シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / BAP77 Capital
Benlmuchtarst

BAP77 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
レビュー0件
信頼性
11週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
470
利益トレード:
267 (56.80%)
損失トレード:
203 (43.19%)
ベストトレード:
2 740.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3 510.00 USD
総利益:
166 949.36 USD (501 914 pips)
総損失:
-173 226.11 USD (456 031 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
17 (12 599.48 USD)
最大連続利益:
12 599.48 USD (17)
シャープレシオ:
-0.06
取引アクティビティ:
88.00%
最大入金額:
3.49%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
68
平均保有時間:
9 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.10
長いトレード:
337 (71.70%)
短いトレード:
133 (28.30%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.96
期待されたペイオフ:
-13.35 USD
平均利益:
625.28 USD
平均損失:
-853.33 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-15 453.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
-15 453.00 USD (13)
月間成長:
-3.90%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
34 281.78 USD
最大の:
65 442.26 USD (158.99%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
27.17% (65 442.26 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.40% (7 653.32 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 458
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
USDJPY 3
EURNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD -7.7K
EURJPY 370
GBPJPY 303
USDJPY 793
EURNZD 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 41K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 2.1K
EURNZD 137
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +2 740.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -3 510 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 17
最大連続の負け: 13
最大連続利益: +12 599.48 USD
最大連続損失: -15 453.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Stop following gambling accounts. This signal runs on a Real Personal Account with >$100,000 Equity. I trade to protect my significant capital, which guarantees that your capital is treated with the highest safety standards.

💎 WHY PEDRO38?

  • Ultra-Low Deposit Load: Averaging around 3.5%. We barely touch the margin limits.

  • No Dangerous Algorithms: No Martingale, No Grid. Pure Manual Trading based on Structure.

  • Skin in the Game: I trade with my own money. I win when you win, and I stay safe so you stay safe.

Core Principles (BM Forex Pro Strategy):

  • Strategic Entries: Focused on XAU/USD, GBP/USD, and GBP/JPY. We use a blend of Macro Analysis (H4/D1) and Price Action to identify high-probability entries.

  • Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every trade has a strict Stop Loss. We prioritize Capital Preservation above all else.

  • Quality over Quantity: We wait for the perfect setup. If the market is messy, we do not trade.

Verification: I also manage another high-performance account [LuckyBunga777]. Consistent results across multiple accounts prove this is Skill, not Luck.


レビューなし
2025.12.24 01:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 19:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 09:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 05:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 05:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 11:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 04:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
BAP77 Capital
50 USD/月
6%
0
0
USD
263K
USD
11
0%
470
56%
88%
0.96
-13.35
USD
27%
1:50
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください