软件开发和 MQL5 中的设计模式（第 2 部分）：结构模式

概述

欢迎阅读这篇新文章，本文通过继续介绍其他类型的设计模式，来讨论这一软件开发中的非常重要的话题。我们在上一篇文章中谈到了创建设计模式，如果您想进一步了解这种类型，可以阅读软件开发和 MQL5 中的设计模式（第一部分）：创建模式。如果你是设计模式的新手，我建议你阅读这篇文章，从总体上了解设计模式，并了解它们在软件开发中的重要作用。

如果你想让自己的软件开发技能更上一层楼，那么学习设计模式是必不可少的。这些模式为你提供了解决特定问题的现成蓝图，而不是重新发明轮子，可以利用它们来获得非常实用和经过验证的解决方案。

在本文中，我们将继续介绍结构设计模式，并了解它们如何在软件开发领域发挥巨大作用，通过使用我们所拥有的类来形成更大的结构。这篇文章最有趣的部分是让我们了解如何在 MQL5 编程语言中使用这些模式，从而从中受益，并通过使用 MetaTrader 5 交易终端设计出用于交易领域的实用软件。

我们将通过以下主题介绍结构型的设计模式：

希望这篇文章对你有所帮助，通过学习一个非常有趣的话题来提高你的开发和编程技能。如果您想了解这方面的知识，可以阅读我之前写的关于 "了解 MQL5面向对象编程 (OOP) "的文章，希望对您有所帮助。

免责声明：所有信息 "按原样 "提供，仅用于教育目的，不用于交易目的或提供建议。本信息不保证任何结果。如果您选择在您的任何交易账户上使用这些材料，您将自行承担风险，并承担唯一责任。





结构模式（Structural Patterns）

在本部分中，我们将确定什么是结构设计模式及其类型和结构。结构模式关注的是如何将类和对象结构化，使其成为构建更大结构的组件。这些模式通过使用继承概念来组成接口和实现。这种继承概念意味着，我们将有一个类拥有或组合其父类的属性。当我们需要让已开发好的类一起独立工作时，对这种模式的需求会更大。

结构模式有很多种，如下所示：

适配器模式（Adapter）：通过转换类的接口，帮助获得客户期望的另一个接口。

桥接模式（Bridge）：通过解耦，抽象和实现可以独立地变化。

组合模式（Composite）：为了表示部分-整体层次结构，它有助于将对象组合成树形结构。除此以外，组合模式还允许客户对个体和对象组合进行统一处理。

修饰模式（Decorator）：可用于以动态方式为当前对象附加更多功能，也可作为子类化提供者的灵活替代品，以扩展功能。

外观模式（Facade）：当我们需要一个统一的接口来连接子系统中的一组界面时，就可以使用它，通过定义一个更高级别的接口，它可以帮助我们方便地使用子系统。

享元模式（Flyweight）：它有助于通过共享有效支持大量细粒度对象。

代理模式（Proxy）：当我们需要通过获取一个替代或占位符来控制对某个对象的访问时，可以使用它。

我们将通过以下方法或回答以下问题来介绍这些模式：

该模式有什么作用？

该模式能解决什么问题？

如何在 MQL5 中使用它？





适配器（Adapter）

在本部分中，我们将通过认识第一种类型（即适配器）来开始了解结构设计模式的类型。理解这种模式的关键词是适应性。很简单，如果我们有一个可以在特定情况下使用的接口，然后这些情况发生了一些变化，那么就必须对接口进行更新，让代码能够适应这些新情况并有效地工作。这就是这种模式的作用，因为它可以将我们所拥有的类的接口转换成另一种接口，让客户可以按照自己的期望使用。所以这种适配器模式允许类在接口不兼容的情况下协同工作。这种模式也被称为 "封装器"（Wrapper），因为它似乎为接口提供了一个封装器，使其能够适应并作为另一个接口工作。

该模式有什么作用？

如前所述，当设计的接口不符合特定领域接口的应用要求时，可以使用这种模式将该类的接口转换为另一种接口，从而使类能够协同工作。

下图表示适配器设计模式的结构：





如上图所示，基于编程语言的多重继承支持，我们就有了类适配器和对象适配器。我们有目标（Target），它标识了客户使用的新接口的特定领域；有客户（Client），它与适应目标接口的对象一起参与；有被适应者（Adaptee），它标识了我们需要使其适应的现有接口（旧接口）；还有适配器（Adapter），它使被适应者的接口适应目标接口。

该模式能解决什么问题？

使用不符合我们所需的接口的现有类。

创建可重复使用的类，无论这些类的接口是兼容还是不兼容，它们都能与不相关的类协同工作。

当我们需要使用许多现有子类时，调整父类的接口。

如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

在本部分中，我们将学习如何在 MQL5 编程语言中使用这种模式（AdapterClass 和 ObjectClass），详情如下：

使用命名空间函数声明区域（AdapterClass），我们将在其中定义函数、变量和类。

namespace AdapterClass

使用接口函数声明（Target）可以确定类以后可以实现的特定功能，或定义客户使用的特定域。

interface Target { void Request(); };

使用类函数定义 Adaptee，该 Adaptee 通过一个公有成员（SpecificRequest()）定义了我们需要的现有适配接口。

class Adaptee { public : void SpecificRequest(); };

在 Adaptee 执行请求时打印信息。

void Adaptee::SpecificRequest( void ) { Print ( "A specific request is executing by the Adaptee" ); }

声明 Adapter 类，将被适配者的接口适配到继承自目标和适配者的目标接口，作为多重继承。

class Adapter; class AdapterAsTarget: public Target { public : Adapter* asAdaptee; void Request(); }; void AdapterAsTarget::Request() { printf ( "The Adapter requested Operation" ); asAdaptee.SpecificRequest(); } class Adapter: public Adaptee { public : AdapterAsTarget* asTarget; Adapter(); ~Adapter(); }; void Adapter::Adapter( void ) { asTarget= new AdapterAsTarget; asTarget.asAdaptee=& this ; } void Adapter::~Adapter( void ) { delete asTarget; }

声明 Client 类。

class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output() { return __FUNCTION__ ; }

运行客户端。

void Client::Run() { Adapter adapter; Target* target=adapter.asTarget; target.Request(); }

因此，以下是 MQL5 中 Adapter（适配器）类的完整代码块。

namespace AdapterClass { interface Target { void Request(); }; class Adaptee { public : void SpecificRequest(); }; void Adaptee::SpecificRequest( void ) { Print ( "A specific request is executing by the Adaptee" ); } class Adapter; class AdapterAsTarget: public Target { public : Adapter* asAdaptee; void Request(); }; void AdapterAsTarget::Request() { printf ( "The Adapter requested Operation" ); asAdaptee.SpecificRequest(); } class Adapter: public Adaptee { public : AdapterAsTarget* asTarget; Adapter(); ~Adapter(); }; void Adapter::Adapter( void ) { asTarget= new AdapterAsTarget; asTarget.asAdaptee=& this ; } void Adapter::~Adapter( void ) { delete asTarget; } class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output() { return __FUNCTION__ ; } void Client::Run() { Adapter adapter; Target* target=adapter.asTarget; target.Request(); } }

下面介绍如何在 MQL5 中使用对象适配器：

使用命名空间为 AdapterObject 的函数、变量和类创建声明区。

namespace AdapterObject

使用接口定义目标，这是客户使用的特定域。

interface Target { void Request(); };

创建 Adaptee 类，定义我们需要的现有可适配接口。

class Adaptee { public : void SpecificRequest(); }; void Adaptee::SpecificRequest( void ) { Print ( "The specific Request" ); } class Adapter: public Target { public : void Request(); protected : Adaptee adaptee; }; void Adapter::Request( void ) { Print ( "The request of Operation requested" ); adaptee.SpecificRequest(); }

声明客户端。

class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output() { return __FUNCTION__ ; }

当客户端调用适配器实例上的操作时，运行客户端。

void Client::Run() { Target* target= new Adapter; target.Request(); delete target; }

以下是整块代码：

namespace AdapterObject { interface Target { void Request(); }; class Adaptee { public : void SpecificRequest(); }; void Adaptee::SpecificRequest( void ) { Print ( "The specific Request" ); } class Adapter: public Target { public : void Request(); protected : Adaptee adaptee; }; void Adapter::Request( void ) { Print ( "The request of Operation requested" ); adaptee.SpecificRequest(); } class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output() { return __FUNCTION__ ; } void Client::Run() { Target* target= new Adapter; target.Request(); delete target; } }





桥接（Bridge）

在本部分中，我们将探讨结构模式之一、桥接设计模式。使用这种模式的主要想法是，当我们需要将抽象与其实现解耦，以避免未来在其中一个实现更新或变更时可能发生的任何冲突。它也被称为 "柄体模式（Handle and Body）"。

该模式有什么作用？

正如我们所提到的，当我们有一个抽象概念，而这个抽象概念又有许多可能的实现时，就可以使用桥接模式，而不是使用通常的继承方法将实现与抽象概念联系起来，我们可以使用这种模式将抽象概念与它的实现解耦，以避免在变更或更新时出现任何问题。这对于创建可重用、可扩展、易测试的简洁代码非常有用。

下图是桥接设计模式的示意图：

通过前面的图表，我们可以看到桥接模式结构的参与者如下：

Abstraction：定义抽象的接口，并保持对实现者类型对象的引用。

RefinedAbstraction: 抽象接口的扩展。

Implementor：标识实现类接口。

ConcreteImplementor：实现实现者的接口，并标识该接口的具体实现。

该模式能解决什么问题？

当我们需要以下情况时，就可以使用这种桥接模式：

避免抽象与实现之间的持续联系，因为这种模式有助于将它们解耦。

将不同的抽象概念和实现方式结合起来，并在不发生任何冲突的情况下独立扩展每一种抽象概念和实现方式。

当抽象的实现发生变化时，避免对客户产生影响。

用 C++ 向客户完全隐藏抽象的实现。

如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

在本部分中，我们将确定如何在 MQL5 编程语言中使用这种模式，以受益于其有益的优势，创建高效的软件。以下是我们如何使用 MQL5 编码桥接模式的结构：

创建声明区，以定义模式的变量、函数和类。

namespace Bridge

使用 interface 关键字创建 Implementor 接口，允许类实现确定的功能。

interface Implementor { void OperationImp(); };

创建具有公共成员和受保护成员的 Abstraction 类作为参与者，并保持对 Implementor 对象的引用。

class Abstraction { public : virtual void Operation(); Abstraction(Implementor*); Abstraction(); ~Abstraction(); protected : Implementor* implementor; }; void Abstraction::Abstraction( void ) {} void Abstraction::Abstraction(Implementor*i):implementor(i) {} void Abstraction::~Abstraction() { delete implementor; } void Abstraction::Operation() { implementor.OperationImp(); }

创建作为参与者的 RefinedAbstraction 类。

class RefinedAbstraction: public Abstraction { public : RefinedAbstraction(Implementor*); void Operation(); }; void RefinedAbstraction::RefinedAbstraction(Implementor*i):Abstraction(i) {} void RefinedAbstraction::Operation() { Abstraction::Operation(); }

创建 ConcreteImplementorA 和 B 的类。

class ConcreteImplementorA: public Implementor { public : void OperationImp(); }; void ConcreteImplementorA::OperationImp( void ) { Print ( "The implementor A" ); } class ConcreteImplementorB: public Implementor { public : void OperationImp(); }; void ConcreteImplementorB::OperationImp( void ) { Print ( "The implementor B" ); }

创建客户端类。

class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; }

运行客户端。

void Client::Run( void ) { Abstraction* abstraction; abstraction= new RefinedAbstraction( new ConcreteImplementorA); abstraction.Operation(); delete abstraction; abstraction= new RefinedAbstraction( new ConcreteImplementorB); abstraction.Operation(); delete abstraction; }

这样，以下代码就是桥接模式结构的完整代码。

namespace Bridge { interface Implementor { void OperationImp(); }; class Abstraction { public : virtual void Operation(); Abstraction(Implementor*); Abstraction(); ~Abstraction(); protected : Implementor* implementor; }; void Abstraction::Abstraction( void ) {} void Abstraction::Abstraction(Implementor*i):implementor(i) {} void Abstraction::~Abstraction() { delete implementor; } void Abstraction::Operation() { implementor.OperationImp(); } class RefinedAbstraction: public Abstraction { public : RefinedAbstraction(Implementor*); void Operation(); }; void RefinedAbstraction::RefinedAbstraction(Implementor*i):Abstraction(i) {} void RefinedAbstraction::Operation() { Abstraction::Operation(); } class ConcreteImplementorA: public Implementor { public : void OperationImp(); }; void ConcreteImplementorA::OperationImp( void ) { Print ( "The implementor A" ); } class ConcreteImplementorB: public Implementor { public : void OperationImp(); }; void ConcreteImplementorB::OperationImp( void ) { Print ( "The implementor B" ); } class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; } void Client::Run( void ) { Abstraction* abstraction; abstraction= new RefinedAbstraction( new ConcreteImplementorA); abstraction.Operation(); delete abstraction; abstraction= new RefinedAbstraction( new ConcreteImplementorB); abstraction.Operation(); delete abstraction; } }





组合（Composite）

在这一部分中，我们将确定另一种结构模式，即组合模式。这种模式有助于将对象组合成树状结构，并允许客户对单个对象和组合进行统一处理。

该模式有什么作用？

如前所述，这种组合模式取决于我们需要将对象组合成树状结构，而树状结构是这种模式的主要关键。因此，如果我们有一个组件，我们可以根据树形结构发现，在这个组件下有两个东西，一个是 Leaf，它只有操作功能，另一个是 Composite，它有更多的操作功能，如添加、删除和调用子组件。

下图展示了组合设计模式：





如上图所示，我们有以下参与者：

Component：它声明了对象的接口，并为类实现了接口的默认行为，用于访问和管理为其声明的接口组件。

Leaf：表示组合体中叶片的对象，该叶片没有子组件，标识组合体中可视为原始对象的行为。

Composite：它用 Childs 识别组件的行为，存储组件的 Childs，并在组件接口中实现 Childs 的操作。

Client：客户端通过组件界面操作对象。

该模式能解决什么问题？

当我们如下需要时，就可以使用这种组合模式：

对象表征使用“部分 - 整体”层次结构。

客户端将统一处理组合中的所有对象。

如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

在本部分中，我们将介绍如何在 MQL5 中对组合模式进行编码，具体方法如下：

使用 namespace 关键字创建组合空间或区域，以声明所有函数、变量和类。

namespace Composite

创建带有公共成员和受保护成员的 Component 类，并访问组件的父类。

class Component { public : virtual void Operation( void )= 0 ; virtual void Add(Component*)= 0 ; virtual void Remove(Component*)= 0 ; virtual Component* GetChild( int )= 0 ; Component( void ); Component( string ); protected : string name; }; Component::Component( void ) {} Component::Component( string a_name):name(a_name) {}

定义添加和删除叶子的用户错误并创建 Leaf 类。

#define ERR_INVALID_OPERATION_EXCEPTION 1 class Leaf: public Component { public : void Operation( void ); void Add(Component*); void Remove(Component*); Component* GetChild( int ); Leaf( string ); }; void Leaf::Leaf( string a_name):Component(a_name) {} void Leaf::Operation( void ) { Print (name); } void Leaf::Add(Component*) { SetUserError (ERR_INVALID_OPERATION_EXCEPTION); } void Leaf::Remove(Component*) { SetUserError (ERR_INVALID_OPERATION_EXCEPTION); } Component* Leaf::GetChild( int ) { SetUserError (ERR_INVALID_OPERATION_EXCEPTION); return NULL ; }

将 Composite 类创建为参与者，然后进行操作、添加组件、删除组件和 GetChild（int）。

class Composite: public Component { public : void Operation( void ); void Add(Component*); void Remove(Component*); Component* GetChild( int ); Composite( string ); ~Composite( void ); protected : Component* nodes[]; }; Composite::Composite( string a_name):Component(a_name) {} Composite::~Composite( void ) { int total= ArraySize (nodes); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { Component* i_node=nodes[i]; if ( CheckPointer (i_node)== 1 ) { delete i_node; } } } void Composite::Operation( void ) { Print (name); int total= ArraySize (nodes); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { nodes[i].Operation(); } } void Composite::Add(Component *src) { int size= ArraySize (nodes); ArrayResize (nodes,size+ 1 ); nodes[size]=src; } void Composite::Remove(Component *src) { int find=- 1 ; int total= ArraySize (nodes); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { if (nodes[i]==src) { find=i; break ; } } if (find>- 1 ) { ArrayRemove (nodes,find, 1 ); } } Component* Composite::GetChild( int i) { return nodes[i]; }

将客户类创建为参与者。

class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ;}

运行客户端。

void Client::Run( void ) { Component* root= new Composite( "root" ); Component* branch1= new Composite( "The branch 1" ); Component* branch2= new Composite( "The branch 2" ); Component* leaf1= new Leaf( "The leaf 1" ); Component* leaf2= new Leaf( "The leaf 2" ); root.Add(branch1); root.Add(branch2); branch1.Add(leaf1); branch1.Add(leaf2); branch2.Add(leaf2); branch2.Add( new Leaf( "The leaf 3" )); Print ( "The tree" ); root.Operation(); root.Remove(branch1); Print ( "Removing one branch" ); root.Operation(); delete root; delete branch1; }





修饰（Decorator）

修饰模式是另一种结构设计模式，可用于为创建的或现有的对象形成更大的结构。这种模式可用于在运行时通过动态方法为对象添加额外的功能、行为或职责，因为它可以灵活地替代子类化。它也被称为 Wrapper。

该模式有什么作用？

正如我们所说的，这种模式可以帮助我们为任何单个对象添加职责，而无需在整个类中加一个 Wrapper，而是使用子类化的方式。

下图是修饰设计模式的结构图：





如上图所示，我们有以下参与者：

Component：它能识别对象的界面，并以动态方式识别对象的附加角色。

ConcreteComponent：它标识了可以为其附加额外功能的对象。

Decorator：它有助于维护组件对象的引用，并识别符合组件界面的接口。

ConcreteDecorator：负责为组件添加功能。

该模式能解决什么问题？

当我们有如下需要时，可以使用修饰设计模式：

在不影响其他对象的情况下，动态、透明地为单个对象增加额外的功能。

撤消对象的功能。

在扩展的情况下，找到子类化方法是不切实际的。

如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

如果我们需要在 MQL5 中编写该修饰模式的代码，以便在创建的软件中使用该模式，则需要采取以下步骤：

创建声明我们的修饰模式的区域，以在其中声明我们需要的所有内容。

namespace Decorator

创建带有公共成员的组件类，以定义对象的接口。

class Component { public : virtual void Operation( void )= 0 ; };

作为参与者创建 Decorator 类。

class Decorator: public Component { public : Component* component; void Operation( void ); }; void Decorator::Operation( void ) { if ( CheckPointer (component)> 0 ) { component.Operation(); } }

以参与者身份创建 ConcreteComponent 类。

class ConcreteComponent: public Component { public : void Operation( void ); }; void ConcreteComponent::Operation( void ) { Print ( "The concrete operation" ); }

创建 ConcreteDecoratorA 和 B。

class ConcreteDecoratorA: public Decorator { protected : string added_state; public : ConcreteDecoratorA( void ); void Operation( void ); }; ConcreteDecoratorA::ConcreteDecoratorA( void ): added_state( "The added state()" ) { } void ConcreteDecoratorA::Operation( void ) { Decorator::Operation(); Print (added_state); } class ConcreteDecoratorB: public Decorator { public : void AddedBehavior( void ); void Operation( void ); }; void ConcreteDecoratorB::AddedBehavior( void ) { Print ( "The added behavior()" ); } void ConcreteDecoratorB::Operation( void ) { Decorator::Operation(); AddedBehavior(); }

创建客户端类。

class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; }

运行客户端。

void Client::Run( void ) { Component* component= new ConcreteComponent(); Decorator* decorator_a= new ConcreteDecoratorA(); Decorator* decorator_b= new ConcreteDecoratorB(); decorator_a.component=component; decorator_b.component=decorator_a; decorator_b.Operation(); delete component; delete decorator_a; delete decorator_b; }

就这样，如果我们需要查看一个代码块中的全部代码，我们可以看到与下面相同的内容。

namespace Decorator { class Component { public : virtual void Operation( void )= 0 ; }; class Decorator: public Component { public : Component* component; void Operation( void ); }; void Decorator::Operation( void ) { if ( CheckPointer (component)> 0 ) { component.Operation(); } } class ConcreteComponent: public Component { public : void Operation( void ); }; void ConcreteComponent::Operation( void ) { Print ( "The concrete operation" ); } class ConcreteDecoratorA: public Decorator { protected : string added_state; public : ConcreteDecoratorA( void ); void Operation( void ); }; ConcreteDecoratorA::ConcreteDecoratorA( void ): added_state( "The added state()" ) { } void ConcreteDecoratorA::Operation( void ) { Decorator::Operation(); Print (added_state); } class ConcreteDecoratorB: public Decorator { public : void AddedBehavior( void ); void Operation( void ); }; void ConcreteDecoratorB::AddedBehavior( void ) { Print ( "The added behavior()" ); } void ConcreteDecoratorB::Operation( void ) { Decorator::Operation(); AddedBehavior(); } class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; } void Client::Run( void ) { Component* component= new ConcreteComponent(); Decorator* decorator_a= new ConcreteDecoratorA(); Decorator* decorator_b= new ConcreteDecoratorB(); decorator_a.component=component; decorator_b.component=decorator_a; decorator_b.Operation(); delete component; delete decorator_a; delete decorator_b; } }





外观（Facade）

外观是另一种结构模式，可用于软件开发，创建其他更大的结构。它确定了与上一级系统的接口，使子系统的使用更顺畅、更便捷。

该模式有什么作用？

正如我们所提到的，外观模式是一种将客户端从子系统的复杂性中解脱出来的方法，因为它为一组子系统接口提供了统一的接口。因此，客户将与这个统一接口交互，以获取他所要求的内容，而这个接口将与子系统交互，以返回客户所要求的内容。

如果我们需要查看外观设计模式的结构，可以发现它与下图相同：





如上图所示，这种模式的参与者如下：

Facade：它知道哪个子系统可以提出请求，并将客户的请求委托给子系统中合适的对象。

子系统类：它们执行子系统的功能，当收到来自 Facade 的请求时，它们会处理该请求，它们没有对 Facade 的引用。

该模式能解决什么问题？

当我们有以下需要时，可以使用这种外观设计模式：

通过提供简单的界面，简化子系统的复杂性。

将子系统与客户端和其他子系统解耦，改变客户端与抽象类实现之间的现有依赖关系，使子系统具有独立性和可移植性。

通过分层，定义每个子系统级别的入口点。

如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

在本部分中，我们将提供在 MQL5 中使用 Facade 模式的代码，具体步骤如下：

创建 Facade 空间，通过使用命名空间来声明我们所需的内容。

namespace Facade

声明 SubSystemA、SubSystemB 和 SubSystemC 类。

class SubSystemA { public : void Operation( void ); }; void SubSystemA::Operation( void ) { Print ( "The operation of the subsystem A" ); } class SubSystemB { public : void Operation( void ); }; void SubSystemB::Operation( void ) { Print ( "The operation of the subsystem B" ); } class SubSystemC { public : void Operation( void ); }; void SubSystemC::Operation( void ) { Print ( "The operation of the subsystem C" ); }

声明 Facade 类。

class Facade { public : void Operation_A_B( void ); void Operation_B_C( void ); protected : SubSystemA subsystem_a; SubSystemB subsystem_b; SubSystemC subsystem_c; }; void Facade::Operation_A_B( void ) { Print ( "The facade of the operation of A & B" ); Print ( "The request of the facade of the subsystem A operation" ); subsystem_a.Operation(); Print ( "The request of the facade of the subsystem B operation" ); subsystem_b.Operation(); } void Facade::Operation_B_C( void ) { Print ( "The facade of the operation of B & C" ); Print ( "The request of the facade of the subsystem B operation" ); subsystem_b.Operation(); Print ( "The request of the facade of the subsystem C operation" ); subsystem_c.Operation(); }

声明客户端。

class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; }

运行客户端。

void Client::Run( void ) { Facade facade; Print ( "The request of client of the facade operation A & B" ); facade.Operation_A_B(); Print ( "The request of client of the facade operation B & C" ); facade.Operation_B_C(); }

就这样，下面是一个代码块中的全部代码。

namespace Facade { class SubSystemA { public : void Operation( void ); }; void SubSystemA::Operation( void ) { Print ( "The operation of the subsystem A" ); } class SubSystemB { public : void Operation( void ); }; void SubSystemB::Operation( void ) { Print ( "The operation of the subsystem B" ); } class SubSystemC { public : void Operation( void ); }; void SubSystemC::Operation( void ) { Print ( "The operation of the subsystem C" ); } class Facade { public : void Operation_A_B( void ); void Operation_B_C( void ); protected : SubSystemA subsystem_a; SubSystemB subsystem_b; SubSystemC subsystem_c; }; void Facade::Operation_A_B( void ) { Print ( "The facade of the operation of A & B" ); Print ( "The request of the facade of the subsystem A operation" ); subsystem_a.Operation(); Print ( "The request of the facade of the subsystem B operation" ); subsystem_b.Operation(); } void Facade::Operation_B_C( void ) { Print ( "The facade of the operation of B & C" ); Print ( "The request of the facade of the subsystem B operation" ); subsystem_b.Operation(); Print ( "The request of the facade of the subsystem C operation" ); subsystem_c.Operation(); } class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; } void Client::Run( void ) { Facade facade; Print ( "The request of client of the facade operation A & B" ); facade.Operation_A_B(); Print ( "The request of client of the facade operation B & C" ); facade.Operation_B_C(); } }





享元（Flyweight）

当存在大量细粒度对象时，Flyweight 结构模式是另一种有用的模式，因为在这种情况下，它使用共享来支持细粒度对象。

该模式有什么作用？

正如我们提到的，这种模式通过使用共享作为支持，在内存方面也很有帮助，这也是它被命名为 Flyweight 的原因。

以下是 Flyweights 设计模式结构图：





如上图所示，我们有以下参与者：

Flyweight。

ConcreteFlyweight。

UnsharedConcreteFlyweight。

FlyweightFactory。

Client。

该模式能解决什么问题？

这种模式可在以下情况下使用：

应用程序中会使用大量对象。

我们需要降低昂贵的存储成本。

如果大部分对象状态都可以是外在的。

如果我们去除外在状态，许多对象组可能会被相对较少的共享对象所取代。

就依赖性而言，对象的身份对应用程序并不那么重要。

如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

如果希望在 MQL5 中对该模式进行编码，我们将创建下面这样的代码：

使用 namespace 关键字来创建我们的 Flyweight 空间。

namespace Flyweight

使用 interface 关键字声明 Flyweight。

interface Flyweight;

创建 Pair 类，将受保护成员和公共成员作为参与者。

class Pair { protected : string key; Flyweight* value ; public : Pair( void ); Pair( string ,Flyweight*); ~Pair( void ); Flyweight* Value( void ); string Key( void ); }; Pair::Pair( void ){} Pair::Pair( string a_key,Flyweight *a_value): key(a_key), value (a_value){} Pair::~Pair( void ) { delete value ; } string Pair::Key( void ) { return key; } Flyweight* Pair::Value( void ) { return value ; }

创建引用类并定义其构造函数和析构函数。

class Reference { protected : Pair* pairs[]; public : Reference( void ); ~Reference( void ); void Add( string ,Flyweight*); bool Has( string ); Flyweight* operator []( string ); protected : int Find( string ); }; Reference::Reference( void ){} Reference::~Reference( void ) { int total= ArraySize (pairs); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { Pair* ipair=pairs[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ipair)) { delete ipair; } } } int Reference::Find( string key) { int total= ArraySize (pairs); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { Pair* ipair=pairs[i]; if (ipair.Key()==key) { return i; } } return - 1 ; } bool Reference::Has( string key) { return (Find(key)>- 1 )? true : false ; } void Reference::Add( string key,Flyweight *value) { int size= ArraySize (pairs); ArrayResize (pairs,size+ 1 ); pairs[size]= new Pair(key,value); } Flyweight* Reference:: operator []( string key) { int find=Find(key); return (find>- 1 )?pairs[find].Value(): NULL ; }

声明 Flyweight 接口以作用于外在状态。

interface Flyweight { void Operation( int extrinsic_state); };

声明 ConcreteFlyweight 类。

class ConcreteFlyweight: public Flyweight { public : void Operation( int extrinsic_state); protected : int intrinsic_state; }; void ConcreteFlyweight::Operation( int extrinsic_state) { intrinsic_state=extrinsic_state; printf ( "The intrinsic state - %d" ,intrinsic_state); }

声明 UnsharedConcreteFlyweight 类。

class UnsharedConcreteFlyweight: public Flyweight { protected : int all_state; public : void Operation( int extrinsic_state); }; void UnsharedConcreteFlyweight::Operation( int extrinsic_state) { all_state=extrinsic_state; Print ( "all state - %d" ,all_state); }

声明 FlyweightFactory 类。

class FlyweightFactory { protected : Reference pool; public : FlyweightFactory( void ); Flyweight* Flyweight( string key); }; FlyweightFactory::FlyweightFactory( void ) { pool.Add( "1" , new ConcreteFlyweight); pool.Add( "2" , new ConcreteFlyweight); pool.Add( "3" , new ConcreteFlyweight); } Flyweight* FlyweightFactory::Flyweight( string key) { if (!pool.Has(key)) { pool.Add(key, new ConcreteFlyweight()); } return pool[key]; }

声明 Client 类。

class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; }

运行客户端。

void Client::Run( void ) { int extrinsic_state= 7 ; Flyweight* flyweight; FlyweightFactory factory; flyweight=factory.Flyweight( "1" ); flyweight.Operation(extrinsic_state); flyweight=factory.Flyweight( "10" ); flyweight.Operation(extrinsic_state); flyweight= new UnsharedConcreteFlyweight(); flyweight.Operation(extrinsic_state); delete flyweight; }

以下是在 MQL5 中编码 Flyweight 模式的完整代码块。

namespace Flyweight { interface Flyweight; class Pair { protected : string key; Flyweight* value; public : Pair( void ); Pair( string ,Flyweight*); ~Pair( void ); Flyweight* Value( void ); string Key( void ); }; Pair::Pair( void ){} Pair::Pair( string a_key,Flyweight *a_value): key(a_key), value(a_value){} Pair::~Pair( void ) { delete value; } string Pair::Key( void ) { return key; } Flyweight* Pair::Value( void ) { return value; } class Reference { protected : Pair* pairs[]; public : Reference( void ); ~Reference( void ); void Add( string ,Flyweight*); bool Has( string ); Flyweight* operator []( string ); protected : int Find( string ); }; Reference::Reference( void ){} Reference::~Reference( void ) { int total= ArraySize (pairs); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { Pair* ipair=pairs[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ipair)) { delete ipair; } } } int Reference::Find( string key) { int total= ArraySize (pairs); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { Pair* ipair=pairs[i]; if (ipair.Key()==key) { return i; } } return - 1 ; } bool Reference::Has( string key) { return (Find(key)>- 1 )? true : false ; } void Reference::Add( string key,Flyweight *value) { int size= ArraySize (pairs); ArrayResize (pairs,size+ 1 ); pairs[size]= new Pair(key,value); } Flyweight* Reference:: operator []( string key) { int find=Find(key); return (find>- 1 )?pairs[find].Value(): NULL ; } interface Flyweight { void Operation( int extrinsic_state); }; class ConcreteFlyweight: public Flyweight { public : void Operation( int extrinsic_state); protected : int intrinsic_state; }; void ConcreteFlyweight::Operation( int extrinsic_state) { intrinsic_state=extrinsic_state; Print ( "The intrinsic state - %d" ,intrinsic_state); } class UnsharedConcreteFlyweight: public Flyweight { protected : int all_state; public : void Operation( int extrinsic_state); }; void UnsharedConcreteFlyweight::Operation( int extrinsic_state) { all_state=extrinsic_state; Print ( "all state - %d" ,all_state); } class FlyweightFactory { protected : Reference pool; public : FlyweightFactory( void ); Flyweight* Flyweight( string key); }; FlyweightFactory::FlyweightFactory( void ) { pool.Add( "1" , new ConcreteFlyweight); pool.Add( "2" , new ConcreteFlyweight); pool.Add( "3" , new ConcreteFlyweight); } Flyweight* FlyweightFactory::Flyweight( string key) { if (!pool.Has(key)) { pool.Add(key, new ConcreteFlyweight()); } return pool[key]; } class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; } void Client::Run( void ) { int extrinsic_state= 7 ; Flyweight* flyweight; FlyweightFactory factory; flyweight=factory.Flyweight( "1" ); flyweight.Operation(extrinsic_state); flyweight=factory.Flyweight( "10" ); flyweight.Operation(extrinsic_state); flyweight= new UnsharedConcreteFlyweight(); flyweight.Operation(extrinsic_state); delete flyweight; } }





代理（Proxy）

现在，我们将确定最后一种结构设计模式，即代理。这种模式有多种类型，但总的来说，我们可以说代理可以用来为另一个对象提供替代或占位符，以完成对该对象访问的控制。它也被称为 "Surrogate"。

该模式有什么作用？

这种模式与我们提到的代理模式相同，可以控制对对象的访问。

下图是代理设计模式的结构图：





如上图所示，我们有以下参与者：

Proxy.

Subject.

Real subject.

该模式能解决什么问题？

以下是我们可以使用代理的常见情况：

如果我们需要不同地址空间中某个对象的本地代表，我们可以使用提供该代表的远程代理。

如果我们需要一个昂贵的对象，我们可以使用虚拟代理来创建这些对象。

如果我们需要控制对主对象或原始对象的访问，可以使用保护代理来实现。

如果我们需要替换裸指针，可以使用智能引用（smart reference）。

如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

如果我们需要在 MQL5 中编写代理模式代码来创建高效的软件，我们可以通过以下步骤来实现：

声明代理空间，以声明我们在其中所需的变量、函数、类......等。

namespace Proxy

宣布 Subject 类为参与者。

class Subject { public : virtual void Request( void )= 0 ; };

创建 RealSubject 类。

class RealSubject: public Subject { public : void Request( void ); }; void RealSubject::Request( void ) { Print ( "The real subject" ); }

将 Proxy 类创建为参与者。

class Proxy: public Subject { protected : RealSubject* real_subject; public : ~Proxy( void ); void Request( void ); }; Proxy::~Proxy( void ) { delete real_subject; } void Proxy::Request( void ) { if (! CheckPointer (real_subject)) { real_subject= new RealSubject; } real_subject.Request(); }

声明 Client 类。

class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; }

运行客户端。

void Client::Run( void ) { Subject* subject= new Proxy; subject.Request(); delete subject; }

以下是一个代码块中的完整代码：

namespace Proxy { class Subject { public : virtual void Request( void )= 0 ; }; class RealSubject: public Subject { public : void Request( void ); }; void RealSubject::Request( void ) { Print ( "The real subject" ); } class Proxy: public Subject { protected : RealSubject* real_subject; public : ~Proxy( void ); void Request( void ); }; Proxy::~Proxy( void ) { delete real_subject; } void Proxy::Request( void ) { if (! CheckPointer (real_subject)) { real_subject= new RealSubject; } real_subject.Request(); } class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ; } void Client::Run( void ) { Subject* subject= new Proxy; subject.Request(); delete subject; } }





结论

在本文末尾，我们提供了有关结构设计模式主题的简单介绍和信息。通过这篇文章，我们确定了每种结构模式的类型，以了解如何通过深入了解这些模式的每种类型，确定模式是什么、模式做什么、模式的结构是什么、模式解决了哪些设计问题，从而编写出可重用、可扩展、易测试的简洁代码。

这样，我们探讨了以下结构设计模式：

适配器（Adapter）

桥接（Bridge）

组合（Composite）

修饰（Decorator）

外观（Facade）

享元（Flyweight）

代理（Proxy）

正如我们在第一部分中所说的，设计模式对于软件开发人员来说非常重要，因为它可以节省大量时间，让你通过使用预先确定、经过测试和实用的解决方案来解决具体问题，从而避免重复发明轮子。并且，您的面向对象编程知识对理解设计模式主题非常有帮助。

我建议阅读更多有关这一重要主题的资料，并推荐以下资源以了解更多信息：

《设计模式 - 可重用面向对象软件的要素》，Eric Gamma, Richard Helm, Ralph Johnson, 和 John Vlissides 所著

《设计模式傻瓜书》，Steve Holzner 著

《深入浅出设计模式》Eric Freeman, Elisabeth Robson, Bert Bates, 和 Kathy Sierra 所著

我希望这篇文章对您有用，它能增加您在软件开发领域的知识和认识，并让您从中受益，用 MQL5 编程语言开发出更高效的软件。如果您觉得这篇文章对您有帮助并从中获得了价值，而且您需要阅读我的更多文章，您可以浏览我的出版物部分，您会发现许多关于 MQL5 编程语言的文章，而且您还会发现许多关于如何根据最常用的技术指标（如 RSI、MACD、布林带、移动平均线、随机指标等）创建交易系统的文章。我希望你能从中受益，并在软件开发和交易方面获得更多的知识和成果。