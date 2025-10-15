SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / BAP77 Capital
Benlmuchtarst

BAP77 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
470
Negociações com lucro:
267 (56.80%)
Negociações com perda:
203 (43.19%)
Melhor negociação:
2 740.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-3 510.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
166 949.36 USD (501 914 pips)
Perda bruta:
-173 226.11 USD (456 031 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (12 599.48 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
12 599.48 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.06
Atividade de negociação:
88.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.49%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
68
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.10
Negociações longas:
337 (71.70%)
Negociações curtas:
133 (28.30%)
Fator de lucro:
0.96
Valor esperado:
-13.35 USD
Lucro médio:
625.28 USD
Perda média:
-853.33 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-15 453.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-15 453.00 USD (13)
Crescimento mensal:
-3.90%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
34 281.78 USD
Máximo:
65 442.26 USD (158.99%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
27.17% (65 442.26 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.40% (7 653.32 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 458
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
USDJPY 3
EURNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -7.7K
EURJPY 370
GBPJPY 303
USDJPY 793
EURNZD 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 41K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 2.1K
EURNZD 137
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2 740.00 USD
Pior negociação: -3 510 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +12 599.48 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15 453.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 8
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
269 mais ...
Stop following gambling accounts. This signal runs on a Real Personal Account with >$100,000 Equity. I trade to protect my significant capital, which guarantees that your capital is treated with the highest safety standards.

💎 WHY PEDRO38?

  • Ultra-Low Deposit Load: Averaging around 3.5%. We barely touch the margin limits.

  • No Dangerous Algorithms: No Martingale, No Grid. Pure Manual Trading based on Structure.

  • Skin in the Game: I trade with my own money. I win when you win, and I stay safe so you stay safe.

Core Principles (BM Forex Pro Strategy):

  • Strategic Entries: Focused on XAU/USD, GBP/USD, and GBP/JPY. We use a blend of Macro Analysis (H4/D1) and Price Action to identify high-probability entries.

  • Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every trade has a strict Stop Loss. We prioritize Capital Preservation above all else.

  • Quality over Quantity: We wait for the perfect setup. If the market is messy, we do not trade.

Verification: I also manage another high-performance account [LuckyBunga777]. Consistent results across multiple accounts prove this is Skill, not Luck.


Sem comentários
2025.12.24 01:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 19:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 09:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 05:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 05:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 11:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 04:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
