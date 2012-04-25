Mechanical Trading System "Chuvashov's Fork"

"We are interested in the latest values in order to produce trend lines"

Introduction

Stanislav Chuvashov proposed a Forex trading technique using the "Chuvashov's Fork" pattern. In this technique, the approach to market analysis has something in common with DeMark's approach to drawing trend lines for the last closest time interval.



1. A Method for Drawing "Chuvashov's Fork" Pattern Lines



The fractals indicator is used to draw the "Chuvashov's Fork" pattern. The main trend line is drawn passing through the two neighboring fractals 1 and 2 as shown in the price chart (see Figure below). The main uptrend line is drawn based on lower fractals; the main downtrend line is drawn based on upper fractals.





Figure 1. Drawing the "Chuvashov's Fork" pattern



We should wait until a similar fractal 3 gets formed following the main trend line breakout in the opposite direction to the trend. A lateral line drawn through fractals 2 and 3 together with the main trend line forms the "Chuvashov's Fork" (CF) pattern. This is the name given by the author Stanislav Chuvashov.

The main requirement to the CF pattern is that the lateral line of the fork must be in the direction of the trend. Lateral lines breaking through give rise to signals: to sell in the uptrend and to buy in the downtrend.

Below is the sequence of formation of the "Chuvashov's Fork" pattern as exemplified on EURUSD H1 over 4 consecutive days.





Figure 2. "Chuvashov's Fork" pattern formation



Figure 2 shows the emergence of the "Chuvashov's Fork" (CF) pattern on the uptrend suggesting the end of the trend or that the trend is going flat. РњРўS opened a SELL position.





Figure 3. New CF pattern



6 bars (hours) later, a new CF pattern with a wider gap emerged (Fig. 3) confirming the previous pattern that suggested the reversal of the trend or it going flat.

MTS closed the previous SELL position at the Take Profit level and opened a SELL position again on the CF pattern conditions.





Figure 4. CF pattern confirmation



Fig. 4 shows that after the trend reversal on October 11, the trend was going down which is confirmed at the beginning of October 12 by the CF pattern directed downwards.



In the middle of the day, a new trend reversal started to take shape as the price moved towards the lateral CF line. After the lateral line is crossed, the existing SELL position can be closed and a BUY position can be opened.







Figure 5. Trend reversal



As can be seen in Fig. 5, the trend kept going up for the remaining part of the day on October 12 and the beginning of October 13. Towards the middle of the day, an upward CF pattern has emerged. Another trend reversal began to show in the middle of the day on October 13. Following the formed signals, MTS will close the BUY position and open a SELL position.

The above pattern formation sequence can be traced using the strategy tester in visualization mode at a low speed by testing the attached file Fork_Ch_ExpertH1_v2.mq4 as an Expert Advisor.





Figure 6. Trading signals



Figure 6 provides some clarifications in terms of signals for opening and closing positions.





2. Some Features of the Proposed Code for "Chuvashov's Fork" in MQL4



The list of variables, functions for opening and closing orders, functions for drawing marks and trend lines are left without comments in the below code and are not provided in the article since they can be found in the programs in the attached files and are simple enough to figure out.



Note that some variables are included in the main program function Start() as they should be zeroed out at every tick.

We start with searching for the last three consecutive fractals lying along, e.g. a downtrend. In this case, we get a fork directed downwards. If there is a breakout above the lateral line, a BUY position can be opened.

for (i=M;i<=N;i++) { if (High[i]>High[i+ 1 ] && High[i]>High[i+ 2 ] && High[i]>High[i- 1 ] && High[i]>High[i- 2 ]) { VFN++; if (VFN== 1 ) { Vnf1=i; VMF1=High[i]; tim1=iTime( NULL , 0 ,i); } if (VFN== 2 ) { VMF2=High[i]; if (VMF2>VMF1) { Vnf2=i; tim2=iTime( NULL , 0 ,i); } } if (VFN== 3 ) { VMF3=High[i]; if (VMF3>VMF2) {Vnf3=i; tim3=iTime( NULL , 0 ,i); } } if (VFN== 3 ) break ; } }

In the above loop, we have found three fractals located in the specified manner, i.e. the 1st fractal is lower than the 2nd fractal and the 2nd fractal is lower than the 3rd fractal. The 3rd and 2nd fractals are reference points in the construction of the Main trend line and form the basis thereof.



However the 3rd fractal (its value) may turn out to be lower than the main trend line projection on the vertical of the 1st fractal:





Figure 7. Refinement of location of the reference point



Therefore we introduce a number of operators refining the location of the 3rd reference point in accordance with the pattern construction requirements.

if (VMF3>VMF2 && VMF2>VMF1) { V_down1=((VMF3-VMF2)/(Vnf3-Vnf2)); PricePrL1_1f=VMF2-(Vnf2-Vnf1)*V_down1; if (VMF1>PricePrL1_1f) { V_down2=((VMF2-VMF1)/(Vnf2-Vnf1)); PricePrL2_1b=VMF1-Vnf1*V_down2; PricePrL1_1b=VMF2-Vnf1*V_down1; patternBuy = true ; patternSell = false ; DelLine(); CreateLine(); CreateArrow(); } }

If the Max price of the 1st fractal is higher than the price of the projection of the MAIN(1) trend line on the same fractal, then the Chuvashov's Fork construction requirements are met.



Thus, the "Chuvashov's Fork" pattern has been determined and we can draw the respective pattern marks and lines on the chart.

Now we should determine the conditions and parameters of the opening BUY position.



if (OrdersTotal()< 1 ) { if (patternBuy== true ) {

It would be better if the price range over the last 25 bars is at least 50 points.



Let us add additional conditions, e.g. a 150-period moving average over the last 24 or 48 hours (bars) will be directed downwards and the price will be 89 points lower away from this indicator (Fibo89s level).



if ((High[iHighest( Symbol (), Period (),MODE_HIGH, 25 , 0 )]-Low[iLowest( Symbol (), Period (),MODE_LOW, 25 , 0 )])>= 50 * Point ) { if (Bid<Ma144_1- 89 * Point && (Ma144_1-Ma144_48)< 0 ) {

The main condition for opening a position is crossing of the lateral pattern line by the price.

E.g. it may be as follows:

if ((High[ 1 ]>PricePrL2_1b || Close[ 1 ]>PricePrL2_1b || (Open[ 1 ]<Close[ 1 ] && Close[ 1 ]>PricePrL2_1b) || Bid>PricePrL2_1b) && Bid<PricePrL2_1b+ 3 * Point ) {

Further, we define the Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Set Stop Loss to be equal to the minimum price value over the interval from the "0" bar to the bar of the 2nd fractal, i.e. at the Low level of the 1st fractal. Set Take Profit at the level of 0.6 of the price range.



Since this strategy presupposes tracing by lower fractals of the uptrend, we will set Take Profit to be more than two minimum price ranges, e.g. 100 - 200 points.

{ SL_B=(Bid-Low[iLowest( Symbol (), Period (),MODE_LOW,Vnf2, 0 )])/ Point ; if (SL_B<StopLevel) SL_B=Bid-(StopLevel+ 2 )* Point ; TP_B= 120 ; Print ( " OP_BUY Chuvashov's Fork" , " VMF1 = " ,VMF1, " < " ,PricePrH1_1f); Op_Buy_Ch(); return ; }

The search for the last three consecutive fractals lying along the uptrend is based on lower fractals and the entire process of making an upward pattern follows the logic of a pattern made on a downtrend.



for (i= OrdersTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (! OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { Print ( "Order selection error = " , GetLastError ()); } if (OrderType()==OP_BUY ) {

If an uptrend pattern has emerged while a BUY position was opened, it means that the price has turned around and started going down. The BUY position should be closed.

if (patternSell== true ) { Print( " closing the BUY position as the opposite pattern has emerged" ); Close_B_Ch(); return ; }

We pass on to modification of the open BUY position.



The modification process is divided into 3 stages. At the first stage, we draw Stop Loss closer to 'zero-loss'. At the second stage, when the price reaches a positive profit equal to or greater than Stop Loss, we move Stop Loss to the position opening level.



if ((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())>SL_B* Point && OrderStopLoss()<OrderOpenPrice()) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), OrderStopLoss()+(SL_B/ 2 )* Point , OrderTakeProfit()+ 1 * Point , 0 , Red ); return ; } if ((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())>SL_B* Point && OrderStopLoss()<OrderOpenPrice()) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), OrderStopLoss()+(SL_B+StopLevel)* Point , OrderTakeProfit()+ 1 * Point , 0 , Magenta ); return ; }

When the price reaches the profit of more than 1.5 times the Stop Loss value, we draw SL_B to the nearest lower fractal that should be higher than the preceding Stop Loss, and further along the ascending lower fractals of the uptrend.

if ((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())>=(SL_B+SL_B/ 2 )* Point && OrderStopLoss()>=OrderOpenPrice()) { for (k= 3 ;k<= 24 ;k++) { if (Low[k]<Low[k+ 1 ] && Low[k]<Low[k+ 2 ] && Low[k]<Low[k- 1 ] && Low[k]<Low[k- 2 ]) { VlFl_L=Low[k]; if (VlFl_L>OrderStopLoss()) { tim1_L=iTime( NULL , 0 ,k); OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), VlFl_L+ 2 * Point , OrderTakeProfit()+ 1 * Point , 0 , Aqua ); if (VlFl_L!= 0 ) break ; return ;

Conclusion

A brief conclusion is that the introduced sample MTS yields about the same positive results when tested by different brokers.

The described technique can be used by traders as a trading system component. However it needs to be further developed in terms of filters for opening positions. The filters proposed herein above can be improved as recommended by the author of the technique Stanislav Chuvashov.



The recommendations can be found in 17 free lessons by Stanislav Chuvashov (in Russian).

Notes to the attached files:

Fork_Ch_ExpertH1_v1.mq4 - MTS "Chuvashov's Fork

