KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BITO
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

19.67 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BITO fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.39 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.71 aralığında işlem gördü.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BITO haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BITO stock price today?

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock is priced at 19.67 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 19.67, and trading volume reached 6907. The live price chart of BITO shows these updates.

Does ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is currently valued at 19.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.91% and USD. View the chart live to track BITO movements.

How to buy BITO stock?

You can buy ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 19.67. Orders are usually placed near 19.67 or 19.97, while 6907 and 0.92% show market activity. Follow BITO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BITO stock?

Investing in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.48 - 27.88 and current price 19.67. Many compare 4.13% and 7.96% before placing orders at 19.67 or 19.97. Explore the BITO price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the past year was 27.88. Within 16.48 - 27.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO) over the year was 16.48. Comparing it with the current 19.67 and 16.48 - 27.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BITO stock split?

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.67, and 8.91% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
19.39 19.71
Yıllık aralık
16.48 27.88
Önceki kapanış
19.67
Açılış
19.49
Satış
19.67
Alış
19.97
Düşük
19.39
Yüksek
19.71
Hacim
6.907 K
Günlük değişim
0.00%
Aylık değişim
4.13%
6 aylık değişim
7.96%
Yıllık değişim
8.91%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8