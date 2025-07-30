- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
BITO fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.39 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.71 aralığında işlem gördü.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITO haberleri
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Stablecoins As Inflation Drivers
- VanEck Mid-September 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck (BTC-USD)
- Polygon Price Holds As Bulls Defend Crucial Trendline (Cryptocurrency:MATIC-USD)
- Binance Coin Breaks $1,000 Despite A Crypto Pullback (Technical Analysis)
- 5 Reasons Bitcoin Will Climb To $200,000 In The Coming Months (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Testing Gold And Bitcoin As Portfolio Diversification Tools
- BITO: Good Alternative To Play Bitcoin Bullish Trend (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Ethereum Tries To Gather Momentum After The CPI Report (Technical Analysis)
- From Gray Areas To Green Lights: U.S. Digital Assets Enter The Mainstream
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For August 2025
- What Income Investors Need To Know About BITO's Massive Yield (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Bitcoin funds may soon be bigger than gold, even as yellow metal sets another round of records
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- Dow Jones New All-Time Highs: Market Reactions To Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Quickly Retreats From Record High
- VanEck Mid-August 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Cryptocurrencies Extend Their Decline From Recent Highs
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- BITO: Is Bitcoin Actually In A Supply Deficit? (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2025
- Crypto Bounce: Bitcoin And Ethereum Play Catch-Up To Stock Market Highs (BTC-USD)
- The Investment Case For Bitcoin (undefined:BTC-USD)
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BITO stock price today?
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock is priced at 19.67 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 19.67, and trading volume reached 6907. The live price chart of BITO shows these updates.
Does ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is currently valued at 19.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.91% and USD. View the chart live to track BITO movements.
How to buy BITO stock?
You can buy ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 19.67. Orders are usually placed near 19.67 or 19.97, while 6907 and 0.92% show market activity. Follow BITO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITO stock?
Investing in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.48 - 27.88 and current price 19.67. Many compare 4.13% and 7.96% before placing orders at 19.67 or 19.97. Explore the BITO price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the past year was 27.88. Within 16.48 - 27.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO) over the year was 16.48. Comparing it with the current 19.67 and 16.48 - 27.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITO stock split?
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.67, and 8.91% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 19.67
- Açılış
- 19.49
- Satış
- 19.67
- Alış
- 19.97
- Düşük
- 19.39
- Yüksek
- 19.71
- Hacim
- 6.907 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.13%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.96%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.91%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8