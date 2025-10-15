SegnaliSezioni
Benlmuchtarst

Pedro38

Benlmuchtarst
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
199.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
199.00 USD (4 000 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (199.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
199.00 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.99%
Ultimo trade:
7 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
199.00 USD
Profitto medio:
199.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
1.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 199
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +199.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +199.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
193 più
Welcome to a disciplined approach to trading.

This signal is built on a foundation of strict risk management and high-probability setups. My strategy focuses on capturing significant moves in some of the market's most dynamic instruments: XAU/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY.

Core Principles:

  • Strategic Entries: I utilize a blend of technical analysis and price action to identify key entry and exit points.

  • Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every single trade is executed with a strict 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio. Capital preservation is paramount.

  • Focus on Quality, Not Quantity: I believe in waiting for the right opportunities rather than over-trading.

This signal is ideal for investors who value a structured, patient, and logical approach to achieving steady portfolio growth. Let's navigate the markets with precision and discipline.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 04:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 04:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 04:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
