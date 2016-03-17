面向初学者的 MQL4 语言。自定义指标(第 2 部分)

简介

这是“面向初学者的 MQL4 语言”系列的第五篇文章。今天我们将学习使用图形对象，这是个非常强大的开发工具，可以大幅拓宽指标的应用范围。此外，它们可以用于脚本和 Expert Advisor。我们将学习创建对象，更改其参数以及检查错误。当然，我不可能详细地描述所有对象，那也太多了。但你会获得让你能够自主学习这些对象的所有必要知识。本文还包含一个逐步引导你创建复杂信号指标的示例。于此基础上，你可以创建任意信号指标，为多个指标显示所有周期上的交易信号。在这里示例中，很多参数都是可调整的，这样就能轻松更改指标的外观。

关于图形对象

使用 MetaTrader 4 终端时，你经常会和它们打交道。图形对象有很多用途。交易者可以设置支撑位和阻力位、枢轴点、斐波纳契位等。我们来看一个简单的对象用例：

四个图形对象连接到此图表：

两条水平线

一个文本对象

一个对象符号（箭头）

今天我们要学习使用 MQL4 连接此类对象。想象一下，有多少手动操作可以通过使用对象实现自动化！举个例子，你曾手动计算过枢轴点、支撑位和阻力位，然后再手动绘制它们吗？好吧，这个工作量并不算多，但如果在 MQL4 中自动化这个流程，终端会自动计算并绘制对应的价位。你要做的就是双击脚本名称，然后坐等结果。此外，你可以使用图形对象编写非常有用的信号指标。

处理对象的概念

在 MQL4 中处理所有图形对象的算法如下：

创建对象

修改其参数（移动、更改颜色、板框等）

删除对象

这就是一个特定的“生命周期”。现在我们来详细说明各个阶段。

创建图形对象

要绘制任何图形对象，都会用到通用函数 ObjectCreate()。以下是其原型：

bool ObjectCreate ( string name, int type, int window, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2= 0 , double price2= 0 , datetime time3= 0 , double price3= 0 )

如果一切正常，此函数返回true，如果无法创建对象或出现错误，则返回 false要找出错误代码，使用函数 GetLastError():

if ( ObjectCreate ( )== false ) { Print ( "Error of calling ObjectCreate():" , GetLastError ()); }

我们要错误代码做什么？它会帮助你找到错误说明，或可消除错误。所有代码说明都包含在：MQL4 参考 -> 标准常数 -> 错误代码中。

我们来仔细看看函数 ObjectCreate() 的所有参数：

name- 对象的唯一名称。不可用相同名称创建两个对象。此外，此名称将在其他函数中用于更改相关对象表征的参数或移动该对象。

type - 对象类型。可创建的所有对象类型都包含在：MQL4 参考 -> 标准常数 -> 对象类型中。注意，是否应使用最后一个函数参数取决于对象类型。再看一遍原型。最后四个参数的值是默认分配的：不同的对象在创建时需要不同的数据量。这很简单。假设你需要绘制一个点。你需要什么信息？很明显，需要点的位置。这就够了，不是吗？要绘制一个矩形，我们需要左上角的点和右下角的点的位置。函数 ObjectCreate() 的情况也是如此。这是共通的。所以，它需要一个点的位置来绘制一根水平线，以及两个点的位置来绘制一个线段。要绘制三角形，则需要三个点。所以我们建议你在创建对象时要正确找出绘制时所需的点数。

window - 绘制对象时所在窗口的编号。如需在图表（即主窗口）上绘制对象，使用0 作为窗口编号。

time1 - 第一个点的 X 坐标。终端中的 X 轴显示时间，所以要在这里指示时间值。例如，要找出最后一个可用柱的时间，可以使用预定义数组 Time[]，具体就是：Time[0]。

price1- 第一个点的 Y 坐标。终端中的 Y 轴显示价格，所以要使用价格值。例如，使用预定义数组 Open[]、Close[] 等。

other arguments 指两对类似的坐标，用于定义绘制更复杂的对象时所需的点。如果对象很简单，就无需使用这些参数。

创建对象的示例。绘制线条

现在，为了更好地理解，我们来绘制几个线条。我们标记最后一天的最低价和最高价。首先我们需要创建一个新脚本，并更改函数 start():

int start() { double price=iHigh( Symbol () , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ) ; // this useful function returns the maximal price for: // * specified security, in our case it is Symbol() - // active security // * specified period, in our case it is PERIOD_D1 (daily) // * specified bar, in our case it is 0, the last bar ObjectCreate( " highLine " , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , price ) ; // let us view all parameters: // "highLine" - the unique object name // OBJ_HLINE - object type of the horizontal line // 0 - the object is drawn in the main window (chart window) // 0 - X coordinate (time), it shouldn't be indicated, because // we are drawing a horizontal line // price - Y coordinate (price). It is the maximal price price=iLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0) ; // the function is identical with iHigh in arguments, but it returns // the minimal price ObjectCreate("lowLine",OBJ_HLINE,0,0,price) ; return(0) ; }

当然我们已经忽略了错误检查步骤。所以要是你给两个对象取了同一个名称，那可不能怪我。启动脚本后，显示如下：

线条是绘制了，但有个地方我不太喜欢。红色太深了，所以建议使用浅色调。一般来说可以设置线条外观。

修改对象属性。设置线条外观

有一个特殊函数可用于设置已创建图形对象的参数。这个函数就是ObjectSet()。其原型如下：

bool ObjectSet( string name, int index, double value );

和上一个函数类似，如果一切正常，返回true，如果无法创建对象或出现错误，则返回false。例如你指定了一个不存在的对象名称。我们来看看此函数的参数：

name - 已创建对象的名称。开始修改之前，确保有使用这个名称的对象存在。

- 已创建对象的名称。开始修改之前，确保有使用这个名称的对象存在。 index - 要修改的对象属性的索引。所有索引都可在以下位置找到： MQL4 参考 -> 标准常数 -> 对象属性 。此函数也是通用函数。它的工作原理如下：你指定要修改的属性以及要分配给此属性的值。

- 要修改的对象属性的索引。所有索引都可在以下位置找到： 。此函数也是通用函数。它的工作原理如下：你指定要修改的属性以及要分配给此属性的值。 value - 选定属性应更改至的目标值。例如，如果你要更改颜色，那就在这里指定一个新颜色。

现在让我们更改我们的线条，即其颜色、线宽和样式。更改start() 函数：

int start() { double price= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); ObjectCreate ( "highLine" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 ,price); price= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); ObjectCreate ( "lowLine" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 ,price); ObjectSet ( "highLine" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,LimeGreen); ObjectSet ( "highLine" , OBJPROP_WIDTH , 3 ); ObjectSet ( "lowLine" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Crimson); ObjectSet ( "lowLine" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); return ( 0 ); }

你会在图表上看到以下内容：

删除对象

你会经常需要删除旧的或不需要的对象。以下几个函数就能实现这个目的：

bool ObjectDelete ( string name);

此函数删除使用指定名称的对象。如果指示了一个不存在的名称，则返回“false”。

int ObjectsDeleteAll ( int window= EMPTY , int type= EMPTY );

这是一个高级函数，它返回已删除对象的数量。它还有默认值。如果没有指定任何参数，终端将删除活动图表的所有对象：

ObjectsDeleteAll ();

如果你在一个子窗口（例如在某个指标的窗口中）中创建了一个对象，可通过在第一个参数中指定此窗口的编号来删除其所有对象。子窗口稍后会再讨论，所以现在我们在第一个参数中指示 0。

如果需要删除某特定类型的所有对象，那就在第二个参数中指定此类型：

ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , OBJ_ARROW );

如何正确使用所有这些东西？

你可能认为你需要很多知识才能把这些都运用自如。例如，应了解对象的所有这些属性和类型。但是事实上并非如此。所有东西都能在“用户指南”中找到。

首先打开工具箱 (CTRL+T)。底部有数个选项卡，选择帮助。假设你需要绘制一个图形对象，但不知道该怎么做。此时应使用函数ObjectCreate() 。写入此函数，将参数留空。现在将光标放在函数名称内，然后按 F1。“帮助”窗口将显示关于此函数的信息。这意味着你无需搜索任何东西。现在来看函数说明。函数说明后面是其所有参数的说明。注意参数 type（类型）的说明:

它包含一个链接。单击此链接，便可看到现有对象的列表。假设你想要绘制一个椭圆形：

阅读说明，你会发现需要两个坐标。让我们开始吧：

int start() { ObjectCreate ( "ellipse" , OBJ_ELLIPSE , 0 , Time [ 100 ], Low [ 100 ], Time [ 0 ], High [ 0 ]); return ( 0 ); }

我们也会看到，属性OBJPROP_SCALE决定了边的关联性。所以，如果我们将其设为 1，我们会获得一个圆形：

int start() { ObjectsDeleteAll (); ObjectCreate ( "ellipse" , OBJ_ELLIPSE , 0 , Time [ 100 ], Low [ 100 ], Time [ 0 ], High [ 0 ]); ObjectSet ( "ellipse" , OBJPROP_SCALE , 1.0 ); ObjectSet ( "ellipse" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Gold); return ( 0 ); }

我可以肯定你也不想画个圆圈，因为 1:1 比例应该在图表属性中设置（右键单击图表任意空白处，并选择属性）：

看，一切都很简单。实际上你可以将光标放在任何关键字上，并按F1，之后就会看到“帮助”中的对应信息。所以你无需记住所有类型和属性的名称，使用内置”帮助“便可快速有效地编写代码。MetaEditor 还有一个非常重要的属性，可以帮助你编写代码：在内置函数中编写参数时，按 CTRL + SHIFT + 空格键。你会看到相关提示和函数原型：

在子窗口中创建图形对象

如果你需要在子窗口（例如在自定义指标的窗口）中绘制图形对象，你应该要知道其编号。举个例子，我们将编写一个简单的指标，用其在单独窗口中绘制一条水平线。创建一个自定义指标并在代码中添加以下内容：

#property copyright "Antonuk Oleg" #property link "antonukoleg@gmail.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 1 #property indicator_maximum 10 int init() { IndicatorShortName ( "NiceLine" ); int windowIndex= WindowFind ( "NiceLine" ); if (windowIndex< 0 ) { Print ( "Can\'t find window" ); return ( 0 ); } ObjectCreate ( "line" , OBJ_HLINE ,windowIndex, 0 , 5.0 ); ObjectSet ( "line" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,GreenYellow); ObjectSet ( "line" , OBJPROP_WIDTH , 3 ); WindowRedraw (); return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { ObjectsDeleteAll (); return ( 0 ); } int start() { return ( 0 ); }

启动指标。没看到水平线！

我们需要更改图表周期。

现在能看到了。发生了什么事？事实上，如果函数 init() 是首次启动， 那么函数内是找不到子窗口编号的。原因也许是终端在初始化期间还尚未创建子窗口吧。有一种方法可以避免这种情况 - 创建窗口后，所有操作都在函数 start()中执行，如下所示：

#property copyright "Antonuk Oleg" #property link "antonukoleg@gmail.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 1 #property indicator_maximum 10 bool initFinished= false ; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { ObjectsDeleteAll (); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if (initFinished== false ) { IndicatorShortName ( "NiceLine" ); int windowIndex= WindowFind ( "NiceLine" ); if (windowIndex< 0 ) { Print ( "Can\'t find window" ); return ( 0 ); } ObjectCreate ( "line" , OBJ_HLINE ,windowIndex, 0 , 5.0 ); ObjectSet ( "line" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,GreenYellow); ObjectSet ( "line" , OBJPROP_WIDTH , 3 ); WindowRedraw (); initFinished= true ; } return ( 0 ); }

现在所有东西都将第一次开始绘制。这里你应该记住的是，子窗口编号是在函数 start() 中找出的，而不是 init()。

做一些练习

试着使用“帮助”学习一些新的图形对象类型。之后，编写一个可以绘制它们并设置参数的脚本。把这个研究清楚，做一些练习，之后再继续阅读本文。

编写一个信号指标。这是什么？

想象一下这个情景。交易者使用多个指标来做入市的相关决策：移动平均线、抛物线转向指标和威廉指标。这些是内置指标，见下图：

交易者不断通过以下方式评估市场情况：当三个指标之一发出信号时，就是进场的时候。

如果快速移动平均线在慢速移动平均线的上方，就是一个买入信号。反之就是卖出信号。

如果价格在抛物线转向指标的下方，就是一个卖出信号。反之就是买入信号。

如果 WPR 大于 -20，就是一个买入信号。如果 WPR 小于 -80，就是一个卖出信号。

交易者必须不断检查所有条件，还要试着跟踪多个周期的情况。这是个繁重的工作。所以，一个可以执行所有检查的信号指标可以帮到他：

今天我们将学会解决这个问题。我们将编写一个信号指标，你可以很轻松地设置它。此外，你可以以此为基础轻松自行修改你喜爱的指标。

基础知识

创建此指标时，我们将面临一些绘制方面的问题。所有图形对象都是用价格坐标和时间坐标绘制的。因此，绘制内容一直在变化。为了使对象保持在一个位置，我们需要不断更改其坐标。但如果你要查看先前的内容并移动图表位置，信号表也会移位。然而凡事皆有例外。图形对象中，有一个对象名为 OBJ_LABEL。它是一个文本标记，但它定位的不是价格和时间，而是像素形式的窗口坐标。这很简单：

我们看到一个常见的文本符号“X”。在其参数中，你可以看到它的坐标是用像素来指定的。像素就是屏幕上最小的点。注意，左上角的坐标是：x=0, y=0 (0,0)。如果我们增大 x，对象将向右移动，如果我们减小它，则对象向左移动。y坐标也是如此。它可以向上或向下移动。务必了解并记住这个原则。要进行实践，可以创建一个标记并移动它的位置，看它的坐标在属性中的变化情况。你还可以通过移动图表位置来查看旧报价。此时标记不会移位。我们可以使用此类标记创建信号指标，而不会有上述不利之处。

文本标记的选项

我们的信号指标将仅使用文本标记。那么我们来详细说说这些指标的选项。首先，创建一个新指标（不使用数据缓冲区和参数），并更改函数 init():

int init() { ObjectCreate ( "signal" , OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSet ( "signal" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 50 ); ObjectSet ( "signal" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 50 ); ObjectSetText ( "signal" , "lambada" , 14 , "Tahoma" ,Gold); return ( 0 ); }

看，一切都很简单。ObjectCreate()函数将仅在初始化中用于创建所有必要的对象。我们可以根据函数 start() 中每次价格变动，使用 ObjectSetText() 更改对象的外观。start()。我们还需要更改函数 deinit()：

int deinit() { ObjectsDeleteAll (); return ( 0 ); }

现在启动指标并查看结果：

我们将使用标记的以下选项：

将字体更改为 Wingdings，以便能够使用特殊符号（方块、圆圈、笑脸等等）：

我们将更改标记的颜色和文本

我们将更改标记的位置和大小

使用字体 Wingdings

让我们用 Wingdings 字体创建一个标记。更改init()函数：

int init() { ObjectCreate ( "signal" , OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSet ( "signal" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 50 ); ObjectSet ( "signal" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 50 ); ObjectSetText ( "signal" , CharToStr ( 164 ), 60 , "Wingdings" ,Gold); return ( 0 ); }

结果如下：

绘制信号表的模型

现在让我们绘制一个信号表的模型。实际上这个模型是大量的方块组成的：

int init() { // use 2 cycles. The first cycle, with the counter "x" draws one by one // each column from left to wright. The second cycle draws symbols of each // column from top downward. At each iteration the cycle will create a mark. // These 2 cycles create 9 columns (9 periods) 3 marks each (3 signal types). for ( int x = 0 ; x < 9 ; x ++ ) for ( int y = 0 ; y < 3 ; y ++ ) { ObjectCreate( " signal " + x + y ,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; // create the next mark, Note that the mark name // is created "on the fly" and depends on "x" and "y" counters ObjectSet( " signal " + x + y ,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*20) ; // change the X coordinate. // x*20 - each mark is created at the interval of 20 pixels // horizontally and directly depends on the "x" counter ObjectSet( " signal " + x + y ,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*20) ; // change the Y coordinate. // y*20 - each mark is created at the interval of 20 pixels // vertically and directly depends on the "y" counter ObjectSetText( " signal " + x + y ,CharToStr(110),20,"Wingdings",Gold) ; // use the 110th symbol code (square) } return(0) ; }

模式准备就绪。我们来添加左方和上方的缩进，以便可以看到终端文本：

int init() { for(int x=0;x<9;x++) for(int y=0;y<3;y++) { ObjectCreate("signal"+x+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*20+ 12 ) ; // adding a horizontal indent 12 pixels ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*20+ 20 ) ; // adding a vertical indent 20 pixels ObjectSetText("signal"+x+y,CharToStr(110),20,"Wingdings",Gold) ; } return(0) ; }

激活此模式

现在让我们对其中至少一个方块进行操作。假设左上角的方块将在分钟时间范围 (M1) 上显示一个移动平均线信号。如果这是个买入信号，那么这个方块将变为绿色。如果是卖出信号，则变为红色。我们需要更改函数start():

int start() { // if quick moving average (period - 13) is larger than the slow one , // this is a signal to buy. Check the last bar if( iMA ( Symbol () , 1 , 13 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) > iMA ( Symbol () , 1 , 24 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 )) ObjectSetText("signal00",CharToStr(110),20,"Wingdings", YellowGreen ) ; // change the color of the mark named "signal00" (the upper left) // into green else // else, if the quick MA is smaller than the slow one, this is a signal to sell. ObjectSetText("signal00",CharToStr(110),20,"Wingdings", Tomato ) ; // change the color into red return(0) ; }

激活上行

我们继续进行激活。左方块指示最小的时间范围 - M1。现在我们要让每个方块指示的时间范围都大于上一个方块。所以，第二个方块显示 M5 上的信号，第三个方块显示 M15 上的信号，以此类推，直至 MN1。当然，这些工作都将在循环中完成。所要更改的内容是名称和周期。我们有 0 个方块，所以我们使用 1 个计数器。但我们面临一个与周期相关的问题，就是周期的变化毫无规律可言。看：

有人会认为，既然没有什么规律，就不能使用循环。并非如此。我们需要做的只是在指标代码开头声明一个特殊数组：

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// // // signalTable.mq4 // Antonuk Oleg // antonukoleg@gmail.com // ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// #property copyright "Antonuk Oleg" #property link "antonukoleg@gmail.com" #property indicator_chart_window int period [] = { 1 , 5 , 15 , 30 , 60 , 240 , 1440 , 10080 , 43200 } ;

所有周期都已记录到这个数组中，现在可以很轻松地在循环中使用它们：

int start() { // use a cycle to activate all squares of the first line for(int x=0;x<9;x++) { if(iMA(Symbol(), period [ x ] ,13,0,0,0,0)>iMA(Symbol(), period [ x ] ,24,0,0,0,0)) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110),20,"Wingdings",YellowGreen) ; // "signal"+x+"0" - create a mark name dynamically depending on // the counter "x" else ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110),20,"Wingdings",Tomato) ; } return(0) ; }

我们将数组 period[] 用作“X”计数器和周期的对应表。想象一下，如果没有这个小小的数组，我们需要写多少代码！好了，第一行信号方块就绪，如下所示：

添加文字

一切正常，不过弄清楚方块的时间范围有点难，所以我们要创建说明性签名。我们还将使用一个对应性数组，它们将存储各列的文字：

#property indicator_chart_window int period[]={1,5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080,43200} ; string periodString [] = { " M1 " , " M5 " , " M15 " , " M30 " , " H1 " , " H4 " , " D1 " , " W1 " , " MN1 " } ;

将通过以下循环在init()中创建这些文字：

int init() { for ( int x= 0 ;x< 9 ;x++) for ( int y= 0 ;y< 3 ;y++) { ObjectCreate ( "signal" +x+y, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSet ( "signal" +x+y, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x* 20 + 12 ); ObjectSet ( "signal" +x+y, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y* 20 + 20 ); ObjectSetText ( "signal" +x+y, CharToStr ( 110 ), 20 , "Wingdings" ,Gold); } for (x= 0 ;x< 9 ;x++) { ObjectCreate ( "textPeriod" +x, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSet ( "textPeriod" +x, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x* 20 + 12 ); ObjectSet ( "textPeriod" +x, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 10 ); ObjectSetText ( "textPeriod" +x,periodString[x], 8 , "Tahoma" ,Gold); } return ( 0 ); }

添加一些参数

为了让指标变得更灵活一些，我们可以添加一些参数，以便用户可以设置指标的外部视图：

#property copyright "Antonuk Oleg" #property link "antonukoleg@gmail.com" #property indicator_chart_window extern int scaleX= 20 , scaleY= 20 , offsetX= 35 , offsetY= 20 , fontSize= 20 ; int period[]={ 1 , 5 , 15 , 30 , 60 , 240 , 1440 , 10080 , 43200 }; string periodString[]={ "M1" , "M5" , "M15" , "M30" , "H1" , "H4" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN1" };

我们再来更改函数init()和start():

int init() { for(int x=0;x<9;x++) for(int y=0;y<3;y++) { ObjectCreate("signal"+x+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x* scaleX + offsetX ) ; ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y* scaleY + offsetY ) ; ObjectSetText("signal"+x+y,CharToStr(110), fontSize ,"Wingdings",Gold) ; } for(x=0;x<9;x++) { ObjectCreate("textPeriod"+x,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x* scaleX + offsetX ) ; ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, offsetY -10) ; ObjectSetText("textPeriod"+x,periodString[x],8,"Tahoma",Gold) ; } return(0) ; } int start() { for(int x=0;x<9;x++) { if(iMA(Symbol(),period[x],13,0,0,0,0)>iMA(Symbol(),period[x],24,0,0,0,0)) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110), fontSize ,"Wingdings",YellowGreen) ; else ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110), fontSize ,"Wingdings",Tomato) ; } return(0) ; }

激活其他行

第二行指示威廉指标的信号，第三行指示抛物线转向指标 的信号。修改函数start():

int start() { for(int x=0;x<9;x++) { if(iMA(Symbol(),period[x],13,0,0,0,0)>iMA(Symbol(),period[x],24,0,0,0,0)) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",YellowGreen) ; else ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",Tomato) ; } // activate the second row for(x=0;x<9;x++) { // if the absolute value of WPR is lower than 20 , this is a signal to buy if( MathAbs ( iWPR ( Symbol () , period [ x ] , 13 , 0 )) < 20.0 ) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",YellowGreen) ; // if the absolute value of WPR is larger than 80 , this is a signal to sell else if( MathAbs ( iWPR ( Symbol () , period [ x ] , 13 , 0 )) > 80.0 ) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",Tomato) ; // else, if there are no signals, a square is painted gray else ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",DarkGray) ; } // activate the third row for(x=0;x<9;x++) { // if the current price is larger than the value of SAR , this is a signal to buy if( iSAR ( Symbol () , period [ x ] , 0.02 , 0.2 , 0 ) < Close [ 0 ]) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"2",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",YellowGreen) ; // otherwise, it is a signal to sell else ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"2",CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",Tomato) ; } return(0) ; }

添加信号名称

现在我们为各行设置一个名称。我们像之前那样用数组在左侧创建三个文字图标。

int period[]={ 1 , 5 , 15 , 30 , 60 , 240 , 1440 , 10080 , 43200 }; string periodString[]={ "M1" , "M5" , "M15" , "M30" , "H1" , "H4" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN1" }, string signalNameString[]={ "MA" , "WPR" , "SAR" };

更改init():

int init() { for ( int x= 0 ;x< 9 ;x++) for ( int y= 0 ;y< 3 ;y++) { ObjectCreate ( "signal" +x+y, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSet ( "signal" +x+y, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x*scaleX+offsetX); ObjectSet ( "signal" +x+y, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y*scaleY+offsetY); ObjectSetText ( "signal" +x+y, CharToStr ( 110 ),fontSize, "Wingdings" ,Gold); } for (x= 0 ;x< 9 ;x++) { ObjectCreate ( "textPeriod" +x, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSet ( "textPeriod" +x, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x*scaleX+offsetX); ObjectSet ( "textPeriod" +x, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,offsetY- 10 ); ObjectSetText ( "textPeriod" +x,periodString[x], 8 , "Tahoma" ,Gold); } for (y= 0 ;y< 3 ;y++) { ObjectCreate ( "textSignal" +y, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSet ( "textSignal" +y, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,offsetX- 25 ); ObjectSet ( "textSignal" +y, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y*scaleY+offsetY+ 8 ); ObjectSetText ( "textSignal" +y,signalNameString[y], 8 , "Tahoma" ,Gold); } return ( 0 ); }

添加更改绑定角的选项

现在我们将添加一个选择信号指标位置的选项。现在将它绑定到左上角。如果我们更改标记属性OBJPROP_CORNER，则角将发生更改。此属性可以取以下值：

0 - 左上角

1 - 右上角

2 - 左下角

3 - 右下角

那么，我们来添加一个新参数 - corner：

#property indicator_chart_window extern int scaleX=20 , scaleY=20 , offsetX=35 , offsetY=20 , fontSize=20 , corner = 0 ; // adding a parameter for choosing a corner

更改函数init():

int init() { // a table of signals for(int x=0;x<9;x++) for(int y=0;y<3;y++) { ObjectCreate("signal"+x+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; ObjectSet ( " signal " + x + y , OBJPROP_CORNER , corner ) ; // change the corner ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+offsetX) ; ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY) ; ObjectSetText("signal"+x+y,CharToStr(110),fontSize,"Wingdings",Gold) ; } // name of timeframes for(x=0;x<9;x++) { ObjectCreate("textPeriod"+x,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; ObjectSet ( " textPeriod " + x , OBJPROP_CORNER , corner ) ; // changing the corner ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+offsetX) ; ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,offsetY-10) ; ObjectSetText("textPeriod"+x,periodString[x],8,"Tahoma",Gold) ; } // names of indicators for(y=0;y<3;y++) { ObjectCreate("textSignal"+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; ObjectSet ( " textSignal " + y , OBJPROP_CORNER , corner ) ; // change the corner ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,offsetX-25) ; ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY+8) ; ObjectSetText("textSignal"+y,signalNameString[y],8,"Tahoma",Gold) ; } return(0) ; }

添加新参数

我们可以再添加一些参数，便于灵活地设置指标外观。所有参数：

所有可用颜色

所有可用符号代码

首先我们需要在代码开头声明所有这些参数：

extern int scaleX=20 , scaleY=20 , offsetX=35 , offsetY=20 , fontSize=20 , corner=0 , symbolCodeBuy = 110 , // a symbol code for a buy signal symbolCodeSell = 110 , // sell signal symbolCodeNoSignal = 110 ; // no signal extern color signalBuyColor = YellowGreen , // color of the symbol of a buy signal signalSellColor = Tomato , // for a sell signal noSignalColor = DarkGray , // no signal textColor = Gold ; // color of all writings

更改函数init():

int init() { // table of signals for(int x=0;x<9;x++) for(int y=0;y<3;y++) { ObjectCreate("signal"+x+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner) ; ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+offsetX) ; ObjectSet("signal"+x+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY) ; ObjectSetText("signal"+x+y,CharToStr( symbolCodeNoSignal ) , fontSize,"Wingdings", noSignalColor ) ; } // names of timeframes for(x=0;x<9;x++) { ObjectCreate("textPeriod"+x,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner) ; ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+offsetX) ; ObjectSet("textPeriod"+x,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,offsetY-10) ; ObjectSetText("textPeriod"+x,periodString[x],8,"Tahoma", textColor ) ; } // names of indicators for(y=0;y<3;y++) { ObjectCreate("textSignal"+y,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0) ; ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner) ; ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,offsetX-25) ; ObjectSet("textSignal"+y,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY+8) ; ObjectSetText("textSignal"+y,signalNameString[y],8,"Tahoma", textColor ) ; } return(0) ; }

更改函数start():

int start() { for(int x=0;x<9;x++) { if(iMA(Symbol(),period[x],13,0,0,0,0)>iMA(Symbol(),period[x],24,0,0,0,0)) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr( symbolCodeBuy ), fontSize , " Wingdings", signalBuyColor ) ; else ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"0",CharToStr( symbolCodeSell ), fontSize , " Wingdings", signalSellColor ) ; } for(x=0;x<9;x++) { if(MathAbs(iWPR(Symbol(),period[x],13,0))<20.0) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr( symbolCodeBuy ), fontSize , " Wingdings", signalBuyColor ) ; else if(MathAbs(iWPR(Symbol(),period[x],13,0))>80.0) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr( symbolCodeSell ), fontSize , " Wingdings", signalSellColor ) ; else ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"1",CharToStr( symbolCodeNoSignal ), fontSize , " Wingdings", noSignalColor ) ; } for(x=0;x<9;x++) { if(iSAR(Symbol(),period[x],0.02,0.2,0)<Close[0]) ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"2",CharToStr( symbolCodeBuy ), fontSize , " Wingdings", signalBuyColor ) ; else ObjectSetText("signal"+x+"2",CharToStr( symbolCodeSell ), fontSize , " Wingdings", signalSellColor ) ; } return(0) ; }

更改外部视图

指标已准备就绪。通过更改输入函数，我们可以完全改变外部视图：

extern int scaleX= 20 , scaleY= 20 , offsetX= 35 , offsetY= 20 , fontSize= 20 , corner= 2 , symbolCodeBuy= 67 , symbolCodeSell= 68 , symbolCodeNoSignal= 73 ; extern color signalBuyColor=Gold, signalSellColor=MediumPurple, noSignalColor=WhiteSmoke, textColor=Gold;

家庭作业

试着创建自己的信号条件，并多添加一行。创建多个新参数。例如，一个可以检测文字（时间范围和信号名称）字体大小的参数。根据自己的喜好设置指标的外观。

总结

今天我们学习了在脚本和指标中使用图形对象。我们了解了如何创建对象，修改其参数以及检查错误。理解这些知识后，你就可以自主学习新的图形对象类型了。你还逐步创建了一个复杂的指标，并可轻松对其进行灵活的设置。

