Chuvashov 的叉子机械交易系统

“为了产生趋势线，我们对最新的值感兴趣”——

Thomas DeMark

简介

Stanislav Chuvashov 提出了一种利用“Chuvashov 的叉子”形态的外汇交易技术。 在该技术中，市场分析的方法跟 DeMark 为最近的时间间隔绘制趋势线的方法有一些共同之处。

1. 绘制“Chuvashov 的叉子”形态线的方法

绘制“Chuvashov 的叉子”时使用了分形指标。 绘制的主趋势线经过两个邻近的分形 1 和 2，如价格图表所示（参见下图）。 主上涨趋势线基于下分形绘制，主下跌趋势线基于上分形绘制。

图 1 绘制“Chuvashov 的叉子”形态

主趋势线在趋势的反方向突破后形成类似的分形 3 之前，我们应该等待。 所绘制的经过分形 2 和 3 的侧线和主趋势线一起形成了“Chuvashov 的叉子”（CF）形态。 这是由发明者 Stanislav Chuvashov 给定的名称。

CF 形态的主要要求是叉子的侧线必须跟趋势方向一致。 穿越侧线会产生信号：在上涨趋势卖出以及在下跌趋势买入。

下面是“Chuvashov 的叉子”形态的形成过程，以 EURUSD 在连续 4 天内的 H1 上为例。

图 2 “Chuvashov 的叉子”形态的形成

图 2 显示了上涨趋势中“Chuvashov 的叉子”形态的产生，表示趋势的终结或趋势即将走平。 РњРўS 打开了卖出头寸。

图 3 新的 CF 形态

6 个柱（小时）以后，形成了开口更宽的新 CF 形态（图 3），确认了之前所提示的趋势反转或走平。

机械交易系统在获利水平关闭了上一个卖出头寸并在 CF 形态条件下再次打开一个卖出头寸。





图 4 CF 形态确认

图 4 显示，在 10 月 11 日的趋势反转之后，趋势将转为向下，它于 10 月 12 日开始时由指向下方的 CF 形态进行确认。

在当天中午，新的反转趋势开始形成，因为价格向 CF 侧线移动。 在交叉侧线以后，可以关闭当前的卖出头寸并打开买入头寸。

图 5 趋势逆转

从图 5 可见， 10 月 12 日的剩余时间和 10 月 13 日的开始时间保持了向上的趋势。 在接近 13 日中午时，形成了向上的 CF 形态。 在 10 月 13 日的中午，另一个趋势反转开始出现。 按照形成的信号，机械交易系统将关闭买入头寸，并打开卖出头寸。

上面的形态形成过程，可以在可视模式下使用策略测试程序慢速测试随附作为 Expert Advisor 的 Fork_Ch_ExpertH1_v2.mq4 文件进行跟踪。

图 6 交易信号

图 6 对用于打开和关闭头寸的信号提供了一些说明。

2. 在 MQL4 中“Chuvashov 的叉子”建议代码的一些特点

在下面的代码中，没有对变量、用于打开和关闭订单的函数以及绘制标记和趋势线的函数进行注释，本文也没有提供，因为它们可以在本文附件中的程序中找到，并且非常容易理解。

注意：一些变量包含在主程序函数 Start() 中，因为它们在每次价格变动时应该进行归零。

我们开始搜索沿着（例如）下降趋势的最后三个连续分形。 在该情况下，我们得到一个朝下的叉子。 如果向上穿越侧线，就可以打开买入头寸。

for (i=M;i<=N;i++) { if (High[i]>High[i+ 1 ] && High[i]>High[i+ 2 ] && High[i]>High[i- 1 ] && High[i]>High[i- 2 ]) { VFN++; if (VFN== 1 ) { Vnf1=i; VMF1=High[i]; tim1=iTime( NULL , 0 ,i); } if (VFN== 2 ) { VMF2=High[i]; if (VMF2>VMF1) { Vnf2=i; tim2=iTime( NULL , 0 ,i); } } if (VFN== 3 ) { VMF3=High[i]; if (VMF3>VMF2) {Vnf3=i; tim3=iTime( NULL , 0 ,i); } } if (VFN== 3 ) break ; } }

在上面的循环中，我们找到三个以特定方式排布的分形，即第一个分形低于第二个分形，第二个分形低于第三个分形。 第三个和第二个分形是构建主趋势线的参考点，并成为其中的基础。

但是，第三个分形（其值）可能低于主趋势线在第一个分形垂直线上的投影：

图 7 参考点位置的改善

根据形态构建要求，我们引入了改善第三个参考点位置的几个运算符。

if (VMF3>VMF2 && VMF2>VMF1) { V_down1=((VMF3-VMF2)/(Vnf3-Vnf2)); PricePrL1_1f=VMF2-(Vnf2-Vnf1)*V_down1; if (VMF1>PricePrL1_1f) { V_down2=((VMF2-VMF1)/(Vnf2-Vnf1)); PricePrL2_1b=VMF1-Vnf1*V_down2; PricePrL1_1b=VMF2-Vnf1*V_down1; patternBuy = true ; patternSell = false ; DelLine(); CreateLine(); CreateArrow(); } }

如果第一个分形的最高价格高于 MAIN(1) 趋势线在同一个分形上投影的价格，就符合 Chuvashov 的叉子的构建要求。

已经确定了“Chuvashov 的叉子”形态之后，我们可以在图表上绘制相应的形态标记和线。

现在，我们应该确定打开买入头寸的条件和参数。

if (OrdersTotal()< 1 ) { if (patternBuy== true ) {

如果最后 25 个柱上的价格范围至少有 50 个点，则会更好。

我们来添加额外条件，例如，在最近 24 或 48 个小时（柱）上的 150 周期移动平均线将朝下，价格将低于该指标（Fibo89s 水平）89 个点。

if ((High[iHighest( Symbol (), Period (),MODE_HIGH, 25 , 0 )]-Low[iLowest( Symbol (), Period (),MODE_LOW, 25 , 0 )])>= 50 * Point ) { if (Bid<Ma144_1- 89 * Point && (Ma144_1-Ma144_48)< 0 ) {

打开头寸的主要条件是价格交叉形态侧线。

例如，可以如下所示：

if ((High[ 1 ]>PricePrL2_1b || Close[ 1 ]>PricePrL2_1b || (Open[ 1 ]<Close[ 1 ] && Close[ 1 ]>PricePrL2_1b) || Bid>PricePrL2_1b) && Bid<PricePrL2_1b+ 3 * Point ) {

此外，我们来定义止损和获利参数。 将止损设置等于从“0”柱到第二个分形柱的间隔上的最小价格值，即第一个分形的最低水平。 将获利设置在价格范围的 0.6 水平。

因为该策略根据上涨趋势的下分形进行跟踪，我们将获利设置为大于两个最小价格范围，例如 100 - 200 点。

{ SL_B=(Bid-Low[iLowest( Symbol (), Period (),MODE_LOW,Vnf2, 0 )])/ Point ; if (SL_B<StopLevel) SL_B=Bid-(StopLevel+ 2 )* Point ; TP_B= 120 ; Print ( " OP_BUY Chuvashov's Fork" , " VMF1 = " ,VMF1, " < " ,PricePrH1_1f); Op_Buy_Ch(); return ; }

对沿着上涨趋势的最后三个连续分形的搜索是基于下分形，构建上涨趋势形态的整个过程跟构建下跌趋势的形态遵循相同的逻辑。

for (i= OrdersTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (! OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { Print ( "Order selection error = " , GetLastError ()); } if (OrderType()==OP_BUY ) {

如果打开买入头寸时已经出现上涨趋势形态，意味着价格已经反转并开始下跌。 应该关闭买入头寸。

if (patternSell== true ) { Print( " closing the BUY position as the opposite pattern has emerged" ); Close_B_Ch(); return ; }

我们继续对打开买入头寸进行修改。

修改过程分为三步。 第一步，绘制较靠近‘零亏损’的止损线。 第二步，当价格达到大于或等于止损的正利润后，将止损移动到开仓水平。

if ((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())>SL_B* Point && OrderStopLoss()<OrderOpenPrice()) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), OrderStopLoss()+(SL_B/ 2 )* Point , OrderTakeProfit()+ 1 * Point , 0 , Red ); return ; } if ((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())>SL_B* Point && OrderStopLoss()<OrderOpenPrice()) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), OrderStopLoss()+(SL_B+StopLevel)* Point , OrderTakeProfit()+ 1 * Point , 0 , Magenta ); return ; }

当价格达到超过止损值 1.5 倍的利润时，我们将 SL_B 绘制到最近的下分形，它应该高于之前的止损并继续沿着上涨趋势的上升下分形。

if ((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())>=(SL_B+SL_B/ 2 )* Point && OrderStopLoss()>=OrderOpenPrice()) { for (k= 3 ;k<= 24 ;k++) { if (Low[k]<Low[k+ 1 ] && Low[k]<Low[k+ 2 ] && Low[k]<Low[k- 1 ] && Low[k]<Low[k- 2 ]) { VlFl_L=Low[k]; if (VlFl_L>OrderStopLoss()) { tim1_L=iTime( NULL , 0 ,k); OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), VlFl_L+ 2 * Point , OrderTakeProfit()+ 1 * Point , 0 , Aqua ); if (VlFl_L!= 0 ) break ; return ;

总结

简单的总结一下，经不同的经纪人测试，所介绍的机械交易系统样本均取得了积极成果。

所描述的技术可供交易者作为交易系统的组成部分。 但是，在打开头寸的过滤器方面，还需要进一步的开发。 上面提到的过滤器可以根据该技术的发明者 Stanislav Chuvashov 的建议进行改善。

Stanislav Chuvashov 的建议可以参阅其书籍 17 free lessons（俄语）。

附件备注：