Currencies / BITO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BITO: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
20.12 USD 0.26 (1.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BITO exchange rate has changed by 1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.76 and at a high of 20.16.
Follow ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITO News
- Testing Gold And Bitcoin As Portfolio Diversification Tools
- BITO: Good Alternative To Play Bitcoin Bullish Trend (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Ethereum Tries To Gather Momentum After The CPI Report (Technical Analysis)
- From Gray Areas To Green Lights: U.S. Digital Assets Enter The Mainstream
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For August 2025
- What Income Investors Need To Know About BITO's Massive Yield (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Bitcoin funds may soon be bigger than gold, even as yellow metal sets another round of records
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- Dow Jones New All-Time Highs: Market Reactions To Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Quickly Retreats From Record High
- VanEck Mid-August 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Cryptocurrencies Extend Their Decline From Recent Highs
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- BITO: Is Bitcoin Actually In A Supply Deficit? (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2025
- Crypto Bounce: Bitcoin And Ethereum Play Catch-Up To Stock Market Highs (BTC-USD)
- The Investment Case For Bitcoin (undefined:BTC-USD)
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- BITO: There Are Better Ways To Play Bitcoin (Technical Analysis) (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- Profit Taking Continues To Weigh On Cryptocurrencies
- Stablecoins Look Here To Stay
- Crypto ETFs: Regulation, Returns And Rise Of Innovation
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Data Dump, Earnings Season And Trade Deals
- Bitcoin Pulls Back, Leaving A Mixed Sentiment In Crypto Markets
Daily Range
19.76 20.16
Year Range
16.48 27.88
- Previous Close
- 19.86
- Open
- 19.89
- Bid
- 20.12
- Ask
- 20.42
- Low
- 19.76
- High
- 20.16
- Volume
- 8.064 K
- Daily Change
- 1.31%
- Month Change
- 6.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.43%
- Year Change
- 11.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev