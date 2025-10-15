- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|450
|EURJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|EURNZD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-8.4K
|EURJPY
|370
|GBPJPY
|303
|USDJPY
|793
|EURNZD
|2
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|EURNZD
|137
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
Stop following gambling accounts. This signal runs on a Real Personal Account with >$100,000 Equity. I trade to protect my significant capital, which guarantees that your capital is treated with the highest safety standards.
💎 WHY PEDRO38?
-
Ultra-Low Deposit Load: Averaging around 3.5%. We barely touch the margin limits.
-
No Dangerous Algorithms: No Martingale, No Grid. Pure Manual Trading based on Structure.
-
Skin in the Game: I trade with my own money. I win when you win, and I stay safe so you stay safe.
Core Principles (BM Forex Pro Strategy):
-
Strategic Entries: Focused on XAU/USD, GBP/USD, and GBP/JPY. We use a blend of Macro Analysis (H4/D1) and Price Action to identify high-probability entries.
-
Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every trade has a strict Stop Loss. We prioritize Capital Preservation above all else.
-
Quality over Quantity: We wait for the perfect setup. If the market is messy, we do not trade.
Verification: I also manage another high-performance account [LuckyBunga777]. Consistent results across multiple accounts prove this is Skill, not Luck.
USD
USD
USD