通貨 / BITO
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

20.24 USD 0.34 (1.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BITOの今日の為替レートは、1.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.16の安値と20.32の高値で取引されました。

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

BITO News

1日のレンジ
20.16 20.32
1年のレンジ
16.48 27.88
以前の終値
19.90
始値
20.23
買値
20.24
買値
20.54
安値
20.16
高値
20.32
出来高
6.979 K
1日の変化
1.71%
1ヶ月の変化
7.15%
6ヶ月の変化
11.09%
1年の変化
12.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K