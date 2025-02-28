QuotesSections
DCRE
DCRE: DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

52.08 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DCRE exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.06 and at a high of 52.12.

Follow DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DCRE stock price today?

DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 52.08 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 52.05, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of DCRE shows these updates.

Does DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?

DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 52.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.48% and USD. View the chart live to track DCRE movements.

How to buy DCRE stock?

You can buy DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 52.08. Orders are usually placed near 52.08 or 52.38, while 45 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DCRE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DCRE stock?

Investing in DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.10 - 53.10 and current price 52.08. Many compare 0.19% and 0.81% before placing orders at 52.08 or 52.38. Explore the DCRE price chart live with daily changes.

What are DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the past year was 53.10. Within 51.10 - 53.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) over the year was 51.10. Comparing it with the current 52.08 and 51.10 - 53.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DCRE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DCRE stock split?

DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.05, and 0.48% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
52.06 52.12
Year Range
51.10 53.10
Previous Close
52.05
Open
52.08
Bid
52.08
Ask
52.38
Low
52.06
High
52.12
Volume
45
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
0.19%
6 Months Change
0.81%
Year Change
0.48%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8