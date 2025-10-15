SeñalesSecciones
Benlmuchtarst

BAP77 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
470
Transacciones Rentables:
267 (56.80%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
203 (43.19%)
Mejor transacción:
2 740.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-3 510.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
166 949.36 USD (501 914 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-173 226.11 USD (456 031 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (12 599.48 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
12 599.48 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.06
Actividad comercial:
88.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.49%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
68
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.10
Transacciones Largas:
337 (71.70%)
Transacciones Cortas:
133 (28.30%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.96
Beneficio Esperado:
-13.35 USD
Beneficio medio:
625.28 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-853.33 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-15 453.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-15 453.00 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
-3.90%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
34 281.78 USD
Máxima:
65 442.26 USD (158.99%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
27.17% (65 442.26 USD)
De fondos:
4.40% (7 653.32 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 458
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
USDJPY 3
EURNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -7.7K
EURJPY 370
GBPJPY 303
USDJPY 793
EURNZD 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 41K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 2.1K
EURNZD 137
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 740.00 USD
Peor transacción: -3 510 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +12 599.48 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -15 453.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 8
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
otros 269...
Stop following gambling accounts. This signal runs on a Real Personal Account with >$100,000 Equity. I trade to protect my significant capital, which guarantees that your capital is treated with the highest safety standards.

💎 WHY PEDRO38?

  • Ultra-Low Deposit Load: Averaging around 3.5%. We barely touch the margin limits.

  • No Dangerous Algorithms: No Martingale, No Grid. Pure Manual Trading based on Structure.

  • Skin in the Game: I trade with my own money. I win when you win, and I stay safe so you stay safe.

Core Principles (BM Forex Pro Strategy):

  • Strategic Entries: Focused on XAU/USD, GBP/USD, and GBP/JPY. We use a blend of Macro Analysis (H4/D1) and Price Action to identify high-probability entries.

  • Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every trade has a strict Stop Loss. We prioritize Capital Preservation above all else.

  • Quality over Quantity: We wait for the perfect setup. If the market is messy, we do not trade.

Verification: I also manage another high-performance account [LuckyBunga777]. Consistent results across multiple accounts prove this is Skill, not Luck.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 01:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 19:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 09:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 05:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 05:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 11:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 04:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
