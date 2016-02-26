MetaTrader 4 / 示例
帮助定义市场趋势的枢轴点

Kushnarev Roman
简介

枢轴点是价格图上的一条线，显示货币对的进一步趋势。如果价格在该线之上，则趋于上升。如果价格在该线之下，则相应的趋于下降。本文中，我们将列出构建枢轴点的主要原则，以及尝试理解该概念的实质。


使用上一日值计算枢轴点

大多数指标功能类似：基于上一日值或任意时间范围对枢轴点计数。让我们来看看几个示例：


经典的枢轴计算：

//---- 
i = 1;
while(TimeDay(Time[_shift + i]) == prevDay) 
    i++;
// The indicator is developed for history, therefore we 
//calculate successively for all days
i--;
FH = High[Highest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, i, _shift + 1)];
FL = Low[Lowest(NULL, 0, MODE_LOW, i, _shift + 1)];
// We take maximal and minimal figures
if(Formula == 0) 
    FP = NormalizeDouble((FH + FL + Close[_shift+1]) / 3.0, Digits); 
else 
    FP = NormalizeDouble((FH + FL + 2*Close[_shift+1]) / 4.0, Digits);
// Direct pivot calculation (only creator’s imagination plays an important role here).
// In this case the sum of maximum, minimum and closing price 
// is divided by three. It is so-called “classical” pivot //calculation
ResBuffer[_shift] = NormalizeDouble(FP + (FH - FL), Digits);
SupBuffer[_shift] = NormalizeDouble(FP - (FH - FL), Digits);
//----

百分之九十的指标采用这种方式计算枢轴点。


分析枢轴

枢轴点理论的支持者通常并非从计算结果而是从道琼斯通讯社获得。当前的枢轴由 Rudolf Axel 给出。下面是他的日内交易分析示例：

欧洲货币市场的技术专家：EUR/GBP 已经达到八年半以来的最高点 -2-
仍然在继续/

道琼斯通讯社专栏，作者为 Rudolph Axel
伦敦，二月九日/道琼斯/。二十四小时弹性时间
现货报价：EUR/USD；USD/JPY；GBP/USD；USD/CHF
格林威治标准时间 07.35 的现货报价为 1.3016 121.45 1.9515 1.2486
三日趋势 从支撑位反弹 从支撑位反弹 下行 从支撑位反弹
从支撑位的周趋势反弹 增长受到阻力位限制 横盘整理 向上
200 天的弹性比较：1.2829 116.78 1.8977 1.2352
第三阻力位 1.3117 122.20 1.9748 1.2544
第二阻力位 1.3074 121.75 1.9668 1.2519
第一阻力位 1.3045 121.47 1.9623 1.2500
枢轴点* 1.3026 121.33 1.9546 1.2478
第一支撑位 1.3000 121.00 1.9549 1.2450
第二支撑位 1.2951 120.82 1.9514 1.2425
第三支撑位 1.2913 120.64 1.9483 1.2380
现货报价：
现货报价：货币对欧元/英镑；货币对欧元/日元；货币对欧元/瑞士法郎；货币对澳元/美元
格林威治标准时间 07.35 的现货报价为 0.6668 158.07 1.6252 0.7798
三日趋势向上；向上；向上 从支撑位反弹
周趋势是否从支撑位反弹？向上 向上 从支撑位反弹
200 天的弹性比较：0.6764 149.80 1.5842 0.7639
第三阻力位 0.6693 159.02 1.6312 0.7872
第二阻力位 0.6672 158.88 1.6298 0.7839
第一阻力位 0.6661 158.62 1.6275 0.7820
枢轴点 * 0.6664 158.10 1.6257 0.7806
第一支撑位 0.6643 158.15 1.6245 0.7787
第二支撑位 0.6625 157.81 1.6219 0.7765
第三支撑位 0.6614 157.25 1.6184 0.7750
/继续/

日内交易 EUR/USD：货币对横向整理至最小阻力位 1,3045/周五的日内最高值/。如果击穿该点位，货币对可考验阻力位 1,3074/二月最高值/。最小支撑位位于心理重要区域 1,30 附近。
周交易 EUR/USD：从支撑位反弹。
日内交易 USD/ JPY：该货币对从最低阻力位 121,47 增长/一月三十日最低值/，然后从阻力位 121,75/一月三十一日最高值/。最低支撑位位于 121,00 区域，然后在 120,82 点位/周三的最高值/。

周交易 USD/ JPY：增长受到阻力位限制。

日内交易 GBP/USD：该货币对在最低支撑位 1,9549 之上波动/一月二十九日的最低值/在周四急剧下跌后。如果货币对跌至该水平以下，将在 1,9514 寻找支撑/一月上涨浪在 61,8 % 的斐波那契回调/。最低阻力位靠近 1,9623/二月一日的最低值/。

周交易 GBP/USD：侧向范围。

日内交易 USD/CHF：货币对的阻力区域在1,25 附近。如果突破该阻力位，货币对目标为 1,2519/二月五日的最高值/。最低支撑靠近 1,2450，接近周五的日内最低值。以下支撑靠近 1,2425/周三最高值/。
周交易 USD/CHF：上涨趋势。

日内交易 EUR/GBP：货币对再次稳定增长，目标最低阻力位为 0,6661/周四最高值/。如果货币对突破该水平，目标位是 0,6672，之后为 0,6693。最低支撑位靠近 0,6643/一月末的最高值/。

周交易 EUR/GBP：从支撑位反弹？

日内交易 EUR/JPY：货币对正从历史最高值 158,62 增长。如果突破该水平，货币对目标最低阻力位为 158,88。最低支撑位大约是 158,15/一月三十日的最高值/在 157, 81。

周交易 EUR/JPY：上涨趋势。
日内交易 EUR/CHF：货币对目标最低阻力位为 1,6275/周五日内最高值/。上次该水平出现在 1998 年 8 月。如果突破该水平，货币对目标阻力位为 1,6298。最低支撑位靠近 1,6245/一月二十九日最高值/。以下最低支撑靠近 1,6219/二月一日的最高值/1,6184/周一最高值/。
周交易 EUR/CHF：上涨趋势。
日内交易 AUD/USD：货币对目标最低阻力位为 0,7820/周五日内最高值/。如果突破该水平，货币对目标在阻力位 0,7839/一月下跌浪在 50% 的斐波那契回调水平/。最低支撑位靠近 0,7787/周三的最高值/0,7765/周四日内最低值/。

周交易 AUD/USD：增长受到阻力位限制。
*枢轴点等于将最大值、最小值和价格求和再除以三。

/结束/

道琼斯通讯社，PRIME-TASS


预测的中间部分包含所谓的“Axel 水平”：

EUR/USD

USD/JPY

GBP/USD

USD/CHF

第三阻力位

1.3117

122.2000

1.9748

1.2544

第二阻力位

1.3074

121.7500

1.9668

1.2519

第一阻力位

1.3045

121.4700

1.9623

1.2500

枢轴点*

1.3026

121.3300

1.9546

1.2478

第一支撑位

1.3000

121.0000

1.9549

1.2450

第二支撑位

1.2951

120.8200

1.9514

1.2425

第三支撑位

1.2913

120.6400

1.9483

1.2380


EUR/GBP

EUR /JPY

EUR /CHF

AUD/USD

第三支撑位

0.6693

159.0200

1.6312

0.7872

第二阻力位

0.6672

158.8800

1.6298

0.7839

第一阻力位

0.6661

158.6200

1.6275

0.7820

枢轴点*

0.6664

158.1000

1.6257

0.7806

第一支撑位

0.6643

158.1500

1.6245

0.7787

第二支撑位

0.6625

157.8100

1.6219

0.7765

第三支撑位

614

157.2500

1.6184

0.7750


由此可见，从给出的分析中不仅可以得到枢轴点，还可以得到基本的支撑/阻力线。对于不想自行从新闻专线分配点位的人，以下网址有一个专用板块：http://www.forum.profiforex.ru/showthread.php?t=480，其中包含点位的脚本每天上传。在接收分析信息后，有必要在价格图上快速且以“专业”的方式反映。对我来说，我喜欢用脚本来实现。在绘制 Axel 线之后，脚本停止工作。


绘制线

在已经计算（或从分析获得）枢轴点之后，需要在 MetaTrader 4 客户端的图表显示。我们来考虑能够在图表自动画线的工具。首先，需要创建“线”对象。应按照以下方式进行，首先要定义线的方向。我们假设其始于二月十三日的 00:00 并直至当日结束。点位由变量“枢轴”决定。

ObjectCreate("PivotDJ", OBJ_TREND, 0, D'2007.02.13 00:00', Pivot,
D'2007.02.13 23:59', Pivot);
// Object title, type (in this case it is “a trend line”)and 
//data about the beginning and the end of the line
// Next it’s necessary to define the main properties of the 
//line:
ObjectSet("PivotDJ",OBJPROP_COLOR, colorPivot);
// A color
ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);
// A thickness
ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_STYLE, 0);
// A style
ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_RAY, 0);
// It is necessary to draw a ray not the line. (it should not 
//come for other days)
ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
// A type of the line

要绘制所有的 Axel 线，需要为每个点位创建一条线。下面是完整的代码：

// First of all, let's define the levels (we take levels for GBP for one of 
// days)
// if(Symbol() == "GBPUSD")
//   { 
//     R3 = 1.9591;
//     R2 = 1.9543;
//     R1 = 1.9514;
//     P = 1.9487;
//     S1 = 1.9441;
//     S2 = 1.9405;
//     S3 = 1.9373 ;
//   }
// Drawing the Pivot Line:
 ObjectCreate("PivotDJ", OBJ_TREND, 0, D'2007.02.13 00:00', P, 
              D'2007.02.13 23:59', P);
 ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_COLOR, colorPivot);
 ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);
 ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_STYLE, 0);
 ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_RAY, 0);
 ObjectSet("PivotDJ", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
// Drawing the 1st support line:
 ObjectCreate("Sup1", OBJ_TREND, 0, D'2007.02.13 00:00', S1, 
              D'2007.02.13 23:59', S1);
 ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_COLOR, colorSup1);
 ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);
 ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_STYLE, 0);
 ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_RAY, 0);
 ObjectSet("Sup1", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
// Drawing the 1st resistance:
 ObjectCreate("Res1", OBJ_TREND, 0, D'2007.02.13 00:00', R1, 
              D'2007.02.13 23:59', R1);
 ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_COLOR, colorRes1);
 ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);
 ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_STYLE, 0);
 ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_RAY, 0);
 ObjectSet("Res1", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);

但这并不是全部。需要添加签名文本。这很容易做。

// It is enough to create object "Text"
  ObjectCreate("PivotText", OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0);
// and set its basic properties
  ObjectSetText("PivotText", "Pivot Point (DJ)", fontsize, "Arial", 
                colorPivot);
// Now it is possible to place it above already drawn lines 
// ObjectMove("PivotText", 0, D'2007.02.13 3:00',P);

现在，我们得到价格图上绘制整齐的线：


总结

至此，我们讨论了使用枢轴点进行交易的基本思想、基于过去价格值计算线的方法以及由分析师给出的画线的方式（这比手动绘制更加容易和便捷）。希望本文能够帮助你在市场中交易并获利！

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1466

Axel.mq4 (7.21 KB)
AxelDel.mq4 (1.12 KB)

