- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|620
|EURJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|EURNZD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|-24K
|EURJPY
|370
|GBPJPY
|303
|USDJPY
|793
|EURNZD
|2
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|EURNZD
|137
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
Stop following gambling accounts. This signal runs on a Real Personal Account with >$100,000 Equity. I trade to protect my significant capital, which guarantees that your capital is treated with the highest safety standards.
💎 WHY PEDRO38?
-
Ultra-Low Deposit Load: Averaging around 3.5%. We barely touch the margin limits.
-
No Dangerous Algorithms: No Martingale, No Grid. Pure Manual Trading based on Structure.
-
Skin in the Game: I trade with my own money. I win when you win, and I stay safe so you stay safe.
Core Principles (BM Forex Pro Strategy):
-
Strategic Entries: Focused on XAU/USD, GBP/USD, and GBP/JPY. We use a blend of Macro Analysis (H4/D1) and Price Action to identify high-probability entries.
-
Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every trade has a strict Stop Loss. We prioritize Capital Preservation above all else.
-
Quality over Quantity: We wait for the perfect setup. If the market is messy, we do not trade.
Verification: I also manage another high-performance account [LuckyBunga777]. Consistent results across multiple accounts prove this is Skill, not Luck.
