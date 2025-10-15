시그널섹션
Benlmuchtarst

BAP77 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 리뷰
12
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -1%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
632
이익 거래:
362 (57.27%)
손실 거래:
270 (42.72%)
최고의 거래:
6 310.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-7 048.80 USD
총 수익:
242 063.34 USD (648 622 pips)
총 손실:
-264 979.01 USD (641 760 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (12 599.48 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
12 873.08 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
-0.01
거래 활동:
88.09%
최대 입금량:
4.78%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
110
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
-0.31
롱(주식매수):
445 (70.41%)
숏(주식차입매도):
187 (29.59%)
수익 요인:
0.91
기대수익:
-36.26 USD
평균 이익:
668.68 USD
평균 손실:
-981.40 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-15 453.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-15 589.77 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
4.09%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
42 244.68 USD
최대한의:
73 405.16 USD (178.34%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
29.63% (73 405.16 USD)
자본금별:
19.45% (50 254.50 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 620
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
USDJPY 3
EURNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -24K
EURJPY 370
GBPJPY 303
USDJPY 793
EURNZD 2
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 2.1K
EURNZD 137
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +6 310.60 USD
최악의 거래: -7 049 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +12 599.48 USD
연속 최대 손실: -15 453.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 5
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 8
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
270 더...
Stop following gambling accounts. This signal runs on a Real Personal Account with >$100,000 Equity. I trade to protect my significant capital, which guarantees that your capital is treated with the highest safety standards.

💎 WHY PEDRO38?

  • Ultra-Low Deposit Load: Averaging around 3.5%. We barely touch the margin limits.

  • No Dangerous Algorithms: No Martingale, No Grid. Pure Manual Trading based on Structure.

  • Skin in the Game: I trade with my own money. I win when you win, and I stay safe so you stay safe.

Core Principles (BM Forex Pro Strategy):

  • Strategic Entries: Focused on XAU/USD, GBP/USD, and GBP/JPY. We use a blend of Macro Analysis (H4/D1) and Price Action to identify high-probability entries.

  • Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every trade has a strict Stop Loss. We prioritize Capital Preservation above all else.

  • Quality over Quantity: We wait for the perfect setup. If the market is messy, we do not trade.

Verification: I also manage another high-performance account [LuckyBunga777]. Consistent results across multiple accounts prove this is Skill, not Luck.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 08:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 23:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.28% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 12:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 01:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 19:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 09:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 05:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 05:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 11:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of trading days is too low
