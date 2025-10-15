- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
Pas de données
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Welcome to a disciplined approach to trading.
This signal is built on a foundation of strict risk management and high-probability setups. My strategy focuses on capturing significant moves in some of the market's most dynamic instruments: XAU/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY.
Core Principles:
-
Strategic Entries: I utilize a blend of technical analysis and price action to identify key entry and exit points.
-
Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every single trade is executed with a strict 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio. Capital preservation is paramount.
-
Focus on Quality, Not Quantity: I believe in waiting for the right opportunities rather than over-trading.
This signal is ideal for investors who value a structured, patient, and logical approach to achieving steady portfolio growth. Let's navigate the markets with precision and discipline.
USD
USD
USD