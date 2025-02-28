- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DCRE: DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF
DCRE 환율이 오늘 0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.01이고 고가는 52.10이었습니다.
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DCRE News
- U.S. Commercial Real Estate Market - Liquidity, Scalability, Innovation Drive Performance
- CMBS Crisis: Delinquency Rates Hitting Multi-Year Highs Across Several Sectors
- Modern Warehouses Driving The Next Phase Of Industrial Growth
- CRE Debt Outstanding Climbs In Lending’s Golden Era
- CRE In An Easing Cycle: Why Long Rates Matter More Than The Fed
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Global Commercial Real Estate Outlook: Autumn 2025
- U.S. Commercial Real Estate Outlook: Autumn 2025
- The State Of REITs: August 2025 Edition
- 2Q25 Senior Loan Officer Survey Points To Resilience In CRE Debt
- CRE Debt Originations Surge 66% Year-Over-Year (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- Declining Construction Spending Puts Commercial Real Estate In The Spotlight
- U.S. CRE Deal Volume Up 7% In Q2 2025
- CRE Total Returns Rise In Q2 2025
- The 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' And Implications For Commercial Real Estate
- What's The Fed Watching In CRE?
- 2025 Mid-Year Update: Inside Real Estate Outlook - Back To Basics
- Bend, Not Break: Investing In Real Estate Amid Economic Uncertainty
- The Winners And Losers Of The Bifurcated Housing Market
- Unseen Upside: The Commercial Rebound Nobody Called
- Resilience And Risk: Navigating CRE Valuations In Unprecedented Tariff-Laden Environment
- Beyond DeepSeek: AI Disruption And The Implications For Real Estate
- Commercial Real Estate Debt: Time For Insurers To Take A Closer Look?
- North American Construction Outlook: US Trump Boost Comes At A Cost For Canada And Mexico
자주 묻는 질문
What is DCRE stock price today?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 52.05 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 52.00, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of DCRE shows these updates.
Does DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 52.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.42% and USD. View the chart live to track DCRE movements.
How to buy DCRE stock?
You can buy DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 52.05. Orders are usually placed near 52.05 or 52.35, while 28 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow DCRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DCRE stock?
Investing in DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.10 - 53.10 and current price 52.05. Many compare 0.13% and 0.75% before placing orders at 52.05 or 52.35. Explore the DCRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the past year was 53.10. Within 51.10 - 53.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) over the year was 51.10. Comparing it with the current 52.05 and 51.10 - 53.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DCRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DCRE stock split?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.00, and 0.42% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 52.00
- 시가
- 52.02
- Bid
- 52.05
- Ask
- 52.35
- 저가
- 52.01
- 고가
- 52.10
- 볼륨
- 28
- 일일 변동
- 0.10%
- 월 변동
- 0.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.75%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.42%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8