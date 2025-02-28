KotasyonBölümler
DCRE: DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

52.08 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DCRE fiyatı bugün 0.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 52.12 aralığında işlem gördü.

DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
52.06 52.12
Yıllık aralık
51.10 53.10
Önceki kapanış
52.05
Açılış
52.08
Satış
52.08
Alış
52.38
Düşük
52.06
Yüksek
52.12
Hacim
45
Günlük değişim
0.06%
Aylık değişim
0.19%
6 aylık değişim
0.81%
Yıllık değişim
0.48%
