleToString (profit, 2 )); m_table_positions.TextColor( 8 ,i,(profit!= 0 )? (profit> 0 )? clrForestGreen : clrCrimson : clrSilver ); cnt++; } } if (cnt> 0 ) UpdatePositionsTable(); }

在 OnTick() 里调用它:

void OnTick () { program.UpdatePositionProfit(); }

表格的实现至此完毕。 现在，我们创建编辑和当前列表中存在持仓平仓的可能性。 我们应当做到点击表格行以后，输入字段将显示所选持仓的手数、止盈和止损。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM) { if (lparam==m_table_positions.Id()) { int row=m_table_positions.SelectedItem(); m_lot_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 4 ,row))); m_sl_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 5 ,row))); m_tp_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 6 ,row))); m_lot_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_sl_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_tp_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } }

编译项目，并得到如图例 10 所示的结果：在输入字段里显示的数据来自所选在场持仓。

图例10 选择一笔持仓进一步编辑。

然后创建两个方法 ModifyPosition() 和 ClosePosition()。 但凡单击 “Modify” 和 “Close” 按钮，该方法将对选定的持仓执行相应的操作。

bool CFastTrading::ModifyPosition( long lparam) { if (lparam==m_small_button[ 0 ].Id()) { if (m_table_positions.SelectedItem()== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); int row=m_table_positions.SelectedItem(); ulong ticket=( ulong )m_table_positions.GetValue( 0 ,row); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; double sl= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_sl_edit[ 6 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); double tp= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_tp_edit[ 6 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; request.position=ticket; request.symbol= Symbol (); request.sl =sl; request.tp =tp; request.magic=m_magic_number; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return ( true ); else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } return ( false ); } bool CFastTrading::ClosePosition( long lparam) { if (lparam==m_small_button[ 1 ].Id()) { if (m_table_positions.SelectedItem()== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); int row=m_table_positions.SelectedItem(); ulong ticket=( ulong )m_table_positions.GetValue( 0 ,row); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } double position_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double closing_volume=( double )m_lot_edit[ 6 ].GetValue(); if (closing_volume>position_volume) closing_volume=position_volume; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =ticket; request.symbol = Symbol (); request.volume =NormalizeLot( Symbol (),closing_volume); request.magic =m_magic_number; request.deviation= 5 ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return ( true ); else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } return ( false ); }

“在场持仓控制”选项卡中执行的任务至此完成。 我们继续开发挂单控制选项卡。 在 CreateMainWindow() 主窗口方法体的末尾，添加我们在上一个选项卡中实现的相同功能代码：挂订单、按钮、和编辑订单的输入字段的表格。

if (!CreateOrdersTable(m_table_orders, 0 , 22 + 5 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLotControl(m_pr_edit[ 4 ], 360 , 3 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossControl(m_sl_edit[ 7 ], 360 + 80 , 3 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitControl(m_tp_edit[ 7 ], 360 + 80 * 2 , 3 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateModifyButton(m_small_button[ 2 ],MODIFY, 361 + 80 * 3 , 3 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateCloseButton(m_small_button[ 3 ], REMOVE , 361 + 80 * 3 , 3 + 24 , 2 )) return ( false );

这有一个附加新方法，它为挂单添加一个表格，且为订单删除按钮添加了新的宏替换了。 我们仔细看看表格是如何创建的：

bool CFastTrading::CreateOrdersTable(CTable &table, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { #define COLUMNS1_TOTAL 7 table.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 2 ,table); int width[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (width, 80 ); width[ 0 ]= 100 ; width[ 2 ]= 100 ; int text_x_offset[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (text_x_offset, 7 ); int image_x_offset[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (image_x_offset, 3 ); int image_y_offset[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (image_y_offset, 2 ); ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (align, ALIGN_CENTER ); align[ 6 ]= ALIGN_LEFT ; table.Font(m_base_font); table.FontSize(m_base_font_size); table.XSize( 602 ); table.CellYSize( 24 ); table.TableSize(COLUMNS1_TOTAL, 1 ); table.TextAlign(align); table.ColumnsWidth(width); table.TextXOffset(text_x_offset); table.ImageXOffset(image_x_offset); table.ImageYOffset(image_x_offset); table.ShowHeaders( true ); table.HeadersColor( C'87,128,255' ); table.HeadersColorHover( clrCornflowerBlue ); table.HeadersTextColor( clrWhite ); table.IsSortMode( false ); table.LightsHover( true ); table.SelectableRow( true ); table.IsZebraFormatRows( clrWhiteSmoke ); table.AutoYResizeMode( true ); table.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 5 ); table.DataType( 0 , TYPE_LONG ); table.DataType( 1 , TYPE_STRING ); table.DataType( 2 , TYPE_STRING ); table.DataType( 3 , TYPE_DOUBLE ); table.DataType( 4 , TYPE_DOUBLE ); table.DataType( 5 , TYPE_DOUBLE ); if (!table.CreateTable(x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); table.SetHeaderText( 0 ,TICKET); table.SetHeaderText( 1 ,SYMBOL); table.SetHeaderText( 2 ,TYPE_POS); table.SetHeaderText( 3 ,VOLUME); table.SetHeaderText( 4 ,PRICE); table.SetHeaderText( 5 ,SL); table.SetHeaderText( 6 ,TP); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,table); return ( true ); }

该表含有不同数量的列，这些列按不同的顺序排列。 当编辑持仓时，我们可以修改手数、以及止盈和止损值。 至于挂单，我们可修改开盘价，来替代手数。 编译项目，并检查“项目控制”和“挂单控制”选项卡中的结果：

图例11 用于挂单的界面。

进一步的开发类似于我们在前一个选项卡上所做的工作。 首先，利用 InitializeOrdersTable() 查找属于工具箱的所有订单：

void CFastTrading::InitializeOrdersTable( void ) { int total= OrdersTotal (); int cnt= 0 ; m_table_orders.DeleteAllRows(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { ulong order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i); string order_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (order_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_orders.AddRow(cnt); cnt++; } } if (cnt> 0 ) { SetValuesToOrderTable(); UpdateOrdersTable(); } }

如果找到挂单，利用 SetValuesToOrderTable() 方法将相关信息添加到表格中：

void CFastTrading::SetValuesToOrderTable( void ) { int cnt= 0 ; ulong ticket; for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ((ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { string position_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); double volume= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); double price= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); double stoploss= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); double takeprofit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); string pos= "" ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) pos= "Buy Limit" ; else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) pos= "Sell Limit" ; else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) pos= "Buy Stop" ; else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) pos= "Sell Stop" ; if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_orders.SetValue( 0 ,i, string (ticket)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 1 ,i, string (position_symbol)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 2 ,i,pos); m_table_orders.SetValue( 3 ,i, string (volume)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 4 ,i, string (price)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 5 ,i, string (stoploss)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 6 ,i, string (takeprofit)); cnt++; } } } }

利用 UpdateOrdersTable() 方法更新添加的数据：

void CFastTrading::UpdateOrdersTable( void ) { m_table_orders.Update( true ); m_table_orders.GetScrollVPointer().Update( true ); }

为了将此功能连接到应用程序，执行与上一个选项卡中相同的操作。 即，初始化挂单表格：

void CFastTrading::OnInitEvent( void ) { InitializeOrdersTable(); InitializePositionsTable(); }

在交易事件应答程序中重复动作：

void CFastTrading::OnTradeEvent( void ) { InitializePositionsTable(); InitializeOrdersTable(); }

为了能够在单击表行时在输入字段中显示相关数据，在事件应答程序的相应部分添加以下代码：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM) { if (lparam==m_table_positions.Id()) { int row=m_table_positions.SelectedItem(); m_lot_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 4 ,row))); m_sl_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 5 ,row))); m_tp_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 6 ,row))); m_lot_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_sl_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_tp_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } if (lparam==m_table_orders.Id()) { int row=m_table_orders.SelectedItem(); m_pr_edit[ 4 ].SetValue( string (m_table_orders.GetValue( 4 ,row))); m_sl_edit[ 7 ].SetValue( string (m_table_orders.GetValue( 5 ,row))); m_tp_edit[ 7 ].SetValue( string (m_table_orders.GetValue( 6 ,row))); m_pr_edit[ 4 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_sl_edit[ 7 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_tp_edit[ 7 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } }

现在，我们将相关动作分配给按钮 Modify 和 Delete。 创建方法 ModifyOrder() 和 RemoveOrder()。

bool CFastTrading::ModifyOrder( long lparam) { if (lparam==m_small_button[ 2 ].Id()) { if (m_table_orders.SelectedItem()== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); int row=m_table_orders.SelectedItem(); ulong ticket=( ulong )m_table_orders.GetValue( 0 ,row); if ( OrderSelect (ticket)) { string position_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); double sl= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_sl_edit[ 7 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); double tp= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_tp_edit[ 7 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); double price= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_pr_edit[ 4 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action= TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; request.order = ticket; request.symbol= Symbol (); request.sl =sl; request.tp =tp; request.price=price; request.magic=m_magic_number; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return ( true ); else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } return ( false ); } bool CFastTrading::RemoveOrder( long lparam) { if (lparam==m_small_button[ 3 ].Id()) { if (m_table_orders.SelectedItem()== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); int row=m_table_orders.SelectedItem(); ulong ticket=( ulong )m_table_orders.GetValue( 0 ,row); if ( OrderSelect (ticket)) { string position_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action= TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; request.order = ticket; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return ( true ); else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } return ( false ); }

在事件应答程序中调用它们，在任何部分之外：

if (ModifyOrder(lparam)) return ; if (RemoveOrder(lparam)) return ;

我想添加另一个便捷的功能来操控挂单。 它提供的的功能，可单击图表来设置先前所选挂单的开单价。 如图例 12 所示：

图例12 设置挂单开单价。

其操作如下：

单击输入字段可激活数值编辑。

然后将鼠标指针移动到图表上的任何位置 — 相应的数值将沿轴显示。 出于方便起见，您可以单击鼠标滚轮，并用十字准线选择所需的价格。

将鼠标指针停在所需的价格上，然后单击图表。 此价格值将在输入字段中设置。

使用此方法，您可以快速、方便地设置挂单价格，尤其在直观分析时更容易执行。 如果您需要更精确地设置价格，用键盘在输入字段中输入。 实现非常简单。 在基类应答程序中，创建一个包含单击图表事件的部分，并添加以下代码：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) { if (m_pr_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().TextEditState()) { m_last_index=i; break ; } else { if (m_last_index>= 0 ) { datetime dt = 0 ; int window= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,( int )lparam,( int )dparam,window,dt,m_xy_price)) { m_pr_edit[m_last_index].SetValue( DoubleToString (m_xy_price)); m_pr_edit[m_last_index].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_last_index=- 1 ; } } } } }

在此判断哪个字段正在编辑，记住它，通过单击图表接收该数值，并将此数值插入输入字段。 下面的视频显示了主要功能和创新之处。









结束语



附件包含所有列出的文件，这些文件应置于相应的文件夹之中。 为了令其正确运行，您仅需要将 MQL5 文件夹保存到终端文件夹当中。 若要打开 MQL5 文件夹所在的终端根目录，请在 MetaTrader 5 终端中按 Ctrl+Shift+D 组合键，或使用关联菜单，如下图例 13 所示。





图例13 在 MetaTrader 5 终端根目录中打开 MQL5 文件夹