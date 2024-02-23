软件开发和 MQL5 中的设计范式（第一部分）：创建范式

概述

在编程领域，我们有一个重要的标的物，那就是解决问题，但我们也许会在同一个软件、或不同软件的不同领域面临相同的问题。我们想象一下，每次我们面对这种重复问题时，我们都要采取相同步骤和时间来解决它，这种方式意味着我们要不断重新发明轮子。毫无疑问，这是一种低能的方式，因为它消耗了大量的时间和精力。那么，在这种情况下，以下问题至关重要：我们可否采用一种方法来节省这种低效的时间和精力？

答案是肯定的，有一些方法可用来解决具体问题，或者说范式，即设计范式。设计范式对于应用 DRY（不要重复自己）的概念非常有帮助，这意味着我们可以避免重新发明轮子。如果我们有一个问题，且我们已有一个可以有效解决它的范式，我们就理应用这个范式来解决它，即可节省时间和精力。

设计范式的主题是，我们将基于其目的分享其中一种类型，我们将尝试提供一个在设计 MQL5 软件时如何使用它们的实施指南。

我们将涵盖以下主题：

如同我们将要看到的那样，设计范式是一个非常重要的主题，如果您作为软件开发人员，需要提高绩效和生产力，则必须要学习和运用。我们将尝试尽可能简化这个有趣且重要主题的概念，以便初学者能更好地理解。如果需要，我们还会提供有关如何在 MQL5 中使用这些范式的简单示例，为任何需要尝试学习这一重要主题的人提供实施指南。

我们将尝试总结这些范式的每种类型，并尽可能多地切中要害，且不会忽略缺了它就会令事情难以理解的东西。如果您是这个领域的新人，我希望您会发现这篇文章十分有见地，并学到编程领域新的东西。

值得一提的重点是，您必须先领会面向对象主题，才能理解您将在本文中阅读的内容。如果您想了解面向对象编程（OOP），您可以去阅读理解 MQL5 面向对象编程（OOP）的文章。

免责声明：所有信息仅按“如样”提供，仅用于教学目的，并非为交易目的或建议而准备。该信息不保证任何类型的结果。如果您选择在任何交易账户上使用这些素材，您将自行承担风险，并且您将是唯一的责任人。





设计范式定义

在这一部分中，我们将见识设计范式。它们只是一些范式，可在软件开发中作为具体的、可描述和可重复问题的解决方案。每个设计范式都专注于一个具体的面向对象问题。这些范式可以在主流的面向对象编程语言（如 C++）中轻松实现。我们可以说，当我们谈论设计范式时，该范式有四个重要元素，它们与以下内容相同：

范式名称：指可用于解决具体的、可描述问题的范式名称。

问题：指我们可能面临的可描述的、重复的、具体的问题。

解决方案：指所描述的解决方案，以解决具体描述的问题。

后果：指应用范式解决问题之后的结果。

基于目的，主要有三种设计范式类别，如下所示：

创建范式：负责通过创建、组合和表达对象来帮助创建独立系统。

结构范式：负责使用创建的对象来形成更大的结构。

行为范式：负责对象之间的沟通。





创建（Creational）范式

在这一部分中，我们将讲解有关创建设计范式的信息，以及它们如何帮助我们创建软件。我们之前提到过这种类型的设计范式有助于通过创建、组合和表达对象来创建一个独立的系统。这些范式不仅有助于有效地解决问题，还有助于以有效的方式构建您的软件，确保您的软件是可重用的、可扩展的，更好更轻松地测试，据此帮助就能编写干净的代码。

创建范式的类都采用继承概念，故各种类都可作为一个实例，而创建范式对象实例的任务则交给另一个对象。当软件更多地关注对象组合远超类继承时，就会令创建范式变得更加重要。

我们可以说创建范式有两个反复出现的主题：

它们用到封装的概念来把握系统可以使用的具体类。

它们把创建类实例的方法组合在一起，并加以隐藏。

除了创建之时，创建范式还有助于在创建什么、创建谁、以及如何创建、等方面灵活应用。

它们还有助于抽象实例化过程，因为它们允许我们在不重复相同实现的情况下创建对象，这有助于令我们的代码更加灵活和简单。

在本文中，我们将为创建范式提供下范式：

抽象工厂：它有助于为我们提供一个接口，在创建对象家族时，无需提及它们的类。

建造器：它有助于创建复杂的对象，并将对象的构造与其表达分离，并有助于按照相同的建造过程创建同一对象的不同表达。

工厂方法：它有助于定义创建对象的接口，并允许由其子类决定所要实例化的类。

原型：它有助于使用原型实例创建指定的对象类型，以及复制该原型来创建新对象。

单例：它有助于确保该类只有一个实例，然后给定一个全局访问点。

我们将详细学习前面的范式，并学习如何通过以下方法在 MQL5 软件中应用和使用它们：

范式有什么作用？

它解决了什么设计问题？

我们如何在 MQL5 中使用它？





抽象工厂（Abstract Factory）

在这一部分中，我们将看看其中一种创造范式，即抽象工厂。正如我们将在抽象工厂范式中所见，工厂和产品是该范式中的主要参与方，它可帮助我们指导如何创建相关产品对象家族，而无需类的直接实例化。当产品对象的数量和一般类型是恒定的，但具体产品家族有所不同时，就可以使用它。

范式有什么作用？

该范式提供的接口，可在不指定其所属类的情况下创建对象家族，而创建的对象既可是相关的，也可以是独立的。它也被称为套件。下面是可以解释该范式如何工作及其作用的示意图。





正如我们在上图中看到的，当我们如上个示例一样，面对来自许多不同的生产者或厂家生产的许多相似项目时，我们就会发现，如果我们不使用抽象工厂范式，未来就很难再进行更改。而采用这种范式，我们可以轻松顺利地做到这一点。

在该该式中，我们要做的就是定义一个抽象工厂类，该类声明创建抽象产品的操作接口。我们还为每个工厂提供了一个抽象类，其中包含两个产品的子类，每个工厂将根据客户端的调用返回其产品。

它解决了什么设计问题？

如此这般，我们能在以下情况下使用该范式：



我们需要一个独立的系统。

我们需要一个配置系统，其中包含众多产品家族之一。

我们需要把相关的产品对象家族与其设计搭配，并强制执行此约束。

我们只需要揭示所提供类的接口，而非它们的实现。

如此，我们仅基于以下示例就可以说应用该范式是有益的：

它有助于执行具体类的隔离，因为它有助于控制所创建的对象类。这可以通过职责封装和过程来创建对象来完成，客户端与实现类隔离，经由客户端的抽象接口能够操实例，并且在具体工厂的实现中，产品的类名是隔离的，它们不会出现在客户端代码之中。

它令产品家族易于更换。

我们如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

在这一部分中，我们将看到如何在包含文件中针对抽象工厂的结构进行编码，值得一提的是，于此我们是对结构进行编码，但您可以基于交易字段编写适合的代码。

以下是通过按照步骤对结构进行编码：

通过使用 namespace 关键字，我们声明了 AbstractFactory 函数来列出我们需要的所有函数

namespace AbstractFactory

通过使用 interface 关键字，我们将声明 AbstractProductA 函数

interface AbstractProductA { };

通过使用 interface 关键字，我们将在函数主体中使用 void Interact 变量声明 AbstractProductB 函数

interface AbstractProductB { void Interact(AbstractProductA*); };

声明创建抽象产品操作的接口

interface AbstractFactory { AbstractProductA* CreateProductA( void ); AbstractProductB* CreateProductB( void ); };

再通过抽象的产品接口，定义需要由混凝土工厂创建的产品对象，构造产品 A1 和 A2，及其实现

class ProductA1: public AbstractProductA { public : ProductA1( void ); }; void ProductA1::ProductA1( void ) { Print ( "Product A1 is constructed" ); } class ProductA2: public AbstractProductA { public : ProductA2( void ); }; void ProductA2::ProductA2( void ) { Print ( "Product A2 is constructed" ); }

构造具体产品 B1 和 B2，然后由 abstractProductA 进行交互

class ProductB1: public AbstractProductB { public : ProductB1( void ); void Interact(AbstractProductA*); }; void ProductB1::ProductB1( void ) { Print ( "Product B1 is constructed" ); } void ProductB1::Interact(AbstractProductA*src) { Print ( "Product B1: " ,& this , " is interacting with Product A: " ,src); } class ProductB2: public AbstractProductB { public : ProductB2( void ); void Interact(AbstractProductA*); }; void ProductB2::ProductB2( void ) { Print ( "Product B2 is constructed" ); } void ProductB2::Interact(AbstractProductA*src) { Print ( "Product B2: " ,& this , " is interacting with Product A: " ,src); }

声明两个混凝土工厂 1、2，制造并返回产品 A1、A2、B1、B2

class Factory1: public AbstractFactory { public : Factory1( void ); AbstractProductA* CreateProductA( void ); AbstractProductB* CreateProductB( void ); }; void Factory1::Factory1( void ) { Print ( "Factory 1: " ,& this , " is constructed" ); } AbstractProductA* Factory1::CreateProductA( void ) { Print ( "Factory 1 creates and returns Product A1" ); return new ProductA1; } AbstractProductB* Factory1::CreateProductB( void ) { Print ( "Factory 1 creates and returns Product B1" ); return new ProductB1; } class Factory2: public AbstractFactory { public : Factory2( void ); AbstractProductA* CreateProductA( void ); AbstractProductB* CreateProductB( void ); }; void Factory2::Factory2( void ) { Print ( "Factory 2: " ,& this , " is constructed" ); } AbstractProductA* Factory2::CreateProductA( void ) { Print ( "Factory 2 creates and returns Product A2" ); return new ProductA2; } AbstractProductB* Factory2::CreateProductB( void ) { Print ( "Factory 2 creates and returns Product B2" ); return new ProductB2; }

声明 FactoryClient 类，并使用由抽象工厂和抽象产品声明的接口。

class FactoryClient { public : void Run( void ); void Switch(AbstractFactory*); FactoryClient(AbstractFactory*); ~FactoryClient( void ); protected : AbstractProductA* apa; AbstractProductB* apb; AbstractFactory* factory; void Delete( void ); }; void FactoryClient::FactoryClient(AbstractFactory* af) { Print ("Factory client created and received Abstract Factory ",af); Print ("Factory client requests to accept/ switch the factories"); Switch(af); } void FactoryClient::~FactoryClient( void ) { Delete(); } void FactoryClient::Run( void ) { Print ("Factory client runs the abstract Product B"); apb.Interact(apa); } void FactoryClient::Delete( void ) { delete apa; delete apb; delete factory; } void FactoryClient::Switch(AbstractFactory *af) { string sFactory; StringConcatenate (sFactory,sFactory,factory); int iFactory=( int ) StringToInteger (sFactory); if (iFactory> 0 ) { Print ("Factory client switches the old factory ",factory," to the new one ",af); } else { Print ("Factory client accepts the new factory ",af); } Delete(); factory=af; Print ("Factory client saved the new factory"); Print ("Factory client requests its new factory to create the Product A"); apa=factory.CreateProductA(); Print ("Factory client requests its new factory to create the Product B"); apb=factory.CreateProductB(); }

定义客户类，以及运行范式

class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ;} void Client::Run( void ) { Print ("The client requests to create the Factory 1 "); Print ("The client requests to create the Factory client"); Print ("The client requests the Factory client to manage the Factory 1 "); FactoryClient client( new Factory1); Print ("The client requests the Factory client to operate"); client.Run(); Print ("The client requests to create the new factory 2 and asks the factory client to switch factories"); client.Switch( new Factory2); Print ("The client requests the Factory client to run again"); client.Run(); }

如此，我们可以在一个模块中看到完整的代码，如下所示：

namespace AbstractFactory { interface AbstractProductA { }; interface AbstractProductB { void Interact(AbstractProductA*); }; interface AbstractFactory { AbstractProductA* CreateProductA( void ); AbstractProductB* CreateProductB( void ); }; class ProductA1: public AbstractProductA { public : ProductA1( void ); }; void ProductA1::ProductA1( void ) { Print ("Product A1 is constructed"); } class ProductA2: public AbstractProductA { public : ProductA2( void ); }; void ProductA2::ProductA2( void ) { Print ("Product A2 is constructed"); } class ProductB1: public AbstractProductB { public : ProductB1( void ); void Interact(AbstractProductA*); }; void ProductB1::ProductB1( void ) { Print ("Product B1 is constructed"); } void ProductB1::Interact(AbstractProductA*src) { Print ("Product B1: ",& this ," is interacting with Product A: ",src); } class ProductB2: public AbstractProductB { public : ProductB2( void ); void Interact(AbstractProductA*); }; void ProductB2::ProductB2( void ) { Print ("Product B2 is constructed"); } void ProductB2::Interact(AbstractProductA*src) { Print ("Product B2: ",& this ," is interacting with Product A: ",src); } class Factory1: public AbstractFactory { public : Factory1( void ); AbstractProductA* CreateProductA( void ); AbstractProductB* CreateProductB( void ); }; void Factory1::Factory1( void ) { Print ("Factory 1 : ",& this ," is constructed"); } AbstractProductA* Factory1::CreateProductA( void ) { Print ("Factory 1 creates and returns Product A1"); return new ProductA1; } AbstractProductB* Factory1::CreateProductB( void ) { Print ("Factory 1 creates and returns Product B1"); return new ProductB1; } class Factory2: public AbstractFactory { public : Factory2( void ); AbstractProductA* CreateProductA( void ); AbstractProductB* CreateProductB( void ); }; void Factory2::Factory2( void ) { Print ("Factory 2 : ",& this ," is constructed"); } AbstractProductA* Factory2::CreateProductA( void ) { Print ("Factory 2 creates and returns Product A2"); return new ProductA2; } AbstractProductB* Factory2::CreateProductB( void ) { Print ("Factory 2 creates and returns Product B2"); return new ProductB2; } class FactoryClient { public : void Run( void ); void Switch(AbstractFactory*); FactoryClient(AbstractFactory*); ~FactoryClient( void ); protected : AbstractProductA* apa; AbstractProductB* apb; AbstractFactory* factory; void Delete( void ); }; void FactoryClient::FactoryClient(AbstractFactory* af) { Print ("Factory client created and received Abstract Factory ",af); Print ("Factory client requests to accept/ switch the factories"); Switch(af); } void FactoryClient::~FactoryClient( void ) { Delete(); } void FactoryClient::Run( void ) { Print ("Factory client runs the abstract Product B"); apb.Interact(apa); } void FactoryClient::Delete( void ) { delete apa; delete apb; delete factory; } void FactoryClient::Switch(AbstractFactory *af) { string sFactory; StringConcatenate (sFactory,sFactory,factory); int iFactory=( int ) StringToInteger (sFactory); if (iFactory> 0 ) { Print ("Factory client switches the old factory ",factory," to the new one ",af); } else { Print ("Factory client accepts the new factory ",af); } Delete(); factory=af; Print ("Factory client saved the new factory"); Print ("Factory client requests its new factory to create the Product A"); apa=factory.CreateProductA(); Print ("Factory client requests its new factory to create the Product B"); apb=factory.CreateProductB(); } class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ;} void Client::Run( void ) { Print ("The client requests to create the Factory 1 "); Print ("The client requests to create the Factory client"); Print ("The client requests the Factory client to manage the Factory 1 "); FactoryClient client( new Factory1); Print ("The client requests the Factory client to operate"); client.Run(); Print ("The client requests to create the new factory 2 and asks the factory client to switch factories"); client.Switch( new Factory2); Print ("The client requests the Factory client to run again"); client.Run(); } }





建造器（Builder）

建造器范式是一种创建范式，当我们需要创建复杂对象，并将对象的构造与其表达分开时，可以使用它。这有助于通过相同的构造过程创建同一对象的不同表达形式。

范式有什么作用？

下图显示了这种创建范式的工作原理，展示了其结构：

正如我们所见，根据构建器的结构，我们的 Builder 拥有指定接口的构建器，可创建部分产品对象，Director 使用构建器的接口构造对象，ConcreteBuilder 可执行以下操作：

通过实现 Builder 的接口来构建和组装产品的部件

定义表达并跟踪它。

通过提供的接口来检索产品。

最后，我们拥有的产品，能表达正在构建的复杂对象。

它解决了什么设计问题？

当我们需要以下内容时，我们可以使用此范式：

一种独立的算法，用于创建对象各部件及其组件的复杂对象。

在构造过程中允许对象的不同表达。

如此，我们将得到以下内容

根据产品的内部表达，建造器范式允许我们更改它们。

通过封装构造方法和表达复杂对象，它有助于提高模块化，这意味着它能把构造和表达的代码隔离。

它赋予我们更准确地全程控制产品构造过程。

我们如何在 MQL5 中使用它？



在这一部分中，我们将介绍建造器范式结构的代码。

通过 namespace 函数，我们声明了 Builder 函数

namespace Builder

在函数的主体中，我们将创建如下 Product 类

class Product { public : void Add( string ); void Show(); protected : string parts[]; };

添加部件

void Product::Add( string part) { int size= ArraySize (parts); ArrayResize (parts,size+ 1 ); parts[size]=part; Print ( "The product added " ,part, " to itself" ); }

展示产品的所有部件

void Product::Add( string part) { int size= ArraySize (parts); ArrayResize (parts,size+ 1 ); parts[size]=part; Print ( "The product added " ,part, " to itself" ); }

创建 Builder 抽象接口，用以创建产品部件 A、B 和 C

interface Builder { void BuildPartA(); void BuildPartB(); void BuildPartC(); Product* GetResult(); };

使用 class 函数创建 Director 类，依据 Builder 接口构造对象

class Director { public : void Construct(); Director(Builder*); ~Director(); protected : Builder* builder; };

创建以下函数，接收 Builder 来构造 Director

void Director::Director(Builder *b) { builder=b; Print ( "The director created and received the builder " ,b); } void Director::~Director( void ) { delete builder; }

由 Director 开始构建产品部件 A、B 和 C

void Director::Construct( void ) { Print ( "The director started the construction" ); Print ( "The director requestd its builder to build the product parts" ); builder.BuildPartA(); builder.BuildPartB(); builder.BuildPartC(); Print ( "The director's builder constructed the product from parts" ); }

创建 ConcreteBuilder 类，该类拥有三个公开成员（对应产品的各个部件），和一个受保护成员（对应产品），如下所示

class ConcreteBuilder: public Builder { public : void BuildPartA(); void BuildPartB(); void BuildPartC(); Product* GetResult(); protected : Product product; };

把部件 A、B 和 C 添加到由建造器生成的产品当中，然后通过以下函数返回产品

void ConcreteBuilder::BuildPartA( void ) { Print ( "The builder requests the product to add part A to itself" ); product.Add( "part a" ); Print ( "The builder made the part of A and added it to the product" ); } void ConcreteBuilder::BuildPartB( void ) { Print ( "The builder requests the product to add part B to itself" ); product.Add( "part b" ); Print ( "The builder made the part of B and added it to the product" ); } void ConcreteBuilder::BuildPartC( void ) { Print ( "The builder requests the product to add part C to itself" ); product.Add( "part c" ); Print ( "The builder made part C and added it to the product" ); } Product* ConcreteBuilder::GetResult( void ) { Print ( "The builder is returns the product" ); return &product; }

创建 Client 类，拥有两个公开成员 Output 和 Run 函数，然后运行 Client

class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output() { return __FUNCTION__ ;} void Client::Run() { Print ("The client requests to create a new concrete builder"); Builder* builder= new ConcreteBuilder; Print ("The client requests to create a director and give him the builder"); Director director(builder); Print ("The client requests the director to perform the construction"); director.Construct(); Print ("The client requests the builder to return the result product"); Product* product=builder.GetResult(); Print ("The client is requests the product to describe itself"); product.Show(); }

那么，以下代码是 Builder 结构的一个完整模块代码

namespace Builder { class Product { public : void Add( string ); void Show(); protected : string parts[]; }; void Product::Add( string part) { int size= ArraySize (parts); ArrayResize (parts,size+ 1 ); parts[size]=part; Print ("The product added ",part," to itself"); } void Product::Show( void ) { Print ("The product shows all parts that it is made of"); int total= ArraySize (parts); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) Print (parts[i]); } interface Builder { void BuildPartA(); void BuildPartB(); void BuildPartC(); Product* GetResult(); }; class Director { public : void Construct(); Director(Builder*); ~Director(); protected : Builder* builder; }; void Director::Director(Builder *b) { builder=b; Print ("The director created and received the builder ",b); } void Director::~Director( void ) { delete builder; } void Director::Construct( void ) { Print ("The director started the construction"); Print ("The director requestd its builder to build the product parts"); builder.BuildPartA(); builder.BuildPartB(); builder.BuildPartC(); Print ("The director's builder constructed the product from parts"); } class ConcreteBuilder: public Builder { public : void BuildPartA(); void BuildPartB(); void BuildPartC(); Product* GetResult(); protected : Product product; }; void ConcreteBuilder::BuildPartA( void ) { Print ("The builder requests the product to add part A to itself"); product.Add("part a"); Print ("The builder made the part of A and added it to the product"); } void ConcreteBuilder::BuildPartB( void ) { Print ("The builder requests the product to add part B to itself"); product.Add("part b"); Print ("The builder made the part of B and added it to the product"); } void ConcreteBuilder::BuildPartC( void ) { Print ("The builder requests the product to add part C to itself"); product.Add("part c"); Print ("The builder made part C and added it to the product"); } Product* ConcreteBuilder::GetResult( void ) { Print ("The builder is returns the product"); return &product; } class Client { public : string Output(); void Run(); }; string Client::Output() { return __FUNCTION__ ;} void Client::Run() { Print ("The client requests to create a new concrete builder"); Builder* builder= new ConcreteBuilder; Print ("The client requests to create a director and give him the builder"); Director director(builder); Print ("The client requests the director to perform the construction"); director.Construct(); Print ("The client requests the builder to return the result product"); Product* product=builder.GetResult(); Print ("The client is requests the product to describe itself"); product.Show(); } }





工厂方法（Factory Method）

工厂方法范式是另一种创建设计范式，它定义了创建对象的接口，并允许子类决定要实例化的类，此外，它还允许类推迟对子类的实例化。它也被称为虚拟构造函数。

范式有什么作用？

下面是工厂方法范式结构的图形：





正如我们在上图中看到的，我们有以下内容：

（Product）定义工厂方法创建对象的接口。

（ConcreteProduct）负责实现 Product 接口。

（Creator）返回工厂方法声明后的产品对象，可以为工厂方法提供默认实现，其返回 ConcreteProduct 的默认对象，且可通过调用工厂方法创建产品对象。

（ConcreteCreator）返回由重写工厂方法生成的 ConcreteProduct 实例。

它解决了什么设计问题？

我们可使用工厂方法范式的场景如下：

我们有一个类，它无法预测哪个对象类必须创建。

该类希望指定由其子类创建对象。

若干辅助子类之一受委托作为类的负责人，我们需要知道哪个辅助子类是委托者。

我们如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

我们可以将 mql5 中工厂方法的结构编码为包含文件，步骤如下

通过使用 namespace，我们将声明 FactoryMethod， 列出内部结构的函数

namespace FactoryMethod

通过 Factory 方法创建 Product 对象接口

interface Product { };

创建 ConcreteProduct 类，并实现产品接口

class ConcreteProduct: public Product { public : ConcreteProduct( void ); }; ConcreteProduct::ConcreteProduct( void ) { "The concrete product: ",& this , " created" ); }

创建 Creator 类，返回产品类型的对象，实现返回混凝土产品，创建的产品对象

class Creator { public : virtual Product* FactoryMethod( void )= 0 ; void AnOperation( void ); ~Creator( void ); protected : Product* product; }; Creator::~Creator( void ) { delete product;} void Creator::AnOperation( void ) { Print ("The creator runs its operation"); delete product; product=FactoryMethod(); Print ("The creator saved the product that received from the virtual factory method"); }

运行工厂方法，创建和返回新的混凝土产品

class ConcreteCreator: public Creator { public : Product* FactoryMethod( void ); }; Product* ConcreteCreator::FactoryMethod( void ) { Print ("The creator runs the factory method"); Print ("The concrete creator creates and returns the new concrete product"); return new ConcreteProduct; }

创建 Client 类，拥有两个公开成员 Output 和 Run

class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ;}

运行 Client 类请求创建 creator，返回产品，运行 creator 操作

void Client::Run( void ) { Print ("requests to make the creator"); ConcreteCreator creator; Print ("requests the creator to run its factory method to return the product"); Product* product=creator.FactoryMethod(); Print ("requests the creator to run its operation"); creator.AnOperation(); delete product; }

下面是一个模块的完整代码，提供了工厂方法的结构

namespace FactoryMethod { interface Product { }; class ConcreteProduct: public Product { public : ConcreteProduct( void ); }; ConcreteProduct::ConcreteProduct( void ) { Print ("The concrete product: ",& this ," created"); } class Creator { public : virtual Product* FactoryMethod( void )= 0 ; void AnOperation( void ); ~Creator( void ); protected : Product* product; }; Creator::~Creator( void ) { delete product;} void Creator::AnOperation( void ) { Print ("The creator runs its operation"); delete product; product=FactoryMethod(); Print ("The creator saved the product that received from the virtual factory method"); } class ConcreteCreator: public Creator { public : Product* FactoryMethod( void ); }; Product* ConcreteCreator::FactoryMethod( void ) { Print ("The creator runs the factory method"); Print ("The concrete creator creates and returns the new concrete product"); return new ConcreteProduct; } class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ;} void Client::Run( void ) { Print ("requests to make the creator"); ConcreteCreator creator; Print ("requests the creator to run its factory method to return the product"); Product* product=creator.FactoryMethod(); Print ("requests the creator to run its operation"); creator.AnOperation(); delete product; } }





原型（Prototype）

原型是另一种创建范式，它使用原型实例创建指定类型的对象，然后复制此原型，从而创建新对象。

范式有什么作用？

以下是原型设计范式的结构图：





正如我们在上图中看到的，我们有以下内容：

（原型）：它创建可以克隆自身的接口。

（ConcretePrototype）：它通过实现该操作来克隆自己。

（Client）：它要求原型克隆自身，从而创建新对象。

它解决了什么设计问题？

我们可以使用此原型范式的场景：



我们需要实例化或创建的类需在运行时指定。

我们需要避免构建层次结构与产品类平行的工厂类。

我们有类实例，它们只能有几种不同的状态组合之一。

如此，我们可以说应用原型范式的后果如下：



它令我们能够在运行时轻松添加或删除产品，因为客户端有能力安装和删除原型。

它令我们能够按指定对象变量的值来指定新对象。

它令我们能够通过结构变化来指定新对象。

替代创建一个新对象，Prototype 是克隆一个原型，这意味着子类减少。

这有助于应用程序动态配置类。

我们如何在 MQL5 中使用它？

下面是一个编写原型范式结构代码的方法。

使用 namespace 关键字声明 Prototype，并列出其中的所有函数

namespace Prototype

创建 Prototype 类或接口以克隆自身

class Prototype { public : virtual Prototype* Clone( void )= 0 ; Prototype( int ); protected : int id; }; Prototype::Prototype( int i):id(i) { Print ( "The prototype " ,& this , ", id - " ,id, " is created" ); }

创建 concretePrototype1 和 2，实现克隆自身的操作

class ConcretePrototype1: public Prototype { public : ConcretePrototype1( int ); Prototype* Clone( void ); }; ConcretePrototype1::ConcretePrototype1( int i): Prototype(i) { Print ( "The concrete prototype 1 - " ,& this , ", id - " ,id, " is created" ); } Prototype* ConcretePrototype1::Clone( void ) { Print ( "The cloning concrete prototype 1 - " ,& this , ", id - " ,id); return new ConcretePrototype1(id); } class ConcretePrototype2: public Prototype { public : ConcretePrototype2( int ); Prototype* Clone( void ); }; ConcretePrototype2::ConcretePrototype2( int i): Prototype(i) { Print ( "The concrete prototype 2 - " ,& this , ", id - " ,id, " is created" ); } Prototype* ConcretePrototype2::Clone( void ) { Print ( "The cloning concrete prototype 2 - " ,& this , ", id - " ,id); return new ConcretePrototype2(id); }

创建 Client 类，通过将 Prototype 克隆到自身来创建新对象

class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ;}

运行 Client，要求 Prototype 克隆自身

void Client::Run( void ) { Prototype* prototype; Prototype* clone; Print ( "requests to create the concrete prototype 1 with id 1" ); prototype= new ConcretePrototype1( 1 ); Print ( "requests the prototype " ,prototype, " to create its clone" ); clone=prototype.Clone(); delete prototype; delete clone; Print ( "requests to create the concrete prototype 2 with id 2" ); prototype= new ConcretePrototype2( 2 ); Print ( "requests the prototype " ,prototype, " to create its clone" ); clone=prototype.Clone(); delete prototype; delete clone; }

如此，下面是一个模块中原型范式结构的完整代码

namespace Prototype { class Prototype { public : virtual Prototype* Clone( void )= 0 ; Prototype( int ); protected : int id; }; Prototype::Prototype( int i):id(i) { Print ( "The prototype " ,& this , ", id - " ,id, " is created" ); } class ConcretePrototype1: public Prototype { public : ConcretePrototype1( int ); Prototype* Clone( void ); }; ConcretePrototype1::ConcretePrototype1( int i): Prototype(i) { Print ( "The concrete prototype 1 - " ,& this , ", id - " ,id, " is created" ); } Prototype* ConcretePrototype1::Clone( void ) { Print ( "The cloning concrete prototype 1 - " ,& this , ", id - " ,id); return new ConcretePrototype1(id); } class ConcretePrototype2: public Prototype { public : ConcretePrototype2( int ); Prototype* Clone( void ); }; ConcretePrototype2::ConcretePrototype2( int i): Prototype(i) { Print ( "The concrete prototype 2 - " ,& this , ", id - " ,id, " is created" ); } Prototype* ConcretePrototype2::Clone( void ) { Print ( "The cloning concrete prototype 2 - " ,& this , ", id - " ,id); return new ConcretePrototype2(id); } class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ;} void Client::Run( void ) { Prototype* prototype; Prototype* clone; Print ( "requests to create the concrete prototype 1 with id 1" ); prototype= new ConcretePrototype1( 1 ); Print ( "requests the prototype " ,prototype, " to create its clone" ); clone=prototype.Clone(); delete prototype; delete clone; Print ( "requests to create the concrete prototype 2 with id 2" ); prototype= new ConcretePrototype2( 2 ); Print ( "requests the prototype " ,prototype, " to create its clone" ); clone=prototype.Clone(); delete prototype; delete clone; } }





单例（Singleton）

该范式的主要目的是确保类只有一个实例，并通过提供全局点来访问它。

范式有什么作用？

下图是单例设计范式的结构图：





正如我们在上图中所加，我们有（Singleton）来定义实例的操作，该实例为客户端访问其实例提供了权限。单例范式还可以负责创建自身的单一实例。

它解决了什么设计问题？

这种单例设计范式可在以下场景使用：



必须只有一个类实例，并且客户端必须可以通过已知访问点访问该实例。

我们需要它作为子类的扩展单一实例，并且无需修改即可使用。

以下是应用单例范式时可能产生的后果的一些示例：

由于在该范式中从类到其单一实例的封装，因此可以控制对此实例的访问。

应用单例范式时，将比使用类操作更灵活。

我们如何在 MQL5 中使用它？



以下是在 MQL5 中对单例范式结构进行编码的步骤

使用 namespace 关键字声明 Singleton，并在其内列出所有函数

namespace Singleton

创建 Singleton 类

class Singleton { public : static Singleton* Instance( void ); void SingletonOperation( void ); string GetSingletonData( void ); protected : Singleton( void ); static Singleton* uniqueInstance; string singletonData; }; Singleton* Singleton::uniqueInstance= NULL ;

创建 Singleton 对象

Singleton::Singleton( void ) { Print ( "The singleton " ,& this , " is created" ); }

运行 Singleton 操作，并设置其数据

void Singleton::SingletonOperation( void ) { Print ( "runs the singleton operation > setting singleton data" ); singletonData= "singleton data" ; }

读取和获取单例数据

string Singleton::GetSingletonData( void ) { Print ( "reads and returns the singleton data" ); return singletonData; }

获取或返回唯一实例

Singleton* Singleton::Instance( void ) { Print ( "The singleton instance method runs" ); if (! CheckPointer (uniqueInstance)) { Print ( "The unique instance of the singleton is an empty" ); uniqueInstance= new Singleton; Print ( "singleton assigned to unique instance" ); } Print ( "The unique instance contains singleton: " ,uniqueInstance); Print ( "returns the unique instance " ,uniqueInstance, " of the singleton" ); return uniqueInstance; }

创建 Client 类

class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ;}

客户端通过实例访问 Singleton

void Client::Run( void ) { Print ( "requests the singleton instance 1" ); Singleton* instance1=Singleton::Instance(); Print ( "requests the singleton instance 2" ); Singleton* instance2=Singleton::Instance(); string compareInstances= (instance1==instance2)? "instances 1 and instance 2 are the same objects" : "instances are different objects" ; Print (compareInstances); Print ( "requests singleton operation on the instance 1" ); instance1.SingletonOperation(); Print ( "requests singleton data by the singleton instance 2" ); string singletonData=instance2.GetSingletonData(); Print (singletonData); delete instance1; }

下面是该单例范式一个模块的完整代码

namespace Singleton { class Singleton { public : static Singleton* Instance( void ); void SingletonOperation( void ); string GetSingletonData( void ); protected : Singleton( void ); static Singleton* uniqueInstance; string singletonData; }; Singleton* Singleton::uniqueInstance= NULL ; Singleton::Singleton( void ) { Print ( "The singleton " ,& this , " is created" ); } void Singleton::SingletonOperation( void ) { Print ( "runs the singleton operation > setting singleton data" ); singletonData= "singleton data" ; } string Singleton::GetSingletonData( void ) { Print ( "reads and returns the singleton data" ); return singletonData; } Singleton* Singleton::Instance( void ) { Print ( "The singleton instance method runs" ); if (! CheckPointer (uniqueInstance)) { Print ( "The unique instance of the singleton is an empty" ); uniqueInstance= new Singleton; Print ( "singleton assigned to unique instance" ); } Print ( "The unique instance contains singleton: " ,uniqueInstance); Print ( "returns the unique instance " ,uniqueInstance, " of the singleton" ); return uniqueInstance; } class Client { public : string Output( void ); void Run( void ); }; string Client::Output( void ) { return __FUNCTION__ ;} void Client::Run( void ) { Print ( "requests the singleton instance 1" ); Singleton* instance1=Singleton::Instance(); Print ( "requests the singleton instance 2" ); Singleton* instance2=Singleton::Instance(); string compareInstances= (instance1==instance2)? "instances 1 and instance 2 are the same objects" : "instances are different objects" ; Print (compareInstances); Print ( "requests singleton operation on the instance 1" ); instance1.SingletonOperation(); Print ( "requests singleton data by the singleton instance 2" ); string singletonData=instance2.GetSingletonData(); Print (singletonData); delete instance1; } }





结束语

在本文的最后，我们提供了有关设计范式主题的简单信息，并学习了创建范式类型，该类型负责帮助我们创建可重用、扩展和测试的对象，或者换句话说，范式可帮助我们编写干净代码。

我们见识了以下创建范式：

抽象工厂（Abstract Factory）

建造器（Builder）

工厂方法（Factory Method）

原型（Prototype）

单例（Singleton）

我们之前学习的创建设计范式，在见识过设计范式是什么之后，当我们编写面向对象软件时，它们在我们的软件中有很多用处，这些设计范式是什么结构，以及设计范式可以解决哪些软件或设计问题。

设计范式主题在软件开发中十分重要，您对设计范式的良好理解，以及概念运用将对您的软件开发有很大帮助，并解决代码中可能出现的许多问题。因此，我建议阅读并了解有关这个重要主题的更多信息，以便能够克服任何问题，譬如这些设计范式之一就能解决重新发明轮子。

以下是学习详细信息的资源：

设计范式 — 可重用面向对象软件的元素，作者：Eric Gamma、Richard Helm、Ralph Johnson 和 John Vlissides

傻瓜设计范式，史蒂夫·霍尔兹纳（Steve Holzner）

先出头（Head First）设计范式，埃里克·弗里曼（Eric Freeman）、伊丽莎白·罗布森（Elisabeth Robson）、伯特·贝茨（Bert Bates）、和凯西·塞拉（Kathy Sierra）

我希望您感觉到这篇文章很实用，并且您学到了关于设计范式主题的新知识，我也希望这篇文章能鼓励您更多地了解这个有趣的主题，它可以在您的代码中改变游戏规则。首先学习面向对象编程（OOP）也非常重要，因为它能令您更好地理解设计范式主题，您可以阅读我之前的文章《理解 MQL5 面向对象编程（OOP）》。如果您还想了解更多关于如何基于 MQL5 中最流行的技术指标，以及利用 MQL5 来设计交易系统的其它主题信息，您可以通过我的出版物页面阅读更多相关信息，您会发现许多关于这方面的文章，我希望您发现它们对您有用。