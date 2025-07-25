QuotazioniSezioni
BITO
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

19.81 USD 0.43 (2.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BITO ha avuto una variazione del -2.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.80 e ad un massimo di 20.06.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.80 20.06
Intervallo Annuale
16.48 27.88
Chiusura Precedente
20.24
Apertura
20.00
Bid
19.81
Ask
20.11
Minimo
19.80
Massimo
20.06
Volume
5.739 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.12%
Variazione Mensile
4.87%
Variazione Semestrale
8.73%
Variazione Annuale
9.69%
