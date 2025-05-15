FiyatlarBölümler
DUOT: Duos Technologies Group Inc

7.56 USD 0.21 (2.70%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DUOT fiyatı bugün -2.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.84 aralığında işlem gördü.

Duos Technologies Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

DUOT haberleri

Günlük aralık
7.50 7.84
Yıllık aralık
2.83 9.27
Önceki kapanış
7.77
Açılış
7.79
Satış
7.56
Alış
7.86
Düşük
7.50
Yüksek
7.84
Hacim
585
Günlük değişim
-2.70%
Aylık değişim
20.19%
6 aylık değişim
41.31%
Yıllık değişim
144.66%
