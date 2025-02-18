重塑经典策略（第二部分）：布林带突破

概述

布林带是交易策略中的多功能工具，既可用于趋势跟踪，也可用于识别潜在的转折点或反转点。从技术上讲，该指标由一条指数移动平均线（EMA）组成，用于平滑证券的收盘价。这条中线被两条附加线包裹，这两条线通常位于 EMA 的上下两侧，距离为两个标准差。



在本文中，我们旨在从头开始对策略进行实证分析，帮助那些可能考虑使用布林带的读者决定这种策略是否更适合他们。此外，我们将展示如何利用技术指标指导人工智能模型，希望开发出更稳定的交易策略。

我们通过训练两个等价的人工智能模型来实现这一点，这些模型使用线性判别分析算法，并通过时间序列交叉验证对模型进行比较，测试中仅依赖 scikit-learn 库。第一个模型被训练用于简单预测价格是上涨还是下跌，而第二个模型则学习预测价格在布林带划分的四个区域之间的移动。遗憾的是，对于布林带的粉丝来说，我们通过实证观察得出结论：直接预测价格可能比预测布林带创建的四个区域之间的转换更有效。然而，值得注意的是，我们没有使用任何优化技术来设置指标的参数。

本文旨在展示：



如何分析比较两种可能的交易策略。

如何从零开始在MQL5中实现线性判别分析。 如何构建结合人工智能的稳定交易策略。

策略概述及我们的目标



“人工智能”（AI）这个词可能是历史上最具误导性的命名惯例之一。读完本文后，你可能会同意AI是一个误称。作为作者，我对“智能”这个词有疑问。人工智能模型并非以人类意义上的智能存在。相反，它们是优化算法的智能应用。

人工智能模型的主要目标是在一个系统内最小化误差或最大化回报。然而，这些模型得出的解决方案并不总是实用的。例如，一个旨在最小化交易账户损失的人工智能系统可能会得出结论：不进行任何交易是最好的解决方案，因为这样可以保证没有损失。尽管从数学方面来看满足了问题本身，但这种解决方案对交易来说是不切实际的。

作为智能的人工智能实践者，我们必须用精心设计的约束条件来引导我们的模型。在本文中，我们将使用布林带来指导我们的人工智能模型。我们将识别出价格可能处于的四个区域。请注意，在任何给定时间价格只能处于以下这四个区域中的一个。

区域1：价格完全高于布林带。

区域2：价格高于中带但低于上带。

区域3：价格高于下带但低于中带。

区域4：价格低于下带。

我们将训练一个模型，用以理解价格在这四个区域之间的转换，并预测价格将移动到的下一个区域。每当价格从一个区域转移到另一个区域时，就会生成交易信号。例如，如果我们的模型预测价格将从区域2移动到区域1，我们将此解释为向上移动，并发起买入订单。我们的模型和EA将完全用原生MQL5实现。



布林带可以在多种交易策略中使用，从趋势跟踪到识别转折点或反转点。从技术上讲，该指标由一条指数移动平均线（EMA）组成，通常用于平滑证券的收盘价。它由两条附加带包围：一条位于EMA的上方，另一条位于下方，每条通常设置为两个标准差。

传统上，布林带用于识别超买和超卖的价格水平。当价格达到上布林带时，它们倾向于回落到中值，这种行为通常也适用于下布林带。这可以被解释为，当证券价格触及下布林带时，其价格被低估了两个标准差，可能会吸引投资者以有吸引力的折扣买入该资产。然而，有时价格可能会猛烈突破布林带并继续强劲趋势。不幸的是，我们的统计分析显示，预测布林带突破可能比预测价格变化更具挑战性。





从我们的MetaTrader 5终端获取数据



首先，打开您的MetaTrader5终端，单击上下文菜单中的符号图标，您应该会看到终端上可用的符号列表。

图1：准备从我们的MetaTrader5交易平台获取数据。



然后点击“条形图”窗口，搜索您想要建模的交易品种，选择您希望使用的时间框架。在我们的例子中，我将对GBPUSD的日汇率进行建模。





图2：准备导出我们的数据。



然后点击“导出条形图”按钮，接下来我们将在Python中继续进行分析。





探索性数据分析



让我们可视化布林带与价格水平变化之间的相互作用。

我们将首先导入所需的库。



#Import libraries import pandas as pd import numpy as np import seaborn as sns import pandas_ta as ta

#Read in the csv file csv = pd.read_csv( "/home/volatily/market_data/GBPUSD_Daily_20160103_20240131.csv" ,sep= "\t" )

#Define how far into the future we should forecast look_ahead = 20

#Add the Bollinger bands csv.ta.bbands(length= 30 ,std= 2 ,append=True)

#Add a column to show the future price csv[ "Future Close" ] = csv[ "Close" ].shift(-look_ahead)

然后，我们将读取为实证测试生成的csv文件。请注意，我们传递了参数sep="\t"来表示我们的csv文件是以制表符分隔的。这是MetaTrader5终端的标准输出格式。现在让我们定义预测范围。现在，我们将使用pandas ta库计算数据的布林带。接下来，我们需要一个列来存储未来的收盘价。

现在我们将对数据进行标记。我们将使用两个标签，一个表示价格的变化，另一个表示价格在布林带区域之间的变化。价格的变化将用1表示上涨，用0表示下跌。布林带标签已经在之前定义过了。

#Add the normal target, predicting changes in the close price csv[ "Price Target" ] = 0 csv[ "Price State" ] = 0 #Label the data our conditions #If price depreciated, our label is 0 csv.loc[csv[ "Close" ] < csv[ "Close" ].shift(look_ahead), "Price State" ] = 0 csv.loc[csv[ "Close" ] > csv[ "Future Close" ], "Price Target" ] = 0 #If price appreciated, our label is 1 csv.loc[csv[ "Close" ] > csv[ "Close" ].shift(look_ahead), "Price State" ] = 1 csv.loc[csv[ "Close" ] < csv[ "Future Close" ], "Price Target" ] = 1 #Label the Bollinger bands #The label to store the current state of the market csv[ "Current State" ] = - 1 #If price is above the upper-band, our label is 1 csv.loc[csv[ "Close" ] > csv[ "BBU_30_2.0" ], "Current State" ] = 1 #If price is below the upper-band and still above the mid-band,our label is 2 csv.loc[(csv[ "Close" ] < csv[ "BBU_30_2.0" ]) & (csv[ "Close" ] > csv[ "BBM_30_2.0" ]), "Current State" ] = 2 #If price is below the mid-band and still above the low-band,our label is 3 csv.loc[(csv[ "Close" ] < csv[ "BBM_30_2.0" ]) & (csv[ "Close" ] > csv[ "BBL_30_2.0" ]), "Current State" ] = 3 #Finally, if price is beneath the low-band our label is 4 csv.loc[csv[ "Close" ] < csv[ "BBL_30_2.0" ], "Current State" ] = 4 #Now we can add a column to denote the future state the market will be in csv[ "State Target" ] = csv[ "Current State" ].shift(-look_ahead)

让我们删除所有空条目。

#Let's drop any NaN values csv.dropna(inplace=True)

现在我们已经准备好开始可视化我们的数据，首先使用箱线图来展示价格水平的变化。在y轴上，将显示收盘价，而在x轴上，将有两个值。x轴上的第一个值表示数据中价格下跌的情况，标记为 0。在0值内，您会看到两个箱线图。第一个蓝色的箱线图表示价格下跌了20个K线，并且在接下来的20个K线中会延续下跌的情况。橙色的箱线图表示价格下跌了20个K线，但在接下来的20个K线中会开始上涨的情况。请注意，在我们收集的数据中，似乎只要价格水平跌破1.1，就总会反弹。相反，x 轴上的1值上方也有两个箱线图。第一个蓝色的箱线图总结了价格上涨后下跌的情况，而第二个橙色的箱线图总结了价格持续上涨的情况。

请注意，对于1值（换句话说，当价格上涨20个K线时），蓝色箱线图的尾部比橙色箱线图的尾部更长。这可能表明，每当英镑兑美元汇率上涨接近1.5水平时，它倾向于下跌；而在0列中，当汇率下跌到接近1.1水平时，价格似乎有反转并开始上涨的倾向。

#Notice that the tails of the box plots have regions where they stop overlapping these zones may guide us as boundaries sns.boxplot(data=csv,x= "Price State" ,y= "Close" ,hue= "Price Target" )





图3：可视化价格水平的变化。



我们也可以使用布林带定义的状态来进行类似的可视化。与之前一样，收盘价将显示在y轴上，而价格在布林带内的当前位置将通过x轴上的四个值来标记。请注意，箱线图的尾部有一些自然不重叠的区域。这些区域可能可以作为潜在的分类边界。例如，观察到当价格处于状态4（即完全低于布林带）且接近1.1水平时，价格似乎总是会反弹。

#Notice that the tails of the box plots have regions where they stop overlapping these zones may guide us as boundaries sns.boxplot(data=csv,x= "Current State" ,y= "Close" ,hue= "Price Target" )









图 4：可视化布林带四个区域的价格行为。

此外，我们还可以使用箱线图来可视化价格在布林带四个状态之间的转换。例如，下面的箱线图以收盘价为y轴，x轴上有四个值，分别表示布林带划分的四个区域。每个箱线图总结了价格在出现于该区域后转换到的下一个区域。让我们一起解读这些数据。请注意，第一个值（状态1）只有三个箱线图。这意味着从状态1出发，价格只会转换到三个可能的状态：它要么保持在状态1，要么转换到状态2或状态3。

#Notice that the tails of the box plots have regions where they stop overlapping these zones may guide us as boundaries sns.boxplot(data=csv,x= "Current State" ,y= "Close" ,hue= "State Target" )





图 5：可视化四个区域的价格行为。



我们将创建一个分类图，以收盘价为y轴，x轴上有两个值。第一个值，价格状态0，表示价格在前10个K线期间下跌的情况。在状态 0 之上，有一片蓝色和橙色的点云。这些点分别代表在下跌了10个K线之后，价格继续下跌或反转并开始在接下来的10个K线期间上涨的情况。请注意，价格继续下跌的情况与价格反转并开始上涨的情况之间并没有明显的分界。似乎只有当价格接近极端值时，才有一个明确的分界点。例如，在状态0中，所有低于1.1的价格水平上，价格始终会反弹。

#we have very poor separation in the data sns.catplot(data=csv,x= "Price State" ,y= "Close" ,hue= "Price Target" )





图 6：可视化数据集中的分离情况。

我们也可以使用布林带定义的四个状态来进行类似的可视化。同样地，我们观察到蓝色和橙色的点在极端价格水平时分离得最为明显。



#Visualizing the separation of data in the Bollinger band zones sns.catplot(data=csv,x= "Current State" ,y= "Close" ,hue= "Price Target" )





图 7：可视化布林带区域数据的分离情况。



现在我们可以创建一个散点图，以收盘价为x轴，未来的收盘价为y轴。我们将根据价格在过去20个K线期间是上涨还是下跌，将点涂成橙色或蓝色。想象一下从图表的左下角到右上角画一条金色的线。所有位于这条金色线以上的点都表示价格在未来20个K线期间最终上涨的情况，无论它在过去20个K线期间是下跌（蓝色）还是上涨（橙色）。请注意，金色线的两侧都有蓝色和橙色的点混合在一起。

此外，观察到如果我们假设在收盘价为1.3的位置画一条红色的线，会有很多蓝色和橙色的点触及这条线。这意味着除了当前收盘价之外，还有其他变量会影响未来的收盘价。另一种解释这些观察结果的方式是，由于相同的输入值可能会导致不同的输出值，这表明我们的数据集存在噪声！

#Notice that using the price target gives us beautiful separation in the data set sns.scatterplot(data=csv,x= "Close" ,y= "Future Close" ,hue= "Price Target" )

图 8：我们的数据集几乎没有自然分离。

现在我们将使用布林带的目标状态来为散点图上色，进行相同的可视化。请注意，当我们使用布林带时，在我们的数据集中的分离效果非常差。从视觉效果来看，甚至比我们仅使用价格本身时获得的分离效果还要糟糕。



#Using the Bollinger bands to define states, however, gives us rather mixed separation sns.scatterplot(data=csv,x= "Close" ,y= "Future Close" ,hue= "Current State" )





图 9：可视化布林带区域所创建的数据集的分离情况。

现在，让我们进行分析测试，以确定我们在预测价格水平的变化与预测布林带状态的变化之间，哪一个能获得更高的准确性。首先，我们需要导入必要的库。



#Now let us compare our accuracy forecasting the original price target and the new Bollinger bands target from sklearn.discriminant_analysis import LinearDiscriminantAnalysis from sklearn.model_selection import TimeSeriesSplit from sklearn.metrics import accuracy_score

接下来，我们将定义我们的时间序列交叉验证参数。第一个参数splits，指定了从我们的数据中创建的分区数量。第二个参数gap，决定了每个分区之间的间隔大小。这个间隔至少应该和我们的预测范围一样大。



#Now let us define the cross validation parameters splits = 10 gap = look_ahead

现在我们可以创建时间序列对象，它将为我们提供训练集和测试集的适当索引。在我们的实例中，将生成10对索引，用于训练和评估我们的模型。



#Now create the cross validation object tscv = TimeSeriesSplit(n_splits=splits,gap=gap)

接下来，我们将创建一个数据框（DataFrame），用于存储我们模型在预测每个目标时的准确性。



#We need a dataframe to store the accuracy associated with each target target_accuracy = pd.DataFrame(index=np.arange( 0 ,splits),columns=[ "Price Target Accuracy" , "New Target Accuracy" ])

现在我们将定义模型输入。

#Define the inputs predictors = [ "Open" , "High" , "Low" , "Close" ] target = "Price Target"

现在我们将执行交叉验证测试。

#Now let us perform the cross validation for i,(train,test) in enumerate(tscv.split(csv)): #First initialize the model model = LinearDiscriminantAnalysis() #Now train the model model.fit(csv.loc[train[ 0 ]:train[- 1 ],predictors],csv.loc[train[ 0 ]:train[- 1 ],target]) #Now record the accuracy target_accuracy.iloc[i, 0 ] = accuracy_score(csv.loc[test[ 0 ]:test[- 1 ],target],model.predict(csv.loc[test[ 0 ]:test[- 1 ],predictors]))

现在我们终于可以分析测试结果了。

target_accuracy

图 10：我们的模型在直接预测价格变化时的表现更好。



正如之前提到的，我们的测试显示，我们的模型在预测价格水平方面比预测布林带转换更有效。然而，需要注意的是，平均而言，这两种策略并没有显著差异。

接下来，我们将把这种策略用MQL5代码实现，并对其进行回测，看看它在真实市场数据上的表现如何。

实施该策略



首先，我们将导入我们在整个程序中将要使用的必要库。

#property copyright "Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade Trade;

接下来，我们将定义用户可配置的输入，如布林带周期和标准差。

input double bband_deviation = 2.0 ; input int bband_period = 60 ; input int look_ahead = 10 ; int input lot_multiple = 1 ; int input fetch = 200 ; input double stop_loss_values = 1 ;

随后，我们将定义会在应用程序中使用的全局变量。

int bband_handler; vector bband_high_reading = vector ::Ones(fetch); vector bband_mid_reading = vector ::Ones(fetch); vector bband_low_reading = vector ::Ones(fetch); double minimum_volume; double ask_price; double bid_price; vector input_data = vector ::Zeros(fetch); int training_output_array[]; vector output_data = vector ::Zeros(fetch); double variance; int classes = 4 ; vector mean_values = vector ::Zeros(classes); vector probability_values = vector ::Zeros(classes); vector total_class_count = vector ::Zeros(classes); bool model_trained = false ; bool training_procedure_running = false ; int forecast = 0 ; double discriminant_values[ 4 ]; int current_state = 0 ;

接下来，我们需要定义EA的初始化函数。在该函数中，我们将初始化布林带指标并获取重要的市场数据。

int OnInit () { bband_handler = iBands ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bband_period, 0 ,bband_deviation, PRICE_CLOSE ); minimum_volume = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

下面，我们将定义基本的辅助函数，将代码分解为更小、更易于管理的片段。我们将创建的第一个函数用于更新我们的市场数据。

void update_technical_data( void ) { ask_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); bid_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); }

随后，我们需要实现一个协调初始化过程的函数。这个函数将确保我们按正确的顺序获取训练数据、拟合我们的模型，并开始进行预测。

void model_initialize( void ) { Print ( "Initializing the model" ); int input_start = 1 + (look_ahead * 2 ); int output_start = 1 + look_ahead; fetch_input_data(input_start,fetch); fetch_output_data(output_start,fetch); fit_lda_model(); }

接下来，我们将定义负责获取输入数据以训练我们模型的函数。需要注意的是，模型的输入将包括市场的当前状态——具体来说，就是市场当前所处的区域。然后，模型将预测市场会移动到的下一个区域。

void fetch_input_data( int f_start, int f_fetch) { bband_mid_reading.CopyIndicatorBuffer(bband_handler, 0 ,f_start,f_fetch); bband_high_reading.CopyIndicatorBuffer(bband_handler, 1 ,f_start,f_fetch); bband_low_reading.CopyIndicatorBuffer(bband_handler, 2 ,f_start,f_fetch); vector historical_prices; historical_prices. CopyRates ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , COPY_RATES_CLOSE ,f_start,f_fetch); input_data.Resize(f_fetch); for ( int i = 0 ; i < f_fetch;i++) { if (historical_prices[i] > bband_high_reading[i]) { input_data[i] = 1 ; } else if ((historical_prices[i] < bband_high_reading[i]) && (historical_prices[i] > bband_mid_reading[i])) { input_data[i] = 2 ; } else if ((historical_prices[i] < bband_mid_reading[i]) && (historical_prices[i] > bband_low_reading[i])) { input_data[i] = 3 ; } else if (historical_prices[i] < bband_low_reading[i]) { input_data[i] = 4 ; } } Print (input_data); }

接下来，我们需要一个函数来获取我们模型的输出数据。这项任务比获取输入数据要复杂得多。我们不仅要记录价格最终所在的区域，还要跟踪每个区域作为输出的次数。这个计数对于后续估计我们的线性判别分析（LDA）模型的参数至关重要。



从这一点开始，我们已经准备好拟合我们的LDA模型。拟合模型有多种方法可供选择；现在，我们将专注于其中一种特定的方法。



void fetch_output_data( int f_start, int f_fetch) { Print ( "Fetching output data" ); bband_mid_reading.CopyIndicatorBuffer(bband_handler, 0 ,f_start,(f_fetch)); bband_high_reading.CopyIndicatorBuffer(bband_handler, 1 ,f_start,(f_fetch)); bband_low_reading.CopyIndicatorBuffer(bband_handler, 2 ,f_start,(f_fetch)); vector historical_prices; historical_prices. CopyRates ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , COPY_RATES_CLOSE ,f_start,f_fetch); total_class_count[ 0 ] = 0 ; total_class_count[ 1 ] = 0 ; total_class_count[ 2 ] = 0 ; total_class_count[ 3 ] = 0 ; ArrayResize (training_output_array,f_fetch); for ( int i = 0 ; i < f_fetch;i++) { if (historical_prices[i] > bband_high_reading[i]) { training_output_array[i] = 1 ; total_class_count[ 0 ] += 1 ; } else if ((historical_prices[i] < bband_high_reading[i]) && (historical_prices[i] > bband_mid_reading[i])) { training_output_array[i] = 2 ; total_class_count[ 1 ] += 1 ; } else if ((historical_prices[i] < bband_mid_reading[i]) && (historical_prices[i] > bband_low_reading[i])) { training_output_array[i] = 3 ; total_class_count[ 2 ] += 1 ; } else if (historical_prices[i] < bband_low_reading[i]) { training_output_array[i] = 4 ; total_class_count[ 3 ] += 1 ; } } Print ( "Final state of output vector" ); ArrayPrint (training_output_array); Print (total_class_count); }

这个过程有些复杂，需要详细解释。一开始，我们计算每个输出类别对应的输入值的总和。例如，对于目标值为1的每一个实例，我们计算所有映射到输出值为1的输入值的总和，以此类推，为每个输出类别分别计算。随后，我们计算每个类别的输入值X的均值。如果有多个输入，我们会计算每个输入的均值。接下来，我们根据训练集数据确定每个类别作为实际目标出现的概率。接下来，我们计算每个类别y的输入值X的方差。最后，我们更新标识以表明训练过程已经完成。

void fit_lda_model( void ) { double sum_class_one = 0 ; double sum_class_two = 0 ; double sum_class_three = 0 ; double sum_class_four = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < fetch;i++) { if (training_output_array[i] == 1 ) { sum_class_one += input_data[i]; } else if (training_output_array[i] == 2 ) { sum_class_two += input_data[i]; } else if (training_output_array[i] == 3 ) { sum_class_three += input_data[i]; } else if (training_output_array[i] == 4 ) { sum_class_four += input_data[i]; } } Print ( "Class 1: " ,sum_class_one, " Class 2: " ,sum_class_two, " Class 3: " ,sum_class_three, " Class 4: " ,sum_class_four); mean_values[ 0 ] = sum_class_one / fetch; mean_values[ 1 ] = sum_class_two / fetch; mean_values[ 2 ] = sum_class_three / fetch; mean_values[ 3 ] = sum_class_four / fetch; Print ( "Mean values" ); Print (mean_values); for ( int i= 0 ;i<classes;i++) { probability_values[i] = total_class_count[i] / fetch; } Print ( "Class probability values" ); Print (probability_values); Print ( "Calculating the variance" ); double squared_difference[ 4 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < fetch;i++) { if (training_output_array[i] == 1 ) { squared_difference[ 0 ] = MathPow ((input_data[i]-mean_values[ 0 ]), 2 ); } else if (training_output_array[i] == 2 ) { squared_difference[ 1 ] = MathPow ((input_data[i]-mean_values[ 1 ]), 2 ); } else if (training_output_array[i] == 3 ) { squared_difference[ 2 ] = MathPow ((input_data[i]-mean_values[ 2 ]), 2 ); } else if (training_output_array[i] == 4 ) { squared_difference[ 3 ] = MathPow ((input_data[i]-mean_values[ 3 ]), 2 ); } } Print ( "Squared difference value for each output value of y" ); ArrayPrint (squared_difference); variance = ( 1.0 /(fetch - 4.0 )) * (squared_difference[ 0 ] + squared_difference[ 1 ] + squared_difference[ 2 ] + squared_difference[ 3 ]); Print ( "Variance: " ,variance); model_trained = true ; training_procedure_running = false ; }

为了用我们的模型进行预测，我们首先从市场获取最新的输入数据。利用这些输入数据，我们为每个可能的类别计算判别函数。判别函数值最高的类别将是我们的预测类别。

在MQL5中，数组提供了一个名为ArrayMaximum() 的有用函数，它返回一维数组中最大值的索引。由于数组是从0开始索引的，所以我们将ArrayMaximum() 的结果加1，以获得预测的类别。

int model_forecast( void ) { fetch_input_data( 0 , 1 ); current_state = input_data[ 0 ]; Print ( "Calculating discriminant values." ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < classes; i++) { discriminant_values[i] = (input_data[ 0 ] * (mean_values[i]/variance) - ( MathPow (mean_values[i], 2 )/( 2 *variance)) + ( MathLog (probability_values[i]))); } ArrayPrint (discriminant_values); return ( ArrayMaximum (discriminant_values) + 1 ); }

在从我们的模型获得预测之后，下一步是对其进行解释并据此做出决策。正如前面提到的，我们的交易信号是在模型预测价格将移动到不同区域时生成的：



如果预测显示价格将从区域1移动到区域2，这将触发一个卖出信号。 相反，预测显示价格将从区域4移动到区域3，则代表一个买入信号。 然而，如果预测表明价格将保持在同一个区域（例如，从区域1到区域1），这不会产生入场信号。

void find_entry( void ) { if (forecast != current_state) { if (forecast > current_state) { Trade.Sell(minimum_volume * lot_multiple, _Symbol ,bid_price,(bid_price + stop_loss_values),(bid_price - stop_loss_values)); } else { Trade.Buy(minimum_volume * lot_multiple, _Symbol ,ask_price,(ask_price - stop_loss_values),(ask_price +stop_loss_values)); } } }

最后，我们的OnTick()事件处理程序负责管理事件流程，并确保只有在我们的模型已经完成训练，并且满足其他的交易条件时，才会进行交易。

void OnTick () { update_technical_data(); switch (model_trained) { case ( true ): if ( PositionsTotal () == 0 ) { forecast = model_forecast(); Comment ( "Model forecast: " ,forecast); find_entry(); } break ; default : if (!training_procedure_running) { Print ( "Our model has not been trained, starting the training procedure now." ); model_initialize(); } break ; } }

图 11：我们的交易系统正在运行。



局限性

到目前为止，我们的策略面临一个显著的局限性：其难以解释。当我们的模型预测价格将保持在同一个区域时，我们无法明确价格是会上涨还是下跌。这种权衡源于我们决定将市场状态划分为四个不同的区域，这提高了准确性，但与直接预测价格走势相比，牺牲了透明度。此外，这种方法产生的交易信号较少，因为我们必须等待模型预测区域变化后才能采取行动。





结论

总而言之，我们的策略利用了机器学习的优势，特别是线性判别分析（LDA），结合布林带来生成交易信号。尽管这种方法提高了准确性，但牺牲了一些透明度。概括而言，交易者可能更适合预测价格的变化，而不是预测布林带的突破。

