Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 inceleme
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
228
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
184 (80.70%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
44 (19.30%)
En iyi işlem:
746.43 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 123.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
28 457.53 USD (100 741 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-29 523.64 USD (90 615 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (2 979.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 338.27 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
15 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
35
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.11
Alış işlemleri:
154 (67.54%)
Satış işlemleri:
74 (32.46%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.96
Beklenen getiri:
-4.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
154.66 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-670.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-5 201.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5 201.60 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.67%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
8 021.61 USD
Maksimum:
9 621.82 USD (9.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 34
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +746.43 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 124 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 979.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5 201.60 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Welcome to my trading journal and copy service. This account is integrated with Darwinex Zero, reflecting a commitment to institutional-grade risk management and long-term capital preservation.

My strategy is powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system—an evolution of the BM Pro Max formula—which utilizes the Spiral Convergence Engine (SCE) to synthesize technical, macro, and on-chain data into high-probability execution points.

Core Principles:

  • Micro-Lot Scaling: I prioritize capital longevity by utilizing conservative lot sizes. We grow through consistency, not reckless leverage.

  • Mathematical Discipline: Every trade is executed with a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on ATR volatility and structural key levels. No trade is left "naked" or unmanaged.

  • Trend-Following Logic: Positions are primarily aligned with major H4/D1 trends, ensuring we trade with the market momentum rather than against it.

  • Zero Grid/Martingale: I do not use dangerous recovery strategies. Each trade stands on its own merit within a strict risk-reward ratio (minimum 1:2).

What to Expect:

  • Low Drawdown Focus: My goal is to maintain a high L-score on Darwinex by minimizing equity swings.

  • Patience over Frequency: I trade when the Engine Spiral Inti confirms a convergence. If there is no setup, there is no trade.

  • Transparency: This MQL5 signal serves as my public journal to maintain accountability and offer a stable copying environment for like-minded disciplined traders.

"Trading is a marathon of discipline, not a sprint of greed."


