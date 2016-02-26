帮助定义市场趋势的枢轴点

简介

枢轴点是价格图上的一条线，显示货币对的进一步趋势。如果价格在该线之上，则趋于上升。如果价格在该线之下，则相应的趋于下降。本文中，我们将列出构建枢轴点的主要原则，以及尝试理解该概念的实质。

使用上一日值计算枢轴点

大多数指标功能类似：基于上一日值或任意时间范围对枢轴点计数。让我们来看看几个示例：





经典的枢轴计算：



i = 1 ; while ( TimeDay ( Time [_shift + i]) == prevDay) i++; i--; FH = High [ Highest ( NULL , 0 , MODE_HIGH , i, _shift + 1 )]; FL = Low [ Lowest ( NULL , 0 , MODE_LOW , i, _shift + 1 )]; if (Formula == 0 ) FP = NormalizeDouble ((FH + FL + Close [_shift+ 1 ]) / 3.0 , Digits ); else FP = NormalizeDouble ((FH + FL + 2 * Close [_shift+ 1 ]) / 4.0 , Digits ); ResBuffer[_shift] = NormalizeDouble (FP + (FH - FL), Digits ); SupBuffer[_shift] = NormalizeDouble (FP - (FH - FL), Digits );

百分之九十的指标采用这种方式计算枢轴点。





分析枢轴

枢轴点理论的支持者通常并非从计算结果而是从道琼斯通讯社获得。当前的枢轴由 Rudolf Axel 给出。下面是他的日内交易分析示例：



欧洲货币市场的技术专家：EUR/GBP 已经达到八年半以来的最高点 -2-

仍然在继续/



道琼斯通讯社专栏，作者为 Rudolph Axel

伦敦，二月九日/道琼斯/。二十四小时弹性时间

现货报价：EUR/USD；USD/JPY；GBP/USD；USD/CHF

格林威治标准时间 07.35 的现货报价为 1.3016 121.45 1.9515 1.2486

三日趋势 从支撑位反弹 从支撑位反弹 下行 从支撑位反弹

从支撑位的周趋势反弹 增长受到阻力位限制 横盘整理 向上

200 天的弹性比较：1.2829 116.78 1.8977 1.2352

第三阻力位 1.3117 122.20 1.9748 1.2544

第二阻力位 1.3074 121.75 1.9668 1.2519

第一阻力位 1.3045 121.47 1.9623 1.2500

枢轴点* 1.3026 121.33 1.9546 1.2478

第一支撑位 1.3000 121.00 1.9549 1.2450

第二支撑位 1.2951 120.82 1.9514 1.2425

第三支撑位 1.2913 120.64 1.9483 1.2380

现货报价：

现货报价：货币对欧元/英镑；货币对欧元/日元；货币对欧元/瑞士法郎；货币对澳元/美元

格林威治标准时间 07.35 的现货报价为 0.6668 158.07 1.6252 0.7798

三日趋势向上；向上；向上 从支撑位反弹

周趋势是否从支撑位反弹？向上 向上 从支撑位反弹

200 天的弹性比较：0.6764 149.80 1.5842 0.7639

第三阻力位 0.6693 159.02 1.6312 0.7872

第二阻力位 0.6672 158.88 1.6298 0.7839

第一阻力位 0.6661 158.62 1.6275 0.7820

枢轴点 * 0.6664 158.10 1.6257 0.7806

第一支撑位 0.6643 158.15 1.6245 0.7787

第二支撑位 0.6625 157.81 1.6219 0.7765

第三支撑位 0.6614 157.25 1.6184 0.7750

/继续/



日内交易 EUR/USD：货币对横向整理至最小阻力位 1,3045/周五的日内最高值/。如果击穿该点位，货币对可考验阻力位 1,3074/二月最高值/。最小支撑位位于心理重要区域 1,30 附近。

周交易 EUR/USD：从支撑位反弹。

日内交易 USD/ JPY：该货币对从最低阻力位 121,47 增长/一月三十日最低值/，然后从阻力位 121,75/一月三十一日最高值/。最低支撑位位于 121,00 区域，然后在 120,82 点位/周三的最高值/。



周交易 USD/ JPY：增长受到阻力位限制。



日内交易 GBP/USD：该货币对在最低支撑位 1,9549 之上波动/一月二十九日的最低值/在周四急剧下跌后。如果货币对跌至该水平以下，将在 1,9514 寻找支撑/一月上涨浪在 61,8 % 的斐波那契回调/。最低阻力位靠近 1,9623/二月一日的最低值/。



周交易 GBP/USD：侧向范围。



日内交易 USD/CHF：货币对的阻力区域在1,25 附近。如果突破该阻力位，货币对目标为 1,2519/二月五日的最高值/。最低支撑靠近 1,2450，接近周五的日内最低值。以下支撑靠近 1,2425/周三最高值/。

周交易 USD/CHF：上涨趋势。



日内交易 EUR/GBP：货币对再次稳定增长，目标最低阻力位为 0,6661/周四最高值/。如果货币对突破该水平，目标位是 0,6672，之后为 0,6693。最低支撑位靠近 0,6643/一月末的最高值/。



周交易 EUR/GBP：从支撑位反弹？



日内交易 EUR/JPY：货币对正从历史最高值 158,62 增长。如果突破该水平，货币对目标最低阻力位为 158,88。最低支撑位大约是 158,15/一月三十日的最高值/在 157, 81。



周交易 EUR/JPY：上涨趋势。

日内交易 EUR/CHF：货币对目标最低阻力位为 1,6275/周五日内最高值/。上次该水平出现在 1998 年 8 月。如果突破该水平，货币对目标阻力位为 1,6298。最低支撑位靠近 1,6245/一月二十九日最高值/。以下最低支撑靠近 1,6219/二月一日的最高值/1,6184/周一最高值/。

周交易 EUR/CHF：上涨趋势。

日内交易 AUD/USD：货币对目标最低阻力位为 0,7820/周五日内最高值/。如果突破该水平，货币对目标在阻力位 0,7839/一月下跌浪在 50% 的斐波那契回调水平/。最低支撑位靠近 0,7787/周三的最高值/0,7765/周四日内最低值/。



周交易 AUD/USD：增长受到阻力位限制。

*枢轴点等于将最大值、最小值和价格求和再除以三。



/结束/



道琼斯通讯社，PRIME-TASS



预测的中间部分包含所谓的“Axel 水平”：

