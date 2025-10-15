信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / BAP77 Capital
Benlmuchtarst

BAP77 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0条评论
可靠性
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
462
盈利交易:
260 (56.27%)
亏损交易:
202 (43.72%)
最好交易:
2 740.00 USD
最差交易:
-3 510.00 USD
毛利:
165 508.22 USD (498 624 pips)
毛利亏损:
-172 425.31 USD (454 231 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (12 599.48 USD)
最大连续盈利:
12 599.48 USD (17)
夏普比率:
-0.06
交易活动:
88.00%
最大入金加载:
3.49%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
70
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
-0.11
长期交易:
331 (71.65%)
短期交易:
131 (28.35%)
利润因子:
0.96
预期回报:
-14.97 USD
平均利润:
636.57 USD
平均损失:
-853.59 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-15 453.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-15 453.00 USD (13)
每月增长:
-3.93%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
34 281.78 USD
最大值:
65 442.26 USD (158.99%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
27.17% (65 442.26 USD)
净值:
4.40% (7 653.32 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 450
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
USDJPY 3
EURNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -8.4K
EURJPY 370
GBPJPY 303
USDJPY 793
EURNZD 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 39K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 2.1K
EURNZD 137
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2 740.00 USD
最差交易: -3 510 USD
最大连续赢利: 17
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +12 599.48 USD
最大连续亏损: -15 453.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 8
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
269 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册


Stop following gambling accounts. This signal runs on a Real Personal Account with >$100,000 Equity. I trade to protect my significant capital, which guarantees that your capital is treated with the highest safety standards.

💎 WHY PEDRO38?

  • Ultra-Low Deposit Load: Averaging around 3.5%. We barely touch the margin limits.

  • No Dangerous Algorithms: No Martingale, No Grid. Pure Manual Trading based on Structure.

  • Skin in the Game: I trade with my own money. I win when you win, and I stay safe so you stay safe.

Core Principles (BM Forex Pro Strategy):

  • Strategic Entries: Focused on XAU/USD, GBP/USD, and GBP/JPY. We use a blend of Macro Analysis (H4/D1) and Price Action to identify high-probability entries.

  • Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every trade has a strict Stop Loss. We prioritize Capital Preservation above all else.

  • Quality over Quantity: We wait for the perfect setup. If the market is messy, we do not trade.

Verification: I also manage another high-performance account [LuckyBunga777]. Consistent results across multiple accounts prove this is Skill, not Luck.


没有评论
2025.12.24 01:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 19:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 09:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 05:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 05:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 12:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 11:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 04:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
BAP77 Capital
每月50 USD
6%
0
0
USD
262K
USD
11
0%
462
56%
88%
0.95
-14.97
USD
27%
1:50
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载