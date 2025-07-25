Divisas / BITO
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
19.90 USD 0.22 (1.09%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BITO de hoy ha cambiado un -1.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.74, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
19.74 20.05
Rango anual
16.48 27.88
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.12
- Open
- 20.02
- Bid
- 19.90
- Ask
- 20.20
- Low
- 19.74
- High
- 20.05
- Volumen
- 6.983 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.09%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.22%
- Cambio anual
- 10.19%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B