통화 / BITO
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
19.81 USD 0.43 (2.12%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BITO 환율이 오늘 -2.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.80이고 고가는 20.06이었습니다.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITO News
- Testing Gold And Bitcoin As Portfolio Diversification Tools
- BITO: Good Alternative To Play Bitcoin Bullish Trend (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Ethereum Tries To Gather Momentum After The CPI Report (Technical Analysis)
- From Gray Areas To Green Lights: U.S. Digital Assets Enter The Mainstream
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For August 2025
- What Income Investors Need To Know About BITO's Massive Yield (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Bitcoin funds may soon be bigger than gold, even as yellow metal sets another round of records
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- Dow Jones New All-Time Highs: Market Reactions To Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Quickly Retreats From Record High
- VanEck Mid-August 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Cryptocurrencies Extend Their Decline From Recent Highs
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- BITO: Is Bitcoin Actually In A Supply Deficit? (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2025
- Crypto Bounce: Bitcoin And Ethereum Play Catch-Up To Stock Market Highs (BTC-USD)
- The Investment Case For Bitcoin (undefined:BTC-USD)
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- BITO: There Are Better Ways To Play Bitcoin (Technical Analysis) (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Profit Taking Continues To Weigh On Cryptocurrencies
- Stablecoins Look Here To Stay
- Crypto ETFs: Regulation, Returns And Rise Of Innovation
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Data Dump, Earnings Season And Trade Deals
- Bitcoin Pulls Back, Leaving A Mixed Sentiment In Crypto Markets
일일 변동 비율
19.80 20.06
년간 변동
16.48 27.88
- 이전 종가
- 20.24
- 시가
- 20.00
- Bid
- 19.81
- Ask
- 20.11
- 저가
- 19.80
- 고가
- 20.06
- 볼륨
- 5.739 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.12%
- 월 변동
- 4.87%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.73%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.69%
20 9월, 토요일