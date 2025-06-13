FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / SGML
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

SGML: Sigma Lithium Corporation

6.06 USD 0.12 (2.02%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SGML fiyatı bugün 2.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 6.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 6.50 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sigma Lithium Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SGML haberleri

Günlük aralık
6.04 6.50
Yıllık aralık
4.25 15.22
Önceki kapanış
5.94
Açılış
6.14
Satış
6.06
Alış
6.36
Düşük
6.04
Yüksek
6.50
Hacim
4.964 K
Günlük değişim
2.02%
Aylık değişim
-7.90%
6 aylık değişim
-41.73%
Yıllık değişim
-51.40%
21 Eylül, Pazar