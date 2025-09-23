- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|270
|EURUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|574
|EURUSD
|-5
|GBPUSD
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|62K
|EURUSD
|-505
|GBPUSD
|-487
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live09" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.27 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.50 × 4
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.57 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.91 × 2378
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|0.93 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.99 × 569
|
CPTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
1. Strategy Overview
-
Type of Strategy:
This is a breakout pending order strategy, meaning it places automatic pending orders at breakout points to capture significant market movements.
-
Structure Explanation:
The strategy consists of three independent breakout mechanisms. Therefore, at the same valid breakout level, there will be three sets of pending order programs operating simultaneously. This enhances both the efficiency and flexibility of capturing breakouts.
-
Trading Frequency:
The trading frequency is medium-low, as trades are executed only when clear breakout signals appear.
-
Objective:
The main objective of this strategy is to achieve stable profits while maintaining continuous risk management.
2. Suitability and Risk Recommendations
This strategy is well-suited for investors seeking steady returns, who prefer lower trading frequency, and have the patience to wait for clear signals.
By holding this strategy over the long term and following the recommended risk control measures, compound growth may be achieved over time.
3. Risk Control and Capital Recommendations
To minimize risk, it is recommended to use 0.01 lots for every $400 or equivalent currency. In this way, the maximum drawdown will stay around 9%, making it suitable for long-term investors focused on risk avoidance.
For investors seeking higher risk and higher returns, leverage can be increased to 0.01 lots for every $100. This will raise expected profits but also increase volatility and risk.
4. Strategy Goals and Philosophy
-
Main Objective:
This strategy is committed to achieving steady and predictable long-term capital growth, rather than pursuing short-term speculative profits.
-
Core Philosophy:
The strategy is based on patiently waiting for high-probability breakout points, implementing discipline and a long-term mindset throughout the trading process, focusing on the steady accumulation of capital, and reducing unnecessary trades and risk exposure.
-
Operational Spirit:
Emphasizes patience—patience, patience, patience—as the essential foundation for executing the strategy. Adherence to rational entry and exit, with a focus on improving the stability and controllability of trading.
- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.
DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.
Bad communication as trades were not being copied
Look like a great sign. Few trades , but good ones.
Unfortunately, you entered two trades, but my account only had one, so my profit is only about 50% of yours.
