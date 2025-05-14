Currencies / DUOT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DUOT: Duos Technologies Group Inc
7.79 USD 0.04 (0.51%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DUOT exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.68 and at a high of 8.19.
Follow Duos Technologies Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DUOT News
- Duos deploys edge data center at Texas school district
- Duos Technologies appoints Doug Recker as president
- Revisiting 5 Small Cap AI Stocks: Still Buys?
- Duos Technologies secures patent for modular data center entryway
- Duos Technologies Q2 Revenue Jumps 280%
- Earnings call transcript: Duos Technologies Q2 2025 reports revenue surge
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Duos Tech earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Duos Technologies and FiberLight expand edge data center partnership
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Duos Technologies stock tumbles after pricing public offering
- Align Technology Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Confluent,FormFactor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Duos Technologies prices $40 million public offering to fund growth
- Duos Technologies announces public offering of common stock
- Duos to deploy two new edge data centers in Corpus Christi
- Duos Tech stock soars to 52-week high, hits $8.73
- Duos Technologies advances rural education with Texas data center
- Duos Technologies Appoints Retired Brigadier General Craig Nixon as Chairman of the Board of Directors
- Duos Tech earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Duos Edge AI Confirms EDC Deployment Goal in 2025
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
Daily Range
7.68 8.19
Year Range
2.83 9.27
- Previous Close
- 7.83
- Open
- 7.98
- Bid
- 7.79
- Ask
- 8.09
- Low
- 7.68
- High
- 8.19
- Volume
- 415
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- 23.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.61%
- Year Change
- 152.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev