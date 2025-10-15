SignaleKategorien
Benlmuchtarst

BAP77 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
11 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
500
Gewinntrades:
282 (56.40%)
Verlusttrades:
218 (43.60%)
Bester Trade:
2 740.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3 510.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
175 244.88 USD (517 269 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-182 452.10 USD (474 572 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (12 599.48 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
12 599.48 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
86.88%
Max deposit load:
3.49%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
100
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.11
Long-Positionen:
352 (70.40%)
Short-Positionen:
148 (29.60%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-14.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
621.44 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-836.94 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-15 453.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-15 453.00 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-5.36%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
34 281.78 USD
Maximaler:
65 442.26 USD (158.99%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
27.17% (65 442.26 USD)
Kapital:
4.40% (7 653.32 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 488
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
USDJPY 3
EURNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -8.7K
EURJPY 370
GBPJPY 303
USDJPY 793
EURNZD 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 2.1K
EURNZD 137
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2 740.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -3 510 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +12 599.48 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -15 453.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 8
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
Stop following gambling accounts. This signal runs on a Real Personal Account with >$100,000 Equity. I trade to protect my significant capital, which guarantees that your capital is treated with the highest safety standards.

💎 WHY PEDRO38?

  • Ultra-Low Deposit Load: Averaging around 3.5%. We barely touch the margin limits.

  • No Dangerous Algorithms: No Martingale, No Grid. Pure Manual Trading based on Structure.

  • Skin in the Game: I trade with my own money. I win when you win, and I stay safe so you stay safe.

Core Principles (BM Forex Pro Strategy):

  • Strategic Entries: Focused on XAU/USD, GBP/USD, and GBP/JPY. We use a blend of Macro Analysis (H4/D1) and Price Action to identify high-probability entries.

  • Non-Negotiable Risk Management: Every trade has a strict Stop Loss. We prioritize Capital Preservation above all else.

  • Quality over Quantity: We wait for the perfect setup. If the market is messy, we do not trade.

Verification: I also manage another high-performance account [LuckyBunga777]. Consistent results across multiple accounts prove this is Skill, not Luck.


Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.