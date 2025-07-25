通貨 / BITO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
20.24 USD 0.34 (1.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BITOの今日の為替レートは、1.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.16の安値と20.32の高値で取引されました。
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITO News
- Testing Gold And Bitcoin As Portfolio Diversification Tools
- BITO: Good Alternative To Play Bitcoin Bullish Trend (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Ethereum Tries To Gather Momentum After The CPI Report (Technical Analysis)
- From Gray Areas To Green Lights: U.S. Digital Assets Enter The Mainstream
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For August 2025
- What Income Investors Need To Know About BITO's Massive Yield (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Bitcoin funds may soon be bigger than gold, even as yellow metal sets another round of records
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- Dow Jones New All-Time Highs: Market Reactions To Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Quickly Retreats From Record High
- VanEck Mid-August 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Cryptocurrencies Extend Their Decline From Recent Highs
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- BITO: Is Bitcoin Actually In A Supply Deficit? (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2025
- Crypto Bounce: Bitcoin And Ethereum Play Catch-Up To Stock Market Highs (BTC-USD)
- The Investment Case For Bitcoin (undefined:BTC-USD)
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- BITO: There Are Better Ways To Play Bitcoin (Technical Analysis) (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Profit Taking Continues To Weigh On Cryptocurrencies
- Stablecoins Look Here To Stay
- Crypto ETFs: Regulation, Returns And Rise Of Innovation
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Data Dump, Earnings Season And Trade Deals
- Bitcoin Pulls Back, Leaving A Mixed Sentiment In Crypto Markets
1日のレンジ
20.16 20.32
1年のレンジ
16.48 27.88
- 以前の終値
- 19.90
- 始値
- 20.23
- 買値
- 20.24
- 買値
- 20.54
- 安値
- 20.16
- 高値
- 20.32
- 出来高
- 6.979 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.09%
- 1年の変化
- 12.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K