Currencies / SGML
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SGML: Sigma Lithium Corporation
5.90 USD 0.09 (1.55%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SGML exchange rate has changed by 1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.81 and at a high of 5.99.
Follow Sigma Lithium Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGML News
- Lithium Miners Sink As CATL Prepares To Restart, Large Deals Continue In The Background - Contemporary Amperex Tech (OTC:CYATY)
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- BofA Securities resumes Sigma Lithium stock coverage with Buy rating
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Sigma Lithium Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SGML)
- Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- UnitedHealth and First Solar Shine Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- UnitedHealth, Cisco Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Evolv Technologies, Precigen, Hesai Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)
- Earnings call transcript: Sigma Lithium Q2 2025 misses EPS and revenue estimates
- Lithium stocks rally as CATL mine halt raises prospects of tighter supply
- Tesla and Monday Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Tesla Supplier Idles Mine, Lighting Up Lithium Stocks — For Now
- Tesla, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- RadNet Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Tegna, MeridianLink, Lithium Argentina And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Lithium stocks surge after CATL suspends production at major mine
- Baron Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- SIGMA LITHIUM (SGML) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Sigma Lithium: Low Costs Make It Ideal For The Next Lithium Upswing (NASDAQ:SGML)
- Sigma Lithium stock target cut to $15 by BMO Capital
Daily Range
5.81 5.99
Year Range
4.25 15.22
- Previous Close
- 5.81
- Open
- 5.95
- Bid
- 5.90
- Ask
- 6.20
- Low
- 5.81
- High
- 5.99
- Volume
- 4.192 K
- Daily Change
- 1.55%
- Month Change
- -10.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.27%
- Year Change
- -52.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%