SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Pedro38
Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38

Benlmuchtarst
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
199.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
199.00 USD (4 000 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (199.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
199.00 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.99%
En son işlem:
41 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
199.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
199.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
1.99%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 199
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +199.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +199.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
193 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Welcome to a disciplined approach to trading.

This signal is built on a foundation of strict risk management and high-probability setups. My strategy focuses on capturing significant moves in some of the market's most dynamic instruments: XAU/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY.

Core Principles:

  • Strategic Entries: I utilize a blend of technical analysis and price action to identify key entry and exit points.

  • Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every single trade is executed with a strict 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio. Capital preservation is paramount.

  • Focus on Quality, Not Quantity: I believe in waiting for the right opportunities rather than over-trading.

This signal is ideal for investors who value a structured, patient, and logical approach to achieving steady portfolio growth. Let's navigate the markets with precision and discipline.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 04:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 04:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 04:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Pedro38
Ayda 30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
1
0%
1
100%
100%
n/a
199.00
USD
0%
1:50
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.