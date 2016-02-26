交易机器人在实际交易中的自动优化



优化将执行三天。这已足够检查自动优化程序了。我们将根据以下公式选择优化日期“开始日期”：当前日期减去三天。优化期间，必须下载选定交易品种（本案例中为 EURUSD）的必要历史记录。

首次执行优化的用户会在 MetaTrader 4 客户终端的“帮助”菜单中找到必要程序的说明：<帮助 - 帮助主题 F1 - 自动交易 - Expert 优化 - 设置>。或者可以阅读文章在 MetaTrader 4 客户终端中测试 Expert Advisor：外部一览。

然后我们检查要优化的变量，如下方屏幕截图中所示。





datetime SetHour = 0 ; datetime SetMinute = 1 ;

自动优化仅限四个变量，不过用三个变量就足以达成我们的目的了，还能节省时间。选择这些变量后，将优化设置存储到名为 MACD Sample_1.set 的设置文件中。此文件必须保存到终端测试程序的“测试程序”文件夹内。然后启动预优化并记住开始时间。必须计算使用预设参数进行自动优化所需的时间。完成优化后，我们将计算必要的等待时间。然后必须关闭此终端，否则我们将无法用程序启动它。要进行设置，让我们在 MetaEditor 中打开测试用 Expert Advisor MACD Sample_1.mq4，然后执行以下步骤：- 设置自动优化的启动时间，例如设在每天的 00:01：

- 设置进行优化的天数（必须与预优化的设置天数相同）：

int TestDay = 3 ;

- 设置我们之前计算出的优化结束等待时间（以分钟为单位），例如 4 分钟：

int TimeOut = 4 ;

- 键入 Expert Advisor 名称：

string NameMTS = "MACD Sample_1" ;

- 键入设置文件名称和设置：

string NameFileSet = "MACD Sample_1.set" ;

- 键入包含已安装终端测试程序的文件夹路径，例如：

string PuthTester = "D:\Program Files\Forex Best Trade Station" ;

- 设置过滤优先级：

int Gross_Profit = 1 ; int Profit_Factor = 2 ; int Expected_Payoff = 3 ;

- 写入用于优化的变量名称：



string Per1 = "FastEMA" ; string Per2 = "SlowEMA" ; string Per3 = "SignalSMA" ; string Per4 = "" ;

- 将随附文件 auto_optimization.mqh 复制到“include”文件夹中；

- 在 Expert Advisor 中包括此库文件：

#include <auto_optimization.mqh>

- 剩下的就是将下方的代码复制到您 Expert Advisor 的 start() 函数的开头。MACD Sample_1.mq4 中已包含该代码。



if (!IsTesting() && !IsOptimization()) { if (TimeHour( TimeLocal ()) == SetHour) { if (!StartTest) { if (TimeMinute( TimeLocal ()) > SetMinute - 1 ) { if (TimeMinute( TimeLocal ()) < SetMinute + 1 ) { StartTest = true ; TimeStart = TimeLocal (); Tester(TestDay, NameMTS, NameFileSet, PuthTester, TimeOut, Gross_Profit, Profit_Factor, Expected_Payoff, Per1, Per2, Per3, Per4); } } } } } FastEMA = GlobalVariableGet (Per1); SlowEMA = GlobalVariableGet (Per2); SignalSMA = GlobalVariableGet (Per3); TrailingStop = GlobalVariableGet (Per4); if (StartTest) { if ( TimeLocal () - TimeStart > TimeOut* 60 ) { StartTest = false ; } }

这就完成了。重新编译自动优化程序之后可以启动它，但它仅适用于执行预优化时所用的交易品种和时间范围。在我们的案例中，是 H1 时间范围上的 EURUSD 交易品种。要检查自动优化程序，可将下方给出的代码插入到 int init () 函数中，之后将在 Expert Advisor 启动时启动自动优化程序。

Tester(TestDay,NameMTS,NameFileSet,PuthTester,TimeOut, Gross_Profit,Profit_Factor, Expected_Payoff, Per1,Per2,Per3,Per4);

自动优化程序如何工作

自动优化程序的工作原理是使用终端测试程序在终端中优化连接到图表的 Expert Advisor 的参数。为此，程序向终端测试程序发送一个包含优化参数 (optimise.ini) 的文件，并在优化模式下启动终端测试程序。然后，它将获取的结果 "FileReport........htm" 复制回终端，从获取的结果中筛选最佳值。



string PuthTerminal = TerminalPath() + "\experts\files" ; string FileOptim = "optimise.ini" ; string FileOptim1 = "\optimise.ini" ; datetime DayStart = TimeLocal ()- 86400 *TestDay; string DateStart = TimeToStr(DayStart, TIME_DATE ); string DateStop = TimeToStr( TimeLocal (), TIME_DATE ); string FileReport = "FileReport_" + Symbol () + "_" + DateStop + ".htm" ; string FileReport1 = "\FileReport_" + Symbol () + "_" + DateStop + ".htm" ; double MinTr = TestDay - 2 ; double MaxTr = ( 60 / Period ()*TestDay) + 2 ; int KvoPptk = 10 ; int StepRes = 12 ;

在预设时间（例如 00.01），自动优化程序应会启动。变量应填写值。

然后在字符串数组中写入 ini 文件的参数：

ArrayOpttim[ 0 ] = ";optimise strategy tester" ; ArrayOpttim[ 1 ] = "ExpertsEnable = false" ; ArrayOpttim[ 2 ] = "TestExpert=" + NameMTS; ArrayOpttim[ 3 ] = "TestExpertParameters=" + NameFileSet; ArrayOpttim[ 4 ] = "TestSymbol=" + Symbol (); ArrayOpttim[ 5 ] = "TestPeriod=" + Period (); ArrayOpttim[ 6 ] = "TestModel=" + 0 ; ArrayOpttim[ 7 ] = "TestRecalculate=false" ; ArrayOpttim[ 8 ] = "TestOptimization=true" ; ArrayOpttim[ 9 ] = "TestDateEnable=true" ; ArrayOpttim[ 10 ] = "TestFromDate=" + DateStart; ArrayOpttim[ 11 ] = "TestToDate=" + DateStop; ArrayOpttim[ 12 ] = "TestReport=" + FileReport; ArrayOpttim[ 13 ] = "TestReplaceReport=true" ; ArrayOpttim[ 14 ] = "TestShutdownTerminal=true" ;

从数组中将优化参数记录到 ini 文件中。也可阅读 MetaTrader 4 客户终端“帮助”中有关如何创建 ini 文件的内容，详见 <帮助 - 帮助主题 F1 - 工具 - 启动时的配置>。

OptimArraySize = ArraySize (ArrayOpttim); opttim = FileOpen (FileOptim, FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE , 0x7F ); if (opttim > 0 ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < OptimArraySize; i++) { ini = ArrayOpttim[i]; FileWrite (opttim, ini); } FileClose (opttim); } else { Print ( "Failed writing data into the ini file. Error No " , GetLastError ()); return ( 0 ); }

将参数记录到 ini 文件后，连接 Windows 标准交付内容中包含的 shell32.dll，并启动函数 ShellExecuteA。

#import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteA( int hwnd, string Operation, string File, string Parameters, string Directory, int ShowCmd); #import

包含这些参数的文件将被发送到“终端测试程序”文件夹中。

copyini = ShellExecuteA( 0 , "Open" , "xcopy" , "\"" + PuthTerminal + FileOptim1 + "\" \"" + PuthTester + "\" /y" , "" , 3 ); Sleep ( 1200 ); if (copyini < 0 ) { Print ( "Failed copying ini file" ); return ( 0 ); } 然后启动测试程序，开始优化预定义变量。优化期间，Expert Advisor 处于暂停状态。 start = ShellExecuteA( 0 , "Open" , "terminal.exe" , FileOptim, PuthTester, 3 ); if (start < 0 ) { Print ( "Failed starting Tester" ); return ( 0 ); } Comment ( "Wait until optimization is complete" ); Sleep ( 60000 *TimeOut); 优化完成后，测试程序将自动把结果记录到报告文件中。该文件将被复制到包含终端的文件夹中。 for (Pptk = 0 ; Pptk < KvoPptk; Pptk++) { Comment ( "Attempt # " + Pptk + " to copy the report file" ); ShellExecuteA( 0 , "Open" , "xcopy" , "\"" + PuthTester + FileReport1 + "\" \"" + PuthTerminal + "\" /y" , "" , 3 ); Sleep ( 1200 ); file = FileOpen (FileReport, FILE_READ , 0x7F ); if (file < 0 ) { Sleep ( 60000 ); } else break ; } if (file < 0 ) { Print ( "Failed copying the report file" ); return ( 0 ); }

然后该报告文件中的数据将被放到字符串数组中，进行进一步的处理。

while ( FileIsEnding (file) == false ) { FileLine = FileReadString (file); index = StringFind (FileLine, "title" , 20 ); if (index > 0 ) { ArrayResize (ArrayStrg, NumStr + 1 ); ArrayStrg[NumStr] = FileLine; NumStr++; } } FileClose (file); FileDelete (FileReport); ArrayResize (ArrayData, NumStr);

之后，在数组中选择必要的值：



for (text = 0 ; text < NumStr; text++) { select = ArrayStrg[text]; ClStep= StringFind (select, "; \">" , 20 )+ 4 ; ClStepRazm = StringFind (select, "td>" , ClStep); CycleStep = StringSubstr (select, ClStep, ClStepRazm - ClStep); GrProf = StringFind (select, "" , ClStepRazm); GrProfRazm = StringFind (select, "td>" , GrProf); GrossProfit = StringSubstr (select, GrProf+ 4 , GrProfRazm - (GrProf + 4 )); TotTrad = StringFind (select, "" , GrProfRazm); TotTradRazm = StringFind (select, "td>" , TotTrad); TotalTrades = StringSubstr (select, TotTrad+ 4 , TotTradRazm - (TotTrad + 4 )); ProfFact = StringFind (select, "" , TotTradRazm); ProfFactRazm = StringFind (select, "td>" , ProfFact); ProfitFactor = StringSubstr (select, ProfFact + 4 , ProfFactRazm - (ProfFact + 4 )); ExpPay = StringFind (select, "" , ProfFactRazm); ExpPayRazm= StringFind (select, "td>" , ExpPay); ExpectedPayoff = StringSubstr (select, ExpPay+ 4 , ExpPayRazm - (ExpPay + 4 )); P1 = StringFind (select, Per1, 20 ); P1k = StringFind (select, ";" , P1); Perem1 = StringSubstr (select, P1 + StringLen (Per1) + 1 , P1k - (P1 + 1 + StringLen (Per1))); P2 = StringFind (select, Per2, 20 ); P2k = StringFind (select, ";" , P2); Perem2 = StringSubstr (select, P2 + StringLen (Per2) + 1 , P2k - (P2 + 1 + StringLen (Per2))); P3 = StringFind (select, Per3, 20 ); P3k = StringFind (select, ";" , P3); Perem3 = StringSubstr (select, P3 + StringLen (Per3) + 1 , P3k - (P3 + 1 + StringLen (Per3))); P4 = StringFind (select, Per4, 20 ); P4k = StringFind (select, ";" , P4); Perem4 = StringSubstr (select, P4 + StringLen (Per4) + 1 , P4k - (P4 + 1 + StringLen (Per4))); Comment ( "The obtained results are being analyzed" );

之后，获取的结果在被转变为数字格式之前，已按最小和最大交易金额进行了筛选。Profit_Factor 值中的 0 替换为 1000，以便进行正确的排序和后续的筛选。

TotalTradesTransit = StrToDouble(TotalTrades); GrossProfitTransit = StrToDouble(GrossProfit); ExpectedPayoffTran = StrToDouble(ExpectedPayoff); nodubl = true ; if (MinTr < TotalTradesTransit && MaxTr > TotalTradesTransit) { PrFactDouble = StrToDouble(ProfitFactor); if (PrFactDouble == 0 ) { PrFactDouble = 1000 ; }

然后检查这些值，以进行复制和筛除。

for (Dubl = 0 ; Dubl <= ResizeArayNew; Dubl++) { if (GrossProfitTransit == ArrayData[Dubl][ 1 ]) { if (TotalTradesTransit == ArrayData[Dubl][ 2 ]) { if (PrFactDouble == ArrayData[Dubl][ 3 ]) { if (ExpectedPayoffTran == ArrayData[Dubl][ 4 ]) { nodubl= false ; } } } } }

在数组中写入用于排序的值。

if (nodubl) { ArrayData[text][ 1 ] = GrossProfitTransit; ArrayData[text][ 2 ] = TotalTradesTransit; ArrayData[text][ 3 ] = PrFactDouble; ArrayData[text][ 4 ] = ExpectedPayoffTran; ArrayData[text][ 5 ] = StrToDouble(Perem1); ArrayData[text][ 6 ] = StrToDouble(Perem2); ArrayData[text][ 7 ] = StrToDouble(Perem3); ArrayData[text][ 8 ] = StrToDouble(Perem4); ResizeArayNew++; }

然后开始以预设优先顺序分析数据。分析程序如下：

循环启动，在第一遍时，按第一个参数对值进行排序，例如按最大利润排序；选择一些（默认为 12 个）最佳值，其他的被删除；

在第二遍时，按第二个参数对值进行排序，例如按获利因子排序；选择一些最佳值，数量是第一次排序后数量的一半，其他的被删除。

在第三遍时，对第三个参数进行最后一次排序，例如按预期收益排序；取第二次排序后一半数量的值，其他的被删除。

ArrayResize (ArrayTrans, ResizeArayNew - 1 ); for ( int PrioStep = 1 ; PrioStep < 4 ; PrioStep++) { for (PrCycle = 0 ; PrCycle < ResizeArayNew; PrCycle++) { Sort = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 0 ]; Prior1 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 1 ]; transit = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 2 ]; Prior2 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 3 ]; Prior3 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 4 ]; transit1 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 5 ]; transit2 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 6 ]; transit3 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 7 ]; transit4 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 8 ]; if (PrioStep == 1 ) { if (Gross_Profit == 1 ) { SortTrans = Prior1; } if (Profit_Factor == 1 ) { SortTrans = Prior2; } if (Expected_Payoff == 1 ) { SortTrans = Prior3; } } if (PrioStep == 2 ) { if (Gross_Profit == 1 ) { Prior1 = Sort; } if (Profit_Factor == 1 ) { Prior2 = Sort; } if (Expected_Payoff == 1 ) { Prior3 = Sort; } if (Gross_Profit == 2 ) { SortTrans = Prior1; } if (Profit_Factor == 2 ) { SortTrans = Prior2; } if (Expected_Payoff == 2 ) { SortTrans = Prior3; } } if (PrioStep == 3 ) { if (Gross_Profit == 2 ) { Prior1 = Sort; } if (Profit_Factor == 2 ) { Prior2 = Sort; } if (Expected_Payoff == 2 ) { Prior3 = Sort; } if (Gross_Profit == 3 ) { SortTrans = Prior1; } if (Profit_Factor == 3 ) { SortTrans = Prior2; } if (Expected_Payoff == 3 ) { SortTrans = Prior3; } } ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 0 ] = SortTrans; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 1 ] = Prior1; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 2 ] = transit; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 3 ] = Prior2; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 4 ] = Prior3; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 5 ] = transit1; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 6 ] = transit2; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 7 ] = transit3; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 8 ] = transit4; } ArraySort (ArrayTrans,StepRes, 0 , MODE_DESCEND); ArrayResize (ArrayTrans, StepRes); for ( int CopyAr = 0 ; CopyAr < StepRes; CopyAr++) { ArrayData[CopyAr][ 0 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 0 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 1 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 1 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 2 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 2 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 3 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 3 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 4 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 4 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 5 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 5 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 6 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 6 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 7 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 7 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 8 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 8 ]; } StepRes = StepRes / 2 ; }

以这种方式过滤后的值被写入到全局变量中。全局变量中的值将在 EA 中被替换。

double Peremen1 = ArrayTrans[ 0 ][ 5 ]; double Peremen2 = ArrayTrans[ 0 ][ 6 ]; double Peremen3 = ArrayTrans[ 0 ][ 7 ]; double Peremen4 = ArrayTrans[ 0 ][ 8 ]; if (Per1 != "" ) { GlobalVariableSet (Per1, Peremen1); } if (Per2 != "" ) { GlobalVariableSet (Per2,Peremen2); } if (Per3 != "" ) { GlobalVariableSet (Per3,Peremen3); } if (Per4 != "" ) { GlobalVariableSet (Per4,Peremen4); } Comment (Per1, " " , Peremen1, " | " , Per2, " " , Peremen2, " | " , Per3, " " , Peremen3, " | " , Per4, " " , Peremen4); Print (Per1, " " , Peremen1, " | " , Per2, " " , Peremen2, " | " , Per3, " " , Peremen3, " | " ,Per4, " " ,Peremen4); }

自动优化程序运行结果

可通过图表左上角显示的消息查看自动优化程序的运行结果，如下方的屏幕截图中所示：

优化完成参考时间。



优化后所获值的分析



结果变量值。



double MinTr = TestDay - 2 ; double MaxTr = ( 60 / Period ()*TestDay) + 2 ; int KvoPptk = 10 ; int StepRes = 12 ;

总结

如果消息中显示了优化结果，则表示优化已完成并已收到数据。要独立估算自动优化程序的工作，用户需要浏览所有包含中间数据的文件以及在工作流程期间保存的文件。测试程序将数据存储在名称为 "FileReport_EURUSD_2007.03.12. htm" 的文件中，此文件名中的交易品种和日期就是根据选定交易品种和当前优化日期进行替换的。可在“终端测试程序”文件夹中找到此文件。这些文件和报告不会被自动删除，因此用户可以用它们检查参数的更改情况。下一个文件 FileTest1.csv 是在按交易金额过滤值并删除了副本之后保存的。此文件的保存路径：D:\Program Files\terminal_folder_ame\experts\files然后，每次筛选操作后得到的值被保存到 FileTest2.csv。此文件也保存到上述路径：D:\Program Files\terminal_folder_name\experts\files上表显示所获值的过滤方法。过滤顺序默认设置为：1- Gross_Profit，2- Profit_Factor，3- Expected_Payoff。自动优化程序的代码包含详细注释，必要时可以填入最合适的变量参数。例如，您要针对非最近日期的一段时间优化您的 EA，或是您计划在优化时段内增加/减少交易金额。要达到这个目的，您只需在 auto_optimization.mqh 中直接更改对应的变量。

本文并非用于让新手学习优化元素，因此强烈建议在设置您的 Expert Advisor 的自动优化之前先了解正常的优化方式。最好在选择了可在不同时间以不同方式影响您的 Expert Advisor 的基本变量之后，再使用自动优化程序。即，最好使用此自动优化程序以匹配一些变量参数，这些变量的变化对 EA 操作产生的影响比其他变量的变化大，具体要看市场波幅。



除此之外，最好不要设置很长的自动优化时段。假设 Expert Advisor 总是每天要优化 6-12 个小时。那么就会出现一个问题：什么时候进行交易？换句话说，优化自身并不是必要的。建议根据 EA 要进行交易的时间范围设置优化时段（即优化程序启动的时段）。这意味着必须考虑到，一旦启动测试程序终端，就将汲取历史数据，并且有可能出现经纪人并没有指定时间段的必要历史数据。要验证本文开头的假设，您需要 24 小时稳定的互联网连接。



已开发的自动优化程序位于以下随附文件中：auto_optimization.mqh - 库自身、MACD Sample_1.mq4 - MetaTrader 4 客户终端标准交付内容中略有更改的 Expert Advisor。



