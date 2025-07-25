KurseKategorien
Währungen / BITO
Zurück zum Aktien

BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

19.89 USD 0.35 (1.73%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BITO hat sich für heute um -1.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.06 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BITO News

Tagesspanne
19.87 20.06
Jahresspanne
16.48 27.88
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
20.24
Eröffnung
20.00
Bid
19.89
Ask
20.19
Tief
19.87
Hoch
20.06
Volumen
4.216 K
Tagesänderung
-1.73%
Monatsänderung
5.29%
6-Monatsänderung
9.17%
Jahresänderung
10.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K