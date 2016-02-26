帮助定义市场趋势的枢轴点
简介
枢轴点是价格图上的一条线，显示货币对的进一步趋势。如果价格在该线之上，则趋于上升。如果价格在该线之下，则相应的趋于下降。本文中，我们将列出构建枢轴点的主要原则，以及尝试理解该概念的实质。
使用上一日值计算枢轴点
大多数指标功能类似：基于上一日值或任意时间范围对枢轴点计数。让我们来看看几个示例：
经典的枢轴计算：
//---- i = 1; while(TimeDay(Time[_shift + i]) == prevDay) i++; // The indicator is developed for history, therefore we //calculate successively for all days i--; FH = High[Highest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, i, _shift + 1)]; FL = Low[Lowest(NULL, 0, MODE_LOW, i, _shift + 1)]; // We take maximal and minimal figures if(Formula == 0) FP = NormalizeDouble((FH + FL + Close[_shift+1]) / 3.0, Digits); else FP = NormalizeDouble((FH + FL + 2*Close[_shift+1]) / 4.0, Digits); // Direct pivot calculation (only creator’s imagination plays an important role here). // In this case the sum of maximum, minimum and closing price // is divided by three. It is so-called “classical” pivot //calculation ResBuffer[_shift] = NormalizeDouble(FP + (FH - FL), Digits); SupBuffer[_shift] = NormalizeDouble(FP - (FH - FL), Digits); //----
百分之九十的指标采用这种方式计算枢轴点。
分析枢轴
枢轴点理论的支持者通常并非从计算结果而是从道琼斯通讯社获得。当前的枢轴由 Rudolf Axel 给出。下面是他的日内交易分析示例：
|
欧洲货币市场的技术专家：EUR/GBP 已经达到八年半以来的最高点 -2-
预测的中间部分包含所谓的“Axel 水平”：
|
|
EUR/USD
|
USD/JPY
|
GBP/USD
|
USD/CHF
|
第三阻力位
|
1.3117
|
122.2000
|
1.9748
|
1.2544
|
第二阻力位
|
1.3074
|
121.7500
|
1.9668
|
1.2519
|
第一阻力位
|
1.3045
|
121.4700
|
1.9623
|
1.2500
|
枢轴点*
|
1.3026
|
121.3300
|
1.9546
|
1.2478
|
第一支撑位
|
1.3000
|
121.0000
|
1.9549
|
1.2450
|
第二支撑位
|
1.2951
|
120.8200
|
1.9514
|
1.2425
|
第三支撑位
|
1.2913
|
120.6400
|
1.9483
|
1.2380
|
|
EUR/GBP
|
EUR /JPY
|
EUR /CHF
|
AUD/USD
|
第三支撑位
|
0.6693
|
159.0200
|
1.6312
|
0.7872
|
第二阻力位
|
0.6672
|
158.8800
|
1.6298
|
0.7839
|
第一阻力位
|
0.6661
|
158.6200
|
1.6275
|
0.7820
|
枢轴点*
|
0.6664
|
158.1000
|
1.6257
|
0.7806
|
第一支撑位
|
0.6643
|
158.1500
|
1.6245
|
0.7787
|
第二支撑位
|
0.6625
|
157.8100
|
1.6219
|
0.7765
|
第三支撑位
|
614
|
157.2500
|
1.6184
|
0.7750
由此可见，从给出的分析中不仅可以得到枢轴点，还可以得到基本的支撑/阻力线。对于不想自行从新闻专线分配点位的人，以下网址有一个专用板块：http://www.forum.profiforex.ru/showthread.php?t=480，其中包含点位的脚本每天上传。在接收分析信息后，有必要在价格图上快速且以“专业”的方式反映。对我来说，我喜欢用脚本来实现。在绘制 Axel 线之后，脚本停止工作。
绘制线
在已经计算（或从分析获得）枢轴点之后，需要在 MetaTrader 4 客户端的图表显示。我们来考虑能够在图表自动画线的工具。首先，需要创建“线”对象。应按照以下方式进行，首先要定义线的方向。我们假设其始于二月十三日的 00:00 并直至当日结束。点位由变量“枢轴”决定。
ObjectCreate("PivotDJ", OBJ_TREND, 0, D'2007.02.13 00:00', Pivot, D'2007.02.13 23:59', Pivot); // Object title, type (in this case it is “a trend line”)and //data about the beginning and the end of the line // Next it’s necessary to define the main properties of the //line: ObjectSet("PivotDJ",OBJPROP_COLOR, colorPivot); // A color ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0); // A thickness ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_STYLE, 0); // A style ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_RAY, 0); // It is necessary to draw a ray not the line. (it should not //come for other days) ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH); // A type of the line
要绘制所有的 Axel 线，需要为每个点位创建一条线。下面是完整的代码：
// First of all, let's define the levels (we take levels for GBP for one of // days) // if(Symbol() == "GBPUSD") // { // R3 = 1.9591; // R2 = 1.9543; // R1 = 1.9514; // P = 1.9487; // S1 = 1.9441; // S2 = 1.9405; // S3 = 1.9373 ; // } // Drawing the Pivot Line: ObjectCreate("PivotDJ", OBJ_TREND, 0, D'2007.02.13 00:00', P, D'2007.02.13 23:59', P); ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_COLOR, colorPivot); ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0); ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_STYLE, 0); ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_RAY, 0); ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH); // Drawing the 1st support line: ObjectCreate("Sup1", OBJ_TREND, 0, D'2007.02.13 00:00', S1, D'2007.02.13 23:59', S1); ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_COLOR, colorSup1); ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0); ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_STYLE, 0); ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_RAY, 0); ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH); // Drawing the 1st resistance: ObjectCreate("Res1", OBJ_TREND, 0, D'2007.02.13 00:00', R1, D'2007.02.13 23:59', R1); ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_COLOR, colorRes1); ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0); ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_STYLE, 0); ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_RAY, 0); ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
但这并不是全部。需要添加签名文本。这很容易做。
// It is enough to create object "Text" ObjectCreate("PivotText", OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0); // and set its basic properties ObjectSetText("PivotText", "Pivot Point (DJ)", fontsize, "Arial", colorPivot); // Now it is possible to place it above already drawn lines // ObjectMove("PivotText", 0, D'2007.02.13 3:00',P);
现在，我们得到价格图上绘制整齐的线：
总结
至此，我们讨论了使用枢轴点进行交易的基本思想、基于过去价格值计算线的方法以及由分析师给出的画线的方式（这比手动绘制更加容易和便捷）。希望本文能够帮助你在市场中交易并获利！
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1466
本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。