QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SGML
Tornare a Azioni

SGML: Sigma Lithium Corporation

6.06 USD 0.12 (2.02%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SGML ha avuto una variazione del 2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.04 e ad un massimo di 6.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Sigma Lithium Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SGML News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.04 6.50
Intervallo Annuale
4.25 15.22
Chiusura Precedente
5.94
Apertura
6.14
Bid
6.06
Ask
6.36
Minimo
6.04
Massimo
6.50
Volume
4.964 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.02%
Variazione Mensile
-7.90%
Variazione Semestrale
-41.73%
Variazione Annuale
-51.40%
20 settembre, sabato