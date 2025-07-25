Währungen / BITO
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
19.89 USD 0.35 (1.73%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BITO hat sich für heute um -1.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.06 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITO News
Tagesspanne
19.87 20.06
Jahresspanne
16.48 27.88
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 20.24
- Eröffnung
- 20.00
- Bid
- 19.89
- Ask
- 20.19
- Tief
- 19.87
- Hoch
- 20.06
- Volumen
- 4.216 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.29%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.17%
- Jahresänderung
- 10.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K