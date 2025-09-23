SinyallerBölümler
MCA100
LU KUEI LIEH

MCA100

LU KUEI LIEH
4 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
97 hafta
31 / 33K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 1 249%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
275
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
158 (57.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
117 (42.55%)
En iyi işlem:
38.16 USD
En kötü işlem:
-32.88 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 309.54 USD (133 110 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-746.10 USD (72 060 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (130.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
130.40 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
6.89%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
17.68%
En son işlem:
6 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
9.44
Alış işlemleri:
252 (91.64%)
Satış işlemleri:
23 (8.36%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.76
Beklenen getiri:
2.05 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-42.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-45.05 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
41.56%
Yıllık tahmin:
504.27%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6.52 USD
Maksimum:
59.70 USD (20.58%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.37% (51.15 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.66% (11.06 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 270
EURUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 574
EURUSD -5
GBPUSD -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 62K
EURUSD -505
GBPUSD -487
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +38.16 USD
En kötü işlem: -33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +130.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -42.28 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live09" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.27 × 41
Tickmill-Live08
0.50 × 4
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.50 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.57 × 28
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.91 × 2378
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
0.93 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.99 × 569
CPTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
1. Strategy Overview

  • Type of Strategy:
    This is a breakout pending order strategy, meaning it places automatic pending orders at breakout points to capture significant market movements.

  • Structure Explanation:
    The strategy consists of three independent breakout mechanisms. Therefore, at the same valid breakout level, there will be three sets of pending order programs operating simultaneously. This enhances both the efficiency and flexibility of capturing breakouts.

  • Trading Frequency:
    The trading frequency is medium-low, as trades are executed only when clear breakout signals appear.

  • Objective:
    The main objective of this strategy is to achieve stable profits while maintaining continuous risk management.

2. Suitability and Risk Recommendations

This strategy is well-suited for investors seeking steady returns, who prefer lower trading frequency, and have the patience to wait for clear signals.

By holding this strategy over the long term and following the recommended risk control measures, compound growth may be achieved over time.

3. Risk Control and Capital Recommendations

To minimize risk, it is recommended to use 0.01 lots for every $400 or equivalent currency. In this way, the maximum drawdown will stay around 9%, making it suitable for long-term investors focused on risk avoidance.

For investors seeking higher risk and higher returns, leverage can be increased to 0.01 lots for every $100. This will raise expected profits but also increase volatility and risk.

4. Strategy Goals and Philosophy

  • Main Objective:
    This strategy is committed to achieving steady and predictable long-term capital growth, rather than pursuing short-term speculative profits.

  • Core Philosophy:
    The strategy is based on patiently waiting for high-probability breakout points, implementing discipline and a long-term mindset throughout the trading process, focusing on the steady accumulation of capital, and reducing unnecessary trades and risk exposure.

  • Operational Spirit:
    Emphasizes patience—patience, patience, patience—as the essential foundation for executing the strategy. Adherence to rational entry and exit, with a focus on improving the stability and controllability of trading.



    ⚠️ Risk Warning:

    Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


    DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.



    telegram: https://t.me/XAUUSDsignal8999

    Ortalama derecelendirme:
    Amardeep Singh Chawla
    491
    Amardeep Singh Chawla 2025.09.23 13:16 
     

    Bad communication as trades were not being copied

    ALDO F.
    18
    ALDO F. 2025.09.22 08:32 
     

    Look like a great sign. Few trades , but good ones.

    Nhut Anh Phan
    1356
    Nhut Anh Phan 2025.08.27 17:12 
     

    Unfortunately, you entered two trades, but my account only had one, so my profit is only about 50% of yours.

    Yao Zou
    1450
    Yao Zou 2025.05.25 06:08 
     

    欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

    2025.09.25 01:31
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.22 07:12
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.09.22 07:12
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.21 20:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.09.15 15:57
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.09.14 11:12
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.14 16:22
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.14 01:56
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.30 15:26
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.28 16:27
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.16 15:48
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.07.12 12:55
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.07.11 08:14
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.07.10 09:55
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.05 11:43
    Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
    2025.07.01 12:06
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.06.27 04:49
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.06.19 04:04
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.06.12 10:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.06.11 14:20
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    Kopyala

