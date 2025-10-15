Welcome to a disciplined approach to trading.

This signal is built on a foundation of strict risk management and high-probability setups. My strategy focuses on capturing significant moves in some of the market's most dynamic instruments: XAU/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY.

Core Principles:

Strategic Entries: I utilize a blend of technical analysis and price action to identify key entry and exit points.

Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every single trade is executed with a strict 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio . Capital preservation is paramount.

Focus on Quality, Not Quantity: I believe in waiting for the right opportunities rather than over-trading.

This signal is ideal for investors who value a structured, patient, and logical approach to achieving steady portfolio growth. Let's navigate the markets with precision and discipline.