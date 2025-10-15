SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BAP77 Capital
Benlmuchtarst

BAP77 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
442
Profit Trades:
246 (55.65%)
Loss Trades:
196 (44.34%)
Best trade:
2 740.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3 510.00 USD
Gross Profit:
153 378.88 USD (472 021 pips)
Gross Loss:
-169 174.51 USD (448 744 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (12 599.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 599.48 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
86.98%
Max deposit load:
3.49%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
317 (71.72%)
Short Trades:
125 (28.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-35.74 USD
Average Profit:
623.49 USD
Average Loss:
-863.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-15 453.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 453.00 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-7.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34 281.78 USD
Maximal:
65 442.26 USD (158.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.17% (65 442.26 USD)
By Equity:
4.40% (7 653.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 430
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
USDJPY 3
EURNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -17K
EURJPY 370
GBPJPY 303
USDJPY 793
EURNZD 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 2.1K
EURNZD 137
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 740.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 510 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 599.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 453.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 8
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
Stop following gambling accounts. This signal runs on a Real Personal Account with >$100,000 Equity. I trade to protect my significant capital, which guarantees that your capital is treated with the highest safety standards.

💎 WHY PEDRO38?

  • Ultra-Low Deposit Load: Averaging around 3.5%. We barely touch the margin limits.

  • No Dangerous Algorithms: No Martingale, No Grid. Pure Manual Trading based on Structure.

  • Skin in the Game: I trade with my own money. I win when you win, and I stay safe so you stay safe.

Core Principles (BM Forex Pro Strategy):

  • Strategic Entries: Focused on XAU/USD, GBP/USD, and GBP/JPY. We use a blend of Macro Analysis (H4/D1) and Price Action to identify high-probability entries.

  • Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every trade has a strict Stop Loss. We prioritize Capital Preservation above all else.

  • Quality over Quantity: We wait for the perfect setup. If the market is messy, we do not trade.

Verification: I also manage another high-performance account [LuckyBunga777]. Consistent results across multiple accounts prove this is Skill, not Luck.


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BAP77 Capital
50 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
253K
USD
11
0%
442
55%
87%
0.90
-35.74
USD
27%
1:50
Copy

