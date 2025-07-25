Valute / BITO
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
19.81 USD 0.43 (2.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BITO ha avuto una variazione del -2.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.80 e ad un massimo di 20.06.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.80 20.06
Intervallo Annuale
16.48 27.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.24
- Apertura
- 20.00
- Bid
- 19.81
- Ask
- 20.11
- Minimo
- 19.80
- Massimo
- 20.06
- Volume
- 5.739 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.69%
21 settembre, domenica